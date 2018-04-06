The Immigration Wars

Yesterday evening, your correspondent I am Nostradamus, sorry, I am Spartacus was listening to a podcast of a debate on immigration in the US (hosted at Columbia University). Here is a link to this debate.
The protagonists in this debate were Ann Coulter and Mickey Kaus. The moderator was Rob Long. Coulter is considered of the right and Kaus is considered of the left, but both were supportive of President Trump’s immigration policies. Both were arguing from the perspective of protecting low wage earners.
Spartacus was also in the audience at the recent CIS immigration debate between Judith Sloan and Mark Latham vs Glenn Withers and Adam Creighton (moderated by Tom Switzer).
The one thing that struck Spartacus when considering these 2 debates was the difference in the fundamental questions. The US debate seemed to be about the composition of immigration whereas the Australian debate seemed to be about the quantity of immigration. Composition vs quantity. Two very different questions.
Why does it seem that the Americans are more concerned about who comes to their country whereas Australians are more concerned about how many come to ours? It makes Spartacus wonder whether this is because of the pernicious effects of section 18C and the possibility that any discuss on matters than might touch on culture and values are snuffed out for fear of a Human Rights Commission hunt.
One wonders.
In the CIS debate, around 1.06.00, former Secretary of the Commonwealth Treasury, John Stone, asked about the composition issue but seemed to be very cautious with his wording.
ISHO (in Spartacus’ Humble Opinion), he thinks that Mark Latham made the best point overall. Latham observed that because of the aggregate GDP enhancement inherent to a high large immigration program, there is no pressure for Australia to undertake the reforms necessary to position the economy for its next phase of growth. There is no political pressure to undertake tax, industrial relations or any other productivity enhancing reforms when the opponents will just point to ever increasing GDP and say what for. Top point Mr Latham.
But separate to Latham, why is it that Australia is not having a debate about quantity and composition of immigration? Is it that the Americans are completely wrong and the only factor to consider is quantity?
If Cats out there have the time, they should watch and listen to both debates. They were both excellent.
Australians are well aware we will get low quality immigrants for the great vote herd experiment. The only way to stop it is to have drastically lower immigration across the board. And the only argument that may gain any traction is the “population growth too high” one. So, you use what you have.
“….why is it that Australia is not having a debate about quantity and composition of immigration?”
We are, in a fashion, in spite of dogged efforts to suppress it, and there are concerns certainly about numbers and also about the composition of the intake.
The Big Australia globalists might be surprised (or, closer to the truth, be disappointed) to discover that at least some of the concerns about composition are nothing to do with race, religion, culture etc. etc. but simply about the wisdom, or otherwise, of importing people who end up unemployed, conspicuously under-employed, or doing jobs which could, in truth, readily be filled by some of the many unemployed and under-employed people already here.
Too much of our “economic” immigration looks like importing people to be consumers, which might have made some sense in times past when much more of what we consumed was locally produced, behind high tariff walls, but with so much of our consumption now imported and paid for with foreign debt, asset sales, and sales of our finite mineral heritage, it is difficult to see that the current immigration program is logical or sustainable.
“Quality Immigrants”???
Quaint notion.
I doubt they’d ever vote for Labor(sic) though, or happily spend the rest of their days in Centrelink queues.
The only migrants should be people who can be gainfully employed,assimilate into the community. Learn English at night school and be of good character . Citizenship should m]be a privelage not a “right” . No person should be admitted without positive identity documents refugees should be kept to a minimum their problems are in their own country not here . Persons who were formerly granted residence because if they returned to their country they would be killed ,then some time later return for a holiday ,should be stripped of residency and citizenship and not allowed to ever return ,children born here shouldassume parents nationality as they were here by fraud . We should with draw from the u,n. And all groups associated with that criminal communist gang . That’s a start .
.n,and all groups associated with that criminal communist gang .
It’s interesting that one of the greatest areas we are really and truly short of qualified labour is one that immigration proponents and politicians never ever talk about.
The ADF.
We are having a very hard time manning, or even personning, ships, submarines, tanks and anything which seems like hard work to indoctrinated millenials. Bad mobile coverage at 100 m under the Indian Ocean may be a big reason, seeing how those devices seem to be permanently attached to the eyeballs of many.
But seriously, why not bring in immigrants to serve in the defence forces? It is an excellent sifter of men: if you do four years with a clean service record you can get a permanent visa. Failed immigrants get to go back home with a gratuity. Or something like that.
About the only criteria I would apply to that class of immigration is no Muslims. Unfortunately long experience shows that Islam is incompatible with allegiance to a nation like Australia. Which is not surprising given the teaching of the Koran.
