Spartacus has just finished his first cup of tea for the day. And having put on his thinking cap, looked into his cup and believes he has seen the future in the leaves. Thus for this post, I am not Spartacus but rather I am Nostradamus.

Sometime early next week, Prime Minister Turnbull will be on the wrong side of 30 Newspolls in a row, and the trajectory will be clear. Prime Minister Turnbull will also turn 64 in October, the magic age at which former Prime Minister Howard said he would reassess his position.

Now it also seems that Prime Minister Turbull does not like not being liked and he will remember that former Prime Minister Howard did not step aside and consequentially not only lost government, but lost his seat.

It is also not beyond the realms of possibility that Prime Minister Turnbull’s seat of Wentworth will be in play come the next election. Much like in Bennelong, the ALP and Greens could throw lotsa resources for that symbolic victory of dislodging a Prime Minister.

I am Nostradamus does not think that the thought and risk of such a scenario would sit well with Prime Minister Turnbull and so I am Nostradamus, having read his tea leaves predicts that Prime Minister Turnbull will stand down around June-July.

Mr Turnbull would then retire to the back bench, but not contest his seat for the next election thus removing the risk of losing his seat and having claim to say he never lost an election. One suspects that history and legacy is very important for Mr Turnbull.

What is not clear in I am Nostradamus’ tea leaves is who would replace Mr Turnbull.

Interesting times ahead. Lots of sound and fury but equally nothing happening when lots of reform and deregulation is necessary.

Co-incidentally, or perhaps not, Niki Savva has not written anything recently nor has she appeared on the Insiders. Perhaps she is preparing a suite of stories ….

