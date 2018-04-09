Liberty Quote
The verdict of the historical research is unavoidable. It is the state itself that created the political ‘necessity’ for the welfare state.— Arthur Seldon
-
-
Monday Forum: April 9, 2018
Monday Forum: April 9, 2018
Global warming news.
48,000 Brits dead after worst winter in 42 years
Funny how I seem to have completely missed the Greens and the ABC reporting this in howls of outrage.
The #metoo movement catches up with
an obnoxious wankera “hero” of Tobacco Control (prohibitionism).
UCSF professor faces second sexual harassment lawsuit
http://www.sfexaminer.com/ucsf-professor-faces-second-sexual-harassment-lawsuit/
Glantz, the “health” advocate:
https://imgur.com/2jsTijQ
https://imgur.com/DGAUwI5
Background:
Glantz has been with the current antismoking crusade from the very beginning in the late-1960s. In the early-1970s he created the antismoking organization Americans for Non-Smokers Rights which he headed until only recently. Glantz is a long-time rabid antismoking activist.
He is promoted as a “professor of medicine” or a “professor of cardiology”. Yet he’s never done any formal medical training. He makes all manner of economics pronouncements. Yet he has no post-graduate qualifications in economics.
For those not familiar, Glantz is no “professor of medicine”. He is a mechanical engineer that was given a professorship of medicine by UCSF to lend “medical weight” to his bigoted antismoking ranting and raving. He’s a fraud promoting the logical fallacy of “appeal to authority” along with many of his buddies in Public Health and Tobacco Control.
According to his online biography, Glantz was awarded a Ph.D. in 1973 from Stanford University in Applied Mechanics and Engineering Economic Systems. From this mechanical background, Glantz undertook a postdoctoral year at Stanford University in Cardiology (1975), and another postdoctoral year at the University of California (San Francisco) in cardiovascular research (1977). It appears that the connection to cardiology is in “applied mechanical” terms; he has no formal training in medicine. In 1977, Glantz was given the academic posting of assistant professor in Cardiology at UCSF; this was upgraded to a full professorship in 1987. Glantz is currently a Professor of Medicine and Director of the Center for Tobacco Control Research & Education at the University of California (San Francisco). It appears that the “medical” status serves essentially to “legitimize” the antitobacco status and exploit Glantz’s high profile in this area.
http://tobacco.ucsf.edu/users/sglantz
http://www.nycclash.com/CaseAgainstBans/Appendix.html
Glantz is a glorified mechanic. Astounding is that this extremist, neurotic buffoon that travels the world pontificating on the “benefits” of extreme antismoking measures has been allowed to present himself for the last few decades as a professor of medicine or professor of cardiology. There doesn’t appear to be even one instance where a journalist has asked fundamental questions of Glantz – have you had any clinical training in medicine, where did you complete your internship, with which medical board are you certified to practice medicine. The fraud should have been exposed years ago in the MSM along with the academic system in California that bestowed upon him the “professorship”.
Stanton Glantz, public health advocate and long promoted as a “hero” of Tobacco Control.
https://imgur.com/tym6L7q
https://imgur.com/7R9Mpbd
When it comes to fanaticism, zealotry, bigotry, there is none bigger – in more ways than one – than Glantz. He is a rabid antismoker/prohibitionist: He hates [tobacco] smoke/smoking/smokers (misocapnist/capnophobe). He’s devoted a career to it and a sick system has allowed him to. He’s also a narcissist and pathological liar for the [deranged] “cause” and for the “moolah”. In Stan’s fantasy world everything can be defined, re-defined, re-re-defined, interpreted, over-interpreted, and tortured to fit this fixed, hateful position.
This gold-plated twonk has been involved in hundreds of published “research” papers, all of them, quite incredibly, arriving at an antismoking conclusion. In wiser times this fraudster….. this liar extraordinaire would have…. could have…. no place in academia. He would probably be running a used-car lot – Honest Stan’s – where he could give his penchant for shenanigans a good work out.
But, alas, these are not wiser times. This is the time of tossers, of fools, posing as the wise. This is the time of the jackasses, of massive egos, stumbling over each other trying to “fix” the world. This is the time that brings the [pressing] need for wiser times. But not before much, much havoc is wreaked.
The cat came back!
