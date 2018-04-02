Liberty Quote
The citizen’s efforts to minimise payable taxes by changing, reducing or entirely abandoning sources of earnings, not least by early retirement, are beyond the power of democracy to prevent – except by the involuntary labour that British democracy is dangerously approaching.— Arthur Seldon
-
Recent Comments
- Zulu Kilo Two Alpha on Monday Forum: April 2, 2018
- None on Monday Forum: April 2, 2018
- struth on Monday Forum: April 2, 2018
- struth on Monday Forum: April 2, 2018
- Baldrick on Monday Forum: April 2, 2018
- None on Monday Forum: April 2, 2018
- None on Monday Forum: April 2, 2018
- max on “This is extremely dangerous to our democracy”
- DrBeauGan on Monday Forum: April 2, 2018
- Fat Tony on Monday Forum: April 2, 2018
- Zulu Kilo Two Alpha on Monday Forum: April 2, 2018
- None on Monday Forum: April 2, 2018
- None on Monday Forum: April 2, 2018
- Zulu Kilo Two Alpha on Monday Forum: April 2, 2018
- BorisG on A Few Weak Men
- jupes on Monday Forum: April 2, 2018
- Elizabeth (Lizzie) Beare on Monday Forum: April 2, 2018
- siltstone on Lindsay Shepherd crosses over
- Zulu Kilo Two Alpha on Monday Forum: April 2, 2018
- Elizabeth (Lizzie) Beare on Monday Forum: April 2, 2018
- DrBeauGan on Monday Forum: April 2, 2018
- Elizabeth (Lizzie) Beare on Monday Forum: April 2, 2018
- Elizabeth (Lizzie) Beare on Monday Forum: April 2, 2018
- Elizabeth (Lizzie) Beare on Monday Forum: April 2, 2018
- DrBeauGan on Monday Forum: April 2, 2018
- egg_ on “This is extremely dangerous to our democracy”
- Elizabeth (Lizzie) Beare on Monday Forum: April 2, 2018
- egg_ on “This is extremely dangerous to our democracy”
- JC on Monday Forum: April 2, 2018
- zyconoclast on Monday Forum: April 2, 2018
-
Recent Posts
- Lindsay Shepherd crosses over
- Multimillionaire moochers
- “This is extremely dangerous to our democracy”
- A Few Weak Men
- Monday Forum: April 2, 2018
- Rupert Darwall on the Climate Industrial Complex
- Lions led by donkeys
- Open Forum: March 31, 2018
- Movie Rating Systems
- They’re everywhere!
- The costly outcomes of renewable energy subsidies
- Easter 2018
- Diagnosis vs Treatment
- Terry Barnes: Life is short but smokers’ lives are shorter. Legalise vaping now.
- Ideas at the Centre for Independent Studies
- Climate science on trial
- Definitely a sign of things to come
- Beware of propaganda organs extolling new electricity power
- Is this a dream or just a hallucination?
- WFB
- Amateurs. Rank Amateurs.
- Mirror mirror on the wall
- Is this a sign of things to come?
- It’s just not cricket
- The road to tyranny is paved by experts
- Wednesday Forum: March 28, 2018
- Introducing the V-form organisation
- Václav Klaus discusses mass migration
- Never mind the Deep State, look at regulation
- What’s blue on the outside but green on the inside
Archives
Pages
Blogroll
- 38 South
- ABC The Drum
- Alex
- All about Finance
- all right, all right
- Andrew Bolt
- Andrew McIntyre
- Andrew Norton – New
- Andrew Norton – Old
- Arnold Kling
- Aussie Macro Moments
- Becker – Posner
- Bet Metrix
- Bill Mitchell – billy blog
- Bob McGee
- Cafe Hayek
- Captain Capitalism
- Carpe Diem (New)
- Carpe Diem (Old)
- Causes of the crisis
- Chalk Bunny
- Chicago University – Pro Market
- Chris Kenny
- Chris Snowdon
- Club Troppo
- Confessions of a College Professor
- Continental Telegraph
- Conversable Economist
- Coordination Problem
- Core Economics
- Crapulous Coercion
- Cryptoeconomics
- Daniel Greenfield
- David Boaz
- Dick Puddlecote
- Dover_Beach
- Econ Journal Watch
- EconAcademics
- Econbrowser
- EconLog
- Econofact
- Econometrics Beat
- Economic Education Initiative
- Essential Hayek
- Fama/French
- Fault Lines
- Fear the boom and bust
- Fiscal Times
- Foundation for Economic Education
- Free Banking
- Freedom and Prosperity Academy
- Freedom Watch
- Greg Mankiw
- Guido Fawkes
- Harry Clarke
- Harry Clarke (Temporary)
- Hayek Project
- Hey … What did I miss?
