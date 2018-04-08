Does Josh Frydenberg have a sense of humour

Spartacus wonders whether the Hon. Josh Frydenberg MP, Minister for Energy and Environment has a sense of humour?
In current political parlance, a NEG is a National Energy Guarantee which will:
deliver affordable and reliable energy for households and businesses without subsidies, taxes, emissions trading schemes or carbon prices.
In more common social parlance, a NEG is:
a light insult wrapped in the package of a compliment.
An insult wrapped in a compliment. Would that be like a government intervention in a market that results in reduced prices without subsidies.
Hey maybe the government can intervene in the internet market to increase quality and reduce prices. Oh wait.
Would the word be “compliment”?
Since when has government intervention in a free market resulted in affordable and reliable anything, regardless of the impost of any subsidies, taxes, levies, duties, tariffs, rates or tolls.
corrected. thanks.
Well he has a joke with us when trying to navigate the explanation of the NEG . His problem is having to be “loyal” to Malcolm whilst trying to give hope re coal. At least I have given him some history lessons over lunch one day he knew nothing about medieval warming , Greenland current temperature and the Viking colonies there for 500 or so years when they built a cathedral in 1000 complete with bishops. That little historical trivia appears in Federico Secondo ‘s writings .
If the Canbra politicians and pubic servants had left the electricity industry alone we would have been fine.
Baldrick, the Japanese government intervened in the MRI market setting a cap on what could be charged for an MRI. The result was the MRI manufacturers put more effort into reducing MRI manufacturing costs creating much cheaper MRIs for all.
Actually, when the NSW, Victorian and South Australian Governments took full control of the electricity industries in those states post-war and started building coal power plants, electricity prices fell for the next 50 or so years until we saw privatisation combined with ruinables regulation and subsidies.
Yes ElCom, SEC and ETSA did a pretty good job. SEQEGB too.
http://joannenova.com.au/2018/02/electricity-prices-fell-for-forty-years-in-australia-then-renewables-came/
Their Josh just playing his part, while allowing himself a little sigh because it didn’t seem this hard on their west wing television show.
Wasn’t Mike Baird the brain behind selling NSW’s coal-fired electricity plants, giving AGL a monopoly which they are now exploiting?
NEG will
The basis of the National Energy Guarantee is to force electricity retailers to meet Government commitments to Paris Accord emissions reductions and ‘reliability standards’. They are supposed to do all this by contracting with the ‘right’ mix of energy suppliers – who will take ‘market signals’ to build the appropriate fleet of windmills and batteries.
Obviously at lowest cost. Apparently.
Or something.
Australia, your government hates you.
Sounds about right- privatization is not always good. Again I ask what happened to national competition policy?
“An insult wrapped in a compliment. ”
SOP for the “goverment / media” cabal.
A Banker stuffed up the Market?
Maladroit could turn his electoral fortunes around in one foul swoop by withdrawing from the Paris Accord and promising Australians a regime delivering cheap, reliable electricity.
Being maladroit he won’t.
Frydenberg, meanwhile, epitomises the new managerial class that is incapable of thinking outside the current orthodoxy.
Australia, a lucky country run by second rate people. The luck is about to run out.
Go hard. Go coal. Go nuclear.
The NSW government has done a wonderful job with the Container Deposit Scheme, providing the five biggest drink companies with a bonus of $30 million/month: https://www.dailytelegraph.com.au/blogs/tim-blair/reminder-nothing-green-ever-works/news-story/65d2b36c55676eb5736dcb06841be380.
One of the great scandals of modern Australian life is the implicit untruthfulness of government policy. Cutting CO2 emissions was always going to be a costly exercise. This was never in doubt. However, as people started to discount CAGW and lose interest (mainly interest in paying for mitigation), the narrative changed to renewables are actually cheaper and the best thing for the economy in the future. It has always been a hideous lie. But, as seen with this Monash Forum, it is desperately difficult to counter the narrative.
Does Josh Frydanegg have a sense of humour?