Welcome to the troll swamp. The Cat’s advice on trolls is currently being rewritten to welcome them as untouchables.
Good moaning
Patrick Reed, the unpopular 2018 Masters champion who had the Augusta gallery cheering Ricky Fowler’s late charge, is estranged from his parents. In fact, he had them thrown out of the 2015 US Open. He was also accused of cheating and theft as a college golfer. Whatever — he’s one mentally tough mother I’d want on my team.
At least there is plenty of parking though.
Has Googlery reported back on how he enjoyed his Magnum of Chateau Defeat 2018 (provided free of charge by the Cat contributors)?
Sad. He obviously could have done something useful with his life but decided the anti-tobacco Temperance Union answered some deep religious need within.
30+ years ago you had some chance of moving up from trolley pusher to at least section manager in a major supermarket chain. Now year twelve minimum.
In mining as others have said before you could go from driving trucks to site manager I bet that has changed since I left.
To get forklift licence you do a two day course with a large part is about the “history of forklifts”. How is this productive taking twenty people from the workforce compered to on the job training.
Most CEO’s and board members are interchangeable with no attachment to the product and little drive to challenge large competitors since they may work for them one day. This is why virtue signalling has become the ‘innovation’ of today. Subsidies, government partnerships guaranty to big to fail bail outs. The lack of enthusiasm in tax cuts and welcoming regulation shields them from smaller competitors that don’t have the capital to cover cost. This also allows then to buy up ideas that would disrupt there place in the market.
ATO and the post office make job adverts of people doing busy work in sparsely occupied palaces.
Academic institutions trading intellectual inquiry and reputation for bulk numbers of students.
Education departments allowing teachers to prey on the captured classrooms of kids to turning then into ideological drones.
Are these concerns the ramblings of an uneducated dope?
Don’t forget the dithering. I guess that comes easily when you are in the wrong branch of the UniParty.
Assisted suicide of the ‘useless’.
Here’s Glantz making an appearance in London in 2001 pontificating on the wonders of antismoking. The English were somewhat wary of Glantz but within a few years had signed up to the prohibitionist WHO Framework Convention on Tobacco Control.
http://articles.latimes.com/2001/jul/27/news/mn-27179
I just turned down a job interview at the Clean Energy Regulator. Told them I was busy.
Any clue why Reed is estranged from his parents? Great win BTW!
2GB
MP3 linky
This is why virtue signalling has become the ‘innovation’ of today.
It’s bigger than that: the ‘long march’ has reached the boardroom.
No idea, Custard. I guess it’s part of why he’s an angry, driven man, like many of the best are.
“He sometimes says it was necessary to get rid of the democratically elected Prime Minister to restore cabinet government…”
Maladroit’s cabinet consists of Lucy and Tom.
I must express my naivety in not realising quite how big a sanctimonious hypocrite is Karl Stefanovic.
Wanted to see NRL highlights from yesterday, and instead got Stefanobitch insisting, nay, demanding, that the government stop ships mid-sail from reaching their destination based on, I kid you not, a 60 Minutes episode. Never mind an investigation will take place, no, not good enough according to Karl.
No need for due process, you dim sanctimonious fuck, just outrage as though Europe had just been nuclear bombed into the stone age.
The idiot minister missed the golden opportunity to state that the government would not destroy an entire industry based on flimsy doctored evidence like the previous government did.
Still, Karl is a dick.
Karl should stick to stuff he knows something about – dicking bimbos and hanging around with douchebags.
Sad. He obviously could have done something useful with his life but decided the anti-tobacco Temperance Union answered some deep religious need within.
I think the “moolah” has been a primary motivation. Being a high-profile activist, over the years he’s been in charge of hundreds of millions of dollars in “research” funds. Here’s the latest – Glantz’s (UCSF) receiving a $20million grant.
“Our results will not just provide information that the FDA can use to improve its regulatory decision making,” Glantz said. “They will also help the public and public health authorities around the country and to world to develop better policies to curb the global tobacco epidemic.”
http://www.ucsf.edu/news/2013/09/108946/ucsf-awarded-20m-federal-grant-tobacco-regulatory-sciences
Being a narcissist, Glantz loves the limelight. Anti-tobacco has allowed him to appear on TV where he’s been allowed to rant and rave without question. And it’s allowed him to rub shoulders with the self-installed “elites”.
