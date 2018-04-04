Liberty Quote
Wednesday Forum: April 4, 2018
Winner
Podium?
Bronze, bronze bronze for the Bear.
CNN was “called out” on twitter for sexism because they speculated about the motives of the female shooter at youtube being romance related.
40000 total zinger tweets later (which were all remarkably similar) along the lines of “duur huur CNN you sexists just because shes a woman doesn’t mean its love related women can go on a mass shooting spree for no reason as well as any man, bigots! ”
Forty five seconds later we learn it’s love related.
Reality hits these people hard.
Nope. They just carry on exactly as before.
University of Vermont debating tournament bans men so women can “win.”
No men allowed: UVM hosts women-only debate championship.
From the OOT:
What’s in a Name?
RTWT. And a reminder, Ryan Anderson will be promoting his new book in Australia this month.
P.S. I notice that the event location in Melbourne and Sydney is TBA. That is the state of affairs of our public discourse right now. A lecture defending sex as an embodied condition, as opposed to culturally assigned one, requires its location to remain private for the time being.
Thank you, urban bugman.
Abos being segregated in nsw hospitals, womens only debating leagues beong formed.
This time period os shaping up is like a 1920’s conservative paradise.
Well well well …
UK military research boss unable to say whether nerve agent was made in Russia.
I have a feeling that if Russia wanted to kill someone with nerve gas
They would be dead
Further:
Indeed.
A lecture defending sex as an embodied condition, as opposed to culturally assigned one, requires its location to remain private for the time being.
For the time being the subject can at least be discussed publicly.
Could be branded “hate speech” under a Labor-Green-Narxist government.
I have a feeling that if Russia wanted to kill someone with nerve gas
They wouldn’t target someone who was no longer a threat to them.
Safe to park here for a few moments.
Made the extended squad!
Where’s my trophy sized far and beyond the actual achievement?
Interesting article on Israeli anti-WMD operations:
Israel Puts Iran On Notice
So there you go: the guy who developed Novichok for the Soviets seems to’ve come down with a very bad case of airline food poisoning…
I’m inclined to think that, if the Brits had decided to frame Putin by knocking up a sample of a Russian nerve agent to poison a couple of fringe Russians, they probably would not have allowed Porton Down to pull their pants down in public.
Having said that, there is no upper limit to government stupidity and general awfulness.
Not too late to the party.
CL:
Names/places/times or it didn’t happen, sweetheart.
Debating is a competitive activity and when you deliberately remove one of the pressures because ‘sexism’, then the woman is clearly disadvantaged by not allowing her the chance to face hostile competitors.
Most of the girls are only involved to meet a bright, interesting young man.
My truism again:
That’s not what they said when it was a pretext for expelling Russian diplomats globally.
Why is the narrative falling apart?
Cogito ergo sum.
Worthwhile repeating:
For what it’s worth the new video of the Chemist thief shows the prick got exactly what he deserved.
Yes, it was harsh, but fair.
He assaulted and threatened what looks like an elderly chemist and an employee, smashed stuff, and got a hiding for it. Then he decided he wanted to go again and tried it on with one of the coppers. And got a hiding, again.
OTOH, I’m curious about the old bloke who got pepper sprayed who was said to be in a confused state due to inability to get his pain medication. OK he was a cranky old bugger, but what he got was over the top. I wonder how much of the situation was due to the new codeine restriction laws?
Skripal is a mate of Steele’s and is thought to be one of the sources for the Piddlegate dossier.
That means the Russians did have a motive, especially if Skripal was picked up by UK plod, transferred to the US and made to sing. All sorts of fun stuff could then come out, which would prevent Magnitsky from being overturned for about a century.
What evidence has been produced to back the charge that the Russians poisoned the ex-spy?
Top twenty or thereabouts
I believe the poisonings are linked to the disintegrated Wussia narrative in the US – which of course has a crucial British plot twist. We know now Mi6 and the 57 “intelligence agencies” in the US are all compromised bastions of bugmen leftism. This is all very convenient.
Gab, Sharia May & Boris Bonehead said so, so it must be true.
I’m inclined to think that, if the Brits had decided to frame Putin by knocking up a sample of a Russian nerve agent to poison a couple of fringe Russians, they probably would not have allowed Porton Down to pull their pants down in public.
Skripal is no mere fringe Russian, he is a British citizen. I can’t see any British official signing off on such an attack on a British citizen on British soil in a public place with all the attendant risks of collateral casualties.
So, if it was not Russia and not the UK that leaves a third possibility: another state or a non-state actor. Since Skripal does not appear to be a target who would warrant such an attack, but nonetheless a very accessible target, the goal must have been to frame Putin for his assassination and inflame tensions between the West and Russia.
Theresa May says Putin is a meanie and Julie Bishop says he’s a big poo head.
Isn’t that enough evidence?