Didn’t the Romans try that Bruce? Don’t think it worked out well for them.
A brigade of Hessian’s! Just the ticket! My fourth great-grandfather on my mothers side was a Hessian from Waldec. There is a little spot in Nova Scotia, called The Waldec Line, where some of them took up land after the American Revolution.
I’d think 2,200 years as a nation, from ~750 BC to 1453 AD, suggests it was actually quite a good idea. Besides which it has been working quite well for the Frogs and Brits with the Foreign Legion (for 187 yrs) and the Brigade of Gurkhas (for 203 yrs) respectively.
Bruce of Newcastle
But seriously, why not bring in immigrants to serve in the defence forces? It is an excellent sifter of men: if you do four years with a clean service record you can get a permanent visa. Failed immigrants get to go back home with a gratuity. Or something like that.
Soldiers who served a full term in the French Foreogn Legion, and were honourably discharged, received French citizenship.
Raise a Foreign Infantry Regiment, enlist fit men from anywhere in the world. All orders and operations conducted in English, with one month to gain a basic working knowledge of English, six months to become fully proficient. After five years servuce, with no serious misconduct record, citizenship granted, with approval for (one) wife and children to be brought to Australia.
By the way, end all other family reunion for any immigrants, beyond one wife and chikdren at the time of application. No siblings, parents, cousins etc.
Because we are stupid and gullible enough to accept the brilliant piece of propaganda telling us that because we are a ‘rich’ nation, it is our duty to have a ‘humanitarian’ program.
I like Bruce of Newcastle’s idea, though I don’t see it happening. Certainly with the U.K. defence force shrinking – especially their navy – that might be a decent target group.
This is slightly off-topic, but what I object to the most about the immigration ‘debate’ over the past few decades is not the influx of people with differing cultural elements (with the exception of those that are obviously incompatible of course), but that my predominantly British, English-speaking heritage has been demeaned, ridiculed, fabricated and demonised. The goal has been to strip me of part of my identity, so I cannot compete with the newcomers as one of a valued community; I am made historically stateless almost. This sustained psychological assault has been designed to reduce me, and those like me, to an ‘Ik’, thus a social, cultural, and economic outlaw. I resent this more than I can describe in words.
And you should. And I should and I do!
We must let our so called representatives in high places know these things.
Sounds just like the ADF.
Yes having mercenaries is a problem, but having nothing is a worse problem. We really should have adopted a model like Switzerland or Israel, but without an obvious existential threat that would never have flown politically.
Muddy – I was especially thinking of all those poor Afrikaners who don’t have the resources to flee. But give them a chance to send their sons to serve in the ADF and I think you’d get quite a few.
So both are leftists and arguing like leftists.
No they’re really not. Look you asked in your previous column “is there any more inane yet toxic “fake issue” poisoning policy and economics discussion than the concept of income inequality?”
The answer is: yes and that other inane and toxic, fake-issue is that of “immigration”.
It has never caused or solved any problems and yet has always been the last refuge of the politically illiterate who have run out of ideas and are just going for mindless mob-rule.
The real issue today is the left has won on every single issue. Completely won. They no longer need to even hold office for the steady advance of statism. Those who claimed to oppose the left have no ideas or policies of any kind. None. Into this vacuum step opportunistic con-men and populists who don’t know anything but will say anything to get the mob on side.
In this manner today’s supposed “alternative” to the left are nothing more than old-school leftists pushing issues so primitively collectivist that its pretty much been abandoned by modern progressives.
Today we don’t have excellent debates. We have supposedly professional political commentators (like Ann Coulter) who don’t even have a working theory of politics or any inkling of the what and why of government, talking about non-issues like immigration in order to pretend they are talking about politics.
Yes having mercenaries is a problem, but having nothing is a worse problem. We really should have adopted a model like Switzerland or Israel, but without an obvious existential threat that would never have flown politically.
Australia’s social justice military is a joke. Swiss model is best, the pant wetting over assault rifles in homes and the wailing over the first home invader to get wasted with one are the icing on the cake!
libertarian autism
There’s never been a problem with Mongolians in China. No problem with the Japanese in Korea. No problem with Turks in Armenia. Goths and Vandals in Rome never had any issues. Europeans migrating to the Americas barely changed anything for the native inhabitants. The Mughal Empire, of course was Hindu because they so deeply respected the beliefs of the locals. Importing Muslims into Burma as cheap labour never caused a problem. Importing Tamils to Sri Lanka went extremely smoothly. The Han Chinese got on remarkably well with the Tibetans, that was a great success story. Just like the Normans got on smashingly well with the Saxons. The Romans thanked the Israelites for their hospitality. The French (led by Napoleon) were terribly friendly with the Germans, and then Germans wanted to say thank you so they went over to say a cordial hello to the French!