Will the honourable member for Cox please rise.
The dribbling orcs occupying their electoral commission for Stalin, not just earnestly redistributing Australia into godless communist gulags, they are having their little renaming jokes as well, going about purging racist settler colonialist history from electorate names.
Bear on the OT:
Hewson lost “the unlosable election” in 1993, over 25 years ago, and yet the ALPBC still have him as No 1 on the speed dial as a “former Lieboral” commentator.
He’s also one of their go to commentators on renewables but his interests in that sector are rarely mentioned.
The ABC: “No bias. No agenda.” Your taxes at work subsidising the Narxist revolution.
The slide towards national socialism has gone largely unnoticed by our drooling media whores.
He was #2 until Fraser bought the farm.
MSM are getting what they want.
Probably on the other thread but the AC Vic MP who was sick for the Fire Services bill turned up at a lecture in Washington days after.
Looks like a deal was struck with Labor to get the bill through while giving the appearance that of supporting it.
National socialism doesn’t quite describe it.
Maybe international crony socialism.
If we had an investigative media capable of tracking down the global network of corrupt payments, pay for play, fake charitys, foriegn aid, appointments and interferrence we would find a real spider’s web with one or two very large nodes controling everything.
Not supporting it
Will the honourable member for Cox please resume his/her position.
I will tolerate no more outbursts from honourable member for Cox.
A flaccid argument from the honourable member for Cox.
I could go on …
National socialism doesn’t quite describe it.
Maybe international crony socialism.
If we had an investigative media capable of tracking down the global network of corrupt payments, pay for play, fake charitys, foriegn aid, appointments and interferrence we would find a real spider’s web with one or two very large nodes controling everything.
+1
I’m putting this on here too, because I didn’t notice the new thread.
It isn’t hard.
Just sit down with your offspring each morning and night and read a book together.
When you read, insist they look at the words. To do this, just tell them you will stop at random places and ask them to read the next word. If they can’t because they weren’t paying attention you will tickle them until they spew.
Eventually they can read paragraphs.
Then whole pages.
Choose books YOU like. Treasure Island. Wind in the Willows. The Pure Theory of Capital.
My six year old is currently reading The Wind in the Willows to me, and some book in mandarin about rabbits.
You have to be able to use a carrot and stick approach.
If they don’t perform sometimes you beat them with a large carrot.
Sounding things out is for homos.
Today’s Australian
Wrong, wrong, wrong Malcolm.
The main threat today is not a perception – it’s a fact. The conservatives of Australia don’t want you. They despise you. They want you to disappear, preferably up your own a—hole!
The current cabinet makes that a crowded space.
Stackja
The older folk largely voted for Brexit. There will be barely disguised glee in Remainer strongholds – like every newsroom in Britain, every university, every government department – over this culling of Leave voters. I would bet some careful Twitter searching would already turn up Remoaners celebrating the cull of the Leave demographic.
The Australian sums it up perfectly
Liberals in terminal decline leave their dead in charge – Jennifer Oriel
It’s D-Day in Canberra as that familiar cry echoes through the corridors of Parliament House: “Bring out your dead!” Malcolm Turnbull has cheated political death by making ministers out of the MPs who helped him oust Tony Abbott. But all the PM’s men haven’t been able to reverse the Liberal Coalition’s terminal decline in popularity. Today, Turnbull meets his maker: Newspoll No 30. He will survive, but his government is bleeding out in no-man’s land.
When Abbott finally succumbed to Newspoll at the 30th blow, he remarked on the folly of running politics by poll popularity. Policy and principle, not polls, were the mark of good government. Turnbull responded with a scorched-earth offensive. After winning the partyroom ballot for leadership of the Liberal Party, Turnbull held a press conference that sealed his fate, saying: “The one thing that is clear about our current situation is the trajectory. We have lost 30 Newspolls in a row. It is clear that the people have made up their mind about Mr Abbott’s leadership.”
Today we learned that the people have made up their mind about Turnbull’s leadership.
The Liberal left won the battle for prime ministership, but it’s losing the war for good government. Last year, I warned the Liberals were on a road to nowhere. Turnbull rejected ideology as a framework for governing. He attacked Labor for using it as a guiding principle for policy. From London, he mounted an extraordinary attack on conservatives by rejecting the conservative foundations of Liberal Party philosophy. He was above such petty things as ideology and philosophy. Instead, he was going to be a pragmatic prime minister.