From Spiked
Identity politics is becoming more depraved by the day. Now it seems even light-skinned black people must atone for their privilege. Amandla Stenberg, a 19-year-old black actress, recently revealed that she stopped pursuing a role in the recent Black Panther film because she felt it deserved a more ‘dark-skinned’ cast.
Seems that Bolt might still come out the winner. “Light skinned” “people of colour” are now targets for having “privilege”. Larissa Behrendt was not available for comment.
What evidence is there that the poison was even Novichok?
The highest level of residues detected were nowhere near sufficient to be responsible for the poisonings and could have been ‘planted’ after the fact to implicate the Russians. The Russian production plant was decommissioned by UK and US specialist teams after the collapse of the USSR, so remnant binary components are likely held by groups other than Russians.
Specific Gyre
@jimvannest
If this shooter at YouTube isn’t a white male with far-right leanings, I will eat my fucking hat. Get rid of the fucking guns.
6:52 AM – Apr 4, 2018
Bahahahaha
Life comes at you fast,mofo!
It’s easy to see why Helen Morgan-Parmett is a target for sexual predation. Bone coloured cardies drive some men wild.
C.L.
#2678021, posted on April 4, 2018 at 11:47 am
I believe the poisonings are linked to the disintegrated Wussia narrative in the US – which of course has a crucial British plot twist. We know now Mi6 and the 57 “intelligence agencies” in the US are all compromised bastions of bugmen leftism. This is all very convenient.
Yep,spot on.
The Globalist swine want war with Russia at any cost.
Oh, give me a fucking break.
Some chronology on this one.
The weird allegation is that Trump had prostitutes piss on a bed in a hotel that Obama had slept in.
Obama was elected President in 2008.
Skripal was arrested by the Russians in 2004.
Scenario 1 : Trump did the pissing in 2009 or later, five years after Skripal had been tumbled by the Ruskies, and presumably had lost his access rights to KGB files; or
Scenario 2 : Trump travelled all the way to Moscow in 2004 or prior to piss on a bed which had been occupied by a minor senator from Illinois.
The man is strange, but he’s not that weird.
Britain’s military research centre has acknowledged it is unable to say whether the military-grade nerve agent used to poison a Russian double-agent last month was produced in Russia.
Hmm.
Which country has a habit of assassinating anyone they consider to be an enemy by any means necessary regardless of borders or international law?
It’s a mystery.
One of the reasons why a nerve agent might be employed this time is the problem which arose with use of 210Po.
It was easy to track the bagman for the polonium hit because the radiation from microscopic amounts of 210Po is a perfect signature and very easy to detect right down to almost the single atom level. So they were able to ID the bagman and track his movements back to Moscow.
That is much more difficult with a potent nerve agent because the detection limit via GC mass spec is far too coarse for such tiny traces to be picked up.
There is no evidence, therefore someone vewy, vewy sneaky done it. Ergo Wussia!
Skripal is a mate of Steele’s and is thought to be one of the sources for the Piddlegate dossier.
I think that’s a red herring inadvertently introduced to the story by journalists looking to work that angle, Bruce.
Yes, he still had contacts within the intelligence community, but there is nothing to suggest he was doing work which would make him such a high value target to the Russians.
There was an interesting BBC interview soon after the incident was reported with a fellow who went through KGB training with Putin and now lives in the UK. He said that, contrary to popular Western belief, all their training urged them to be very cautious, especially in regard to assassinations, and to avoid them at all costs as they drew unwanted attention and unforeseen consequences. Therefore, he surmised, the Putin he knew would never have authorised this particular action. So, either Putin is becoming reckless or someone else is responsible.
Opinion piece over on FauxFax regarding Australia’s foreign aid falling (as a percent of, get this, Gross National Income). Many of the great unwashed commenting about company tax cuts and how companies fund our government, how the tax cuts could fund foreign aid, etc. But it’s the article itself is a lesson on torturing statistics to suit a narrative.
Here’s the link … Australia is Richer But Meaner Than Ever
Sargon with the meme of the year so far!
Lol!
😀
😀
😀
Indeed, what a tease. Why is she not in a burqua?
Consider the possibility that the nerve agent wasn’t well controlled around the time of the fall of the USSR.
Consider also the possibility that Skripal may have compromised a Russian agent in the West with unfortunate consequences for that agent.
Or that the Ruskies mistakenly targetted an associate of Skripal wrongly thinking he/she was the turncoat.
Either scenario could involve revenge by (or on behalf of) an individual who suffered as a result of Skripal’s actions and there is no state involvement at all.
Yes.
We are to believe that Skripal has been exiled from Russia and is in living in secret in fear of his life, and he engages with a renowned loud-mouth and media tart in Steele.
Makes sense.
There is a 99% chance Russia carried out the poisonings, but they were done as a warning to Russians not as a threat to the west.
All politics is domestic. Don’t think we’ll see any turncoat spies for a while.
