Audrey knows best …. sure

I’m sure most Cats have come to the conclusion that the Australian Financial Review is the most anti-business business newspaper that has ever been published. There is not a new tax or a higher tax that its journalists won’t endorse. Company tax cuts – no way, there are no guarantees of higher wages, more jobs; there is so much free stuff to be given away by the government and that must have priority.
And then we have the relentless promotion of renewable energy and the denigration of coal-fired electricity … indeed coal more generally by the newspaper. And master of this trade is of course Ben Potter who fails to declare that most of his pieces are personal comments, palming them off as if they were news.
Of course, he is incensed at the prospect that the Liddell power station might continue to operate after 2022 with a new owner. Gosh, AGL has got such good ideas, investing in renewables, a bit of gas peaking, demand management. Does it get any better than this? Nothing must be placed in the way of this greenwash company headed by Yankee genius, Andy Vesey,.
But it’s OK for Liddell to close down, according to another Yankee ring-in, Audrey Zibelman, who now heads up the Australian Energy Market Operator after the unfortunate death of her predecessor. Something that Ben might have missed, but AEMO and AEMC are at loggerheads and the government has clearly marginalised Audrey – oh dear.
Here’s the thing, Ben: Audrey has form on this stuff and she has been 100 per cent wrong. When Hazelwood closed down, AEMO responded in this way:
AEMO advises that the closure of Hazelwood will not compromise the security of the Victorian electricity system nor the broad NEM next summer. There are power generation resources available in Victoria and the NEM that currently are not operating at all or to their full capacity that can be made available to replace the power currently supplied by Hazelwood.
AEMO’s market analysis reveals these resources exceed the 1600 megawatts capacity of Hazelwood.
And then just six months later:
A strategic reserve of around 1000 megawatts of flexible dispatchable energy resources is required to maintain supply reliability in South Australian and Victoria.
A lot changed in six months it would seem. And I haven’t even mentioned the misguided forecasts on the price impacts of the closure of Hazelwood – remember the Victorian premier telling us it would be a dollar or two per week. Sure.
The truth is that Audrey and AEMO are not reliable. She is a full-on greenie who believes that demand management is key – that’s right, bribing people to use less energy when they should be using it. The government should rightly ignore her. I’m sure the Cats are doing so.
But here is the story:
MALCOLM TURNBULL’S BID TO FLOG LIDDELL TO ALINTA ILL-ADVISED: AEMO
Malcolm Turnbull’s bid to flog AGL Energy’s ageing Liddell power station to Alinta Energy rather than have AGL close it in 2022 is exactly the wrong way to ensure that the state’s energy consumers have access to reliable and affordable energy.
Who says the Prime Ministerial lunge for the commanding heights of the NSW power grid is ill-advised? Audrey Zibelman, the chief executive of the Australian Energy Market Operator.
In her 16 March advice to the government on AGL’s plan to replace Liddell’s 1800 megawatt capacity with a mix of solar, wind, gas, battery, hydro storage and demand management, Ms Zibelman said the best way to ensure a good outcome for consumers was to allow the market time to operate and not to fixate on any particular supplier (AGL) or type of supply (coal).
“AEMO’s view is that optimal approaches towards ensuring an efficient balanced system must target mechanisms that allow the greatest practical level of competition and innovation on both the supply and demand sides of the system,” Ms Zibelman wrote.
“A market approach that allows multiple other participants to compete to invest in a variety of resources that can address the reliability deficit to produce the best overall outcome for consumers,” she said in the conclusion of the advice.
Don’t scare capital
In other words, don’t panic and blunder into a market you barely understand (not her words) because you will just make things worse.
The federal government has already become a large energy supplier by buying out the NSW and Victorian interests in Snowy Hydro and actively pursuing the $4 billion Snowy 2.0 expansion.
The SA government launched a $550 million energy security plan a year ago and Victoria has just announced its own big battery plan.
But the more government intervenes in the energy markets the less eager private investors will be to compete and innovate in a way that Ms Zibelman (and most energy experts) says delivers the best outcomes for consumers.
This is especially so because AEMO’s prognosis for the NSW power supply post-Liddell is not nearly as bad as the Turnbull government likes to paint it.
In fact, if you take the view that energy companies are likely to make investments that meet well-telegraphed gaps in supply – such as the closure of Liddell seven years after AGL first proposed it in 2015 – there is little likelihood of a shortfall post-2022.
In its advice AEMO found that if AGL delivered on all three stages of its plan for replacing Liddell – or other suppliers delivered comparable resources – the NSW grid would not have a problem meeting demand post-Liddell. EnergyAustralia says it wants an equal opportunity to fill any post-Liddell supply gap.
