More rhetoric, less reality

Yesterday, Spartacus wrote about the toxic “fake issue” of income inequality that was poisoning policy and economics discussion. And reading through the comments, Spartacus noticed a comment from BorisG who wrote:

I agree income inequality is a non-issue in Australia, but there are places, particularly in Africa, where this does matter. Of course the real issue is corruption but income inequality is an indicator.

Boris’ comment reminded Spartacus that he forgot to put something is yesterday’s post, so some Cat-indulgence is appreciated.

In his comment, Boris highlighted, albeit indirectly, that there are places where income inequality exists because the rich are politically connected have taken from the poor and politically disenfranchised, and there are other places where inequality exists because there is freedom for people to exercise (or not exercise) different risk tolerances, different levels of effort and different abilities and luck bestowed at birth.

For all the rhetoric about the gap between the 1% and the rest (notwithstanding the constantly changing membership of the 1% and the rest), are the income inequality mafia, the social justice enforcers, seriously claiming that the rich are rich because they have taken from the poor? If they put a pensioner in a room with a BRW Rich Lister, are they really going to say that the Rich Lister is only rich because they have taken something from the pensioner?

The important contrast is not just between income inequality caused by political and power abuses versus inequality caused by freedom and fortuity. The contrast is also that average income and average wealth are much higher in the later environments (free) than the former environments (despotic). Average health, wealth and welfare in the first world is markedly higher than that in the third world; and this is not an accident.

But what are the policy proposals of the income inequality mafia? To implement the policies and the political governance arrangements that keep the third world poor to the first world. Genius aren’t they.

In as much as no country has taxed itself to prosperity, no country has redistributed itself to prosperity.

There is only pathway to personal wealth and that is to create something that many people are prepared to pay for via a voluntary commercial transaction. This opposed to an involuntary transaction, at the threat of jail or force. Think iPhone vs NBN.

We know how to make people poor. They either start that way or they start with some wealth and implement socialist and re-distributive, government expanding policies.