Either scenario could involve revenge by (or on behalf of) an individual who suffered as a result of Skripal’s actions and there is no state involvement at all.
The individual revenge scenario is indeed plausible. Presumably someone in British and allied intelligence is pursuing it, but I wouldn’t expect any result to see the light of day given the way the politicians, Boris Johnson in particular, have jumped in early to frame the narrative. Never let an opportunity go to waste.
They don’t need any real sample of anything, they just need to make a few people sick and declare it was Russian nerve gas. None of the normal investigation protocols were followed, they should have brought in an international team from the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) and ensured samples were collected with full visibility. Instead they quickly self-investigated.
Even then the report from Porton Down only narrowed it down to “The samples tested positive for the presence of a Novichok class nerve agent or closely related agent”
Since “Novichok” is a whole family of organophosphates and “related agent” might be any other nerve poison which includes most of them… the declaration is pretty vague. Since none of us is going to go collect samples from Skripal’s doorknob, they really don’t need to worry about any contradictory evidence.
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-3190243/WMD-Britain-MoD-scientists-tested-chemical-weapons-including-anthrax-PLAGUE-soldiers-members-public-released-dangerous-bacteria-Tube.html
I might also point out that the British military has a history of testing things in secret, without bothering to get consent of the people being tested. There’s no reason to trust anything they say. That doesn’t make the Russians particularly great as a source of information either, but May has already been caught telling lies over this when she said, “It is now clear that Mr Skripal and his daughter were poisoned with a military-grade nerve agent of a type developed by Russia.” Even their own report does not make that clear, and they can’t even decide where the stuff came from (the source of the poison keeps moving around). If it really was one of the more lethal variations based on the Russian design, then people would be dead by now.
Even if it was the Russians, you at least want good investigation, and a proper international team that includes a few Russian scientists as well, for no other reason that to create a legitimate trail of evidence. By bodging it up, the UK government not only look as if they have something to hide, but they also destroy any reliable way of finding the real perpetrators.
Leigh – I just reported what I see when it is reported. Go search Skripal Steele dossier.
The timeline actually fits when you think about it. Skripal was twiddling his thumbs in the UK with nothing to do when Steele came into about $10 million of Dem money. Steele needed stuff for the dossier (for which the piddle bit is just one item). Steele was mates with and had worked with Skripal in the past. Skripal would know the ex-KGB diaspora well, you would think. So in 2016 Steele comes to Skripal and offers him some juicy well-paid work.
Then Mueller gets going, the dossier surfaces and Nunes links it conclusively with the FISA wiretap case.
We know that the Russians are hurting over Magnitsky – or more particularly the oligarchs in Putin’s inner circle. That Russian lady lawyer wanted to talk Magnitsky with Trump jr and Kuchner, whereupon she was booted out the door.
So now you have both the Mueller investigation AND the Nunes investigation circling Steele’s sources, albeit for different reasons. Which doesn’t matter. What matters is if either one asks the Poms to send Skripal to Washington the Russians have a double problem. First if they are involved in faking the dossier that may be more than embarrassing. But if the US gave Skripal a plea bargain the second problem is what else he’d tell the CIA and DHS. That could be extremely painful to the FSB and others in the Russian hierarchy (which includes a lot of ex-KGB guys).
So as the investigations got closer to Skripal in early 2018 the Russians are faced with the risk that he could be whisked away from their control – out of London into a secure location in the US.
This morning I awoke to a disappointing revelation.
Since I started posting at the Cat I had assumed that all my fellow posters were hip young dudes (and chicks).
I now find that a good number of you are LAWN BOWLERS.
It’s like that moment you put your hand up a trannies skirt … or so I’m told.
Russia created the nerve agent.
…they were done as a warning to Russians not as a threat to the west.
See my comment above re KGB training and caution. As a hypothetical, if the murder of Skripal had been considered by Putin he would have calculated that such action would inevitably be taken as a threat to the West and could even result in war.
Putin may engage in the rhetoric of revenge at home for political purposes, but I don’t think he’s reckless or stupid enough to carry such threats out on foreign soil in this manner. That someone else would act on his rhetoric either for their own purposes (revenge) or to frame and embarrass Putin, however, remains a plausible theory for now.
Yes, after consideration I should have deleted “inadvertently”.
Not buying it Bruce.
Are we to believe that …
(1) Russian agents in 2016 made contact with a persona non grata in Skripal for some peripheral interference like this which could be done myriad other ways?;
(2) Skripal himself, after being given a cosy new ID (and presumably a comfortable UK pension) decides to stick his head up and engage with Steele, who was not James Bond, but a spiv consultant on the make who was known for his desire to ingratiate himself with the media.
Doesn’t stack up.
It is a plant to breath life into Wussia, Wussia, Wussia.