Remote risks
Only if AGL failed to complete its entire plan – and no other company such as EA stepped into the breach – would there be a significant risk of supply outages, AEMO found.
AEMO’s base case allows for AGL to complete its 100 MW Bayswater power station expansion only, and just 810 MW of mostly wind and solar to enter the NSW market from other suppliers. Scenario 1 adds AGL’s first stage – 300 MW solar, 250 MW gas and 20 MW demand response – to the base case, and Scenario 3 adds AGL’s second and third stages (500 MW gas, 750 MW wind and solar, 80 MW demand response and a 250 MW battery).
In the highly improbable base case, if a once-in-ten-years demand peak occurs in 2026-27 and no-one else invests in additional firm energy supply, AEMO says that every three years about 200,000 NSW households “may” lose power for five hours.
In Scenario 1, under the same demand conditions, AEMO says that every four years 174,000 houses may lose power for 3.6 hours. In Scenario 2, 172,000 homes may lose power for 2.2 hours every 20 years.
There’s just no need for a Prime Minister to wade into the energy market to forestall such remote and distant risks.
Nationalise AgLs coal fired stations , without compensation see how the gangrenes go at the next AGM .Study latest coal fired generating stations , pick out the cleanest,then build new ones at Port Ai]ugusta ,Latrobe valley Hunter and Queensland in the middle of the coalfields ,cut amount of coal exported. We need it ourselves ,why allow greedy people to profit from things we can use ? When they are all operating privatise them ,governments are useless at business ,never met a lawtradespersonwho was . Stop ALL subsidies for carpet bag “energy” use the savings to cut prices minimise regulation and cut royalties and pass the benefits to vonsumers . And tell the u.n.communists to piss off by withdrawing funding ,cease foreign aid untill all national debt is paid off ,borrowing money to give away is common amongst politicians . Is it ?
Any party that did this would be in office for ever
Yes! Then see who wants to do ‘business’.
The Green elitist dream of an Australian post-industrial service economy with an expendable electricity grid and a population rapidly shrinking toward “sustainability” (ie oblivion).
Why must their fantasy be our nightmare?
Nice to get your value laden language out nice and early to let people know what j’ism is being sprayed at you. The reality is that with planned maintenance and refurbishment “ageing” generators can be kept going well beyond any theoretical end of economic life. In fact, fully depreciated plants are often the most profitable units across a generation suite, precisely why AGL throws off huge profits and cash while clothing itself in the green cloak of windmills.
Why did AGL purchase Macquarie Generation if not to turn a profit?
Audrey and her ilk should be put in the stocks in Garema Place and pelted with rotten fruit.
Along with every Federal/State/Territory politician that has ever supported anything to do with the AGW scam that has destroyed our electricity supply/cost.
Barr/Rattenbury/Turnbull/Di Natalie/Andrews/Shorten would be a good start.
Shit, we’re gunna need a bigger stocks!
I suggest the contribution of the battery is in fact a greater than 250MW drain to a 250MW contribution.
And you cannot get the second without having incurred the first.
In times of tight supply how long may it take to reload the battery for a second shot?
These people do not live in our world!
You cannot equate RE to baseload electricity supply in any measure of reliability, ease of transmission, ease of control and instrumentation, ruggedness of operation, predictabilty of output and profitability of actual service delivered. RE is an agrarian solution that doesn’t fit well as a solution for industry, commerce or the urban environment. There are niches where RE excels. Grid connect is not one of them. Stop the sudsidies. Let them all compete.
RE production does not average predictably over time. It varies from year to year, week to week….second to second. To say that statistically a certain installed capacity will give you x-amount of energy over a particular time is never a certainty. Some years there’s going to be gluts and droughts but you wont know when exactly.
Thank heavens for Judith Sloan’s incisive analyses. More power to her!
Who hired Audrey Zibelman? Surely there has to be some accountability for putting this clueless muppet in place in the first instance.
What chance a P.M. (or even a politician) who would say:
“Unfortunately I must confess to one of the many gullible and I have been duped by AGW and “renewable” energy scamsters.
From this moment forward, all energy subsidies and energy taxes are withdrawn.”
No chance.
A revolt is needed.
Ms Zibelman holds an Executive MBA from the Carlson School of Management and a Bachelor of Arts from Pennsylvania State University and a JD/LLD-Doctor of Jurisprudence (Law) degree from Hamline University School of Law.
Maybe someone with an engineering background might have been a better choice.
So AGL wants to close Liddell yet Alinta has just lobbed a $1 billion expression of interest for it. Which is fun since AGL got it for nothing as a sweetener from Macquarie Energy as I recall.
