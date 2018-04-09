Energy policy takes center stage

The action is getting hotter on the energy front. Having been in a small minority for years, readers and writers on catallaxy are now finding themselves closer to the mainstream on the policy on energy/climate.
To recap, the recent initial incendiaries were thrown by backbencher Craig Kelly in forming the Monash Forum and calling for the abandonment of the renewable energy subsidy policy which is destroying the competitive fibre of the economy. Unnerved by the whole process Mr Turnbull then moved once again to gently suggest to AGL that it might defer the next planned power station closure (Liddell in 2022).
I covered the developments here and Judith covered them here in a critical article about the market regulator Audrey Zibelman that brought Ms Zibelman to castigate the AFR for alleged misrepresentation (not that this caused the AFR to pause in its rooting for renewables and claiming AEMO as a cohort).
AGL rejected Mr Turnbull’s legendary persuasiveness. It now claims precedence over the government as the nation’s social arbiter, saying the closure must go ahead since Australia must reduce its greenhouse gas emissions. Some part of this is a rationalisation for the huge profits AGL earns from closing down capacity and boosting prices – the firm earns 80 per cent of its profits from the coal that it demonises.
The momentum is continuing. Following the 30th Newspoll, Tony Abbott’s pollie-pedal charity ride passed by the Hazelwood plant, the closure of which, stemming from government policies, has forced a near doubling of wholesale electricity prices. Mr Abbott first suggested that we ought to be tougher on AGL then argued for a forced acquisition. Discovering his inner liberalism, the PM dismissed this as alien to the free market capitalism he said he espouses.
The forces are arraigned. Some on our side take the Turnbull line and, overlooking the history, call for policies involving termination of subsidies and suspension of the Paris Agreement on which, via the National Energy Guarantee, the next round of subsidies to renewables is to be based.
Others, including Terry McCrann point out that Liddell has assumed the position of being an essential service and the Constitution (in fact every government constitution) would allow for the acquisition of such a facility. As he points out this must be on “just terms” but, as AGL values the facility at virtually nothing, those terms should be set low and the government could then dispose of Liddell to one the interested parties (three groups have already emerged).
The ALP is having a ball hoisting the Coalition on its free market petard. But they are likely to be in office come 2022, and if by then they recognise that the plant’s closure would bring increased prices and lower reliability, they would not hesitate in taking it over.
Power prices stemming from governmental sabotage of the electricity industry are now the hot button issue. They, or their corollary, climate change ideology, brought down Malcolm Turnbull from the Liberal Party leadership in2009. Abbott as PM, aside from abolishing Gillard’s carbon tax was unable to do anything to mitigate the renewable policy’s erosion of electricity competitiveness but now says he would act differently.
Turnbull could change policy and abandon the renewable policy and the Paris Treaty he ratified the day after Trump, its avowed enemy, won the US Presidency. But his judgement is so poor, as evidenced many times (refusing to drop climate policy of 2009, Grech, Don Dale, 2016 ratification of Paris, Snowy2), that he is incapable of doing so.
The alternatives outcomes are therefore that
- the Coalition slouches to the next election with Turnbull and present policies and loses to a Shorten Government so radical on energy, spending union power that will perhaps push us towards the Venezuela outcome
- the coalition under Turnbull actually wins the next election and we continue the gradual decline that is the inevitable outcome of following Labor-lite policies
- a leader (Abbott, Dutton or some other conservative) takes over, suspends the Paris Agreement, removes all tariffs, encourages new coal based power station construction as well as pursuing other deregulatory, expenditure reducing measures. Then Australia becomes what it should already be: the most prosperous country on earth.
Does the electorate and political leadership have the capacity to allow the third development?
Every single f**king pronouncement by Turnbull and his lickspittles starts with:
‘We will meet our Paris commitments..’
and then some blatantly obvious BS about energy prices and reliability.
Turnbull is totally and utterly beholden to the UN on Climate Change and reducing our energy supply to pre-industrial levels. Sun…shine, wind…blow, we live for another day.
We have no political leadership in this country. Vote chasers yes, leaders – no.
The electorate have allowed themselves to be brainwashed. They have been fed a daily diet of crap and have swallowed the bait.
We desperately need to get rid of the current PM. He is a train wreck as a leader, I cannot think of one thing he has done in governance that has benefited our nation. The polls are claimed to say that people want him to stay….probably the left especially want him to keep his position and would be affirming him as leader so their mob can finish what Rudd and Gillard started.