I think the Skripal poisonings are some kind of sideshow to the ongoing Russia v The West circus. Probably carried out by the Brits, and probably hit with the nerve agent at the park bench where they were found. The stuff painted on the outside of the front door is most likely a clumsy afterthought by the perps. If the Russians wanted him dead (can’t fathom why, he’s been out since 2004), they would have made sure the nerve agent went through the doors letterbox into the building, so Skripal and his daughter would die inside and not be found for some time.
As fascinating as this discussion is, I must be off to play a few ends down at the bowls club.
Another Stan Grant rant:
Twice as much taxpayer money is spent on indigenous Australians compared to the rest of us. Some indigenous people continue to elect to live in small communities, isolated from the rest of Australia; places where there are few jobs or resources. Many drink to excess and then assault (mostly) other indigenous people.
Yet another rambling, largely irrelevant piece from Stan. Does Stan have anything — anything at all — to say about the recent appalling sexual assaults by indigenous on indigenous female children and babies?
Breaking …
MI6 reveal that a search of the Skripal home has turned up a strip of yellow abrasive paper with a mysterious red varnish type substance in the abrasive particles.
The article has been sent for urgent analysis.
Supposedly Skripal put a lot of Russian agents in danger by spilling the beans to the UK, you don’t have to look far to find people with personal grudges against him. Regardless of that though, it’s inexcusable to mess up the investigation so completely, but since the UK cannot even keep people safe from acid and knife attacks on the streets of its capital city, I think it’s fair to say their law enforcement capabilities are rather poor.
Wow! So far the forum has been a Lizzie Free Zone.
Wonder when the Mt Druitt Socialite will make her appearance with some
little tidbit of her incredible eastern suburbs life.
Gorby faced a KGB coup. Saved by Boris.
All this theorising in advance of the data, also known as wild speculation, suggests you lot need something interesting to think about.
Hollywood in meltdown. Or at least Jim Carrey:
Jim Carrey Attacks Alex Jones, Hannity in Latest Art Piece
No, the stuff in the “dossier” was invented by anyone who wanted a buck for some creative writing. There was no genuine intelligence work involved, they just needed some people who could make it sound a bit nefarious.
Good Lord.
Does sTan Grant have pretensions about being some sort of Abo intellectual elder?
What a load of tripe.
Back to the grind after a mostly enjoyable few days off in sunny Perth.
(Don’t mention the Perth Demons WAFL team).
Off to the dust and flies in the Gascoyne. Cheerio, Cats.
Skripal is no mere fringe Russian, he is a British citizen. I can’t see any British official signing off on such an attack on a British citizen on British soil in a public place with all the attendant risks of collateral casualties.
But you can see the same and previous governments allow and encourage the murder/[email protected]/torture tens of thousands of British girls?
SG gets lot of money?
TheSemiMentalBloke
#2678073, posted on April 4, 2018 at 12:43 pm
“Wow! So far the forum has been a Lizzie Free Zone.
Wonder when the Mt Druitt Socialite will make her appearance with some
little tidbit of her incredible eastern suburbs life.”
This place could do without the personal sledging that some people indulge in.
Where the hell is Testes? Is he wearing possum skin jocks and covered in Liquid Paper at the StolenWealth Games somewhere, or is he back flogging The Big Issue in Collins Street?
Trump declares ‘NO MORE’ DACA deal after report of caravan with Central Americans heading to US
And here I was with all my pathetic doubts.
… and …
Hmmmm.
I wonder.
Texas County Hit With Lawsuit for Concealing Records of Noncitizens Registered to Vote
You mean like both sides of the bat-shit boring Lizzie-Johanna feud were throwing around?
After all the bullshyte about poisoned waterholes, and the old lies about the 1967 referendum, he seems to be establishing his credentials.
First it was Confederate monuments. Now statues offensive to Native Americans are poised to topple across the U.S.
No other city has taken down a monument to a president for his misdeeds. But Arcata is poised to do just that. The target is an 8½-foot bronze likeness of William McKinley, who was president at the turn of the last century and stands accused of directing the slaughter of Native peoples in the U.S. and abroad.
“Put a rope around its neck and pull it down,” Chris Peters shouted at a recent rally held at the statue, which has adorned the central square for more than a century.
The Brooklyn Museum has sparked outrage in the black community after tapping a white woman to curate its vast African art collection.
You’ve notice the mention of “disturbed nights”. But, surely not with Test Pattern?
No. It’s dreams of Grigor and Beth.
Metropolitan Police ditches practice of believing all victims
Rethink after failed sex crime inquiries
Britain’s biggest police force has abandoned its policy of automatically believing victims after a series of flawed inquiries into alleged sex crimes, The Times can reveal.
Cressida Dick, the Metropolitan Police commissioner, said she had told officers they must have an open mind when an allegation is made and that their role was to investigate, not blindly believe.
“You start with a completely open mind, absolutely,” she said. “It is very important to victims to feel that they are going to be believed. Our default position is we are, of course, likely to believe you but we are investigators and we have to investigate.”
