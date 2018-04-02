Multimillionaire moochers

An important link tuned up on the Dupert Darwall thread courtesy of Empire 5.5.

The green aristocracy exists at the pleasure of green nobility and there is currently no greater green noble hypocrite than Tom Steyer. Steyer is positioning for a run at POTUS in 2020. He’s more likely to be warming a pen in GITMO than winning the DNC nomination by then, but that won’t stop him from inflicting harm on reality and America in the interim. Steyer is the $ and the organisation behind the premeditated Trash the 2A pantomime playing out post Parkland. http://www.powerlineblog.com/archives/2014/04/the-epic-hypocrisy-of-tom-steyer.php

Strictly speaking Steyer is more of an opportunist than a moocher and I mention the moochers to highlight some findings from the last chapters of Darwall’s book. He describes the truly gigantic amount of funding that flows to the mendicants in the renewable energy industry and Green lobbying groups from government and also from some of the biggest charitable trusts in the nation. Many of these notably the Rockefeller and Pew were formed by capitalists but their descendants defected to the left. Mises had something to say about that in his book The Anti-Capitalist Mentality when he noted that the younger generation of successful magnates often turned to the left.