It is easy to preach pragmatism, but very difficult to transform the idea into a workable policy framework. Turnbull’s hubris fell off with his L-plates. Like many lawyers, he excels at fault-finding, but his lack of policy nous shows. He has failed to create a coherent policy agenda to give the government clear direction and unity of purpose. His promise of consultative leadership now looks like an exercise in big government. His vow to restore economic leadership benefits from record high jobs growth. However, unprecedented national debt and big government spending threaten to overwhelm the positive jobs message.
The PM has created a bloated ministry and overseen a boost to political staffers’ salaries while the nation suffers wage stagnation, record high energy costs and looming rate rises.
This newspaper’s economic correspondent, Adam Creighton, calculated that it costs taxpayers $45 million a year to fund senior political advisers for federal politicians. Turnbull appears to be a rather extravagant PM; Howard had 345 advisers in 2000 while the current government has 442. Turnbull’s 50 ministerial staff spend $5840 a day on travel expenses, which is 87 per cent higher than similar expenditure by Abbott’s staff.
One of the Liberal Party’s traditional strengths is reducing the size of government by slashing expenditure. But some of Turnbull’s closest allies defend a big spending agenda when it benefits them. Last year, Education Minister Simon Birmingham backed the process that delivered politicians a 2 per cent pay rise on top of the $199,040 base salary. At a time when wages are stagnating, Birmingham welcomed more taxpayer funding for politicians, saying their salaries were “well and truly in check”.
The government has crafted big spender policies in education and energy without an evidence base to justify it. The billion-dollar Gonski reforms were passed with the support of the Greens, the party of big government and hard left ideology. There is sustained criticism about the Coalition’s energy policy given the cost of electricity to consumers and the inefficiency of renewable technology compared to coal. And there is a lack of policy coherence as infighting continues to derail unity of purpose within the government.
Despite clear evidence that it is spending beyond its means, the government has a positive economic message to sell in respect of employment. Turnbull has delivered on his promise of economic leadership in regard to jobs growth. Last year, the government delivered 403,000 jobs.
However, the Abbott government delivered about 450,000. It begs the question of whether the leadership change was worth it.
Today’s Newspoll result is more than a performance metric. Turnbull made losing 30 consecutive Newspolls grounds for the dismissal of a Liberal Party leader. But whatever the state of factional wars in the Liberal Party, there is little desire in the government or the electorate for another mutiny on Parliament Hill. Turnbull commands the confidence of the party room and he has guided the government through some turbulent waters. He managed the same-sex marriage plebiscite with care. Although he has yet to uphold his commitment to protect religious freedom, he defended democracy and freedom of speech in very hostile and aggressive forums.
The Turnbull government secured the passage of industrial relations reforms that had been blocked by the Senate and triggered the double-dissolution election. While the ROC and ABCC bills were watered down, they are political credit that can be used during the next election campaign.
The government continues to master border security and immigration thanks the success of Abbott-era policies and Peter Dutton’s expert handling of relevant portfolios. There also are significant achievements for the government in welfare. The cashless welfare card program is yielding excellent results in trials. If subsequent trials prove successful, the model could be a game-changer for the government and challenge the welfarist approach to health.
While the Turnbull government has achieved some good results, the Liberal coalition remains divided. The revolving-door leadership that marked Australia’s dismal decade has proven fruitless for both major parties. It has damaged the public faith in government required to make democracies stable. As a free world nation in a world of totalitarian states, Australia is a political minority. Our freedom depends on politicians committed to liberal principles, not the cheap statecraft of Machiavelli’s minions.
Career geisha girl Julie Bishop was on morning television describing Tony Abbott as a “backbencher.”
She was also in a sleeveless dress, which made it doubly nauseating.
Like a couple of skinned rabbits hanging from a scarecrow?
Government Ministers are telling us that they have a great economic story to tell. So why has the RBA still got interest rates at emergency levels?
Or a weasel with shaved legs.
Arky
Seek and Ye Shall Find:
The image of G.W. Bush in the linked video spruiking alongside Bubba Clinton for more donations to the Clinton Crime Family has done more than anything else I have ever seen to cast a serious doubt on his faculties.