Of course he does – he is on the same comical Front Bench as the Performing Stick Insect, the Mincing Poodle, Marise Payne the Tuck-shop-lady-cum-Defence-Minister and if any more proof is required, just have a look at the insincere, seat-warming, Quisling joke he looks up to as his Party Leader.
The question is almost as redundant as asking whether the rank and vile members of the Labor(sic) Front Bench are a bunch of Union/legal-shyster crooks with a tendency to handle the truth loosely. If they are rank and vile members of the A.L.P., you already have the answer.
Is he joshing?
The most honesty that any politician can hope to achieve by lying.
The NEG website provides more particulars about how the Malcolm ‘Judgement’ Turnbull Snowy 2.0 Memorial Signature project is intended to operate.
In the brutal real world:
Snowy 2.0 is going to be operated as a huge peaker – competing with gas turbines around the country for those elusive few minutes, mainly on summer weekday late afternoons, where the NEM price spikes to $10,000 MWh because a coal-fired unit has tripped at a period of peak demand.
So, not a brilliant ‘game changing’ nation-building piece of infrastructure at all.
Just another vampire, preying on a deliberately corrupted and weakened system.
Frydenberg certainly does have a sense of humour: and he is larfing at the wankers who employ him.
You’re joking?
The punters can read their power bills.
And another thing.
If Snowy 2.0 is actually operated at 2,000 MW for 175 hours per hear, it will require about 300 hours at 2,000 MW to recharge. The total NSW off-peak load is about 6,000 MW – so Malcolm will be adding 33% to off-peak demand for an hour most nights, thereby bidding up the off-peak price.
Stiff shit for businesses that rely on cheap nighttime power.
Breathtakingly dishonest. These guys are too much.
Wrong! We DID integrate energy and climate policy, and the investors are perfectly well aware of the outcome which is higher prices, and less reliability. That’s BECAUSE the climate policy forced them to use more expensive and less reliable generation methods.
Not one mention of the RET! It’s that thing we don’t talk about, pretend it doesn’t exist. How disgusting.
Yes there have been higher network costs, but what part of the network is now intrinsically different to what it was 20 years ago? It’s cables going to houses, just like it always was, so where’s the explanation of the higher costs?!? I already have a per-day rate on my electricity bill that covers the network (just like it’s always been) so why does the per kWh price go up?
There’s nothing we can do about high international gas prices (other than demand that sanctions be lifted on Russia) but this is small compared to the effect of the unmentionable RET.
This is a propaganda exercise. The simple FACT is that the RET drove up energy prices. Until we have that on the table, there is no discussion happening, it’s garbage.
…”deliver affordable and reliable energy for households and businesses without subsidies, taxes, emissions trading schemes or carbon prices”
They can’t help themselves can they? As soon as a politician opens their mouth you just know that they are going to LIE!
Will the MSM or their ABC pull the Government up on this blatant LIE? (sarc)
Roger.
Maladroit could turn his electoral fortunes around in one foul swoop by withdrawing from the Paris Accord and promising Australians a regime delivering cheap, reliable electricity.
Countries that get on the wrong side of the United Nations don’t have a great track record. Think Rhodesia and South Africa.
Labor and The Greens are promising far worse, that’s all that matters now.
And, what’s a ”foul swoop”?
No, Evan. What happened was that smaller, specialist MRI manufacturers went out of business and larger manufacturers negotiated contracts that linked supply of MRIs to volume in other products and services and, since there are now no longer smaller suppliers to place price pressure downwards and improve other methods of delivery of the same technology, a short term drop in price (which as I have noted was offset against other products and services) will be met by a longer term stagnation in the market place.
In any case, the cost of equiment pales into insignificance when compared to the cost of delivery. The government could have done a lot better reducing regulations around staffing, wages, etc. – that is getting out of the market – than by sticking their noses further in.
Yes, of course that’s the whole idea of load leveling.
Like who though?
