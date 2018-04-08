Jobs in the USA

A nuanced examination by our Dan in DC. As usual nothing is as simple as you would like it to be.
Commenting on a talk about rethinking the unemployment rate:
As far as I’m concerned, the key factoid is near the end, where he points out that we would have 10 million additional working-age men productively employed if the rate of employment today was the same as it was in 1965.
And that’s largely the fault of government programs – such as unemployment insurance, disability, Obamacare, licensing, etc – that make it easier for people to choose to be unproductive.
What about all the people actually working for the government?
I wonder what unemployment figures would actually look like if you factor in all the government employee jobs.
There are plenty of accomplished commentators out there in the USA who have attempted to address the discrepancy between the ‘low unemployment’ headline figure and things like low participation rates and/or the fact that the average American apparently is not much better off in inflation-adjusted terms than s/he was back in the late 70s.
And when debt is taken into account, the average person is arguably in much worse shape than 30 years ago.
This has not been as pronounced here in Australia, probably mostly because of the China-inspired mining boom, but with recent declines in productivity, over-regulated labour market and the demise of much of our manufacturing, it is quite likely we will see the same phenomena cross the Pacific in the very near future.
The solutions are not simple and will not be fast, but they certainly involve substantial reduction in taxation, red/green tape and the overall size of government.
In other words, it will not happen until there is a serious economic crisis.
In the 1960s and early seventies, you could knock on any business door, walk in and get a job.
I wonder what it is that has changed?
I was drawn to just the quote, above, that you were, but for completely different reasons. Eberstadt shows a graph of male dropouts, 25-54, from the work force, showing a virtually linear trend upwards since the mid-60s, irrespective of economic conditions. This group is at the centre of the “opioid crisis” (another excuse for the gummint to arrogate more power over people’s lives, not just over there, but here as well). This group spends an inordinate amount of time watching, and interacting with, screens of one kind or another.
It is 7 million strong. The male non-workforce across all working-age groups is 10 million strong. In addition to this group is the large prison population of the U.S.
Eberstadt notes that black immigrants are more likely to be in the work-force than native-born whites. So the decision to emigrate trumps ethnicity. More significantly, married American blacks are more likely to be in the workforce than unmarried whites, and married high-school dropouts have the same workforce participation as unmarried college graduates. That is, marriage trumps both ethnicity and education as a workforce motivator.
Marriage, however, has been under relentless attack since… well, the mid-60s, so the ability of marriage to stabilise and motivate men’s working lives is ever-declining. Meanwhile, the transfer of power from men to women proceeds apace. It seems to me that, whereas a decade or two ago women required that men voluntarily hand over the keys, we have crossed a rubicon to a territory in which men have lost the power to either prevent further transfers of power, or to reclaim any of their losses, at least within the existing structures of governance. These are conclusions which Eberstadt does not draw.
I could warm to this theme, but don’t have the time. Let’s return to that 10 million strong nonworkforce. It is an army awaiting its callup. You can see hints of this in the response of young men to Jordan Peterson. They are being reminded of the demands, responsibilities and privileges which, by nature, accrue to men. This new awareness will not be abandoned because of the refusal of the Matriarchy to acknowledge it. When that awareness spreads to the Opioid Army and they get off their couches, something will have to give.
Frankly, I think we are past the point where the ground lost to militant feminism and its rainbow coalition can be rationally and reasonably regained. If that is the sorry situation, we in the West are in for a rough ride.
