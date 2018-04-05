Look at the scoreboard

This week. Last week. Next week. The issue that will not go away is energy policy.
But why? Why does a country which is one of the world’s largest energy exporters, a country that perhaps 10-15 years ago had amongst the lowest electricity prices in the world, now have amongst the highest electricity prices in the world? Oh and not just the highest prices; high prices with a generous sprinkling of non-reliability.
Why, why, why? Well. As Ronald Reagan said:
The nine most terrifying words in the English language are: I’m from the government and I’m here to help.
But for what end? Under the claim of standing up for science and climate change, government after government, has meddled in a generally well functioning, far from perfect, but generally well functioning market. And this includes the Abbott Government who did nothing about the Renewable Energy Target that was initiated under the Howard Government. Canberra – take a bow. Thank you very much.
And current line. No private capital will invest in coal powered generation in Australia thus the market has spoken. Yeah. The market has spoken all over Asia where they are building hundreds of coal fired generators that will use Australian coal.
No sane investor will build a coal fired generator in Australia because of the sovereign risk of doing so. And this includes the economic terrorists enabled by governments who will target the suppliers to potential operators, such as banks, transport and building companies.
But not sufficiently happy with destroying the energy sector, the Greens want to destroy the financial sector with their insane People’s Bank idea.
Cast your eyes across the Australian economy. Is there any sector that has been subjected to government meddling that is working well?
- Telecommunications – NBN anyone.
- Education
- Healthcare
- Energy
Spartacus is sure there are many other sectors.
But for a bunch of people who claim to stand up for science and evidence, science and evidence are no barriers to their primary goal of destroying the economy to achieve income inequality and reduced emissions. That everyone will be income equal with no income and emissions will be reduced because their will be no industry or electricity does not seem to deter these zealots.
What shall we call them? Reality deniers? How about mathematics deniers? How about members of the political de-industrial complex.
“There’s a reason for this, there’s a reason education sucks, and it’s the same reason it will never ever ever be fixed. It’s never going to get any better. Don’t look for it. Be happy with what you’ve got… because the owners of this country don’t want that. I’m talking about the real owners now… the real owners. The big wealthy business interests that control things and make all the important decisions. Forget the politicians. The politicians are put there to give you the idea that you have freedom of choice. You don’t. You have no choice. You have owners. They own you. They own everything. They own all the important land. They own and control the corporations. They’ve long since bought and paid for the Senate, the Congress, the state houses, the city halls. They got the judges in their back pockets and they own all the big media companies, so they control just about all of the news and information you get to hear. They got you by the balls. They spend billions of dollars every year lobbying. Lobbying to get what they want. Well, we know what they want. They want more for themselves and less for everybody else, but I’ll tell you what they don’t want. They don’t want a population of citizens capable of critical thinking. They don’t want well-informed, well-educated people capable of critical thinking. They’re not interested in that. That doesn’t help them. That’s against their interests.”
………George Carlin
Won’t be fixed til the ABC which champions these causes is defunded.
I’m talking about the real owners now… the real owners. The big wealthy business interests that control things and make all the important decisions.
Here in Australia that translates to “Trade Union officials”.
But ‘Spartacus’
One only has to check to see who’s balls are being tampered with to know the score.
My electricity contract is coming up for renewal and the peak rates will go up nearly 20% from their current prices, if I stay with the current provider.
Turnbull, tell me that this is a good thing.
Everything’s fine, bemused. There are taxpayer funded websites where you can spend time checking alternatives, and find one where you’ll be subjected only to a 19% increase.
