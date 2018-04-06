More rhetoric, less reality

Yesterday, Spartacus wrote about the toxic “fake issue” of income inequality that was poisoning policy and economics discussion. And reading through the comments, Spartacus noticed a comment from BorisG who wrote:
I agree income inequality is a non-issue in Australia, but there are places, particularly in Africa, where this does matter. Of course the real issue is corruption but income inequality is an indicator.
Boris’ comment reminded Spartacus that he forgot to put something is yesterday’s post, so some Cat-indulgence is appreciated.
In his comment, Boris highlighted, albeit indirectly, that there are places where income inequality exists because the rich are politically connected have taken from the poor and politically disenfranchised, and there are other places where inequality exists because there is freedom for people to exercise (or not exercise) different risk tolerances, different levels of effort and different abilities and luck bestowed at birth.
For all the rhetoric about the gap between the 1% and the rest (notwithstanding the constantly changing membership of the 1% and the rest), are the income inequality mafia, the social justice enforcers, seriously claiming that the rich are rich because they have taken from the poor? If they put a pensioner in a room with a BRW Rich Lister, are they really going to say that the Rich Lister is only rich because they have taken something from the pensioner?
The important contrast is not just between income inequality caused by political and power abuses versus inequality caused by freedom and fortuity. The contrast is also that average income and average wealth are much higher in the later environments (free) than the former environments (despotic). Average health, wealth and welfare in the first world is markedly higher than that in the third world; and this is not an accident.
But what are the policy proposals of the income inequality mafia? To implement the policies and the political governance arrangements that keep the third world poor to the first world. Genius aren’t they.
In as much as no country has taxed itself to prosperity, no country has redistributed itself to prosperity.
There is only pathway to personal wealth and that is to create something that many people are prepared to pay for via a voluntary commercial transaction. This opposed to an involuntary transaction, at the threat of jail or force. Think iPhone vs NBN.
We know how to make people poor. They either start that way or they start with some wealth and implement socialist and re-distributive, government expanding policies.
Income Equality has never existed at any time in any society.
This means, of course, that equality of all men — the egalitarian ideal — can only be achieved if all men are precisely uniform, precisely identical with respect to all of their attributes. The egalitarian world would necessarily be a world of horror fiction — a world of faceless and identical creatures, devoid of all individuality, variety, or special creativity.
https://mises.org/library/egalitarianism-revolt-against-nature-0
Pareto distribution known since 1896
Pareto originally used this distribution to describe the allocation of wealth among individuals since it seemed to show rather well the way that a larger portion of the wealth of any society is owned by a smaller percentage of the people in that society. He also used it to describe distribution of income.[8] This idea is sometimes expressed more simply as the Pareto principle or the “80-20 rule” which says that 20% of the population controls 80% of the wealth.[9]
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Pareto_principle
My strong impression is that most billionaires in the US are lefties. Even the libertarian Koch brothers, who used to be excoriated by the Democrats, are now pounding on Trump over illegal country shoppers from a lefty position.
On the other hand most Trump supporters seem to be the salt of the earth lower middle class types who were exactly the people Lenin was having his Revolution for.
Weird that those who hysteriate against inequality are the ones who seem to practice it assiduously.
Keep ‘em coming Spartacus !
Your essays make for outstanding informative reading and discussion.
Correct analysis Spart.
“Don’t ever let anyone feed you any of that “equality” bullsh!t. Men are not born equal – anyone who’s ever seen a race or a fight knows that.” [George C Scott as General George Patton, in the eponymous film.]
Henry Ford didn’t get rich making people poorer. He got rich making things available to them that previously they could never have afforded.
Same with Steve Jobs and Steve Wozniak.
Same with many others who had ability and used it in ways that other people saw as valuable.
For people who have got rich by making people poorer you need to look at the triumvirate of crony capitalists, politicians, and trade union officials. Cleanevent and renewable energy are two examples.
The leftoid would say exactly that the rich man stole from the pensioner because the rich man makes a profit and profit is theft. But when the state steals that’s perfectly fine… go figure.
We know how to make people poor.
Sure do.
