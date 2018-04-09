Q&A Forum: April 9, 2018

Posted on 9:00 pm, April 9, 2018 by Sinclair Davidson
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.

88 Responses to Q&A Forum: April 9, 2018

  1. Carpe Jugulum
    #2682592, posted on April 9, 2018 at 9:03 pm

    Ok Troops

    The bidding is open

    Interruption Lotto

    Carpe 56

  2. dopey
    #2682596, posted on April 9, 2018 at 9:10 pm

    11 please and no ball tampering.

  3. Carpe Jugulum
    #2682600, posted on April 9, 2018 at 9:10 pm

    Tonights Panel

    Alan Tudge – SFL
    Clare O’neil – Screeching Harpy
    Nyadol Nyuon – Student level Agitprop
    Stuart Bateson – VicPlod Surrender Monkey
    Andrew Rule – Purveyor of J’ism

  4. Carpe Jugulum
    #2682601, posted on April 9, 2018 at 9:11 pm

    Interruption Lotto

    Carpe 56
    Dopey – 11

  5. Pedro the Ignorant
    #2682603, posted on April 9, 2018 at 9:13 pm

    I will go for 44, if you please Carpe.

  7. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2682610, posted on April 9, 2018 at 9:16 pm

    28, if you please, Carpe.

  8. Carpe Jugulum
    #2682611, posted on April 9, 2018 at 9:16 pm

    Interruption Lotto

    Carpe 56
    Dopey – 11
    Pedro the Ignorant – 44
    Mark A 32

  9. Pecker
    #2682612, posted on April 9, 2018 at 9:17 pm

    Carpy…69 for me tonight please

  10. Carpe Jugulum
    #2682613, posted on April 9, 2018 at 9:17 pm

    Interruption Lotto

    Carpe – 56
    Dopey – 11
    Pedro the Ignorant – 44
    Mark A – 32
    ZK2A – 28

  11. Carpe Jugulum
    #2682615, posted on April 9, 2018 at 9:18 pm

    Interruption Lotto

    Carpe – 56
    Dopey – 11
    Pedro the Ignorant – 44
    Mark A – 32
    ZK2A – 28
    Pecker – Dinner for 2

  12. Turtle of WA
    #2682616, posted on April 9, 2018 at 9:19 pm

    22 please Jugulum.

  13. Carpe Jugulum
    #2682617, posted on April 9, 2018 at 9:19 pm

    Interruption Lotto

    Carpe – 56
    Dopey – 11
    Pedro the Ignorant – 44
    Mark A – 32
    ZK2A – 28
    Pecker – 69

  14. Carpe Jugulum
    #2682619, posted on April 9, 2018 at 9:19 pm

    Interruption Lotto

    Carpe – 56
    Dopey – 11
    Pedro the Ignorant – 44
    Mark A – 32
    ZK2A – 28
    Pecker – 69
    Turtle of WA – 22

  15. Vic in Prossy
    #2682621, posted on April 9, 2018 at 9:20 pm

    4 Corners…Wow.
    May I have 33 please, Carpe?

  16. Turtle of WA
    #2682624, posted on April 9, 2018 at 9:21 pm

    So tonight’s episode is all about the wonders of multiculturalism and the wonderful imported cultures that are not causing any violence in our major cities and if you disagree a baying lynch mob are ready to chuck their shoes at you?

  17. Carpe Jugulum
    #2682625, posted on April 9, 2018 at 9:22 pm

    Interruption Lotto

    Carpe – 56
    Dopey – 11
    Pedro the Ignorant – 44
    Mark A – 32
    ZK2A – 28
    Pecker – 69
    Turtle of WA – 22
    Vic in Prossy – 33

  20. Carpe Jugulum
    #2682631, posted on April 9, 2018 at 9:28 pm

    dopey
    #2682626, posted on April 9, 2018 at 9:26 pm

    Pecker sure likes 69.

    As we would say in the Navy, I believe he likes dining in night.

  21. Turtle of WA
    #2682632, posted on April 9, 2018 at 9:28 pm

    So there is going to be a Member for Cox, I hear?

