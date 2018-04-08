Does Josh Frydenberg have a sense of humour

Spartacus wonders whether the Hon. Josh Frydenberg MP, Minister for Energy and Environment has a sense of humour?

In current political parlance, a NEG is a National Energy Guarantee which will:

deliver affordable and reliable energy for households and businesses without subsidies, taxes, emissions trading schemes or carbon prices.

In more common social parlance, a NEG is:

a light insult wrapped in the package of a compliment.

An insult wrapped in a compliment. Would that be like a government intervention in a market that results in reduced prices without subsidies.

Hey maybe the government can intervene in the internet market to increase quality and reduce prices. Oh wait.

