Original title, and correct title, “This is what mind control looks like.”
I think, this is extremely dangerous to our democracy.
This is the real fake news permeating the mainstream media. Brilliantly done.
Almost as dangerous as politics being peddled as science. Two prongs of the same fork.
Relax The Donald is in the process of destroying the MSM, if he hasn’t already done so.
Great vid – buncha Max Headrooms.
Amazing and disturbing compilation.
So the left media admits that they are extremely dangerous to our democracy,first time they have told the truth in years ,must be a mistake ,slipped through the leftist net ,someone will become a non person for that .
Stalin personality cult déjà vu all over again.
We need to all vote together for the consensus in order to save this extreme danger to our democracy.
+1
It’s termed the Meeja-Industrial* Complex nowadays, innit?
*Research Science having been corrupted long ago – only last Sunday on ABC TV Breakfast they were still touting coral bleaching on the GBR and CAGW – some crazy sh1t about a microfilm solar shield to protect it.
This compilation makes them sound robotic, might as well have CGI characters read the news. The least they could have done is vary the words a little but that would take too much independent thought.
Yet these people insist that they are elite and our betters.
I’ve seen something like that before.
But that was just make-believe, wasn’t it?
Professor of Education at the University of Canberra Chris Sarra (Indigenous) on The Drum TV 4/10/2017: Representing what 1% of nutjobs say about Global Warming as 50% of the balance (vs “Scientists”) – non-Scientist Lord Monckton being a ‘nutjob’, Sarra?
Pointing the bone?
“Pointing the bone?”
Boning the point?
“Resistance is futile”
Not quite, not yet, but coming soon enough unless the ordinary mass of people turn off the cyborgs and talk to each other again, on blogs and in real life. Civic organisations and churches need to rise once more; they’ve been dying under the cyborgs.
Otherwise online leftie activitism and fake news and what remains of the MSM will win.
Welcome then to communism mark 2. With a stronger more technological surveillance capacity.
And a compliant police and army. Terrifying.
OK I missed the first part.
What is it that is so extremely dangerous to our democracy? Trump? Global warming? Civilians owning guns? Russia? What else could it be… these seem to be the big items the media roaches obsess about right?
Brainwashing is repeating endlessly the same scripts, the same viewpoints, the same grab-bag of attitudes to those things in our society which bind it together. Splitting the bonds is what most of the left-leaning media are (knowingly or reflexively) engaged in.
Infowars was doing this back in 2013. I love the way they worked in the canned laugh track with a touch of cigarette advertising. Maximum crank yanking power.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jH8dejYGa5A
Mockingbird gotta sing, right?
Last year I turned them off, all the MSM and most of the alternative. When the footy is over at six the box goes off. I poke about the net to get an idea of what’s going on, Corbett being one possible source. Really, life’s better without it all. When people talk about what Kochie or Lisa or Miranda said I don’t join in. When Q&A or 4 Corners are discussed I have no opinion. Because I have turned them all OFF.
The boosting of wind-up globalist Turnbull and Mike Macron in NSW by all sides of the media (but not by the punters) was the end of local coverage for me. Tony and Barry weren’t much chop, but they were my way of whimpering against Big Green. I voted conservative and had to listen to an appointee PM gabble about smart green solutions for agile mini-cities etc. Leigh and Miranda could assure my left and right sides that this was all for the best. Greg Sheridan could keep a straight face when explaining how diesel subs later in the century weren’t just a good thing for Chris Pyne in canoe-building country. He’s Greg, you see.
Nope. Turned them all off.
Funny vid, by the way. Those anchors really do turn the stomach when you haven’t been viewing any of them for twelve months.
The feral media are fantastic at what they do. They’ve had a lot of practice without substantial opposition.
I was told the other day, by a 65 year-old woman, that because I objected as a taxpayer to paying extra money to ‘struggling’ childcare workers, I was lacking in compassion. No amount of polite questioning about where personal responsibility ends and the role of the state begins could budge her from her opinion that ‘Government’ money would always be ‘found’ and those who self-identify as ‘struggling’ deserve to be supported by the ‘Government.’
