Can the backbench energy revolt steer us back low cost electricity?

Over the Easter break a ginger group of Coalition backbenchers, the Monash Forum, was announced. Chaired by Craig Kelly, one of the few MPs who has really studied the economic disaster that greenhouse policies are causing, it counts at least 20 MPs as members including Tony Abbott, George Christensen, Eric Abetz and Kevin Andrews.
The forum’s manifesto states opposition to all subsidies and argues that no private company will now invest in coal given the risk that government policies have imposed. It proposes a new government owned 2000 MW Victorian brown coal power station (about the size of Loy Yang A).
If nothing else, at one stroke the Forum has changed the agenda. The PM has joined Energy Minister Frydenberg in calling for a neutral technology policy which he says the National Energy Guarantee (NEG) provides. Maybe it does if you forget about
- the on-going wind/solar subsidies that give small scale roof top facilities a subsidy of $40 per MWh (the full commercial cost of coal in those far off days of 2015) and wind farms $85 per MWh; plus in both cases state government support and direct support from the budget – in all over $5 billion a year.
- the $4 billion plus that is to be spent by the Commonwealth in Snowy2
- increased coal royalties especially in Victoria
- a gaggle of groups financed by governments who decry fossil fuel power as archaic and maintain- as they have for the past 30 years – that renewable power will in any event soon be cheaper.
Moreover the NEG itself is just a gossamer thin veil for a carbon tax. It comprises two components. The first is to ensure Australia meets its Paris Agreements commitments, ratified by Turnbull the day after Trump’s victory so he could argue we have a commitment and Australian keeps to its commitments, hence there can be no turning back. This component requires a continuing and growing level of renewable energy and an increasing level of the de facto carbon tax favouring renewables which has destroyed the industry so comprehensively.
The second component is a bone thrown to the commercial suppliers. To counter the intrinsic unreliability of wind and solar by requiring technologies that are not dispatchable – and wind systems can guarantee to be available only five per cent of the time – they must have firming contracts.
Turnbull, while a green energy warrior, is not entirely stupid and recognises that the poisonous policies he has championed are causing soaring power prices. He backgrounded the Australian’s Geoff Chambers to say that he has always sought the sale by AGL of its 2000 MW Liddell power station rather than the firm closing it to boost its profits from other generation assets. And Alinta, the recent buyer of Victoria’s 1000 MW Loy Yang B, has come out with a tentative purchase proposal.
Paul Kelly, suddenly finding his inner support for “market based” government non-intervention in energy markets, railed against the group’s proposal for a government power station, while maintaining support for renewable subsidies, adding that a new brown coal station would be useless as it would take 4-6 years to build. “There are no perfect answers anymore”, he says. Judith Sloan totally debunks his and others’ confused statements drawing attention to the other subsidies, the international popularity of coal power and the disingenuous statements about the alleged neutrality of the NEG.
Over at the AFR, Ben Potter continues his campaign for renewables, selectively cited those supporting his view. Unaware of the Alinta developments, he quotes an unnamed EA spokesperson, the AGL CEO Vesey, now a supposed climate expert (“It is very simple: We are overloading the atmosphere with heat-trapping gas and the rest is details,”), and the Grattan Institute. Elsewhere the AFR sees the Monash Forum as another topple-Malcolm push (as does Paul Kelly).
A challenge to the PM may well be the outcome though his love of the job is already seeing him compromise with reality. The political elite, egged on by media praetors and vested interests, have created a situation where pursuit of a fashionable anti-fossil fuel agenda has destroyed the world leadership that Australia formally enjoyed in energy competitiveness. The rebound on general living standards is unavoidable.
The way forward is to scrap all renewable energy subsidies – not just those to future facilities. In addition, as governments have demonised and threatened coal so convincingly, there may now be no alternative to a government built or at least formally guaranteed power station development regime. In this respect at least Paul Kelly may be right in saying “There are no perfect answers anymore”.
I am sure AGL will be willing to continue operating Liddel for just the right incentives. Vesey sees politicans coming a mile off, a conga line of Alan Bonds.
I hope Craig is no relation – the one constant voice in Parliament about the stupidity of current energy policies.