Get Abbott back, we have nothing to lose! He would be head and shoulders over Turnbull. Plus while we are at get rid of the treasurer and get someone with a brain. We are not all so stupid as to believe the feigned ignorance and mediocrity of this pair.
Power prices stemming from governmental sabotage of the electricity industry are now the hot button issue.
Alan – a huge understatement. Anecdotally, my farming business, all told, from two years ago paid about $6k per quarter for power. I just finished paying this last quarter power bill which came in at well over $14k.
It really has passed the point of arguing anything about the efficiency of free-trade and competition, on any level, because the fact is that Australia’s over the top domestic cost of producing anything has reached the point of no return, that’s not simply diminished, it’s totally fucked and for the most part, by suffocating Government interference and regulation.
Radio news had Dutton declaring that he wanted to be P.M. sometime in the future.
Bring it. Self made man, a man per se, history of service- everything Gramsci’s guttersnipes hate, just like Tony was, and they were apopleptic to the point of paralysis for years.
To me, the issue is straight forward.
Coal should be utilized where coal is. Nuclear should be utilized where it is sensible (say at Roxby), where there’s a baseload demand and other fuel is scarce. Solar and wind have some utility around the edges eg. Agricultural. Doing this will mean, by default, a lower CO2 emmission (for what it’s worth), simply because fuel hungery, large minesites and like will be nuclear if they are remote. RE will happen at niche sites where they might be economic. No subsidies required. No need to experiment with the grid. No need to risk stratigic security. It’s simple.
Outcome (3) can only occur if a majority of the PM’s parliamentary party colleagues are convinved that a significant proportion of voters who have consistently voted Liberal will vote Labor at the next election if Turnbull remains leader.
The thing is so many interests are locked in to the continuation and expansion of renewables. Union super funds, forward thinking progressives everywhere, academics, journalists, the ABC, Turnbull’s son making a motza – they all have staked fortunes, reputations and careers on the shiny new stuff.
They’ll never give up.
Packaged correctly, with the dog’s breakfast prevailing at the moment, a leveraging to the acceptance of nuclear and an acceptence of high efficiency coal could turn the economy ship around to something better than we had, all be it at an unfortunate cost. It’s certainly high time to put this crazy energy capper behind us.
Does the electorate have the capacity to understand the third development is the only option that can preserve the Australian way of life?
President Trump is cutting through the impossible in America. Tony Abbott should get a go to do the same here (with Dutton alongside). Tony’s last two and a half years of listening, observing, judging and planning would have strengthened his loins and cleared his head.
Also the POTUS would appreciate PM Abbott to deal with rather than you-know-who.
A little bit of history – at one stage all of the base load power supplies were built by governments mainly state. They combined built a grid to improve the distribution. Somewhere the whole game changed. We saw the introduction of gas peakers which became increasingly necessary as the subsidised renewable began to have an effect. Or did they. There is no base load gas just coal. Compare to the USA where for a long while it was compulsory for coal fired power stations to have a standing 10% minimum gas base load capacity. This underpinned the development of the CBM/CSG industry in the US. No such regulation here to achieve the same end. The gas peakers are a wonderful source of profit – rarely used but when in use enjoys amazing returns for a complex piece of machinery that is idle about 90% of the time. So if you are are going to ameliorate the market excesses then you are going have to increase the base load capacity by a combination of coal/permanent gas/nuclear. All have new technology. Heading towards a base load defined grid means wiping all spasmodic mini suppliers. Those old enough can remember the MFG plants in days of yore will remember their fate. They (MGP) were eliminated by the influx of bulk electricity supply as the MGPs were an expensive source of power in local markets. And so history is repeating itself through the renewables fad.
Yes. It’s not even about climate change anymore.
Billie is absolutely correct I’m afraid.
IRFM,
Some of the new baseload designs have better load following ability than the older units.
Lets put it in terms the SLF can understand.
A private hospital operator buys up all the hospitals – private and public. Having become the largest, it then announces bulk closures. The land is more valuable for other stuff – schools, housing, pools, shopping centres. All socially useful – who can object to schools? But then the price of hospital access quadruples. Health insurance covers what it always did, but gaps are 75%. People are bankrupted, forgoing essential care, or dying in their thousands.
What do you do?