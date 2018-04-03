PDT 50% approval!

And from Powerline: Trump is now more popular than Obama.
Media hostility to President Trump has been unremitting since he secured the Republican nomination. It didn’t stop, or even slow down, with his inauguration. The many achievements of his young administration haven’t given the press pause, either: his coverage continues to be just about 100% negative.
What, then, to make of the fact that Rasmussen Reports, which conducts the only daily presidential approval poll of likely voters, finds Trump at 50% approval and 49% disapproval? Those are better numbers than Barack Obama had in the same survey at the same point in his administration, and the press boosted Obama almost as relentlessly as it denigrates Trump.
At a minimum, it means that a great many Americans have figured out that the New York Times, Washington Post, Associated Press, NBC, CNN, etc. are partisan outlets and not to be trusted. This, of course, is a process that has been going on for a long time. Indeed, it largely brought into being the “blogosphere” of a decade and more ago. But it seems to me that we are seeing something like its culmination. The liberal media have so thoroughly squandered their standing with the public that their capacity to do ill is limited.
That doesn’t mean that the press does no damage at all. As I have often said, we can’t even imagine what a world without a liberal press, academia and entertainment industry would look like. In a neutral world, among many more profound consequences, President Obama could never have won a second term, President Trump would be riding high, and no one would be worried about the midterm elections. Still, the fact that most Americans seem to be tuning out the press can only be a good thing.
I’ll remind everyone that the 50% approval is a misdirection. It’s made up of about 80% approval by right leaning voters and nearly zero approval from lefties. That was the message of a Pew poll in December.
Therefore what the Rassmussen 50% implies is that more people are becoming righties, or at least Trump deplorables. The partisan divide is just as stark, as is apparent from the unremitting screeching from the lefty MSM, but there are now more Trump voters than there were before, because Trump’s policies are working.
The important message is for the Republican elites: the voters want what Trump is delivering. Like the Wall, support for industry, jobs. They see what the GOP insider elites are doing to undermine his agenda and they don’t like it. Which means the mid terms are theirs to lose, not the Dems to win.
In such a world Trump would not have had a chance, or desire, to run for President.
There’s a certain percentage of people who will never vote Trump, no matter what and are impervious to any outside information. Changing these people is impossible but the mid-terms voter turnout is traditionally low, the outcome is determined by whether the base voters can be bothered getting out to vote. These “approval” polls are useless because IMHO the Democrat base are really disappointed with Hillary, distrustful of Sanders, and generally fed up with their own party. I expect Democrat turnout this year to be pathetically low.
From John Hinderaker’s take on Rasmussen’s findings:
Why would any news consumer ever trust a journalist or a news organisation if he and they are prepared to trash their professional ethics to promote leftism above the public interest? The fact that these idiots are destroying their professional futures is the quintessential explanation for the insanity of leftism.
Leftists — or at least the 21st century version of them — are the least suitable people it is possible to imagine taking up a career in journalism. In a profession that is supposed to defend the public interest, they are doing the exact opposite: denigrating it, undermining it, belittling it, white-anting it.
As Hinderaker observes, people are not stupid: they have figured out that most journalists are their enemies.
What makes President Trump so successful is that he refuses to make any concessions to the left. He just presses on with his own agenda, treating the left like the enemies of Western Civilization that they are.
The aparat of both parties Hate Trump, he is outside the camp they have created for years and of course the left msm go where the money is . The people are waking up,they finally have an elected leader who does what They want not what he ,or the owners of his party want,finally a real democratic president ,democratic in the true sense of the word. His term of office , possibly eight years ,will create expectations amongst voters for more of the same ,a return to the good old days by the aparatchiks will not meet with approval ,as more and more voters realise they have been conned for years ,that full employment is normal ,that America IS grest . So if you want to join the future ,don’t join the decromats that’s the path to doom .
Imagine what his popularity would be if he even had 10% support from the media and if the media actually reported what his achievements were instead of concentrating on Stormy and fake Russia. The next big test is all the illegals marching through Mexico to the border.
This is the probably most important takeaway from Rasmussen.
The US Swamp is filled with creatures of all political persuasion. The low wattage GOP ones have stayed in the slime, betting that Trump drowns before he drains.
The photo says it all…hard hats and overweight slobs…in other words, traditional Labor/Democrat voters. Trump owns them. Democrats will keep losing.
President Trump may have trumped Obola in the popularity stakes, but he will never be awarded with the Nobel Prize for Politically Correct Skin Pigmentation like Obola was just 5 minutes after his inauguration.
You could not have scripted it better. Trump’s Tampa. Even better if the usual Democrat rent-a-crowd and Dreamers turn up to help undermine America’s borders and need tear gassing to provide some vision for the nightly news.
To Will at 8.53am;
I agree with your comments.