Alan, you said ‘The way forward is to scrap all renewable energy subsidies – not just those to future facilities.’. Unfortunately this would appear to open up the government to massive compensation claims from all those on the Renewables gravy train, which subsidies I think are currently running at at least $5bn a year for just the 2 RET schemes, and which are locked in by legislation for several more years yet.
Do you have any comments on how the government could scrap these subsidies without incurring massive claims for compensation?
My suggestion is to reduce the penalty $65.00/MW rate for not buying LRET certificates to $0.01/MW, which would at least level the playing field between fossil fuel and ‘renewables’ electricity generation, which IMHO is the reason that coal-fired base load generators are uneconomic and being decommissioned, even though they clearly provide the cheapest source of 24×7 electricity.
“….another topple-Malcolm push…..”
It just may end up toppling Malcolm.
The Liberal Party now comprises the Photios communists dressed as bankers and the backbench rabbits, who believe in nothing. The only revolt that has a chance of success is a bankbench rabbit panic as the next encounter with the hated electorate draws closer. Back self-interest because you know it’s trying but, in order to trigger another backbench revolt, the backbench rabbits first have to admit they’re clueless idiots who made a catastrophic mistake in September 2015.
Either way, their only future is oblivion because they pretended to have principles and beliefs when they didn’t.
A hundred and twenty years of Australian politics has never been so fucked up. The country is utterly leaderless.
And not a bloody word that young BILLY will just overturn whatever the Liberals do with the help of the parasitic Greens. Just go Nuclear.
Can the backbench energy revolt steer us back low cost electricity?
The short answer is probably “no”, but they can limit future damage which is otherwise inevitable. The on going renewal and upgrade of baseload has been usurped by the RET. There’s no getting it back. It’s been invested in short lived, incomplete, unproven and inappropriate technology as an experiment in social and political restructuring.
I think this Monash Forum is on the right track, certainly a better one than our current trajectory.
Tom you are correct,any threat to end the “career”of polliemuppets energises the slackest polliemuppets into freneticmode. This should be conveyed to all so called”liberal” members ,support the u,n,communist destruction of energy and you are straight off to Centrelink,where they will never find a job for people of your limited abilities. Suppose they could always go back to the lawtrade oh wait they failed there, that’s why they are in politics . Order agl to reopen hazlewoodtill a replacement is built ,if they won’t Nationalize it for the common good and pat]y agl $1 -ascomoensation . They will go to court of course ,stall them and stall them drain them to pay the lawtrade untill the shareholders sack the greens who have infiltrated the board . Restore the plant to the new anti gangrene board they pay their law fees as a lesson in lettingcommos run the board .
Miranda is unhappy.
Market corrupted by easy tax money funded concessions. RGR then MT.
I think BfT’s comment above regarding reducing the penalty for non-payment is interesting. It would divert the funds from RE to the state. No doubt there are legal implications but anything that can help to back out of the disaster we have created is a good thing.
I heard Alan Jones quote Paul Kelly referring to “coal socialists”. Then Jones correctly highlights the stupidity of Paul Kelly by giving the figure that Australian taxpayers are subsidising wind and solar.
The government sneaked through a $700 million increase in power bills on the afternoon of the Thursday before Easter. The number of small solar certificates to be surrendered by retailers this year will be 29.3 million compared to last year’s 12.5 million – each certificate costing $40 (before GST). The legislation allows for this cost to be reduced by changing the Clearing House Price (the $40.00) but despite Craig Kelly and others agitating for this outcome Josh Frydenberg let the opportunity go, preferring to stick it to the little guys again and hoping it would not get noticed over the Easter break.
No it doesn’t. The FIT has been adjusted many times without giving anyone a contractual right of redress. The subsidies given to renewables involves government enforced payments by either consumers and/or rival electricity producers. I would suggest the consumers and coal companies are the ones with an action.
BfT (and Cohenite)
firms dont get compensated for things like removal of tariffs or subsidies.
In any event the solution you propose is open to the Minister ie
to reduce the penalty $65.00/MW rate for not buying LRET certificates to $0.01/MW, which would at least level the playing field between fossil fuel and ‘renewables’ electricity generation,
The small generators certificates ($40/MWh of expected production) are paid out upfront as if they will produce for 15 years, so tax payers are subsidising an individual’s consumption 15years hence. The only limiting factor against increased self-consumption of that otherwise “free” energy is the rediculous Feed-in-Tariffs paid. These are generally higher than contract wholesale energy but supplied ad hoc.
