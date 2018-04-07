Open Forum: April 7, 2018

Posted on 1:01 am, April 7, 2018
31 Responses to Open Forum: April 7, 2018

  4. Oh come on
    #2680444, posted on April 7, 2018 at 1:07 am

    No more shit music clips, zyco. They’re all stinkers.

  5. C.L.
    #2680448, posted on April 7, 2018 at 1:11 am

    I think it would be a genuinely astute piece of realpolitik to fuck with Vlad’s World Cup. If the Poms had a touch of Kerry Packer about them, they could at the very least piss off Putin mightily by finding a way to screw it up a bit.

    Churchill’s old psy-ops branch could do it, no problem.
    The modern UK no longer has that kind of mongrel or savvy.

  6. zyconoclast
    #2680449, posted on April 7, 2018 at 1:11 am

    Swiss may try to expel Eritreans whose asylum bids fail

    Switzerland could try to expel as many as 3,200 Eritreans whose requests for asylum fail, marking a major policy switch in a country that has granted thousands temporary refuge, broadcaster SRF reported on Wednesday.

    The policy switch, hailed by conservatives and attacked by the left, followed a Swiss court ruling last year that Eritreans who have completed their military service can safely be sent home.

    Now authorities have started to inform Eritreans that they have to leave, SRF’s Rundschau program said, although they cannot force people out as Switzerland lacks a treaty on repatriations with the Horn of Africa country.

  7. zyconoclast
    #2680451, posted on April 7, 2018 at 1:13 am

    Is Lisa Wilkinson worried about losing her job? Former Today host awkwardly jokes about keeping her options open in case she becomes ‘unemployed’ after defending The Project’s falling ratings

    Her new role on The Project has been heavily scrutinised since she made the move from the Today show to Channel 10.

    And amid The Project’s flagging ratings Lisa Wilkinson has made an awkward joke about keeping her options open in case she becomes ‘unemployed’.

    Lisa made the comments on Friday’s edition of The Project, also mentioning her previous role on Today twice during the episode.

  8. Gavin R Putland
    #2680452, posted on April 7, 2018 at 1:13 am

    If you’re on the Orthodox calendar, Good Friday has just finished. Kali Anastasi.

    (Fugue and chorale fantasia – the “chorale” apparently being from Vavilov’s Ave Maria.)

  9. zyconoclast
    #2680454, posted on April 7, 2018 at 1:14 am

    Russian GP wants to bring back ‘grid girls’ for race in September

    “In all forms of motor sport there are girls advertising cars harmoniously and pleasantly.

    “If we manage to reach agreement we plan to reinstate this tradition. After all, our girls are the most beautiful.”

  10. Oh come on
    #2680456, posted on April 7, 2018 at 1:17 am

    Churchill’s old psy-ops branch could do it, no problem.
    The modern UK no longer has that kind of mongrel or savvy.

    Yes, I think you’re probably right. Sigh.

  13. Oh come on
    #2680460, posted on April 7, 2018 at 1:21 am

    Why would you jump ship to The Project in the first place? It’s positioned so badly. Its target audience overwhelmingly prefers ABC products. It’s left with the news.com.au-reading dregs, and there ain’t that many of them.

  15. Oh come on
    #2680462, posted on April 7, 2018 at 1:23 am

    The National Guard is controlled by the states, right?

  17. zyconoclast
    #2680464, posted on April 7, 2018 at 1:25 am

    A bill to diversify Maryland’s medical marijuana industry received final approval in the state Senate on Wednesday — after a similar effort to bring in more minority-owned businesses faced a bitter defeat in the final minutes of last year’s session.

    About one-third of Maryland residents are African American, but none of the 14 companies that have lucrative licenses to grow medical marijuana are led by black executives. The bill would increase the number of licenses for growers and processors, and it specifies that those licenses will be awarded in a process that gives preference to minority-owned businesses.

  18. zyconoclast
    #2680465, posted on April 7, 2018 at 1:28 am

    The National Guard is controlled by the states, right?

    Under the U.S. Constitution, each state’s National Guard unit is controlled by the governor in time of peace but can be called up for federal duty by the president.

    The Posse Comitatus Act of 1878 forbids U.S. troops from being deployed on American soil for law enforcement. The one exception is provided by the Insurrection Act of 1807, which lets the president use the military only for the purpose of putting down rebellions or enforcing constitutional rights if state authorities fail to do so.