Offpeak hotwater prices have already been creeping up. There might be some businesses with battery backups that they recharge overnight, maybe the price to run street lighting will go up somewhat.
That sounds a lot like a moral judgement. As JC likes to call them “arbs” are buying out of one market and selling into another. In this case, buying out of the off-peak market and selling into the peak market… clearly this will effect prices in both markets, bringing those prices closer together. I don’t see why there’s a moral problem doing that. I understand our electricity system is broken, but arbitrage should be improving the broken system (and making a profit in the process) at least not making it any worse.
foul:
https://www.google.com.au/search?q=foul&ie=utf-8&oe=utf-8&client=firefox-b&gfe_rd=cr&dcr=0&ei=8GrJWuCIEc3N8gekgaqwCw
swoop:
https://www.google.com.au/search?q=foul&ie=utf-8&oe=utf-8&client=firefox-b&gfe_rd=cr&dcr=0&ei=8GrJWuCIEc3N8gekgaqwCw
When you have a Minister for Energy and the Environment who, apparently, was not aware of the existence of the Medieval warm Period that is indicative of the entire government’s collective ignorance.
We are led by a coterie of pompous, posturing, pusillanimous, poltroons.
They will not be satisfied until the hoi polloi are reduced to an early bronze age state, themselves excepted. Then they will pontificate: “See? We’ve saved the planet for you!”
A scheme “without subsidies, taxes, emissions trading schemes or carbon prices”. Except for the subsidies, taxes, emissions trading schemes and carbon prices.
Roll the dice, Libs. Don’t be shy of installing another unelected leader. Unelected is the new black. There isn’t a vote anywhere in Turnbull’s well-clad carcass. Bishop, outside the bubble, is loathed. Frydenberg and Morrison have well and truly sullied themselves, which was probably Turnbull’s intention and the result of his one true skill. It’s not just the votes. There’s next century’s version of last century’s submarines. Not to mention Uphill Snowy, war, debt, green everything and the general Bilderbergitis infecting every decision and undertaking.
Ignore the luvvie media, the ABC harpies, the weekday tennis ladies of Wentworth and that narrow clique in the Murdoch press which keep boosting Turnbull. Roll the dice. You might win, you might lose, but roll those dice. If you are curious as to how you might just pull it off, we average punters have one word for you. Ready for it? Here it is…
COAL.
The “Emission Reduction Fund” is basically one big subsidy for renewables, it’s burned through about two billion dollars, and I’m guessing no government has the guts to stop throwing money at it, so it will probably burn through more.
The “emissions requirement” component of the National Energy Guarantee is the Commonwealth pulling out the gun, putting it up against the electricity retailer and saying, “Buy renewables or we hurt you”. I’m not sure how this fits into the Constitution of Australia, since neither CO2 nor electricity is mentioned anywhere, but somehow these people find a way around that. Does this amount to an “emissions trading scheme” well it must do, otherwise those retailers would just buy the cheapest electricity which would never be renewables. The government is still puzzling over how to hide the price difference amongst an opaque web of unintelligible contracts.
Icon lefties Neil Gaiman and Amanda Palmer have some advice for the turnbullites, looking down from the fully involved aflaming multistory toilet they have made of australias electricity generation.
In the words of Derek and Clive.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ROdwLp1Zqac
But their objective is to look as similar to the ALP as possible, then force Shorten to come up with some off-the-wall envy politics in order to differentiate himself. Then they point to Shorten and say, “Do you really want that?”
I think it’s gonna work for them.
This is not producing quality leadership for Australia, but Turnbull is working the politics. The only way forward is for more minor parties like AC and LDP to grow and create genuine alternatives.
Josh only cares about Josh. I saw a bit of his interview on the Insiders and he said everything I expected him to say to satisfy Turnbull and Barry Cassidy. He wants to be PM.