In the end, I said “Mrs. Smith, one more word from your filthy commie mouth and I’m turning off your oxygen.”
It might have been better to start with that.
these seem to be the big items the media roaches obsess about right?
The only thing these vacant wind tunnels obsess about is trying to look serious and read whatever is put in front of them and not get stuck on the big words.
Very clever video. I’ve kept a copy, as the commies will no doubt purge it for being ‘extremely dangerous to our democracy’. But spare a little sympathy for the clones in the leftist media. Not all of them are stupid and/or evil. I suspect a lot of them toe the party line simply for fear of losing their jobs. And there are probably a lot of warmist scientists in this category, too.
I was told the other day, by a 65 year-old woman, that because I objected as a taxpayer to paying extra money to ‘struggling’ childcare workers, I was lacking in compassion.
Muddy – I am sure the old girl didn’t give a stuff because she knew she wouldn’t be paying. When she says the government will find the money what she means is the government will find the money from someone else not me. You’re probably paying for her as well.
With around 50% of families paying no net tax she isn’t Robinson Crusoe.
I’ve kept a copy, as the commies will no doubt purge it for being ‘extremely dangerous to our democracy’.
You haven’t figured the Left out at all, have you? They’re all sharing this on Twitter as an example of “Trump controlled media”.
Very clever video. I’ve kept a copy, as the commies will no doubt purge it for being ‘extremely dangerous to our democracy’. But spare a little sympathy for the clones in the leftist media.
Did anyone here notice that Fox 11, 29 and 66 was present? I’m presuming those are subsidiaries of Fox News. I think Kates point is that the whole of the MSM is a threat. It is, I think Hannity is nuts. I’d rather see him and Bandana man be locked into a cage ring and slug it out until they are both senseless. Should be a quick fight.
That would be to…their democracy?
This is the script that Sinclair Broadcast Group had all it’s affiliates read out. Sinclair is the largest owner of local tv stations in the US and is hoping to get bigger by buying Tribune Media. It has been pushing the FCC to deregulate the industry to facilitate the buyout. Sinclair forces it’s affiliates to run ‘must run’ segments including political commentary for former Trump campaign spokesperson Boris Epshteyn. The owners of Sinclair ‘The Smith Family’ give generously to the Republicans. Jared Kushner announced a deal between Sinclair and the Trump campaign for favourable coverage during the election. You folks might want to do some homework on Sinclair before making anymore stupid comments!
anymore (sic) stupid comments!
Shame you ruined the punchline.
I’d rather see him and Bandana man be locked into a cage ring and slug it out until they are both senseless.
Does Bandanaman have a book on Prison Riot Survival Tips, yet?
Let us never forget who is ultimately responsible: the people.
In the Old Testament, in a much neglected passage, Leviticus 4, it is clear that the priests were held to a higher level of performance than the king was, precisely because the priests were expected to have greater moral authority. But ultimately, the people had to monitor both. The people had to offer sacrifices in the Temple for the sins of priests and civil rulers, and the value of the sacrifices for a priest was greater than the value of the sacrifices for the king.
Ultimately, the people get the government they deserve.
This is true of civil government, and it is true of church government.
The people want to transfer responsibility to their pastors and their politicians, but they cannot do it. They will ultimately pay the price when they wink the eye at the deviations of pastors and politicians.
Government will reflect the moral condition of the people.
Flip Wilson was famous for his character Geraldine. “The devil made me do it!” She always wanted to get off the hook. The audience was not fooled.
Once people have the vote, they cannot transfer responsibility to the governments that rule over them.
The governments will reflect the hearts of the people.
If the people did not secretly tolerate adultery, theft, false witness, and coveting, their rulers would be allowed no slack.
Money, sex, and power are everyone’s temptations.
Corrupt leaders are not the corporate cause of our plight. They are the corporate symptom.
https://www.garynorth.com/public/12864.cfm
If you have ten thousand regulations, you destroy all respect for the law.
