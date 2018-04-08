Jobs in the USA

A nuanced examination by our Dan in DC. As usual nothing is as simple as you would like it to be.

Commenting on a talk about rethinking the unemployment rate:

As far as I’m concerned, the key factoid is near the end, where he points out that we would have 10 million additional working-age men productively employed if the rate of employment today was the same as it was in 1965. And that’s largely the fault of government programs – such as unemployment insurance, disability, Obamacare, licensing, etc – that make it easier for people to choose to be unproductive.

And the Wizard of Id takes down the welfare state. h/t Dan.