They don’t need to hurt their tiny brains thinking of a solution to a massive problem their arrogant stupidity has caused . Keep the hell out of things that don’t really concern you and you know bugger all about ,let the people who know sort it out . Typical lawtradespersons failures ,keep trying to prove they are smarter than everyone else ,wish they would all try do it yourself brain surgery if they can find a brain to work on ,perhaps collectively they might manage to make one between them .
Career politics by failed lawtrade-despersons is the cause of ALL our problems ,one term in your life would remove the failures from our governments federal. Stateand local .
Think of a problem we have that is not caused or made worse by these useless scum?
Friedeggburger will find out if the plebs have a sense of humour at the next Federal Election.
Anyone who relies on the lowest possible levelised price for 24/7 continuous process operation – food storage, any remaining manufacturing.
Anyone who relies on low price offpeak operation – irrigators.
No moral problem there.
The problem in the Australian electricity market is best characterised by an increase in non-dispatachable, non-synchronous generation giving rise to daily shortfalls that push the average wholesale price by $hundreds/MWh for several hours most days. Running 87 to 350 hours a year at times of spike pricing, Snowy 2.0 will have little/no effect on this.
There is no apparent shortage of peaker supply for the transient $1000++ spikes – certainly AEMO/AMEC does not identify it as a problem. And that is the market Snowy 2.0 must operate in – or make a NBN-scale loss.
The moral hazard is having the Government pretend that spending $4+ billion (plus some of the $6 billion on Snowy Hydro) to operate in a very marginal market with a very large load is somehow fixing the actual problem.
Supplying “enough power for half a million homes” for an hour, 87 to 350 times a year, at ten times the cost of power from a new coal baseload station, doesn’t sound that great of a deal.
Old School Conservative
The talk is that buying back Liddell would create sovereign risk. But isn’t this just the same as the Government resuming private land to build a road, i.e. the owner is forced to sell for the “common good”
The New South Wales government sold it to AGL in 2014, at an effective price of zero dollars presumably because on final closure there will be a large cleanup cost to be borne by the owner. So if they sell it AGL will likely make a huge capital profit.
While I don’t think the NSW Government can force AGL to sell it to a private company, I can’t see why they can’t just resume the station and build a new plant or just refurbish it and run it. It could be run privately under contract to the government as is done with the West Connex project.
deliver affordable and reliable energy for households and businesses without subsidies, taxes, emissions trading schemes or carbon prices.
Bullshit dressed up as courageous positive thinking is just a deluded sole lost on a path to nowhere. Josh must have been to a political correct dinner party and felt the need to either scratch his balls or eat something more substantive than Tofu, so he went outside to take the piss, then decided to print it.
Confused Old Misfit #2681431, posted on April 8, 2018, at 11:08 am
For “foul” read “Fell”: adjective, “of terrible evil or ferocity; deadly.”
swoop: strike or blow esp from above as a bird of prey
In this context, Maladroit by his nature could only manage a foul swoop (which might still be appropriate, at a stretch).
Normally one would use “fell swoop” to describe a particularly evil attack – which it would be to the global warmenistas currently holding the West to ransom.
However, in a broader view, it stands opposed to the thrust of the comment as written. It would, in fact, be a masterstroke of genius on behalf of the country and the “deplorables” who are paying the bills.
One nation or ALA Head honcho stand up and said! “We will stop and remove ALL! Subsidys in the Electricty Market and leave the Paris Agreement, and let the Electricity Market sort it self out, naturally!”
That party would be elected on this one issue alone!
And We’d see Agl inverst billions into Liddel Power Station!!!
Capitalizim! One of the only izims, that work!
It wasn’t the RET. It was all about the *completely unrelated* withdrawal of coal generation. /sarc off
Also I note Andy Vesey is saying that the closure.of Liddell will drop prices. Anyone care to show him a chart of what happened after northern and Hazelwood closed? Surely ASIC can do him for misleading statements to the market…
Stupid forking Liberals!
Misfit at 1119
pompous, posturing, pusillanimous, poltroons.
I love a bit of alliteration, and poltroon is a much underused word in our modern society.