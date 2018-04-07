John Monash … oo la la

What a ridiculous carry-on by the descendants of John Monash. Monash died in 1931. It’s not as though John Monash is a copyrighted name.

Perhaps they would prefer to keep the following under wraps too.

… the sexually venturesome Monash … little mention is made of his celebrated collection of erotica. Apparently women possessed of a ‘superb figure’ could prevail upon him. The first of these was Annie Gabriel, wife of Monash’s clerk while he worked on the white elephant of the Outer Circle Railway in Melbourne. (The remnants of this are close to where we live.) Though he was beaten up for her husband’s pains, and contemplated elopement with Annie, Monash in the end demurred. Instead he took on an altogether tougher proposition in Victoria Moss, who became his wife and mother of Bertha, their only child. Vic left him after a few years and decamped to England. They reconciled, although Perry is short on information as to how they accommodated the worst of what they suspected of each other. In the Great War, Monash was parted from his family for four years. When Vic was diagnosed with uterine cancer, in anguish he sought leave to return to Australia. This was refused. Before long Monash began an affair in London with Lizette Bentwitch, who would become his companion in Australia after the end of the war and Vic’s death.

And another thing that the Monash descendants won’t want mentioned is the steadfast refusal of Bertha, the daughter, to allow her father to remarry, even though he lived for another 11 years after the death of his wife. I guess that’s what tolerance looks like.

And in civilian life, what was Monash’s passion? Reinforced concrete. Very good for building coal fired power stations.