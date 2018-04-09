Mongrel bunch of bastards or poor oversight?

Well. This is very interesting – the ABC and Fairfax have shot across the bow of the ATO.
Two Australian Taxation Office whistleblowers have told a joint Four Corners and Fairfax investigation about a toxic internal culture where vulnerable small businesses and individuals are deliberately targeted to help meet revenue goals.
They allege unethical tactics are used for revenue raising, at the expense of correct procedure and fairness to taxpayers.
This is how Robert Gottliebsen describes the problem:
The parliament of Australia has given the taxation department powers that no other peacetime government organisation possesses — it is not bound by the rule of law. Yet there is no effective appeal process for small businesses and investors. The Australian Taxation Office (ATO) therefore has power uninhibited by the law in the areas, which embrace the majority of the population.
And we now know, without any doubt whatsoever, that the ATO is abusing that power. The abuse is part of the deep cultural problems that are almost always created when you hand a large group of people uninhibited power.
Astonishingly enough in 2016 the ATO was complaining that it was over-regulated. But as Chris Berg and I have pointed out “… four of these five oversight agencies have oversight of the ATO only insofar as the ATO is a statutory agency, rather than unique oversight of the ATO”.
Now it is true that being a tax-collector will never, ever, be a popular profession. The allegations made against the ATO, however, are serious and call for investigation. More importantly the government is well-aware of the inherent problems within the ATO (and, to be fair, all such bureaucracies). I know this because Chris Berg and I told them so in a 2016 submission (pdf) to the House of Representatives Inquiry into the External Scrutiny of the Australian Taxation Office.
~~+~~
The combination of substantial power with poor effective governance will create the conditions for the abuse of power. This observation is not an indictment on the men and women who work at the ATO, but rather the observation that poor institutional environments will generate poor outcomes. As such it unsurprising that the House of Representatives Standing Committee on Tax and Revenue heard instances of businesses collapsing, marriages ending, and even suicides resulting from ATO audits. The Standing Committee’s recommendation 5 is particularly damning:
The Committee recommends that the Australian Taxation Office only make allegations of fraud against taxpayers when evidence of fraud clearly exists.
Presumably that has not been past practice.
There have been other abuses too: In 2012 a Queensland couple were unable to dispute an ATO claim in the courts as the ATO had already bankrupted them. According to a report in the Australian Financial Review, “A Federal Court judge has raised the prospect of the commissioner of taxation “going to jail for contempt” after two taxpayers fighting the Australian Taxation Office were bankrupted because it took control of their remaining funds.”
Governance at the ATO is so poor that it felt quite unconstrained by the courts. In the case, Commissioner of Taxation v Indooroopilly Children Services (Qld) Pty Ltd, at least two Federal judges were highly critical of the ATO’s conduct. Justice James Allsop:
I wish, however, to add some comments about the attitude apparently taken by, and some of the submissions of, the appellant. From the material that was put to the Full Court, it was open to conclude that the appellant was administering the relevant revenue statute in a way known to be contrary to how this Court had declared the meaning of that statute. Thus, taxpayers appeared to be in the position of seeing a superior court of record in the exercise of federal jurisdiction declaring the meaning and proper content of a law of the Parliament, but the executive branch of the government, in the form of the Australian Taxation Office, administering the statute in a manner contrary to the meaning and content as declared by the Court; that is, seeing the executive branch of government ignoring the views of the judicial branch of government in the administration of a law of the Parliament by the former. This should not have occurred.
As Justice Richard Edmonds has subsequently noted, “… a proposition such that the Commissioner [of Taxation] does not have to obey the law as declared by the courts until he gets a decision that he likes was astonishing …”. Even more astonishing is that not a single ATO employee was prosecuted for contempt of court, nor is there any public record of any disciplinary action taken against any ATO employee following this judicial rebuke.
~~+~~
Chris and I also made recommendations for reform.
~~+~~
The role of the ATO can be described as follows: To raise revenue as authorised by the Australian Parliament subject to fair, equitable and lawful treatment of taxpayers in an effective and efficient manner. In practice, if criticisms of the ATO as set out in Inspector-General of Taxation reports and Parliamentary reports are correct, it appears that the ATO believes that its objective is to raise as much revenue as it can get away with. Our proposals are intended to remove perverse incentives for the ATO to maximise revenue collection in favour of raising that revenue as authorised by the Parliament and no more.
It is important to understand that revenue maximisation is inconsistent with the progressive taxation philosophy that underpins Australian taxation. The Parliament and Executive take great care and effort is setting tax scales and tax rates to ensure that the tax system is perceived as being fair and equitable. Much emphasis is made of people not paying too little taxation, but what is under-appreciated is that tax system fairness is also undermined when people pay too much tax. The ATO should have as a primary objective the lawful administration of the tax system ensuring that individuals neither pay too little tax or too much tax.