That implies that closing Liddell is worth more than $1 billion to AGL in monopoly pricing.
Where is ACCC? On holiday?
Another scumbag greenie in a vital position at the AEMO. That bastard Gramsci would be proud.
AWS could log a ‘wind rose’ at wind farm locations, but I doubt that they bothered in their feasibility studies.
1)Yes.
2)Yes.
3) Probably.
Wind doesn’t produce any energy for 40% of the time, solar none for over 50% of the time; yet Australia has spent about $100 billion on these things. Even when they do produce power their power is not compatible with a 50hz grid so vast extra infrastructure has to be set up to even out the current from the fuckers.
What is being done to Australia’s electricity is serious shit.
A highly educated nitwit, the dopiest kind. Demonstrating again why Aussies mock academics as clueless.
Table 1 from AGL should be exhibit 1 for their criminal prosecution. Projected capacity at high demand, ie reliability, from zero upwards for the renewables and batteries. Insane.
The NEM dispatch dashboard this morning indicated the entire might of the SA wind power system was supplying 1MW (yes, one Megawatt). Yet idiots in the media compare renewable power with fossil power as if they are equivalents.
Do to back up /duplication costs inherent in renewables low and intermiitent availability, any claim the wind and solar are cheaper than fossil fuels is complete rubbish. Somone in SA finally got the then government to smell the coffee, and oops , we need another $550 million.
Note the apoplexy at the use of “Monash” in the name of the fledgling Monash Forum.
Without verballing Monash, it is possible to consider that were that great man / engineer still alive, and now at the helm of a government owned national electricity system, we wouldn’t be in this horrible mess.
An engineer, the calibre of Monash would have ensured that a state-of-the-art standard was applied to all aspects of building and operating what is surely one of the nation’s most vital utilities.
Furthermore, if government wanted to decree that a certain percentage of “renewables” (say 25%) must be included in the generation mix, then competent engineers would need to oblige in the most practical way.
No subsidies required since the overall expense of operating a national electricity system would be covered by the setting of appropriate tariffs.
Of course the price of electricity would be pushed higher but that would ultimately be a ballot box issue.
More renewables equals higher prices – with the public’s tolerance for such increases ultimately being tested at the ballot box.
Peak and off-peak power rates are simple demand management mechanisms that individal consumers can decide to utilise or not, but I suspect what Audrey and her confrères have in mind is actually a euphamism for supply management, technology that turns your air conditioner off whether you like it or not.
The green ‘renewables’ crowd, the CC™ industrial complex, are never upfront about anything.
If prices are so high, as you say, then surely it’s economic to build a plant.
So instead of complaining, put your money where your mouth is !
The reality is that it’s now cheaper to build renewables with firming than it is to build coal.
I’m not a greenie by any stretch, but I can’t see the point of promoting coal generation that is more costly and polluting.
I’m not going to say anything.
I've been too angry and ranting lately and all this arse fvckery from these pissant metrosexual p00fter inner city bastards and lesbo wymynses is giving me the shits. (and their bicycles give me the shits too)

So I shut up.
So I shut up.
Barry Bones
#2679299, posted on April 5, 2018 at 7:58 pm
Shitfer?
This is all nonsense and lies. A watermelon cabal of interests that are opposed to western civilisation are doing everything possible to restrain and devolve it. They are mortal enemies and the sooner they are treated as such and not as policy opponents with whom one argues and debates, the better. They are the Enemy. They must be destroyed or they will win.
LeoG at 1442
nd a population rapidly shrinking toward “sustainability” (ie oblivion).
This was the dream in the days of organisations such as Zero Population Growth, Australians for an Ecologically Sustainable Population and Australians Against Further Immigration.
Those days are long gone, the current Slime favour expanded immigration, preferably from culturally incompatible regions.
Barry Bonehead, do you do it deliberately?
You know what the RET is?!? That thing artificially imposed to make coal unworkable, not because there’s anything wrong with the coal but because Green Energy policy has been shoved down the throat of the public. So educate yourself and stop misinforming others.
Get rid of the RET garbage and suddenly power prices go right down and new coal plant gets built. Trouble is trying to make sure it’s gone and stays gone (i.e. how to prevent the impending ALP government from making it worse).
January 23, 2017 – 1:00 PM
The Australian Energy Market Operator (AEMO) is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms Audrey Zibelman to the role of AEMO Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective Monday, 20 March 2017.
Ms Zibelman has extensive international experience in the public, private and not-for profit energy sectors, most recently having held the position of Chair of the New York State Public Service Commission (NYPSC), where she was responsible for overseeing the regulation and safety of New York’s electricity, gas, telephone, cable, water and steam utilities.