Teachers’ Union Says Questioning Hijab is ‘Islamophobia’ and ‘Racism’
Yes! Not ‘qualified’ enough.
Gone to the StolenWealth games to dance the mattress mazurka with Taneen Onus Williams, and be seen with the “Warriors of Aboriginal Resistance.”
Tesla offers eight-year warranty
The electric car company is backing its Model S and Model X vehicles in Australia with a new eight-year, 160,000 kilometre warranty.
Exactly.
Pure fiction.
Remington Steele can’t release any details of sources for fear of “compromising his network” but as soon as a pensioned off Ruskie gets poisoned (and is unlikely to recover), bingo! … he is the source.
Fucking hell, people.
Think it through.
Q. Who had an obvious motive in killing off the source of the piss-gate dossier?
A. Why, Trump, of course.
Q. Right. And how do you suppose he found out about Skripal?
A. Through British intelligence informing US intelligence agencies, who in turn told Trump. Obviously.
Q. And who carried out the hit?
A. US intelligence operatives on Trump’s orders.
Q. Are they the same intelligence agencies who hate Trump’s guts and want him removed? They ascertained Skripal’s role, informed Trump, and carried out a Trump directive to kill Skripal?
A. Ummmmm.
No shit, Shelock.
Nerve agents don’t tend to last 27 years. They go off pretty quickly. I’ve worked in organic chemistry, it’s rare to have a complex compound survive for more than a year or two. That’s why drugs have use by dates.
That’s what you get with GCMS. A peak corresponding to the molecular mass of the unknown chemical. Which narrows it down, but you can’t say it is that one because there’re many other chemicals with the same mwt. To get a structural ID you’d need a milligram or two – which is a lot. That’d be enough for high performance FTIR and FTNMR. But a milligram is a large amount. That’s why you have to use a highly toxic nerve agent not something like VX – so the stuff can’t be fingerprinted from impurities and isotopes in it.
Why would they bother? Skripal can just make shit up for the dossier. Mueller hasn’t verified anything in it except Page’s Moscow travel. Then alternatively he might’ve fed Steele chickenfeed given him by the FSB. That he was doing so would not negate the reason why the Russians would not like him out of their reach and singing to the Americans under a Grand Jury sub poena and gift packaged new identity.
Skripal and Steele are mates from way back. Steele had a blank checkbook given him by Hillary. Pommy pensions don’t give you much money. Steele tells Skripal he’s assembling a body of partisan research for the DNC. Which is what it was. No one then knew it was going to be used by the deep state to try and knock off Trump. This was all months before an election that Hillary was going to win. It was only when Nunes in particular got going that it turns out the dossier might become an embarassment to the Russians. And hitherto Skripal was not known to be of interest to the CIA enough to try and get him, especially since they would’ve had the take from MI6 already. Now though he’s suddenly hot property and could be about to board a flight to Washington at any time (except he’s now dead or effectively so). Events dear boy, events!
Does the warranty commence from the date of placing the order or from the date of delivery?
On Easter Sunday, Christians must remember how easily and often our faith is used to defend white supremacy
As a white evangelical in America, I can’t celebrate Easter in 2018 without working to reclaim the concept of redemption.
The West Cannibalizes Itself
What civilization has ever sought to repudiate its own culture and traditions as we do today?
Some 13 European thinkers issued an intellectual protest late last year against the assault on the Western heritage that has been raging on the Continent and in Britain for years. They called their 11-page document “The Paris Statement” and gave it a title: “A Europe We Can Believe In.” The Europe they believe in, write the 13 signatories (well-known in Europe, less so in America), is under threat of destruction from the forces of globalization, multiculturalism, and the EU managerial class, as well as growing anti-Christian prejudice.
“These lands are our home,” says the Statement, “we have no other. Home is a place where things are familiar, and where we are recognized, however far we have wandered. This is the real Europe, our precious and irreplaceable civilization.”
Leigh;
“You start with a completely open mind, absolutely,” she said. “It is very important to victims to feel that they are going to be believed. but we are investigators and we have to investigate.”
“You start with a completely open mind, absolutely,” and “It is very important to victims to feel that they are going to be believed.” are not compatible.
You cannot have both positions.
1984 Newspeak/Doublethink.
The copper would be better off just shutting the hell up, and doing an investigation.
He is now easily the favourite topic of conversation at Catallaxy.
DNA tests for IQ are coming, but it might not be smart to take one
Ready for a world in which a $50 DNA test can predict your odds of earning a PhD or forecast which toddler gets into a selective preschool?
Robert Plomin, a behavioral geneticist, says that’s exactly what’s coming.
For decades genetic researchers have sought the hereditary factors behind intelligence, with little luck. But now gene studies have finally gotten big enough—and hence powerful enough—to zero in on genetic differences linked to IQ.
Everybody knows it’s the other way around:
Commonwealth Games: England is in Africa, according to the official program.