Gosh, you are right. There’s never been any sort of problem.
The vast majority of the US intake is humanitarian and so called chain migration.
They actually think our pretend skilled programme is much better.
The problem here is first of all the strain on infrastructure and housing.
And yes people are rather bewildered as to when it was we agreed to turn entire communities into little Shanghais and little Mumbais.
It’s like a great replacement.
Well said Tel.
One could go on and on
The people of Anatolia were thrilled when the Ghazi came by and and the people of the Iberian Peninsula were delighted to welcome the Moors, as were the people of Malta and Italy and
Oh wait
Bruce of Newcastle
Yes having mercenaries is a problem, but having nothing is a worse problem. We really should have adopted a model like Switzerland or Israel, but without an obvious existential threat that would never have flown politically.
IIRC, John Gorton once floated the idea of an “Israeli style defence force”. The idea died with his incumbency as PM.
John Gorton was good, we should vote for him again.
There’s some pretty extensive documentation on Wikipedia. I know the leftists have kind of taken charge but they haven’t edited history too bad (yet). I still recommend Wikipedia (with caution) as an alternative to the school system (which should be avoided at all costs).
After this trigger happy yet hauntingly beautiful vegan psychobitch, I spent some time reading about the history of Azerbaijan at the triangle between Turks, Persians and Russians. Interesting stuff. Strangely they are one of the most secular of the Muslim states. It’s only in middle age that you realize how much history there is out there and how many people have been and gone.
Iampeter is the guy who reads Penthouse forum and then thinks he knows how to make love.
A real dummy.
You are correct Tel.
I did some research on Circassians and it just went on and on
Not to mention how many ancient peoples were conquered by the Romans.
Iampeter
Multiculturalism, immigration and income inequality are three prime weapons the left fascists use to bludgeon opponents into silence. Destroying them will open the way for at least limited movement back towards rationality.
But enough of that, to start the kind of debate that you seek, can you lay out your 10 point plan to at least slow, if not reverse the creeping advance of fascist left statism.
Yes I am right. You haven’t listed a single example of an “immigration issue” because there is no such issue.
Those are foreign policy issues.
Why does it seem that the Americans are more concerned about who comes to their country whereas Australians are more concerned about how many come to ours?
Well, I should think one reason is because, in so far as natural resources are concerned, the continental United States has a high “carrying capacity” for human beings whereas the continent of Australia does not. To most Australians, not just Greens, this is an issue and one that is that is never adequately addressed by proponents of a “big Australia”.
[The US] actually think[s] our pretend skilled programme is much better.
It always amuses me when I hear Australia’s “skills based” immigration program praised by Americans.
Just how many unemployable Indian engineering graduates driving taxis does a country need?
I’m following all the uproar over any proposal to allow South African farmers into the country – what about the poor, persecuted Rohinga’s (spelling?) – just imagine lefty heads exploding if Oz implements such a scheme? A visa if your son or daughter enlists, and signs on for twenty years?
remember when progressives didn’t like Asians immigrating to Australia
You are a deeply broken person who needs considerable healing.
Indeed Roger
driving taxis, delivery trucks, ubers, buying old cars to deliver pizza.
I think truck rental companies must be booming, so many sub, sub, sub contract trucks on the road..
And they seem to have taken over all the parking inspector jobs at council.
Because the US at the moment has not sorted out things we have sorted already. They do not (yet) have mandatory detention or points based immigration. These are composition questions, and Australia already has composition under control.
Muddy and COM, don’t accept it. Tell the knob-jockeys and poon jabbers to GF’d and shove their heads up a dead bear’s bum. I make a habit of this and it works a treat with BoBos and Sodomite Circus. Just saying’.
These are composition questions, and Australia already has composition under control.
What are you smoking, 2dogs?
Fair point, yes it’s foreign policy issues we should be paying attention to. The ones where foreigners start to control our policies, therein lies the problem.
When someone who lives in Australia goes and fights for ISIS and then wants to come back to Australia… there’s your foreign policy issue. When the UN decides who comes to this country… another foreign policy issue. When some international tribunal wants to give non-citizens voting rights… there it goes again, foreign policy issue. When we are not allowed to tell the people that we rescued while they were drowning that they can get off the ship at the nearest port… foreign policy issue.
There’s lots of these, as you must understand.
When someone who lives in Australia goes and fights for ISIS and then wants to come back to Australia… there’s your foreign policy issue.
When someone with permanent residency /citizenship in this country owes their allegiance to the Chinese Communist Party, there’s your domestic issue.