Spartacus has just finished his first cup of tea for the day. And having put on his thinking cap, looked into his cup and believes he has seen the future in the leaves. Thus for this post, I am not Spartacus but rather I am Nostradamus.
Sometime early next week, Prime Minister Turnbull will be on the wrong side of 30 Newspolls in a row, and the trajectory will be clear. Prime Minister Turnbull will also turn 64 in October, the magic age at which former Prime Minister Howard said he would reassess his position.
Now it also seems that Prime Minister Turbull does not like not being liked and he will remember that former Prime Minister Howard did not step aside and consequentially not only lost government, but lost his seat.
It is also not beyond the realms of possibility that Prime Minister Turnbull’s seat of Wentworth will be in play come the next election. Much like in Bennelong, the ALP and Greens could throw lotsa resources for that symbolic victory of dislodging a Prime Minister.
I am Nostradamus does not think that the thought and risk of such a scenario would sit well with Prime Minister Turnbull and so I am Nostradamus, having read his tea leaves predicts that Prime Minister Turnbull will stand down around June-July.
Mr Turnbull would then retire to the back bench, but not contest his seat for the next election thus removing the risk of losing his seat and having claim to say he never lost an election. One suspects that history and legacy is very important for Mr Turnbull.
What is not clear in I am Nostradamus’ tea leaves is who would replace Mr Turnbull.
Interesting times ahead. Lots of sound and fury but equally nothing happening when lots of reform and deregulation is necessary.
Co-incidentally, or perhaps not, Niki Savva has not written anything recently nor has she appeared on the Insiders. Perhaps she is preparing a suite of stories ….
Follow I Am Spartacus on Twitter at @Ey_am_Spartacus
There is no viable replacement.
It would likely be Bishop or ScoMo and both would be worse.
The moderates have destroyed the current liberal party an they need to be completely decimated to force a rethink of the party position to more conservative values which is the only way they can ever come back from opposition.
I was wondering about Niki. Not missing her though. Just wondering…
that’s not Malcolm’s problem. That problem belongs to the members of the Liberal Party.
Spartacus.
The problem is the Liberal Party’s but having Turnbull actively undermining any conservative revivial doesn’t help.
He should never have been given the leadership.
… and throughout the land they wept openly, vowing in their grief to immortalise his image in the corners of their heart normally kept for …
Wait, what is this thread about?
Oh.
Sorry, back in a sec, I need to expel some waste.
Perhaps. But now he can say they will lose without him. Prove him wrong.
Pretty good tea leaves here.
I will take your bet sir, our Mal is as big a narcissist as Kev from QLD (big call I know): he won’t be going anywhere until he is pushed.
Labor said they would never go back to Rudd, and then they did.
Libs say there is not one to replace Turnbull; I say there are more than 20…including Abbott.
When the time comes, the parliamentary party will get rid of Turnbull.
I think my Welsh nana, who was very fey and quite the tealeaf reader, would agree with you Nostrodamus. And in that case, so do I. She was never wrong.
You make a compelling case for Malcolm trying to window dress his future as a retired grandpa and Father of the Republican Cause who bravely stood alone and fended off da dreadful heat and darkness with nothing but some light globes and great big battery (neither of which worked, but we won’t go there at this sad moment of realization).
My oracle tells me Nostrummadas’s thinking cap contains the future of the Liberal Party.
The answer is Peter Costello .
Who was the last Prime Minister who resigned from office without a fight (eg. after losing an election or without a party vote?). This must be pre-Whitlam?
Makes sense, however he will resign when he announces the election. Philippa? #HeIsHim
*I exclude Joseph Lyons, John Curtin and Harold Holt from that list as dying doesn’t count.
Excellent treasurer but not really a leader.
Frankly, none of them are, in any of the major parties. There’s a massive vacuum at the top that sucks in the most hollow of people. Our whole approach seems to be failing.
Tea leaves v Waffleworth’s monstrous ego? I’ll take the ego.
A decade ago it was.
Sparty,
Consider using tea bags. 🙂
The wet and wondrous Liberals will ride that giant turd of a man to oblivion.