Liberals in terminal decline leave their dead in charge – Jennifer Oriel
From the Comments
– best commentary today
= This lot is paving the way to posts with the UN. That’s why Juile Bishop is throwing our money away with gifts to Rihanna, et al.
– Malcolm Turnbull is done like a dinner, the trajectory is clear and he must be dumped. Tony Abbott is the man to take over which must include a full policy reset that centres around the dumping of the Paris treaty and all climate/energy policies that have destroyed our energy free market!!
– Good article Jennifer. Spot on. Mr MT is literally running on empty. He thinks he is doing such a great job and “having so much fun” at same time. He doesn’t have the decency to do what is right for Australia resign and return the position to Tony Abbott. Second time around I’m 100% sure Abbott would do what needs to be done. Dump the RETS and Paris agreement to start with. Polls will then sky rocket…
– It becomes clearer each day that a secret deal has been done in which Turnbull refuses to go after Bill Shorten and, in return, the newly elected Labor party will go straight to a cleverly worded referendum on the Republic. And guess who will be elected (or appointed) as the first president? Wins all around for the elite but disaster for the rest of the citizenry.
– So the Coalition should be discussing who they want to replace Turnbull after losing the next election. It might be okay for him to slink off to Point Piper, but the rest of the party still has to carry on. So why not just do it now then?
– The only bad thing about the long, slow, public, painful political demise of Mr Turnbull and his cabal of poseurs is that it may lead to a government led by Mr Shorten, which will probably be worse for the country.
– “Our freedom depends on politicians committed to liberal principles”…….something the Liberal party has totally forgotten as they drag themselves further and further to the Labor/Greens side of the political spectrum.
55th Battalion A.I.F
Disappointing to hear Jennifer Oriel say that the Waffleworth government has delivered 403,000 jobs. Outside the bloated public sector, every job created occurs in spite of government, irrespective of which branch of the UniParty is on the government benches.
There is a strong case for backing out health and education spending from the National Accounts and any other economic statistic reported.
Sounding things out is for homos.
My mother taught me the alphabet and the sounds. I then taught myself to read. I could read a newspaper before going to school, asking asking for help if I wasn’t sure how to pronounce a word or wasn’t sure of its meaning. By doing so I navigated the oddities of English spelling, pronunciation and grammar. I was streets ahead of my peers in school, all thanks to phonetics.
And I’m no homo.
Thanks for that Stackja…..at least the Q has been put to her, should any evidence to the contrary come out
There is a strong case for backing out health and education spending from the National Accounts and any other economic statistic reported.
Doing so would undermine the narrative that we are now an advanced “service economy”.
If she developed a Russian accent she could sell insurance.
No Gary, you’re not the only ‘uneducated’ bum to see this. If only we’d all kept on at school and had the evergiving ego boost of a degree or higher to continually fawn over despite never actually having produced anything in our lives. At least we’ll always be a ‘professional’ (clutches cert IV closer…).
Note, some professions are handy, just none related to Gary’s post. Written and authorised by Wayne Kerr of the Severely Headonistic Ideological Team (SHIT).
Now that their turnfailure is captaining the Battleship Winning Machine on its final desperate suicide run, surely he doesn’t need to wear his good boots to go down with the ship?.
A good, flash, hardly worn pair of R.M. Williams boots could be a real friend to a pensioner with the power cut off in a bitter winter.
We must mug the bastard for his worldly goods before he sails off into the sunset.
Turnbull appears to be a rather extravagant PM; Howard had 345 advisers in 2000 while the current government has 442.
Faceless men and women who appear incapable of thinking outside of the box of the current political orthodoxies and bear no public responsibility for the decisions they advise ministers to take.
Drain the fetid billabong!
Jennifer Oriel states: “But whatever the state of factional wars in the Liberal Party, there is little desire in the government or the electorate for another mutiny on Parliament Hill.”
I’m not so sure about that. I think this is a meme trotted out to protect Turnbull from a challenge.
Everyone I speak with wants Turnbull out and replaced with anyone, including Abbott.
How could you possibly need more than 3 at most?
We are preparing for PM Shorten.
We couldn’t give a shit what that rotting carcass known as the Liberal Party does.
444 if you include Lucy and her Daddy.
