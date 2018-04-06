The Olympic Games are held every 4 years. Ditto the Commonwealth Games. There are other international “games” held at varying frequency.

Trying to get into this competitive extravaganza, the United Nations has proposed the Social Justice Games; a competition where there is no competition and there are no losers. In these games, all scores and speeds of participants will be averaged out and everyone will get the same score and speed. Every participant will come first and no-one will come last. To have people compete strive for excellence would just not be fair.

Every participant will get a participation trophy.

Speaking to the media at the launch of these grand games, the Secretary General of the United Nations said “An athlete’s lack of ability, skill and effort should not be a barrier to success. If we have learned nothing from 50 years of United Nations history, the last thing we need is to promote and reward ability, skill and effort”.

Sponsors have been called for, but thus far only the Australian Department of Foreign Affairs and the Victorian Government will provide funding.

The first games will be held in Canberra Australia in May 2019 and the games torch will be lit by the head of the Department of Prime Minister and Cabinet. To avoid any accusations of unconscious bias, no privileged white males will be able to participate or attend.