The whole Wussia Spy Thing is ludicrous.
If the Russians wanted someone dead, it’d be just a “street robbery gone wrong” victim.
I’m trying to get my head around Identity Politics from sTan and what MLK actually said, “… where they will not be judged by the color of their skin, but by the content of their character.”
Correct.
But for the story to be credible Skripal would have to had contact with existing Russian intelligence, because he has been out of circulation (and a bit unpopular) since 2004, well before Pissgate.
So the implied premise of the article (which admittedly I couldn’t access all of) was that Skripal was suddenly the smoking gun source for Pissgate and … OMG, now he is in life support.
The story is as weak as a Moscow hooker’s piss.
Judge To Tennessee: You’ll Take Refugees Whether You Want To Or Not
Many aspects of the refugee resettlement program force states and local governments to continue to accept refugees even if they choose not to participate.
Last March, the Thomas More Law Center (TMLC) initiated a lawsuit against the federal government on behalf of the Tennessee legislature, charging the refugee resettlement program imposes unconstitutional unfunded mandates, requiring states to pay for resettlement whether they participate in the federal program or not. For a year, the sides engaged in legal maneuvers while the judge dawdled.
This March, despite multiple Supreme Court rulings that the federal government cannot compel states to pay for unfunded federal mandates, the judge dismissed the case. He claimed the state of Tennessee, while fully responsible for financing the state’s share of resettlement program costs, did not have standing to bring the suit.
A Canadian high school switched to “Africentric Math” to attract black students to go into Science, Technology, Engineering and Math(STEM) fields, according to Canadian Broadcasting’s(CBC) Wednesday report.
Nova Scotia’s Auburn Drive High School math teachers are skipping their previous eurocentric approach to teaching mathematics so black students will gain more interest in the subject, the CBC reported. Teachers are adopting an Afrocentric lens to teach mathematics, based on incorporating African history and culture to make math classes resonate with their students.
Auburn High School is working with the Imphop’s Legacy Academy, a program encouraging black students to get interested in STEM, to craft their new curriculum. One example of the new approach is using Egyptian pyramids to explain trigonometry.
Learn more about RevenueStripe…
“It’s academic math, but we want to build their self-confidence, their self-awareness so they can feel that they’re capable of doing the math,” Auburn Drive High School Principal Karen Hudson said.
Temple University’s African Studies Chair Molefi Asante originally designed the Afrocentric movement in a book, “Afrocentricity: The Theory of Social Change,” published in 1980. He criticized the “Eurocentric” focus of education and instead encouraged academics to make lessons more relatable to African students. One example is teaching biology based on black biologist Ernest Just’s research over someone white, according to The American Prospect.
There are already 23 students who signed up to take the Afrocentric math class starting September 2018.
Testes is Hairy?
Hypothesis – guys don’t join the uni debating society to get laid.
Says Steele after Skripal is breathing through a hose.
Which he pocketed entirely.
Um, WTF was it for then?
Sport?
.
This is simply Steele (and others) trying to apply the defibrillator to the turkey on Boxing Day.
I’ll take the positive side.
“Every waking moment of a male Uni student’s life is devoted to getting his dick wet.”
Prepare to be smashed on this one Bear.
I know things.
You’ve got it backwards. The link between Steele and Skripal only came out because the journos were trying to work out who Skripal was. They found this:
Only once we find out that he was a mate and ex-colleague of Steele’s is it then inferred that Skripal helped Steele build the dossier. As an inference goes it is pretty watertight.
Then next all you have to do is consider the embarrassment of the Russians that a detailed investigation of the dossier could cause AND the potential real harm having Skripal spill his guts to the CIA. The latter is total surmise from me, but Skripal was already an ex-double agent living pretty openly in London. It isn’t a long bow to draw to think he has had more recent links with the FSB and others. Useful assets stay useful, until suddenly they become a danger. Which never would have happened if Hillary had won.
In my minds eye I see sTan running after an Aboriginal Industry Landcruiser driven by Noel Pearson with hundred dollar notes blowing out the window. And not making ground.
LL – joining the debating society is not playing the odds. Exhibit A – van Wrongselen. Although soon to be unemployed AG Christian Porter was a big pants man and was also a member so maybe I need to revisit this.
Not the best method for sending a message. Seth Rich’s murder for example.
Bruce … you have to conclude that the source for everything … everything … written about Remington Steele is Steele himself.
FMD.
Steele steadfastly won’t reveal his secwet sources until an ex-Ruskie spy turns up non-compass and unlikely to survive, then suddenly he is outed as a source. Very convenient.
Anything printed about Steele/Skripal connections after the date of the poisonings is likely to be horseshit.
Fuck, it is generally accepted that Steele made the dossier shit up. Why wouldn’t he invent the Skripal connection as a pissgate source to recover some fast diminishing credibility.
On a smaller scale I have seen and heard of this sort of thing before in the Corporate world.