  22. Carpe Jugulum
    #2682633, posted on April 9, 2018 at 9:29 pm

    Interruption Lotto

    Carpe – 56
    Dopey – 11
    Pedro the Ignorant – 44
    Mark A – 32
    ZK2A – 28
    Pecker – 69
    Turtle of WA – 22
    Vic in Prossy – 33
    Ryan – 37

  23. littledozer
    #2682634, posted on April 9, 2018 at 9:29 pm

    24 please gonna watch first time in ages see how Tudge goes

  24. Carpe Jugulum
    #2682635, posted on April 9, 2018 at 9:30 pm

    So there is going to be a Member for Cox, I hear?

    Yes – but enough about christopher pyne.

  25. Carpe Jugulum
    #2682636, posted on April 9, 2018 at 9:31 pm

    Interruption Lotto

    Carpe – 56
    Dopey – 11
    Pedro the Ignorant – 44
    Mark A – 32
    ZK2A – 28
    Pecker – 69
    Turtle of WA – 22
    Vic in Prossy – 33
    Ryan – 37
    LittleDozer – 24

  26. Carpe Jugulum
    #2682640, posted on April 9, 2018 at 9:35 pm

    Ok Troops – it’s time, buckle up your kirtle, sharpen your gladius and;

    lllleeetttssss get rrreeaaadddyyyyy to rrrrruuuummmbbbllleeee

  27. Carpe Jugulum
    #2682641, posted on April 9, 2018 at 9:35 pm

    Vitrioli is the host tonight, so the IQ in the room just went down.

  29. Pecker
    #2682645, posted on April 9, 2018 at 9:37 pm

    D0pey, Please show some respect ..I have been chasing 69 for years..yet no luck

  31. Carpe Jugulum
    #2682650, posted on April 9, 2018 at 9:38 pm

    Opening with a dig at Turnmerkel losing another poll

  32. Carpe Jugulum
    #2682652, posted on April 9, 2018 at 9:40 pm

    For those who don’t know Dandenongistan is the Wiley Park of Melbournabad.

  33. Peter Castieau
    #2682653, posted on April 9, 2018 at 9:40 pm

    Apologise for being late. 53 please Carpe

  34. Carpe Jugulum
    #2682655, posted on April 9, 2018 at 9:41 pm

    And SLF quotes 420K jobs under turdbull, forgetting under AbbottSatan666 it was 450K

  35. Carpe Jugulum
    #2682656, posted on April 9, 2018 at 9:42 pm

    Interruption Lotto

    Carpe – 56
    Dopey – 11
    Pedro the Ignorant – 44
    Mark A – 32
    ZK2A – 28
    Pecker – 69
    Turtle of WA – 22
    Vic in Prossy – 33
    Ryan – 37
    LittleDozer – 24
    Custard – 53

  36. Ryan
    #2682658, posted on April 9, 2018 at 9:44 pm

    You just knew that woman was going to ask about animal cruelty the second you saw her

  37. Carpe Jugulum
    #2682659, posted on April 9, 2018 at 9:44 pm

    Onto the live sheep exports, the bansturbators night out tonight.

  38. Snoopy
    #2682660, posted on April 9, 2018 at 9:44 pm

    You just knew that woman was going to ask about animal cruelty the second you saw her

    LOL

  39. Carpe Jugulum
    #2682661, posted on April 9, 2018 at 9:46 pm

    So what do these idiots want the Oz government to do when a livestock ship is 300nm away?

  40. Turtle of WA
    #2682662, posted on April 9, 2018 at 9:48 pm

    The trend these days for animal activists is to shoot a bunch of people. Maiming but not killing them.

  41. Carpe Jugulum
    #2682663, posted on April 9, 2018 at 9:50 pm

    Vicplod decries the lack of respect – protip, act like you are enforcing the law, not a quasi day care for african crime gangs.

  42. Turtle of WA
    #2682664, posted on April 9, 2018 at 9:52 pm

    African calls for the importation of BLM.

  43. Carpe Jugulum
    #2682667, posted on April 9, 2018 at 9:55 pm

    ALP harpy – ‘there are some issues with young people’.

    Yes like violent robberies, home invasions etc.

  44. Turtle of WA
    #2682668, posted on April 9, 2018 at 9:56 pm

    Ugly green haired lesbian in the audience. Aaaaahhh my eyes!