All said with a straight face by TheirABC –
The Shortfilth is on ABC bully pulpit, talking about being above politics, offering to work alongside the doddering turnbull regime to reform the livestock jndustry.
How can a once great country produce such rancid and contemptuous chancers to loot our carcass?.
Take note SFL.
Rural voters are the sworn enemy of the media.
First Brexit, then Trump and now this!
Was in Budapest briefly last June.
A couple of things were apparent:-
They hate commo-lefties with a passion (can’t imagine why) and there was a dearth of the adherents of the Religion of Peace loitering around the streets, as we commonly see in cities further west.
Ahahahahahaha. A “conspiracy theory,” hey?
They wear check shirts and hate commies.
The worth of a rural vote is diminishing every day as a result of our immigration program.
An immigration program designed by the elites.
BOM and the ABC seem very coy about which records are being broken.
Extreme heat predicted for Melbourne this week –
23, 29, 23, 20, 23, 19, 22
Wow. Will we survive?
During his campaign, Mr Orban focused on a conspiracy theory that the European Union, the United Nations and wealthy philanthropist George Soros wanted to turn Hungary into an “immigrant country”…
That was no conspiracy theory.
Meanwhile, Germans who feel like strangers in their own country are moving to Hungary:
“Birgit, a 53-year-old cashier and her husband, Udo, a truck driver, are from Frankfurt. It did not take them long to confide that they too are “sick of a country they can barely recognise anymore”.
“My colleagues and I are afraid when we leave the supermarket late at night, with all the rape stories you hear …” says Birgit, a petite blonde. Her husband, a big man with tattooed arms, asks how much Merkel’s refugee policy “will cost, in terms of attacks and also financially … We’re worried for our children’s future and our pensions.”
Udo’s father, Johann, an 81-year-old former miner, says what he likes about Hungary, compared to Germany: “We’re in a Christian country here: No mosques or kebabs at every corner.”
Since late August 2015, when Merkel declared Germany would “make it work” with refugees, the Hungarian realtor says that “it’s been all profits for us. Even if she has recognised her mistake, it carries on … people feel betrayed. They are afraid of bomb attacks, muggings, everything that is happening, but especially everything that could happen later.”’
Rural voters = non-urban bugmen
SMH says Isarel Folau is “doubling down.”
Folau doubles down on social media: ‘the persecuted are righteous’.
Fairfax reporter editorialises:
They hope a Christian can be banned from expressing Christianity in public.
Folau’s biblical reference nailed precisely.
err … non-urban non-bugmen
Watch the coming south Australia redistribution.
Killing off the rural vote is a prime directive of mass importation of clients for the vote plantations industry.
nailed THEM precisely.
South African farmers: industrious, English-speaking migrants fit in best – Adam Creighton
Forget South Africans, more Croatians please?
Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton was spot on that South African farmers, terrorised by their own government and marauding compatriots, would likely make a strong economic contribution to Australia were they given refugee visas.
Of course, Australia can’t take all the world’s 23 million refugees, so why not prioritise those who are most likely to fit in economically? That saves taxpayers money in welfare, and minimises social discord.
It turns out skilled South African and English immigrants have unemployment rates of about 2 per cent, compared to a 5.6 per cent rate nationally, according to a 2014 study by the Immigration Department of arrivals between 2001 and 2011.
Dutton’s argument applies as validly to the whole immigration program — skilled, family reunion and refugee.
If we want immigrants with the greatest likelihood of integrating, look no further than southern and eastern Europe, it seems. Of the 31,000 immigrants from there since 2006, none is unemployed, according to estimates in the Australian Bureau of Statistics’ most recent analysis of the country’s migrant population. By contrast, of the 70,000 migrants from the Middle East and North Africa, 44,000 were either unemployed or not looking for work.
Of course, a bigger share of the latter had humanitarian visas. But Croatian refugees had an unemployment rate of 4 per cent, according to the 2014 department study, even lower than Chinese immigrants who hold skilled visas (6 per cent). The unemployment rates for Afghan, Iraqi and Sudanese refugees ranged between 19 and 22 per cent.
Without proper statistical analysis we don’t know to what extent language, education, culture, religion or particular circumstances explain the differences; but they are large. And the burden for taxpayers from those who don’t find work is the same.