Someone believes that an employee is doing something dodgy but can’t quite pin them.
They bring in a fat retired copper who (wink, nudge) still has “connections”.
After two weeks ex-Plod neatly confirms the suspicions already laid out in front of him and Bob’s your uncle (all secret men’s business, though … nothing in writing).
That is Remington Steele’s core business.
Collecting fat fees for confirming pre-existing biases, sometimes in governments, but more usually in the corporate world.
I’ll add that as soon as Skripal was at risk of being snaffled by Trump’s guys to give evidence into the dossier investigations he’d become instantly uninsurable. There’re at least two other camps who would love to see him unable to testify. But one of those two camps would not have easy access to Novichok and the other would only use it in a complicated plot to put the blame on the Russians – which is getting rather dangerously complicated. A simple double tap would have been safer for them than trying something exotic that could easily cause blowback upon themselves.
Testes is
Hairy?Professor Bunyip.
FIFY
True.
More likely to get laid hanging around edgy protest groups or theatre companies.
But if your chosen quarry is a debater, well, you become a debater too.
Or you are destined to become a massdebater.
The Australian reports that Shares in short-seller target Blue Sky Alternative Investments plunged 18.3 per cent after returning from suspension this morning.
Surely that’s identity theft? Pierpont had a mortgage on Blue Sky.
And Vince Foster?
Surely that’s identity theft? Pierpont had a mortgage on Blue Sky.
Midnight Oil plagiarised it for one of their songs.
Remington Steele later became Danny O’Neill who is a bomb disposal expert assigned to a case where terrorists have developed an “invisible” liquid explosive which is activated within the human body.
BoN;
One of the Colonels Secret Herbs and Spices?
Leigh – Steele isn’t saying anything. This is people like Prof. Glees who is pointing out known connections. Only after Skripal suffered the poisoning did his name come up. Then like Litvinenko the public wanted to know who the guy was who was just (effectively) assassinated. Especially when his pretty daughter was also nearly killed too. And a copper. So the journos ring people up and bingo he turns out to be a known spy like the polonium guy.
Only then someone finds out he also happens to be a mate of Steele, who has just produced 35 pages of Russian intelligence guff for the DNC and FBI. Is Skripal going to reject the swathe of dosh Steele has on offer? It’s thought that Hillary spent something approaching $12 million on this, albeit not all on Steele himself (Fusion admitted under oath they directly paid him $168,000, but where the rest went nobody is saying). What is Steele going to do with all this money Hillary was splashing around but get his mates to help him spend it.
Snoopy;
People generally don’t hear the method of death, they just hear “DEAD.”
(Unless it’s particularly gruesome like the GRU agent who defected and was brought back to the USSR and fed into a furnace, slowly, alive and filmed for educational purposes.)
Totally agree. As bad as VicPol are, in this case I think their foot soldiers should be congratulated for doing a good job.
..
YOU FUCKING DRIBBLING SHITHEAD MORON.
THE WAY YOU GIVE STUDENTS CONFIDENCE THEY CAN DO MATHS IS BY TEACHING IT PROPERLY.
Interesting that pyramids are being used to bolster African math confidence.
Absolutely a myth that ancient Egyptians were black
At least they were ‘Africans’, I suppose.
It’s all about the continent.
Oleg Penkovsky?
Messaging.
Recently spooks have used dioxin in soup, polonium in tea and VX applied to the face. Historically they’ve used a wide range of poisons. This article is fun:
Soviet Use of Assassination and Kidnapping (CIA Library)
Why do they love lots of exotic poisons? I have no idea, but it seems to be in their culture.
How utterly predictable that Turnmerkel and the Performomg Stick Insect did exactly what was required of them in the EU evil Putin-Russia narrative. And how likewise predictable that their ABC-TASS media did a pile-on, insulting and trying to provoke the Russian ambassador.
NBN CEO Bill Morrow stepping down
Bill Morrow will be leaving the role of NBN CEO by the end of 2018, the company has announced.
Ahhh, the NBN. Just received a letter from NBN. They are giving me plenty of notice that they are about to conduct some “tests” and that my existing service may be interrupted. They tell me that this will occur during a window of time so I can be prepared for a knock on the door from a guy in a hi-vis jacket. I’ve been informed that this window opens on 27 April 2018 and closes on 13 September 2018.
I just need to repeat the time frame because I can’t believe it…..27 April 2018 to 13 September 2018. That’s right…about 5 months. NBN will drop by at anytime during that 5 month period and interrupt my phone and internet service. If that’s as accurate as NBN can be then who on Earth would subscribe to that service? Do we live in a failed state such as Venezuela? Stupid question…of course we do.
ex Russian spies taken out years after defecting
some issues
1. if point was to safeguard info, they were a few years late, so unlikely reason
2. if point was to make it very painful and public to warn other spies not to defect, wouldn’t you do a bit to hide from other countries who done it? Having it easily traced to Russia would be comically stupid.
