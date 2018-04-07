Liberty Quote
When I am abroad, I always make it a rule to never criticize or attack the government of my own country. I make up for lost time when I come home.— Winston Churchill
-
-
Open Forum: April 7, 2018
1
No more shit music clips, zyco. They’re all stinkers.
Churchill’s old psy-ops branch could do it, no problem.
The modern UK no longer has that kind of mongrel or savvy.
Swiss may try to expel Eritreans whose asylum bids fail
Switzerland could try to expel as many as 3,200 Eritreans whose requests for asylum fail, marking a major policy switch in a country that has granted thousands temporary refuge, broadcaster SRF reported on Wednesday.
The policy switch, hailed by conservatives and attacked by the left, followed a Swiss court ruling last year that Eritreans who have completed their military service can safely be sent home.
Now authorities have started to inform Eritreans that they have to leave, SRF’s Rundschau program said, although they cannot force people out as Switzerland lacks a treaty on repatriations with the Horn of Africa country.
Is Lisa Wilkinson worried about losing her job? Former Today host awkwardly jokes about keeping her options open in case she becomes ‘unemployed’ after defending The Project’s falling ratings
Her new role on The Project has been heavily scrutinised since she made the move from the Today show to Channel 10.
And amid The Project’s flagging ratings Lisa Wilkinson has made an awkward joke about keeping her options open in case she becomes ‘unemployed’.
Lisa made the comments on Friday’s edition of The Project, also mentioning her previous role on Today twice during the episode.
If you’re on the Orthodox calendar, Good Friday has just finished. Kali Anastasi.
(Fugue and chorale fantasia – the “chorale” apparently being from Vavilov’s Ave Maria.)
Russian GP wants to bring back ‘grid girls’ for race in September
“In all forms of motor sport there are girls advertising cars harmoniously and pleasantly.
“If we manage to reach agreement we plan to reinstate this tradition. After all, our girls are the most beautiful.”
Yes, I think you’re probably right. Sigh.
First:
Trump signs proclamation sending National Guard to Mexico border immediately
Then
Oregon governor tells Trump she’ll REFUSE to send National Guard troops to the Mexican border if he calls them up – and she’s allowed to say no
‘As Commander of Oregon’s Guard, I’m deeply troubled by Trump’s plan to militarize our border.’
The Future Is Female
Why would you jump ship to The Project in the first place? It’s positioned so badly. Its target audience overwhelmingly prefers ABC products. It’s left with the news.com.au-reading dregs, and there ain’t that many of them.
Violence among young people is on the rise across Germany and according to a study by the German Ministry of Family Affairs, foreign background children are behind the increase.
The National Guard is controlled by the states, right?
In the space of a decade London hospitals have gone from treating men in their twenties for knife and gun wounds to children still in their “school uniforms”, one of the capital’s leading trauma surgeons has said.
A bill to diversify Maryland’s medical marijuana industry received final approval in the state Senate on Wednesday — after a similar effort to bring in more minority-owned businesses faced a bitter defeat in the final minutes of last year’s session.
About one-third of Maryland residents are African American, but none of the 14 companies that have lucrative licenses to grow medical marijuana are led by black executives. The bill would increase the number of licenses for growers and processors, and it specifies that those licenses will be awarded in a process that gives preference to minority-owned businesses.
The National Guard is controlled by the states, right?
Under the U.S. Constitution, each state’s National Guard unit is controlled by the governor in time of peace but can be called up for federal duty by the president.
The Posse Comitatus Act of 1878 forbids U.S. troops from being deployed on American soil for law enforcement. The one exception is provided by the Insurrection Act of 1807, which lets the president use the military only for the purpose of putting down rebellions or enforcing constitutional rights if state authorities fail to do so.
Almost made the team
We [Franciscan University of Steubenville] posted yesterday a series of ads to Facebook to promote our online MA Theology and MA Catechetics and Evangelization programs.
One ad was rejected, and an administrator of our Facebook page noticed this rejection today. The reason given for the rejection?
“Your image, video thumbnail or video can’t contain shocking, sensational, or excessively violent content.”
The picture.
Evil Agent of the Patriarchy Walid Ali Caught Mansplaining!!!!
As we anticipated – send Pirate Pete in to bat instead?
Mastersplaining?
lol.
Be a right wing bigot, join the Oregon national guard as an outlet for your desire to play war.
End up with a stick insect woman as “Commander”.
Get held back from the first bit of real fun the national guard has had in 50 years.
End up being mocked by every other national guard unit in America forever.
Participation certificate!
“Commander” of the Oregon national guard inspects her forces.
Clown universe strikes again.
So many avenues for Trump to make hay from Oregon democrat “commander'” refusing to join the team.
Canadian border != Mexican border
No I in team
Not pulling their weight.
Then there’s the optics, “Commander” Kate Brown won’t let her boys out to play LOL.
Peter Van Onselen in today’s oz.
Nowhere does Van O mention the amount of destructive government intervention, such as the destruction of coal fired plants and the subsidies offered to intermittent energy producers.
I despise government intervention in the economy at my core. But here’s the issue in Australia. We
are energy poor, as a result of government polices. We’re short of gas and short of coal plants. Who in their right mind would ever try to build a coal plant in Australia funded privately. You’d have to be off your head.
Van O is dishonest or really stupid.
Van Onselen is a complete weasel. He even looks like one.
I’d reckon he takes it up the arz from the ‘black hand’ from South Australia.
This needs repeating on every OT forever.
I’m the Majority