During Ms Zibelman’s leadership at the NYPSC, New York Governor Andrew M. Cuomo enacted the ‘Reforming the Energy Vision’ (REV) plan. The REV plan has been internationally recognised for successfully developing and implementing 21st century regulatory reform with a focus on lowering the cost of energy for consumers while building a more resilient and reliable power system.
Prior to joining NYPSC, Ms Zibelman was the Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of GO15 member organisation, PJM, a system operator organisation responsible for operating the power grid and wholesale power market which serves 14 states across the eastern United States.
Ms Zibelman is also a Founder and past President and Chief Executive Officer of Viridity Energy, Inc., which she formed after more than 25 years of electricity utility industry leadership experience in both the public and private sectors.
AEMO Chair Dr Anthony (Tony) Marxsen said after an extensive search, the AEMO Board was pleased to appoint such a recognised international expert in energy policy, markets and Smart Grid innovation.
“Audrey’s vast experience in creating and managing new wholesale electricity markets, and transforming existing energy markets and large power systems will further strengthen the work that AEMO has undertaken to support Australia’s energy industry transformation,” said Dr Marxsen.
“Audrey has the vision to lead, guide and support our organisation and the broader Australian energy industry as we transition our energy markets and reform power systems planning and management.”
Dr Marxsen said that Ms Zibelman, together with the Executive Leadership Team, will continue to build on the strong legacy left by AEMO’s foundation Managing Director and CEO Matt Zema to deliver on AEMO’s vision of energy security for all Australians.
“I would particularly like to thank Karen Olesnicky, a close colleague and long-time friend of Matt’s, who took on the very challenging role of Acting CEO amidst such sudden circumstances,” said Dr Marxsen.
“Karen has done an outstanding job during what has been a trying and challenging time for both AEMO and the broader energy industry. The Board thanks Karen for her leadership, dedication and commitment to our organisation.”
Ms Zibelman’s appointment is effective from Monday, 20 March 2017 where she will take up the role of AEMO CEO, based in Melbourne.
The reality is this is not true.
Finkel landed on A$75/MWh for HELE new build coal. These stations are being built throughout Asia at about $40/MWh – but A$75/MWh is probably right for contemporary Australia.
The most recent large-scale renewable auction (Origin buying Stockyard Hill wind from 2019 to 2030) priced the power at ~A$60/MWh. But this did not include firming – which, depending on technology/commercial arrangements, adds $30 to $100’s per MWh.
More significantly, government policy directly and indirectly disbenefits coal new builds. Directly, renewables attract an $80/MWh subsidy via the large scale generation certificates – which obviously coal doesn’t. Indirectly, Finkel found coal had a WACC of 14.9% (because of uncertainty about future policy) as opposed to 7% for renewables.
So, that’s renewable ‘cheapness’ at the expense of transfers from the broader economy.
Egg,
AWS could log a ‘wind rose’ at wind farm locations, but I doubt that they bothered in their feasibility studies.
Windrose data is standard fare for wind turbine site planning but the point I was trying to make earlier is that irrespective of the individual site data, it is not any guarantee of performance over any particular period. It’s a bit like average rainfall doesnt tell you how much rain you will get this month, season, year or decade.
Isn’t there some saying about not trying to wade across a river because it has an average depth of 3 feet?
Precisely, and who knows how much historical data they look at?
Not sure of the parameters but along the lines of cohenite’s post there’s a window of wind speed that’s acceptable – min/max, too.
Barry bones,
RE is poor quality electricity because it is intermittent. It lacks the ability to control reactive power which means extra equipment is required to manage run-away transmission losses (i.e.the phase shift between Voltage and current; power factor). The Finkel report acknowledged this in his report.(along with buffering requirements to mitigate short term surges. Strorage required for load-shifting and peak shaving to attempt to bring them upto baseload specication)
RE produces when ever it feels like it and displaces baseload, but baseload is required to standby on cheap contract rates whilst RE picks up spot price. Then baseload has to fork out the RET directly to the RE generators. RE requires a lot more kilometres of transmission line funded by third party headworks. I could go on such as capacity factor, service life etc. Your claim of RE being cheaper is bollocks. Why does the RE industry have to rely on subsidies for its existance yet coal pays a healthy royalty to the states for the coal resources consumed. A benefit to all in every way.
Barry bones,
Finkel also recommended tbe establishment of various boards and committees to oversee the development of this massive experiment. Dispite the claimed experience in the RE field of some of tbe players, the fact is the impact of high penetration RE on large grids is problematic around the world. It is an experiment in Germany, the US and any other large industrialized grid.
Synthetic inertia is not the equivalent of a large synchronous rotors in robustness nor speed of response.