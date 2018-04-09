Mongrel bunch of bastards or poor oversight?

Well. This is very interesting – the ABC and Fairfax have shot across the bow of the ATO.

Two Australian Taxation Office whistleblowers have told a joint Four Corners and Fairfax investigation about a toxic internal culture where vulnerable small businesses and individuals are deliberately targeted to help meet revenue goals. They allege unethical tactics are used for revenue raising, at the expense of correct procedure and fairness to taxpayers.

This is how Robert Gottliebsen describes the problem:

The parliament of Australia has given the taxation department powers that no other peacetime government organisation possesses — it is not bound by the rule of law. Yet there is no effective appeal process for small businesses and investors. The Australian Taxation Office (ATO) therefore has power uninhibited by the law in the areas, which embrace the majority of the population. And we now know, without any doubt whatsoever, that the ATO is abusing that power. The abuse is part of the deep cultural problems that are almost always created when you hand a large group of people uninhibited power.

Astonishingly enough in 2016 the ATO was complaining that it was over-regulated. But as Chris Berg and I have pointed out “… four of these five oversight agencies have oversight of the ATO only insofar as the ATO is a statutory agency, rather than unique oversight of the ATO”.

Now it is true that being a tax-collector will never, ever, be a popular profession. The allegations made against the ATO, however, are serious and call for investigation. More importantly the government is well-aware of the inherent problems within the ATO (and, to be fair, all such bureaucracies). I know this because Chris Berg and I told them so in a 2016 submission (pdf) to the House of Representatives Inquiry into the External Scrutiny of the Australian Taxation Office.

~~+~~

The combination of substantial power with poor effective governance will create the conditions for the abuse of power. This observation is not an indictment on the men and women who work at the ATO, but rather the observation that poor institutional environments will generate poor outcomes. As such it unsurprising that the House of Representatives Standing Committee on Tax and Revenue heard instances of businesses collapsing, marriages ending, and even suicides resulting from ATO audits. The Standing Committee’s recommendation 5 is particularly damning:

The Committee recommends that the Australian Taxation Office only make allegations of fraud against taxpayers when evidence of fraud clearly exists.

Presumably that has not been past practice.

There have been other abuses too: In 2012 a Queensland couple were unable to dispute an ATO claim in the courts as the ATO had already bankrupted them. According to a report in the Australian Financial Review, “A Federal Court judge has raised the prospect of the commissioner of ­taxation “going to jail for contempt” after two taxpayers fighting the ­Australian Taxation Office were bankrupted because it took control of their remaining funds.”

Governance at the ATO is so poor that it felt quite unconstrained by the courts. In the case, Commissioner of Taxation v Indooroopilly Children Services (Qld) Pty Ltd, at least two Federal judges were highly critical of the ATO’s conduct. Justice James Allsop:

I wish, however, to add some comments about the attitude apparently taken by, and some of the submissions of, the appellant. From the material that was put to the Full Court, it was open to conclude that the appellant was administering the relevant revenue statute in a way known to be contrary to how this Court had declared the meaning of that statute. Thus, taxpayers appeared to be in the position of seeing a superior court of record in the exercise of federal jurisdiction declaring the meaning and proper content of a law of the Parliament, but the executive branch of the government, in the form of the Australian Taxation Office, administering the statute in a manner contrary to the meaning and content as declared by the Court; that is, seeing the executive branch of government ignoring the views of the judicial branch of government in the administration of a law of the Parliament by the former. This should not have occurred.

As Justice Richard Edmonds has subsequently noted, “… a proposition such that the Commissioner [of Taxation] does not have to obey the law as declared by the courts until he gets a decision that he likes was astonishing …”. Even more astonishing is that not a single ATO employee was prosecuted for contempt of court, nor is there any public record of any disciplinary action taken against any ATO employee following this judicial rebuke.

~~+~~

Chris and I also made recommendations for reform.

~~+~~

The role of the ATO can be described as follows: To raise revenue as authorised by the Australian Parliament subject to fair, equitable and lawful treatment of taxpayers in an effective and efficient manner. In practice, if criticisms of the ATO as set out in Inspector-General of Taxation reports and Parliamentary reports are correct, it appears that the ATO believes that its objective is to raise as much revenue as it can get away with. Our proposals are intended to remove perverse incentives for the ATO to maximise revenue collection in favour of raising that revenue as authorised by the Parliament and no more.

It is important to understand that revenue maximisation is inconsistent with the progressive taxation philosophy that underpins Australian taxation. The Parliament and Executive take great care and effort is setting tax scales and tax rates to ensure that the tax system is perceived as being fair and equitable. Much emphasis is made of people not paying too little taxation, but what is under-appreciated is that tax system fairness is also undermined when people pay too much tax. The ATO should have as a primary objective the lawful administration of the tax system ensuring that individuals neither pay too little tax or too much tax.

We have two sets of proposals:

That civil and/or criminal liability be inserted into the Taxpayers’ Charter and that those liabilities be enforced by a unit within the office of the Inspector-General of Taxation. Specifically we propose that ATO officials be prosecuted in the ordinary courts for any failure to fully comply with the Taxpayers’ Charter and that the Inspector-General of Taxation polices the Taxpayers’ Charter. That a Board of Directors be appointed to have oversight of the ATO with the authority to monitor the performance of the ATO, maintain sound governance, and hire and fire ATO Commissioners. At present the ATO is not effectively accountable to any institution or organisation. It is undesirable to have the ATO directly accountable to the elected government of the day (due to the possibility, or more likely the perception, of democratic abuse). That, however, not imply the current position is particularly desirable either. A Board that appointed by the government and/or the Parliament (or perhaps even elected) from a broad spectrum of taxpayers should have oversight of the ATO but importantly must have the ability to discipline the senior management of the ATO.

Being a tax-collector will never be a popular profession, but there is no reason why it should not be an honourable profession. Sound governance and the strict lawful treatment of taxpayers would make a positive contribution to certainty amongst taxpayers and improve the standards of tax collection in Australia. The principle being that tax collection should be certain. As Adam Smith has written: “The uncertainty of taxation encourages the insolence and favours the corruption of an order of men who are naturally unpopular, even where they are neither insolent nor corrupt”.

~~+~~

Previously the executive government has responded very quickly and forcefully to revelations on the Four Corners show. I would hope and expect it does so again – taxation without the express permission of Parliament is not just theft, it is the very definition of tyranny.