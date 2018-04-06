The Immigration Wars

Yesterday evening, your correspondent I am Nostradamus, sorry, I am Spartacus was listening to a podcast of a debate on immigration in the US (hosted at Columbia University). Here is a link to this debate.

The protagonists in this debate were Ann Coulter and Mickey Kaus. The moderator was Rob Long. Coulter is considered of the right and Kaus is considered of the left, but both were supportive of President Trump’s immigration policies. Both were arguing from the perspective of protecting low wage earners.

Spartacus was also in the audience at the recent CIS immigration debate between Judith Sloan and Mark Latham vs Glenn Withers and Adam Creighton (moderated by Tom Switzer).

The one thing that struck Spartacus when considering these 2 debates was the difference in the fundamental questions. The US debate seemed to be about the composition of immigration whereas the Australian debate seemed to be about the quantity of immigration. Composition vs quantity. Two very different questions.

Why does it seem that the Americans are more concerned about who comes to their country whereas Australians are more concerned about how many come to ours? It makes Spartacus wonder whether this is because of the pernicious effects of section 18C and the possibility that any discuss on matters than might touch on culture and values are snuffed out for fear of a Human Rights Commission hunt.

One wonders.

In the CIS debate, around 1.06.00, former Secretary of the Commonwealth Treasury, John Stone, asked about the composition issue but seemed to be very cautious with his wording.

ISHO (in Spartacus’ Humble Opinion), he thinks that Mark Latham made the best point overall. Latham observed that because of the aggregate GDP enhancement inherent to a high large immigration program, there is no pressure for Australia to undertake the reforms necessary to position the economy for its next phase of growth. There is no political pressure to undertake tax, industrial relations or any other productivity enhancing reforms when the opponents will just point to ever increasing GDP and say what for. Top point Mr Latham.

But separate to Latham, why is it that Australia is not having a debate about quantity and composition of immigration? Is it that the Americans are completely wrong and the only factor to consider is quantity?

If Cats out there have the time, they should watch and listen to both debates. They were both excellent.

