Trump’s tariffs, China’s attitude spell trouble for world trade
For all his bellicose rhetoric, Donald Trump’s trade policy is not a major departure from the traditional American stance. But with China mounting an aggressive response, the world trading system is under greater threat than it has been for decades.
Henry Ergas AO is a columnist for The Australian. From 2009 to 2015 he was Senior Economic Adviser to Deloitte Australia and from 2009 to 2017 was Professor of Infrastructure Economics at the University of Wollongong’s SMART Infrastructure Facility. He joined SMART and Deloitte after working as a consultant economist at NECG, CRA International and Concept Economics. Prior to that, he was an economist at the OECD in Paris from the late 1970s until the early 1990s. At the OECD, he headed the Secretary-General’s Task Force on Structural Adjustment (1984-1987), which concentrated on improving the efficiency of government policies in a wide range of areas, and was subsequently Counsellor for Structural Policy in the Economics Department. He has taught at a range of universities, undertaken a number of government inquiries and served as a Lay Member of the New Zealand High Court. In 2016, he was made an Officer in the Order of Australia.
Red China thinks it’s business as usual. DT is not the usual USA President, Red China has experienced.
China’s response seems token and pointless. They won’t buy American pork, well OK pork is a commodity and largely interchangeable so they buy Australian pork instead or European pork. Whoever was buying the Australian pork now buys the American pork… big deal.
Deutsche Welle: Euroweenie stock exchanges not sure where Wall St will move.
China is shooting themselves in their collective feet. Chinese manufacturers survive on razor thin margins. Rich Americans on the other hand can cheerfully pay $20 for a standing fan instead of $15, but the fan manufacturer couldn’t survive a lower wholesale price. And every such manufacturer who puts off staff contributes to unemployment.
We already know of ructions in Chinese society. Xi is persecuting Christians. Yesterday they banned the online sale of Bibles in China and censored searches. The confrontation with the Catholic church has been intensifying. Why is President-for-Life Xi picking fights with Christians now?
The new social credit scheme is going to be a nightmare as people find themselves unable to buy bus and train tickets. The massive surveillance system whereby the authorities have facial recognition tech capable of monitoring everyone in the country in near real time is amazing and horrifying. If I find it so then hundreds of millions of Chinese, who are affected by it, will too.
Then there is the crazy tariff on soybeans I linked yesterday. That is going to feed directly into food price inflation in China, where about a billion poor peasants are going to be shocked by the price rises. There is plenty of unrest bubbling beneath the surface already, why is Xi causing more now?
The tea leaves are saying there’s a lot more going on under the surface in China than we see in the MSM.
Smells like opportunity for Australian farmers.
It’s an ill wind that blows nobody any good.
Only a wild guess but the People’s Army are probably getting worried to see the Pope is more commie than they are. This is one of those “holier than thou” disputes IMHO.
egg_ #2679551, posted on April 6, 2018, at 7:17 am
Gee, eh? Someone once said that making predictions was difficult, especially predictions about the future.
Must be true then, if the efficient Germans can’t manage it either…
If its a war, who’s likely to win?
Everyone talks about being horrified by a trade war.
In the short term with some justification.
But who will win and what are the long term benefits or losses?
I am of the opinion that it’s better now than later and has actually been too long in coming.
We are seeing China’s dummy spit because they’ve been benefitting from an U.N.fair playing field for years..
China has a lot more to lose than the U.S.A., although they don’t have to worry about elections. Yet.
Talk about ROFL.