Excellent comments above to an excellent post.
But it is the wisdom of Vesey which will prove to be unforgettable: It is very simple: We are overloading the atmosphere with heat-trapping gas and the rest is details.
Opps, in my last comment i said “tax payers” when it should read “electricty consumers”.
…. and the rest is details.
On its own, that doesn’t mean renewables are the answer. It does follow the IPCC politics.
Burried deep in The Oz’s story about high winds delaying the construction of a wind factory at Silverton, NSW:
Energy retailers and generators are betting on continuing high-wholesale prices for electricity and the staged retirement of coal generation to underwrite a multibillion-dollar boom in investment in wind, solar, battery and pumped hydro investment.
In another time that would be called treason.
Kelly never knowingly correct on anything. This is a major positive.
Di Natale proposing turning the Reserve Bank into the Commonwealth Bank v2.0. Lieborals proposing government owned power stations. We are really down the rabbit hole, it is as if no-one has learned anything in the last 30 years.
The only reason bottom-feeding crony capitalist thieves like Vesey are allowed to parrot that junk science is that 90% of the news media, which used to represent the public interest, is now an enthusiastic propaganda outlet for the loony left’s national energy poverty pogrom. Journalism is now effectively a shadow political party aligned with the Greens.
Recent reference to Peter Reith and the wharf dispute………..any of us who remember can be forgiven for shaking our heads in shame when reflecting on the snowflakes who are right of centre and in parliament.
Peter Reith, John Howard, Chris Corrigan and others, take a bow.
If Sir John Monash was alive today, he would lead a coup against the government, and install himself as PM. After fixing all the country’s problems in one weekend, he should then arrest Turnbull and Frydenberg and have them marched up Bourke St and encourage citizens to throw their electricity bills at them before exiling them to Van Diemens Land along with the rest of the federal Parliament where they would be forced to dismantle bird killing windmills.
Monash should then purge the public service ruthlessly.
And too late. There is no time left to build a new coal-fired power station, let alone get one past the planning or geotech survey stage. The government will change to Labor at the next Federal Election.
Energy policy has had a bad influence on electricity production in many ways. Many players want certainty. These days certainty means certainty of parasitic sudsidies and elimination of the competition between baseload and intermittent renewables. A thwarting of the RET by reducing the penalty for non payment may just provide the unsettling of the renewables industry such that the only certainty the industry has is that it shouldn’t rely on subsidies.
Paul Kelly is a big fan of our stylish, erudite PM. They write nice articles at The Australian, respectful, supporting and encouraging the Treasurer and PM, guiding them to policies.
The Australian won’t have a bar of the Monash Forum, indeed are waiting for TA to be crushed and out of the way.
Renewable energy relies on the contrived policy generated by the IPCC. This has undermined investment in baseload. If renewables are undermined by having their funding model destroyed by removing that percieved certainty then it will be on a more even footing with baseload.
That would be as pointless as treating gangrene with a shot of vodka.
The limb must be amputated or the gangrene will continue to spread.
Entropy,
The only plus is that it can be done without legislation nad done imediately, much like a shot of vodka, perhaps.
I have little doubt it would ward off much opportunism in the renewables scam. You are right it isnt the comprehensive answer.
First we will get the blackouts, then the push for reliable power. in the meantime, I’d recommend investing in a 2 – 5 kw generator while they are available and look into getting my firearms licence as insurance.
Good luck to all of us over the next few years, we are going to need it.
The difference in zealotry between the former SA premier and the current (for now) PM is only a matter of degree. Turnbull is putting a whole new spin on the phrase “hide the decline”.
The most important message the government should give industry and the community at large is: don’t rely on subsidies.
Entropy;
Your point is a valid one, but the penalty reduction can be done now.
It will only take one or two power bills at half price to throw a fence paling into Shortarses bicycle spokes as people see the real costs of the AGW movement.
Same as if the Libs were to campaign on cutting the PAYG tax in half.
Make Shorten own the high tax regime.