Just when you think the unelected, unaccountable social-engineering wankers have scraped the bottom of the barrel in their assault on the poor, in particular, they demonstrate another reserve of heretofore uncultivated derangement.
The latest spin starting to do the rounds is that taxes long considered regressive are not really regressive at all, but progressive. For example, sin* taxes are wonderful for those of lower economic means. These “experts” are sick, narcissistic tossers.
https://velvetgloveironfist.blogspot.com.au/2018/04/sin-taxes-and-poor.html
* Who decides what constitutes a “sin” for the purpose of tax? Who decided that alcohol and tobacco use are “sins”?
Surely Spartacus you are not saying our caring alp and gangrenes don’t care about the workers ,that is their function in life is it not ? The caring decromats in the USA chose the best candidate they had ,and made dammed sure the extreme leftist sanders stood back bt threatening him with public exposure of his naughty ness ,his withdrawal was lightening fast ! Then they did their usual vote stacking trick a practice of the left everywhere in the world ,however they forgot the electoral college who’s members didn’t want ew York or California rule and put Trump in office . The disappointment was huge their right to rule had gone so they try anything to get it back ,lies are truth ,truth is wrong they must have studied 1984 u[instead of getting a real job, now the $345 billion subsidy to the Chinese comrades is under threat , woe !narx must be turning in his grave,any reports of tremors near Highgate Cemetary ?
Pareto is scale invariant and a straight line on Log-Log. This means inequality never really changes, as the shape of the distribution stays the same on whatever the distribution is. The numbers might change and you can make everyone richer or poorer disproportionately but in reality the inequality doesn’t really change. The top 20% keep about 80% of the wealth. So leftoids live in lala delusion land if they think they can flatten out the distribution in a free society.
that is WHAT THEY TELL US IS their function in life is it not ?
There. Fixed.
Zippy, no one has ever accused the Left of being numerate, and your lucid and informative use of basic statistics would therefore be absolutely incomprehensible to them. Anyway, arguing about economics with a Leftie is like playing chess with a pigeon – iirc: ‘they knock over the pieces, crap all over the board and strut around like they won’.
Any time a leftist talks about “equality” make sure to bring up there inequality in production and the creation of wealth.
The love equality when it means they get to consume more. They hate equality when it means they will produce more.
While we’re discussing the stupidity of the inequality mafia, I see that Hillary Clinton doesn’t think it’s a coincidence that there’s a coincidence of a retreat from the commitment to embrace women’s advancement as an objective of U.S. foreign policy, and an all-out attack on core values of democracy: free speech and the rule of law.
The example that Pareto himself used was that 80% of peas are produced by 20% of pods, and pointed out that this happens in many other situations. You would have to be very blind to not notice that any organization has more and less productive contributors.
In terms of computer code I think the ratio is steeper than that, I argue probably 5% of the code executes 90% of the time… that’s a very rough estimate but it would be tighter than 80/20 for sure.
Invariably, part of the process is to make sure it becomes impossible to measure who produces what.
Zippy,
Plus if you analyse the demographics involved in the Pareto principle, you will find that the top 20% who hold 80% of the wealth are older people in the workforce approaching retirement with minimal debt and large retirement savings via voluntary or compulsory schemes. They have worked for longer and had more time to accumulate wealth unlike those in the bottom quintile who are either mainly young people starting out in life and have not accumulated any wealth at that stage or people who have gone bankrupt and lost everything. Not many would stay in the bottom quintile for their entire life and Andrew Leigh had done some good work on this in his social mobility paper. If you look even closer, you will find that the top 1% probably only have say 10% of total wealth, but that is not unusual either if you take income levels into account and a similar figure for income is there too.
There is actually something better and more accurate known as Price’s Law which says that the square root of the total number of workers produce 50% of the work.
Eg, in an organisation of 9 people, 3 people do 50% of the work (eg small business and the founders are among the 3)
in an organisation of 240,000 (eg the Australian public service), about 500 people do 50% of the work (average 0.1% each), whereas 239,500 do the other 50% (average of 0.0002% each or, still assuming averages, 0.2% of the productivity of the productive 500).