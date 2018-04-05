Look at the scoreboard

This week. Last week. Next week. The issue that will not go away is energy policy.

But why? Why does a country which is one of the world’s largest energy exporters, a country that perhaps 10-15 years ago had amongst the lowest electricity prices in the world, now have amongst the highest electricity prices in the world? Oh and not just the highest prices; high prices with a generous sprinkling of non-reliability.

Why, why, why? Well. As Ronald Reagan said:

But for what end? Under the claim of standing up for science and climate change, government after government, has meddled in a generally well functioning, far from perfect, but generally well functioning market. And this includes the Abbott Government who did nothing about the Renewable Energy Target that was initiated under the Howard Government. Canberra – take a bow. Thank you very much.

And current line. No private capital will invest in coal powered generation in Australia thus the market has spoken. Yeah. The market has spoken all over Asia where they are building hundreds of coal fired generators that will use Australian coal.

No sane investor will build a coal fired generator in Australia because of the sovereign risk of doing so. And this includes the economic terrorists enabled by governments who will target the suppliers to potential operators, such as banks, transport and building companies.

But not sufficiently happy with destroying the energy sector, the Greens want to destroy the financial sector with their insane People’s Bank idea.

Cast your eyes across the Australian economy. Is there any sector that has been subjected to government meddling that is working well?

Telecommunications – NBN anyone.

Education

Healthcare

Energy

Spartacus is sure there are many other sectors.

But for a bunch of people who claim to stand up for science and evidence, science and evidence are no barriers to their primary goal of destroying the economy to achieve income inequality and reduced emissions. That everyone will be income equal with no income and emissions will be reduced because their will be no industry or electricity does not seem to deter these zealots.

What shall we call them? Reality deniers? How about mathematics deniers? How about members of the political de-industrial complex.