We have two sets of proposals:
- That civil and/or criminal liability be inserted into the Taxpayers’ Charter and that those liabilities be enforced by a unit within the office of the Inspector-General of Taxation. Specifically we propose that ATO officials be prosecuted in the ordinary courts for any failure to fully comply with the Taxpayers’ Charter and that the Inspector-General of Taxation polices the Taxpayers’ Charter.
- That a Board of Directors be appointed to have oversight of the ATO with the authority to monitor the performance of the ATO, maintain sound governance, and hire and fire ATO Commissioners. At present the ATO is not effectively accountable to any institution or organisation. It is undesirable to have the ATO directly accountable to the elected government of the day (due to the possibility, or more likely the perception, of democratic abuse). That, however, not imply the current position is particularly desirable either. A Board that appointed by the government and/or the Parliament (or perhaps even elected) from a broad spectrum of taxpayers should have oversight of the ATO but importantly must have the ability to discipline the senior management of the ATO.
Being a tax-collector will never be a popular profession, but there is no reason why it should not be an honourable profession. Sound governance and the strict lawful treatment of taxpayers would make a positive contribution to certainty amongst taxpayers and improve the standards of tax collection in Australia. The principle being that tax collection should be certain. As Adam Smith has written: “The uncertainty of taxation encourages the insolence and favours the corruption of an order of men who are naturally unpopular, even where they are neither insolent nor corrupt”.
~~+~~
Previously the executive government has responded very quickly and forcefully to revelations on the Four Corners show. I would hope and expect it does so again – taxation without the express permission of Parliament is not just theft, it is the very definition of tyranny.
Gottliebsen may well think that. Nevertheless, it was an individual man or a woman who work at the ATO who made the decision to act in a manner that produced these undesirable outcomes. It was an individual man or a woman who work at the ATO who made the decision to pursue or to direct others to pursue taxpayers
I say this IS an indictment of the men and women who work at the ATO, from the toop to the bottom of the hierarchy of responsibility.
Each and every one of us is responsible to ourselves for the acts we make. If we act in a manner we know to be unlawful or outside the bounds of common decency or fairness then we are indictable, if not in law then by society at large.
May God have mercy on the whistle-blowers because their employers will not.
And if it does indeed amount to taxation without the express permission of Parliament, it’s pretty obviously unconstitutional and is worth a challenge on that basis.
More generally, it is worth threatening to test the enforceability and justiciability of the minimum requirements of the rule of law.
In a battle between a taxpayer and the ATO, it’s the ATO that has more to fear from legal precedent, especially if the precedent is of constitutional significance. And the smaller the taxpayer, the less sense it makes for the ATO to risk an adverse precedent.
Just another reason to simplify the entire tax code. Bureaucracies thrive on complexity and confusion.
Can’t have much confidence in the journalism of someone who, having spent a decade reporting on business failure, still believes you can ‘bankrupt’ a company.
So who’s going to take one for the team and spend the next few years of their life tied up in court against the might of the ATO and risking bankruptcy?
While a legal stoush might be interesting to armchair theorists, I understand why most people and businesses choose to settle out of court.
Good work Sinc. It seems to me these stories come up every decade or so and nothing much appears to change.
Rebel with cause @ #2682628:
The purpose of making a precedental counterclaim is not to go to court. It is to make your adversary afraid of going to court. Bullies with deep pockets start with their assumption that their victims fear going to court more than they do. Let them know that they have more to lose than the present case, they’ll no longer be so keen to fight.
“their assumption” — “the assumption”.
The A.L.P.B.C. is a great one to be pointing the finger at another Government Agency and suggesting that they are operating beyond their charter.
Maybe the A.T.O. is merely mimicking the sanctimonious hypocrites at the A.L.P.B.C.
an excellent summary.
One can only hope that someone takes notice.
Definition of bankrupt. transitive verb. 1 : to reduce to bankruptcy. 2 : impoverish.
Pyrmonter, @ #2682620, posted on April 9, 2018 at 9:20 pm
There are many sources for the above definition. What’s the problem?
One of the guys complaining about the ATO had received 10’s of thousands of taxpayer dollars in grants.
Nothing will get done. In the final analysis the head of the ATO meets with the Minister.
ATO: Minister, if you insist on these reform measures the revenues available will drop sharply.
Minister: That is not my prime concern. We must be seen to be doing something. Some one must be seen to be punished, made an example!
ATO: Minister, you may rest assured that we will take appropriate measures to ensure those responsible are disciplined according to the PS Act.
Minister: I should certainly hope so!
ATO: But Minister, you must not expect there to be any public exposure. We in the department must be seen to be protecting our employees. We don’t want trouble from the Unions over such an unimportant issue as is this.
Miinister: Unimportant? You’ve ruined peoples lives! You’ve destroyed them. utterly!
ATO: That is unfortunate indeed Minister. However, we are duty bound to pursue matters of this nature regardless of the social or “political” position of the person or persons involved. No one is beyond our scrutiny.