  19. Rossini
    #2680468, posted on April 7, 2018 at 1:33 am

    Almost made the team

  20. zyconoclast
    #2680470, posted on April 7, 2018 at 1:37 am

    We [Franciscan University of Steubenville] posted yesterday a series of ads to Facebook to promote our online MA Theology and MA Catechetics and Evangelization programs.

    One ad was rejected, and an administrator of our Facebook page noticed this rejection today. The reason given for the rejection?

    “Your image, video thumbnail or video can’t contain shocking, sensational, or excessively violent content.”

    The picture.

  22. egg_
    #2680472, posted on April 7, 2018 at 1:41 am

    amid The Project’s flagging ratings Lisa Wilkinson has made an awkward joke about keeping her options open in case she becomes ‘unemployed’.

    As we anticipated – send Pirate Pete in to bat instead?

  23. egg_
    #2680473, posted on April 7, 2018 at 1:43 am

    Evil Agent of the Patriarchy Walid Ali Caught Mansplaining!!!!

    Mastersplaining?

  24. twostix
    #2680475, posted on April 7, 2018 at 1:47 am

    Oregon governor tells Trump she’ll REFUSE to send National Guard troops to the Mexican border if he calls them up – and she’s allowed to say no

    lol.

    Be a right wing bigot, join the Oregon national guard as an outlet for your desire to play war.

    End up with a stick insect woman as “Commander”.

    Get held back from the first bit of real fun the national guard has had in 50 years.

    End up being mocked by every other national guard unit in America forever.

  25. EvilElvis
    #2680476, posted on April 7, 2018 at 1:51 am

    Participation certificate!

  26. twostix
    #2680477, posted on April 7, 2018 at 1:54 am

    ‘As Commander of Oregon’s Guard, I’m deeply troubled by Trump’s plan to militarize our border.’

    “Commander” of the Oregon national guard inspects her forces.

    Clown universe strikes again.

  27. twostix
    #2680478, posted on April 7, 2018 at 1:57 am

    So many avenues for Trump to make hay from Oregon democrat “commander'” refusing to join the team.

    Canadian border != Mexican border
    No I in team
    Not pulling their weight.

    Then there’s the optics, “Commander” Kate Brown won’t let her boys out to play LOL.

  28. JC
    #2680479, posted on April 7, 2018 at 2:29 am

    Peter Van Onselen in today’s oz.

    Two peas in a pod: the Greens and the reactionary conservatives in the Liberal Party. Both called for more government intervention this week.

    Greens leader Richard Di Natale did so in a National Press Club address on Wednesday. He wants a universal basic income (Thomas Pik­etty style) and a people’s bank to be run by the Reserve Bank. In fairness, though, the Greens don’t hide their support for big government behind a party name with the word liberal in it.

    The Coalition delcons have formed an inappropriately named club, the Monash Forum, to push for a government-owned coal-fired power station. Fancy being so self-important as to name your group after a distinguished World War I general. Sir John Monash wasn’t even a sniper.

    This group — essentially Tony Abbott, Eric Abetz and Kevin Andrews — is joined by a bunch of agrarian socialists (otherwise known as Nationals). It’s a case of the junior Coalition partner outnumbering the senior Coalition partner’s delcons in Monash’s uninspiring modern-day political army. No wonder the Monash family demanded the group stop using his name.

    Nowhere does Van O mention the amount of destructive government intervention, such as the destruction of coal fired plants and the subsidies offered to intermittent energy producers.

    I despise government intervention in the economy at my core. But here’s the issue in Australia. We
    are energy poor, as a result of government polices. We’re short of gas and short of coal plants. Who in their right mind would ever try to build a coal plant in Australia funded privately. You’d have to be off your head.

    Van O is dishonest or really stupid.

  29. Infidel Tiger
    #2680480, posted on April 7, 2018 at 2:34 am

    Van Onselen is a complete weasel. He even looks like one.

  30. OneWorldGovernment
    #2680482, posted on April 7, 2018 at 3:02 am

    Infidel Tiger
    #2680480, posted on April 7, 2018 at 2:34 am

    Van Onselen is a complete weasel. He even looks like one.

    I’d reckon he takes it up the arz from the ‘black hand’ from South Australia.

  31. OneWorldGovernment
    #2680483, posted on April 7, 2018 at 3:15 am

    This needs repeating on every OT forever.

    I’m the Majority

