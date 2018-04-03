Roundup April 3

Tom Switzer in the Sydney Morning Herald on Peter Reith and the dockside drama of 1998. On the same theme, the myths that sustain the Labor tradition of trashing human rights, employment and productivity for the benefit of “the bloody aristocracy of labour“.

These views are deeply entrenched in the mythology and the ethos of the labour movement and in the community at large because they have been propagated in standard histories and in works of fiction (novels, films, songs, plays, and other works of art) and in folklore generally. As a result, most of them, if not all, would gain practically universal assent, even among people who deplore the abuses of trade union power and influence in modern times. A person who used a combination of historical research, sound economic principles and clear reasoning to demolish each and every one of those eight assumptions deserves to be well known and well read, indeed he or she ought to be a household word in up to date and progressive intellectual circles. The person is William Harold Hutt (1898-1988).

Social Justice. 10 things to learn from Jordan Petersen.

Over the past year and a half I have transformed from an avowed militant-Marxist with a penchant for writing violent-uprising-fantasy poetry into a moderate “Classical Liberal.” It all began with an attack. I was kicked several times, my beer was forcefully turned over in my hand, and I was threatened with death, in-person, by a group of women who recognized me at a bar in Highland Park. They took issue with the name of a contemporary art gallery I had operated for two years called Egyptian Art & Antiques. It was the name of the previous occupant’s business and an intentional throw: we showed only contemporary artists, no antiques.

The corruption of the regulatory bodies does not shake his blind confidence in the infallibility and perfection of the state; it merely fills him with moral aversion to entrepreneurs and capitalists. — Ludwig von Mises

Big Brother is Watching. The nightmare coming closer to reality in China. We got a hint of this on a train in China last year. Strangely the message was broadcast in English, like the warning of upcoming stations. It went like this “Be sure you are travelling with a ticket and do not smoke on the train. If you are apprehended it will be put on your record”. What goddam record is this? we wondered. Now we know.

Perhaps you were late with your council rates. Perhaps you absent-mindedly wandered across a road without waiting for the red light. Perhaps a neighbour dobbed you in to the local authority for putting coffee grounds in your shared recycling bin. Whatever your misdeed – and it is possible that you will never know exactly what it was – one day things start to go wrong. It is hardly perceptible at first. You might go to pay at the till in a convenience store only to discover that your credit card has been blocked. When you walk into certain upmarket restaurants, an alarm goes off and you are discreetly bundled out by a couple of waiters. Your sullied past follows you around like a shadow. You are banned from flying or taking trains. When people call your phone, the ringtone is transmogrified into a blaring police siren followed by a synthesised voice identifying you as a “discredited person” to everyone in earshot. Eventually your face and your national insurance number begin to appear on five-metre-tall television screens in the city centre. This is the situation in which several million Chinese people are stuck today. By the end of 2020 Beijing intends to give each of the 1.3 billion citizens under its jurisdiction a “social credit” score that measures his or her trustworthiness and rectitude. Almost every aspect of an individual’s life, from their career prospects to the speed of their internet connection, will in theory come to depend upon this single number.

A remarkable archive of lectures. Set up by a great entrepreneur. The Tanners who launched the archive. The lectures.

For nerds. The genius of Gordon Tullock.

Gordon Tullock, along with his colleague James M. Buchanan, was a founder of the School of Public Choice. Among his contributions to public choice were his study of bureaucracy, his early insights on rent seeking, his study of political revolutions, his analysis of dictatorships, and his analysis of incentives and outcomes in foreign policy. Tullock also contributed to the study of optimal organization of research, was a strong critic of common law, and did work on evolutionary biology. He was arguably one of the ten or so most influential economists of the last half of the twentieth century. Many economists believe that Tullock deserved to share Buchanan’s 1986 Nobel Prize or even deserved a Nobel Prize on his own.

Possibly Tullock’s most underappreciated contributions were in the area of methodology and the economics of research. About a decade after spending six months with philosopher Karl Popper at the Center for Advanced Studies in Palo Alto, Tullock published The Organization of Inquiry. In it, he considered why scientific discovery in both the hard sciences and economics works so well without any central planner, and he argued that centralized funding by government would slow progress.