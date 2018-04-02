Monday Forum: April 2, 2018

  1. Elizabeth (Lizzie) Beare
    #2677138, posted on April 3, 2018 at 12:11 am

    I have a publisher in Britain interested in my work on medieval combat, so pursuing that at present.

    I hope you are thinking about a sufficiently gory cover for it, TE. Sales will soar.

  2. DrBeauGan
    #2677139, posted on April 3, 2018 at 12:12 am

    She has an Oxford college named after her. Without the final e and pronounced maudlin.

  3. Elizabeth (Lizzie) Beare
    #2677140, posted on April 3, 2018 at 12:16 am

    We finished watching that Netflix Irish series (6 parts) called ‘Rebellion’ tonight, about Easter 1916.
    It turned out to be quite good. Well cast, and the acting was realistic. Showed complexity in characterization and in the story, which had many elements and currents in it about tensions in the IRA already developing. These tensions could have been dismissed or ignored in a lesser piece.

  4. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2677141, posted on April 3, 2018 at 12:20 am

    My sister was once formally introduced to the Prince of Wales,

    That must have been nice for him.

    Photographic evidence exists that said sister was a rather statuesque young lady at the time, and our mother, who had made her debut to the then State Governor, had taught her how to curtsy properly.

  5. Elizabeth (Lizzie) Beare
    #2677143, posted on April 3, 2018 at 12:23 am

    She has an Oxford college named after her. Without the final e and pronounced maudlin.

    I just called out to Hairy I thought you said Maudlin was at Cambridge. He goes into a spaz. Cambridge has a Magdalen, he splutters. I can picture it now, by the banks of the Cam, the other side of da river to Jesus (his own college), he informs me. Uh uh, now he’ll start up with some music to suit this sudden elegiac mood. Bed, I say. Bed.

  6. jupes
    #2677144, posted on April 3, 2018 at 12:24 am

    Saffies have declared.

    Do they have enough against this quality batting line up? Only time will tell.

  7. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2677147, posted on April 3, 2018 at 12:47 am

    Don’t have a link, but the front page of the Oz has yet another mother off to Beirut, to rescue her children. Wait to see what emerges.

  8. None
    #2677148, posted on April 3, 2018 at 12:48 am

  9. None
    #2677150, posted on April 3, 2018 at 12:52 am

    Our regional and remote communities are in crisis. The sexual violence in remote Aboriginal communities is beyond outrage, it’s a national disgrace and a moral failure of unprecedented proportions. We have to get serious and intervene and say f*** off to all the screaming banshees who protest. I’m glad that the Telegraph has also caught up with the drug crisis in regional Australia. It is out of control in regional Victoria and the same in South Australia as well. Everytime you hear some stupid politician with 100 votes stop tax cuts, demand subsidies and hand out just think of those people in regional and remote Australia who get no opportunities and who descend into drugs and violence because of these fuckwits in parliament who don’t understand the significance of having an ordered, disciplined life and opportunities to work.

  10. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2677151, posted on April 3, 2018 at 12:52 am

    Bill Shorten’s wife Chloe opens up about her VERY traditional dinner table rules – as the mother-of-three reveals her husband will Facetime in from Canberra if he misses a meal

    Color me cynical, but why am I left with the feeling that the first shots, in the next election campaign have just been fired?

  11. Fat Tony
    #2677152, posted on April 3, 2018 at 12:53 am

    None
    #2677148, posted on April 3, 2018 at 12:48 am

    I have missed Dr Fred Lenin’s posts from before he had the (successful) eye surgery but now we’ve got you.

    Never change None 🙂

  12. DrBeauGan
    #2677153, posted on April 3, 2018 at 1:02 am

    There’s also a Jesus college at both Oxford and Cambridge, Lizzie. The Oxford one is full of Welshmen.

  13. None
    #2677155, posted on April 3, 2018 at 1:08 am

    I have no idea if you’re being sarcastic Fat Tony, but frankly I don’t care either. You can always go to Tim’s blog and complain about typos.

  14. None
    #2677156, posted on April 3, 2018 at 1:13 am

    Bill Shorten’s wife wasn’t fir very traditional table manners when she was married to another man and spreading her legs to Bill Shorten.

  15. Baldrick
    #2677157, posted on April 3, 2018 at 1:15 am

    Winnie Mandela dead and me without champagne.

  16. struth
    #2677158, posted on April 3, 2018 at 1:16 am

    Simply reds singer I accidentally knocked over.
    Leyland brothers…..rode in the back of Mal and Lorraine’s combi van..at chinaman’s wells in the Coorong.
    Top that!!!!!!!!

  17. struth
    #2677159, posted on April 3, 2018 at 1:18 am

    Sorry, I shouldn’t have pulled out the big guns straight away.

  18. None
    #2677160, posted on April 3, 2018 at 1:26 am

    Winnie Mandela dead and me without champagne.

    Ditto.

  19. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2677161, posted on April 3, 2018 at 1:27 am

    http://www.bbc.com/news/world-africa-43621112

    Thank you, Baldrick. Good riddance. Built herself a mansion overlooking Soweto (IIRC) and ran the place like a warlord.