If I were a ruskie wanting to off someone without trace you would not source your bad stuff from Russia. The fact people seem excited it was not traced back to Russia is a little puzzling. it shows nothing except a little common sense not to leave crumbs on the trail.
3. if point was to make other countries spend lots more $ protecting former spies maybe it is working – also showing how badly they are doing it
4. who has motive to do this?
5. I don’t see the connection between offing a little spy with the who Euro brexit thing. Russia is not part of Euro union, and only serves as slight distraction. The nato thing is mostly USA and Germany / Britain, so little service there.
I really think Putin hates former spies, loves playing with the heads of MI6 and thumbing his nose at other leaders, showing them he can off anyone anywhere.
My $ is still on a Russian operation, but there is precious little evidence for it except for this theory.
There is a 99% chance Russia carried out the poisonings, but they were done as a warning to Russians not as a threat to the west.
This is about it.
If you were considering tucking some state secrets down your y fronts and tangoing off to the US/UK embassy for a life as a protected pensioner how would you be reconsidering that today?
Its extremely good “craft” to ensure those who have betrayed you are made a public example of.
The intro to an unsympathetic article by Jack the Insider in The $Oz:
The only Newspoll that matters for Turnbull is the thirtieth
Poor Malcolm Turnbull, caught in a trap, a web, a snare, ambushed and assailed, boxed in and brutishly bushwhacked by Malcolm Turnbull.
Let the
taxpayer-funded BONK-FESTCommonwealth Games begin.
Soviet Use of Assassination and Kidnapping (CIA Library)
I’m sorry Bruce, but you really cannot seriously consider the CIA a credible source for anything.
I am more credible.
Honestly.
It’s simple enough. If you are telling the truth, we shall believe you. And we will discover whether you are telling the truth.
THE ORGANIZERS OF THE GOLD COAST 2018 COMMONWEALTH GAMES (GC2018) HAVE PROVIDED 225,000 CONDOMS, 17,000 TOILET ROLLS AND FREE ICE CREAM AT THE GAMES VILLAGE….
With the tournament set to last for eleven days and 6,600 visitors expected, the condoms equate to 34 per person, an average use of 3 per day!
https://www.michezoafrika.com/news/red-carpet-and-condoms-welcome-for-2018-commonwealth-games-/24746
Bartender: What can I get you, Sir?
Athlete: I’ll have 3 beers, 1 wine, and a bowl of condoms, thanks.
Teachers are adopting an Afrocentric lens to teach mathematics, based on incorporating African history and culture to make math classes resonate with their students.
“Tyrone knocked up 4 girls in his gang. There are 20 girls in the gang. What percentage of the girls in the gang has Tyrone knocked up?”
Ramon has an AK-47 with a 30-round clip. He usually misses 6 out of every 10 shots and he uses 13 rounds per drive-by shooting. How many drive-by shootings can Ramon attempt before he has to steal enough ammunition and reload?
Leroy has 2 ounces of cocaine. If he sells an 8 ball to Antonio for $320 and 2 grams to Juan for $85 per gram, what is the street value of the rest of his hold?
Dwayne pimps 3 ho’s. If the price is $85 per trick, how many tricks per day must each ho turn to support Dwayne’s $500 per day crack habit?
225,000 CONDOMS
That’s a lot of condom snorting, kids.
Dwayne pimps 3 ho’s. If the price is $85 per trick, how many tricks per day must each ho turn to support Dwayne’s $500 per day crack habit?
How many times daily must Dwayne lay down his Pimp Hand on each Ho to maximize his returns without marking his merchandise and decreasing his stables potential earnings ?
Kev 07 beer coaster scheme.
If the Russians are responsible, then they may have considered Sergei Skripal a legitimate target if the double agent was involved in fabricating evidence to implicate Russia as the party responsible in an operation to change the outcome of the 2016 US elections.
Commonwealth Games: England is in Africa, according to the official program
England has accidentally been named as an African nation in the official Gold Coast Commonwealth Games opening ceremony program.
The 130-page program lists England as being a country of about 2 million people with the capital in “Banjul”.
http://www.abc.net.au/news/2018-04-04/commonwealth-games-program-puts-england-in-africa/9617320
Not a mistake. England officially and accurately joins the list of sh!thole countries.
Waterbombs to use against the princesses in synchronised swimming.
youtube shooter’s webpage:
http://www.nasimabc.com/
Stalin finally got Trotsky.
From the Oz. So that’s where testes got to?
The Russians would have killed him outright if they were the perps. And his daughter if they wanted/needed to.
Thx Stackja; she sounded very peaceful (in the end).
ZK2A;
I think that was the one, but not 100% sure.
In a normal society she would have been in an institution receiving care. Such is the world we live in.
They have done some detailed analysis of the trajectory of the faeces and there is a 99.5% probability it will intersect with the moving blades of the fan in early 2019.