The sort of people though who are faux-outraged by allegations that Donald “Trumped” Stormy Daniels, are the same sort of demented Leftard SJW’s likely to prefer performing the same imagined acts of sexual gymnastics on Old Bernie Sanders – the U.S.A.-version of Jeremy Corbyn.
Had an interesting chat with an American visitor yesterday.
In the Presidential elections, he queued for two hours in a Washington D.C. centre. Normally a hive of chat amongst voters, it was a quiet, sombre two hours.
His take – both candidates had so many negatives no-one wanted to talk about them.
You don’t even hide your bias anymore, when you fail to note that some other polls (well pretty much all of them) come to a very different outcome.
For example:
http://news.gallup.com/poll/201617/gallup-daily-trump-job-approval.aspx
Who knows which is more accurate. But let’s at least acknowledge other polls exist and don’t show Trump as having anything near 50% approval.
The left is toxic waste dump of losers, retards, genetic defects and morons.
You’d normally think the Mexicans would just pick up and deport them, since the potential diplomatic damage of allowing them to get to the US border is very obvious. Especially with the NAFTA renegotiation rumblings.
But Mexico is in the middle of an angsty election campaign.
Which means every candidate is terrified of public backlash if the travellers are touched.
Trump is the People’s President.
Polls, Schmolls….. I don’t believe them whether good nor bad. Though the anti Trumpers will be beside themselves with despair upon their reading of them…. I s’pose there’s that about it.
The poor leftards. Trump lives in their heads feeding on their thoughts and dragging dread fingers through their startled minds. They can’t go a minute without thinking of him….. It must be a living hell. 🙂
After 70 years of marching through the West’s institutions, communism’s strategy, as expressed by the 21st century left — DNC, Greenfilth, Liars, EU, UK Labour, Trumble, Merkel and the globalist media — is government without end for nation states that no longer exist (because of open borders).
As expressed by opinion polls, an overwhelming majority of Americans don’t want that strategy to succeed and there’s no better salesman for The Resistance (against communism) than POTUS45, whose political instincts are impeccable.
The 2018 mid-terms are America’s most important election since WWII.
Nah. 1960, 1980 and 2000 were more important. Trump is going to lose bigly, that has been clear for a while now.
On what basis would Mexico deport foreigners? People are allowed to visit Mexico. Countries generally are better open (I thought we were vaguely Libertarian here, or is that the Libertarianism that only applies to you, whereas others get restrictions?)
They would have to set internal passport checks, which would be horrendously inconvenient for Mexicans and suspiciously like the old USSR’s system. If the US can’t stop entry, why would you imagine Mexico can prevent it?
It the US’s problem. If they stopped giving jobs to illegals they would go home. That’s where the cure is, not some stupid wall.
Trump saying that Mexico should solve the issue is diversion from the fact that his country can’t. Rather, won’t.
Mexico could do a deal. The US stop buying drugs and they’ll curb immigration. But that would require the US citizens to start behaving.
You’re joking, right?
The recent Omnibus bill was a complete and utter capitulation to the left’s agenda on literally every issue other than defense spending.
Trump isn’t up for re-election in 2018 Monty, but you knew that.
Considering how anti-Trump this Congress has been, it doesn’t matter which wing of the Uniparty controls it. Trump will continue to govern with his PEN & PHONE (hah!)
Well may you laugh but Rasmussen was the most accurate of the major polls at the 2016 election.
LOL Gallup performed so badly in the 2012 election that it didn’t even conduct any polls for the 2016 election.
https://www.politico.com/story/2015/10/gallup-poll-2016-pollsters-214493
Gallup is a broken system but they are trying to repair. Rasmussen was the most accurate major pollster in 2016.
You haven’t been keeping up with what’s been happening on that front. Here is a little bit of edification for you.
But that’s not all. Read this and check out the link.
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2018/04/02/two-examples-of-mexican-government-officials-blackmailing-u-s-by-threatening-flood-of-south-american-immigrants/#more-147638
So you see Mexico could and should have stopped these 1500 illegals from tramping through their territory. The Mexicans abandoned (literally) their posts at the border check-point and let these people stream through.
These people aren’t “visiting Mexico” nor do they need to be tracked and found by the authorities. They are marching in a broad line aided and abetted by a ‘No Borders’ crowd called Pueblos Sin Fronteras, meaning People Without Borders.
Until you personally remove all locks from your house doors and windows and let any unknown corksucker to wander in and out of your home, you can shove your libertarian virtue signalling up your arse.
Australia is my home, I don’t want any unknown prick tramping in just because they want to. They come only if invited…..PERIOD.
Baa Humbug:
And Nate Silver was the most accurate pollster in 2008. Not so much in 2016. There’s more art than science to these things.
You can see a poll of the polls analysis here:
https://projects.fivethirtyeight.com/trump-approval-ratings/
Rasmussen is clearly the outlier. That should have been mentioned. Along with historical performance etc.
Looks like Mexico is upping the ante.