From July our annual refugee quota jumps to 18,750 from 13,750 two years ago.
If the share of the additional intake that becomes dependent on welfare is the same as the share for our existing refugees — 59 per cent — taxpayers will be up for another $70m a year, before factoring in any health, housing and education benefits. And that excludes the cost of the special intake of 12,000 Syrians and Iraqis last year.
By contrast, only 2 per cent of immigrants holding skilled visas were dependent on government for their income (alongside 12 per cent or 25,000 of those with family reunion visas, which make up about 30 per cent of the 190,000 permanent visas offered each year).
“The single most important measure of successful settlement in Australia is the ability to communicate in English,” states that 2014 analysis, written by David Smith and Therese Smith.
So, notwithstanding worker-bee Croatians, why not prioritise refugees, such as South African farmers, who can speak English?
The government funds more than 500 hours of free English-language training to migrants from non-English speaking backgrounds. But after 10 years in Australia, more than a third of refugees still can’t speak English. Even more than 15 per cent of those on “family reunion” visas can’t, according to the department study. Dutton was right to tighten up English-language criteria for new citizens last year; perhaps tighter standards for family reunion visas would make sense.
Indeed, a quarter, or 186,000 immigrants, from non-English speaking countries since 2006 haven’t had a job since they arrived, and three fifths of those hadn’t looked for one. For those from English-speaking countries the figures were 8 per cent, and a quarter. Overall, the unemployment rate for migrants from non-English speaking countries was 7.7 per cent in 2016 compared to and 2.1 per cent for those from the main English speaking countries.
Australians, along with Canadians, are the most welcoming people in the world. More than 60 per cent of English, French and Italians say they want to cut immigration in their own countries, yet here only 37 per cent believe our intake is too high, according to last year’s Scanlon Foundation’s survey of social attitudes.
But the share of voters who reject the statement “accepting migrants from many different countries makes Australia stronger” has increased from 26 per cent to 30 per cent since 2013 — the share that “strongly disagree” has increased from 7.8 per to 13.4 per cent since 2007. Today’s immigrants are more culturally foreign than they used to be.
The big Greek, German and Italian populations are dwindling, at the same time as the Indian and Chinese-born populations have grown to 469,000 and 526,000, respectively. Immigration from Muslim countries, in particular, has surged. In the past five years the Australian-born population has increased 6 per cent, while immigrants from Pakistan, Nigeria, Syria and Iraq, and Afghanistan have increased by 86, 75, 52 and 38 per cent, respectively, according to ABS data.
Whether we like it or not, Australians don’t have the same attitude to all immigrants. More than 60 per cent surveyed have a positive attitude to English-speaking migrants and Europeans, double the share well-disposed toward Muslims, according to the Scanlon survey.
A separate Life in Australia survey taken in 2016 found more than 41 per cent of voters had a “very negative” or “somewhat negative” attitude towards Muslim immigrants, with only 6 per cent offering the same view of Buddhists.
The government has dismissed calls to slash Australia’s migrant intake. Yet it will struggle to maintain public support for today’s levels if too many don’t like the make-up.
There’s evidence in Europe that greater levels of Muslim immigration have produced less than harmonious outcomes, and undermined support for immigration overall. Immigrants who are able to get jobs, support themselves, and integrate socially are more likely to be more widely supported.
Targeting our immigration and refugee quotas towards groups such as South African farmers, who, based on past experience, are more likely to integrate economically, might cause offence to some. But it would bring greater economic benefits, and underpin social cohesion, qualities any pragmatic nation should seek.
More fake news from TheirABC – ‘Record-breaking temperatures …’
But then this, ‘Extreme heat in early April is not abnormal, but with 34 degrees Celsius in Adelaide on Sunday, 35C forecast for today and 33C on Tuesday, a significant record is in danger. ‘
Observe the continued redefinition of extreme heat.
Three might all disagree with Lucy. Out of 442, the odds that at least one would tell Malcolm what he wants to hear are much better.
The way the BOM and the ALPBC get excited about certain weather events reminds me of a certain onanistic footwear item furiously polishing a one and half wood. Only to be followed by the inevitable disappointment of reality a couple of days later.
In surprising news …
Truth about child refugees: Two-thirds quizzed about their age are found to be ADULTS, official report reveals.
It is a Muslim invasion.