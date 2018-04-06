The Olympic Games are held every 4 years. Ditto the Commonwealth Games. There are other international “games” held at varying frequency.
Trying to get into this competitive extravaganza, the United Nations has proposed the Social Justice Games; a competition where there is no competition and there are no losers. In these games, all scores and speeds of participants will be averaged out and everyone will get the same score and speed. Every participant will come first and no-one will come last. To have people compete strive for excellence would just not be fair.
Every participant will get a participation trophy.
Speaking to the media at the launch of these grand games, the Secretary General of the United Nations said “An athlete’s lack of ability, skill and effort should not be a barrier to success. If we have learned nothing from 50 years of United Nations history, the last thing we need is to promote and reward ability, skill and effort”.
Sponsors have been called for, but thus far only the Australian Department of Foreign Affairs and the Victorian Government will provide funding.
The first games will be held in Canberra Australia in May 2019 and the games torch will be lit by the head of the Department of Prime Minister and Cabinet. To avoid any accusations of unconscious bias, no privileged white males will be able to participate or attend.
While all competitors will be afforded an equal outcome I presume the organizers will get away with exceedingly large pay packets and other benefits according to their virtual signalling ability.
I always said there would be trouble when the commos closed the mental institutions in the name of the “rights” of the afflicted. Little did I think the former patients would go into politics and the “public service”,that’s carrying liberation too too far it has to stop.
Talk about their quality of self promotion, “NOW HIRING – PLENTY OF OPENINGS – MUST BE EXPERIENCED IN NO ABILITY, NO FUCKING SKILLS AND WHATEVER THAT LAST WORD MEANS. Taking applications at the transit/busing terminal that used to be called Mexico.”
At the UN it is considered essential to stamp out anything that could be construed as “in search of excellence”.
You people think it’s preposterous, but it’s actually not that far off fcom where we’re already at.
A friend of mine who used to be a professional cyclist in Europe and now lives in Australia told me that when he first came here some 30 years ago, he was shocked to see that a major professional multi-day bike race in Victoria had a system where every one of the finishers would get at least some prize money!
So while the ‘prize pot’ was quite large for those days at some $100,000, the overall winner only received $3,000, because the rest was shared with all the losers!
He also had never seen handicap bike racing until coming here. The ‘classic’ 260-kilometre Melbourne to Warnambool one-day race was apparently one of our premier professional events at the time, and yet the best riders were forced to start a full hour after the slowest ones.
So in other words, the hardest-working, most dedicated athletes had to be artificially disadvantaged to ‘make it fair’!
Apparently in the year he rode the race (being in the scratch bunch and hence starting last), there happened to be a strong tail wind, so even though the top guys broke the course record by some 10 minutes, they still ended up a few minutes behind a fat bloke who’d got an hour head start and would have just sailed on from there & collected multiple time the prize money the top riders ended up sharing for riding a flat-out 260-kilometre time trial!
Social justice, now!
Comrades.
Yep. Ask a Yugoslavian about how that worked out for them.
I identify as black.
Now what?
Very good, Spartacus. I am becoming a fan!
I am a half aboriginal lesbiansupporting mother whose four kids had nine fathers and have been stolen from me just because I drink , smoke grass and don’t feed or clean them . My current partner is a red haired blue eyed indigenius activite who converted to Islam when he was in jail for beating his common law wife to death accidentally . I would like to win money at the u.n.communust games ,who will apply for me somebody has to help me .
Thanks vicki. Bitcoin, Ether and AUD contributions gratefully accepted.
Bravo Fred. Classic.
Sparty!? Are you really a crypto convert or are you just messin’ with me.
Think of the other benefits: we can rename centre link to “The Australian institute of sport”, as every one will be eligible to compete as an entitlement.
What does convert mean? I pay and receive BTC/ETH/AUD. Independent Reserve account holder (no recommendation provided).
… the games torch will be lit on the head of the Department of Prime Minister and Cabinet.
All Isreali participants will be refused admittance, unless they volunteer to be targets at shooting events.
bugger, I was looking forward to the sit at your desk and look busy while achieving nothing marathon.
Sorry I Thought you were writing about the AFL!