There is no turning back. Express train to hell.
The current liberals are all fey and merry types like Pyne and Hunt.
The idea of moving in the least part to popular policies that might appeal to working men is icky and distressing to these individuals.
Doctors wives one and all.
The same type of people ran our manufacturing industries, and rather than behave hard and steely in the face if unions, they sold us all out.
All because they didn’t want to soil thier buttery soft hands.
My contempt for them is infinite.
They just weren’t up to it.
Arguably true. However, it is pretty clear that the incumbent is not viable either.
The brutal reality for the Liberal Party is that they made a category error in 2015 and it is now too late in the electoral cycle to replace Turnbull. The penalty will be 20+ of their number go to the dogs – and three terms of ALP/Greens, likely in control of both the HoR and Senate and claiming a mandate for all sorts of expensive and socially-divisive shit.
There is no cavalry coming.
Who to replace Turnbull with?
Hmmmm.
There is your problem right there. A new leader should be able to change the direction of the ship. To any worrying ninnies that are afraid of running the Liberal ship on to the rocks at an election, the new leader should proclaim that the Liberal ship has already entered shallow water and is about to run aground without any change of direction. No-body in the Liberal ship will state the obvious.
The last to go fully voluntarily was one Robert Gordon Menzies (retired as PM 1966). Since then we have had:
Harold Holt Lib (kept up his recoord for spectacular incompetence by managing to drown himself)
John McEwen – Country Party, filled the gap until the Libs found a replacement for Holt – and basically told the Libs who that replacement would not be
John Gorton Lib – Sacked by Party
Billy McMahon Lib – Lost Election
Whitlam – Lab – Sacked by GG and then LE
Fraser Lib – LE
Hawke Lab – SbP
Keating Lab – LE
Howard Lib – LE (and his own seat)
Rudd Lab – SbP
Gillard Lab – SbP
Rudd Lab – LE
Abbott Lib – SbP
Turnbull Lib – ???
Every one since Howard has been crap, with a slight exception for Abbott whose heart was in the right place but he was incompetent.
Thanks ACToldFart 🙂
Although Mal has an ego that you couldn’t jump over, the idea of being a PM who didn’t loose an election maybe a bait he is unable to resist. Retire undefeated and all that shit.
The next Federal election (1/2 Senate and HOR) is due by May 2019. He could split them with the 1/2 Senate in May and the HOR delayed until November but that strategy presents other risks.
So, lets presume that May 2019 is the date for both. In, say, October 2018 Mal announces that he is stepping aside. He says that he is fully confident that the Liberals will win the next election and that will commit him to being PM until some time in 2022/3 when he will be 67/68 years old. Naturally, he will point to the depth of talent in the Liberal Party (hahahaha) and anoint Julie Bishop as the PM subject to Party room agreement commenting that she needs time to prepare herself for the upcoming election. It will all seem reasonable to the dolts when he says that he doesn’t want the potential to put the electors of Australia through another costly by-election during the next Parliament. Better to do it now and clear the air for the incoming PM.
Bishop is elected unopposed as PM, re-shuffles her Cabinet (appointing Mal to a senior role – Foreign Affairs?) and we wait for the (snap?) election to be held. Mal reconfirms that he will not contest Wentworth and the games begin.
Of course it is shuffling the deckchairs and Mal knows it – which is precisely why he will have an exit strategy. Remember the last election when he threw a hissy fit because he didn’t get the win he wanted and thought he deserved? Do you think that Mal will front up to deliver a concession speech handing Government to Labor and the PMship to Bill Shorten? No way on God’s Earth.
There are a number of ways to package the turd but there is no way Mal’s ego will let him lead the Libs to defeat.
A half senaye election will see the libs gain seats. In most states they have two senators up for election this time.
WA the split is 2 Lib 2 ALP 1 ONP 1 Green
SA 3 Lib 1 Labor 1 Green and 1 Indy (Giuchi not elected Lib)
Victoria 2 Lib 2 ALP 1 Green 1 Hinch
NSW 2 Lib 1 ALP 1 Green 1 LDP 1 ONP
Qld 2 Lib 2 ALP 1 ONP 1 Green
Tas 3 ALP 1 Lib 1 Green 1 Indy
I can see the Libs gaining a semator in nearly every state bar SA even when there is a swing against them.