- Homer Paxton
- How does your MP vote
- [email protected] Centre
- inCISe
- Institutional Economics
- International Liberty
- Jim Rose
- John Cochrane
- John Humphreys
- John Lott
- John Quiggin
- John Taylor
- Journal of Economic Perspectives
- Julie Borowski
- Keith Hennessey
- Legal Insurrection
- Liberty Law Blog
- Liberty Works
- Loaded Dogma
- Macrobusiness
- Mannkal Foundation
- Marginal Revolution
- Mark the Ballot
- Mark the Graph
- markedlymacrotoo
- Market Urbanism
- Master Resource
- Matt Ridley
- Menzies House
- Michael Oakeshott Association
- Michael Smith
- Mikayla Novak
- Minding the Campus
- Miranda Devine
- Money Illusion
- Muck and Mystery
- MyGovCost
- Natural Order – Christopher Lingle
- New Economist
- Niche Modeling
- Nick Cater
- Notes on Liberty
- Offsetting Behaviour
- Oliver Hartwich
- On Line Opinion
- Open Capitalism
- Opinion Dominion
- Other Right
- PERColator
- Peter Martin
- Philippa Martyr
- Piled Higher and Deeper
- Pointman
- Political Calculations
- Potemkin's Village
- Poverty Cure
- Prick with a fork
- Principles of Forecasting
- Quadrant Online
- Quillette
- Raph Koster
- Retraction Watch
- Retronaut
- Rhino economics
- ricardian ambivalence
- Robert Murphy
- Roger Kerr (archive)
- Rosemary Fryth
- School Watch
- Sensible Social Policy
- Skepticlawyer
- Sound Money
- Spiked
- Sports Economist
- Stephen Dawson
- Stephen Koukoulas
- Steve Schwartz
- Stimulus Watch
- Stop Gillard's Carbon Tax
- Streetwise Professor
- Stubborn Mule
- Taking Liberties (Simon Clark)
- Tax Check
- Tax Foundation
- Tax Rambling
- TaxProf
- The Baseline Scenario
- The Beacon
- The Black Steam Train
- The Marcus Review
- The Moronic Lodge
- The TaxPayers' Alliance
- The Visible Hand
- The Wentworth Report
- Think Markets
- Thomas the Think Engine
- Tim Blair
- Tim Worstall
- We are all dead
- William Briggs – Statistician
Meta
Monday Forum: April 2, 2018
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.
519 Responses to Monday Forum: April 2, 2018
« Previous 1 2 3
« Previous 1 2 3
I hope you are thinking about a sufficiently gory cover for it, TE. Sales will soar.
She has an Oxford college named after her. Without the final e and pronounced maudlin.
We finished watching that Netflix Irish series (6 parts) called ‘Rebellion’ tonight, about Easter 1916.
It turned out to be quite good. Well cast, and the acting was realistic. Showed complexity in characterization and in the story, which had many elements and currents in it about tensions in the IRA already developing. These tensions could have been dismissed or ignored in a lesser piece.
Photographic evidence exists that said sister was a rather statuesque young lady at the time, and our mother, who had made her debut to the then State Governor, had taught her how to curtsy properly.
I just called out to Hairy I thought you said Maudlin was at Cambridge. He goes into a spaz. Cambridge has a Magdalen, he splutters. I can picture it now, by the banks of the Cam, the other side of da river to Jesus (his own college), he informs me. Uh uh, now he’ll start up with some music to suit this sudden elegiac mood. Bed, I say. Bed.
Saffies have declared.
Do they have enough against this quality batting line up? Only time will tell.
Don’t have a link, but the front page of the Oz has yet another mother off to Beirut, to rescue her children. Wait to see what emerges.
Are regional and remote communities are in crisis. The sexual violence in remote Aboriginal communities is beyond outrage comma it’s a national disgrace and a moral failure of unprecedentedp. We have to get serious and intervene and say f*** off to all the screaming banshee who protest. I’m glad that the Telegraph has also caught up with the drug crisis in regional Australia. It is out of control in regional Victoria and setting in South Australia as well. Everytime you hear some stupid politician with 100 votes stop tax cuts demand subsidies and hand out just think of those people in regional and remote Australia who get no opportunities and who Descent Into drugs and violence because of these fuckwits in parliament he don’t understand the significance I’m having an ordered life and opportunities to work.
Our regional and remote communities are in crisis. The sexual violence in remote Aboriginal communities is beyond outrage, it’s a national disgrace and a moral failure of unprecedented proportions. We have to get serious and intervene and say f*** off to all the screaming banshees who protest. I’m glad that the Telegraph has also caught up with the drug crisis in regional Australia. It is out of control in regional Victoria and the same in South Australia as well. Everytime you hear some stupid politician with 100 votes stop tax cuts, demand subsidies and hand out just think of those people in regional and remote Australia who get no opportunities and who descend into drugs and violence because of these fuckwits in parliament who don’t understand the significance of having an ordered, disciplined life and opportunities to work.
Color me cynical, but why am I left with the feeling that the first shots, in the next election campaign have just been fired?
None
#2677148, posted on April 3, 2018 at 12:48 am
I have missed Dr Fred Lenin’s posts from before he had the (successful) eye surgery but now we’ve got you.
Never change None 🙂
There’s also a Jesus college at both Oxford and Cambridge, Lizzie. The Oxford one is full of Welshmen.
I have no idea if you’re being sarcastic Fat Tony, but frankly I don’t care either. You can always go to Tim’s blog and complain about typos.
Bill Shorten’s wife wasn’t fir very traditional table manners when she was married to another man and spreading her legs to Bill Shorten.
Winnie Mandela dead and me without champagne.
Simply reds singer I accidentally knocked over.
Leyland brothers…..rode in the back of Mal and Lorraine’s combi van..at chinaman’s wells in the Coorong.
Top that!!!!!!!!
Sorry, I shouldn’t have pulled out the big guns straight away.
Ditto.
Thank you, Baldrick. Good riddance. Built herself a mansion overlooking Soweto (IIRC) and ran the place like a warlord.