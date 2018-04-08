Maintain the rage

Facebook reminds me that today is the fifth anniversary of Margaret Thatcher‘s death.
Here is how the ABC covered the news.
It is a paradoxical truth that tax rates are too high today and tax revenues are too low and the soundest way to raise the revenues in the long run is to cut rates now.
Ummmm why was the sinking of the Belgrano a war crime? Let’s not stoop to Pilgering, Germaine.
Greer says some thoughtful, interesting things. She also comes out with some absolute rubbish. Mrs Thatcher did the lecture circuit – so what? So did both Bushes, both Clintons, Howard AND Blair! And Obama. They all had lucrative book deals, too, after their political careers ended. The lecture circuit alone is a very lucrative gig for not a whole lot of work.
Not every former political leader of significant stature wants to enter the corporate world and feed at the trough. Some find it unseemly. Doesn’t surprise me in the slightest that Blair has no problem with it.
I also note that the Thatcherite reforms to Labour – so famously symbolised by Tony Blair – have all been undone by Jeremy Corbyn, so there is that.
At the time of this broadcast the Minister responsible for the ABC was the then (and still) potentially great Malcolm Trumble.
He said nothing.
He did nothing.
He is not fit to polish Maggies shoes.
The Argentine cruiser, the “General Belgrano” – ironically, the former U.S.S. “Phoenix,” which survived Pearl Harbor – was a perfectly legitimate target, and the true war criminals were the Argentine Naval officers, who ordered her there.
Most memorable for me was the closing of many of the coal pits which were bogged in IR quagmire…….and the many memorable quotes (from google):
There is no such thing as society: there are individual men and women, and there are families.
Being powerful is like being a lady. If you have to tell people you are, you aren’t.
I am extraordinarily patient, provided I get my own way in the end.
No-one would remember the Good Samaritan if he’d only had good intentions; he had money as well.
Standing in the middle of the road is very dangerous; you get knocked down by the traffic from both sides.
To wear your heart on your sleeve isn’t a very good plan; you should wear it inside, where it functions best.
The Iron Lady will long live in people’s hearts. A remarkable person.
Format fail – the last two sentences are mine. 🙂
I don’t expect Germaine ( who is still not germane) to get much correct, or say anythingof import or interest. What will everyone sa7 on her demise…. who?….what?
But the woman Brooke Magnati came straight out with her prejudices. Who is she? where is she now? Has anybodyseen/heard of her since? Where does Cone Top find these talking heads?