I would say they still get to three senators in NSW
Get to 3 in QLD, NSW and WA; 2 in Tassie; retain 3 in SA.
Maybe fall short in Victoria
So net gain of 4 is possible. I cannot see them losing seats except maybe SA.
Get to 3 in QLD
Not sure where the extra Queensland seat is coming from.
Aussie Larissa Waters will be making a comeback for the Greens (with CFMEU support), and there appears to be a sufficient number of urban useful idiots clamouring for full-bore socialism.
PHON is certainly a busted flush nationally – but do you expect Hanson to lose her own seat?
The reason The Father of Middle Class Welfare wouldn’t hand over as PM when the Liars appointed KRudd as Leader of the Opposition was that he knew it would be seen as a concession that he couldn’t defeat KRudd at the election. Howard (and Hyacinth Bucket) convinced himself that he was the only one capable of leading the Lieborals to an election victory. History has shown he was spectacularly wrong, leading them to a huge loss.
I’m inclined to think Waffles giant ego will lead him into the same trap.
Speedbox – Waffles will be up to 50 odd losing Newspolls by that stage. He knows exactly how that stunt would be seen.
Should anyone get to the top of the totem pole when Maolcolm is gone, and should that person implement policies that cast him in a bad light (such as on energy), the toffee-nosed shit would leak like a…like a…well, the toffee nosed shit that he is.
He would be out there briefing reporters with his particularly noisome faeces, which reporters would lap up and report as coming from ‘someone familiar with…’, or ‘an insider’ or some such, because they would be similarly dismayed with any move away from the Turnbull-Left policies.
The only solution really is for him to hold onto a switched on toaster and climb into a bath tub brimming full with his tears. There would be more dignity in that death – the sickly burning human flesh smell, the clouded eyes, the pasty-white flabby paunch, the shrivelled pudenda, the blotched skin, the outtie bellybutton – than in another day of his life.
Like the Cheshire Cat which disappears until only its smile remains, Turnbull is the ego that remains after all achievement and talent disappear.
Get a four-slice toaster so his termagant wife can join him.
Get a four-slice toaster so his termagant wife can join him.
It’s not as easy as that with the advent of the Resdual Current Devices now mandatory.
Fucking Nanny-state.
Hey Bear, I agree the whole thing looks implausible and holes can be drilled but politics in this country is bat-shit crazy so never say never.
Liberty quote, Mother Lode
If only to save some furniture for Opposition.
Things will change next week when comrade turnbull resigns because 30 polls say he’s a loser. Howard the garden gnome says not to worry malcolm is doing a great job for the alp ,dementia onset ? Do you think ? Anyone can see that the turnbull labor government is typical of all the other labor mobs we’ve had ,hopeless. Inept incompetent and totally up its self . After the next election we will still have a labor government but the leader will be shortass. Turnbull will be campaigning for the job of “president for life “ like that Chinese fascist ,he should get it for the amount of shifty things he’s done for the pardee
Well, I think people should listen to what Howard has to say.
Considering he decided to stay too long and so we had the cataclysmic RGR years, I think it speaks for itself.
I don’t think turn coat is going anywhere.
This is a guy who went to DD just because he knew any longer and he would lose.
Turnball will do anything to win.
The most likely scenario is another “brave” DD. He already has many triggers saved up for it. I believe this is how he managers to keep his party mjority – the senate hates DDs.
Given your example relying on his insight recognising when the gig is (or will be) up, wouldn’t you expect that, with the same insight, he realises that there is no winning this time?
I still like my toaster option.
Chris
#2679970, posted on April 6, 2018 at 3:11 pm
Like the Cheshire Cat which disappears until only its smile remains, Turnbull is the ego that remains after all achievement and talent disappear.
Liberty quote, Mother Lode
Yes, though I’d amend it to say “… after all semblances of achievement and talent disappear”.