  46. Carpe Jugulum
    #2682671, posted on April 9, 2018 at 9:57 pm

    Black kid has a bitch and a moan – VicPlod rolls over to have his tummy tickled – ‘We need a more diverse police force’.

    No you actually need a police force that enforces the law.

  47. Turtle of WA
    #2682672, posted on April 9, 2018 at 9:58 pm

    So tonight’s episode is all about the wonders of multiculturalism and the wonderful imported cultures that are not causing any violence in our major cities and if you disagree a baying lynch mob are ready to chuck their shoes at you?

    Yep. I got that right.

  48. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2682673, posted on April 9, 2018 at 9:59 pm

    Onto the live sheep exports, the bansturbators night out tonight.

    That film footage, from the sheep ships, needs investigation. Don’t get me wrong, someone needs to be accountable, but no Australian farmer ever born has sent lambing ewes, or ewes with lambs at foot, for export – what goes for export are either wethers or ram lambs. Some of those sheep aren’t any breed I’ve ever seen in Australia.

    FWIW, I’ve seen “Australian sheep being mistreated in the Middle East” turn out to be Egyptian sheep, “Australian shearers mistreating the sheep, at shearing” using footage shot in a New Zealand shed, and the prize example “A lamb badly cut and dripping blood, after shearing” turned out to be a foam rubber dummy, dripping fake blood. It’s not as though the animal activists don’t have past form.

  49. Carpe Jugulum
    #2682674, posted on April 9, 2018 at 10:00 pm

    Panadol Nylon talks at 78 speed, whilst having a bitch and a whinge about the poor misunderstood african yoof.

  50. Turtle of WA
    #2682675, posted on April 9, 2018 at 10:02 pm

    That film footage, from the sheep ships, needs investigation.

    #1. SJWs always lie.

  51. Snoopy
    #2682676, posted on April 9, 2018 at 10:02 pm

    It’s not African communities. It’s Sudanese.

  52. Anonandon
    #2682678, posted on April 9, 2018 at 10:02 pm

    If Lucy watched Four Corners Malcolm will announce a ban on live sheep export tomorrow morning.

  53. Carpe Jugulum
    #2682679, posted on April 9, 2018 at 10:03 pm

    VicPlod has 19, 000 members?

    Holy shit that is more people than the entire fvking Oz Navy.

  54. Oh come on
    #2682680, posted on April 9, 2018 at 10:06 pm

    Why are you watching this garbage? Go and have a wank. Same thing but more satisfying.

  55. Carpe Jugulum
    #2682681, posted on April 9, 2018 at 10:06 pm

    ALP_ harpy has a protruding lower jaw.

    That is very disturbing

    Like a blonde haired Orc.

  56. Carpe Jugulum
    #2682683, posted on April 9, 2018 at 10:08 pm

    16 year old schoolgirl has a bitch and a moan.

    No one gives a shit about your opinion blossom

  57. Carpe Jugulum
    #2682684, posted on April 9, 2018 at 10:09 pm

    Gaylord the SJW has a question

    It’s facepalm timer.

  58. Turtle of WA
    #2682686, posted on April 9, 2018 at 10:10 pm

    Gay guy doesn’t fear immigration. That’s insanity for you.

  59. littledozer
    #2682687, posted on April 9, 2018 at 10:11 pm

    South East you doofus its the west in places like Tarneit.

  60. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2682688, posted on April 9, 2018 at 10:11 pm

    If Lucy watched Four Corners Malcolm will announce a ban on live sheep export tomorrow morning.

    That’s how the live cattle ban came about – all the Labor members, in inner city seats in Melbourne, found their in – boxes jammed with E-mails, based on footage that was brought, and paid for. I did work out what that ban cost me, and it was well into six figures, five noughts, so that SJW’s could feel virtuous about themselves.

  61. littledozer
    #2682690, posted on April 9, 2018 at 10:13 pm

    “When the police are given a direction from the premier and state government which is really a go-soft message, it’s unacceptable,” Dutton said. “The Victorian public is really outraged by some of the goings on … the reality is people are scared to go out to restaurants of a night time because they’re followed home by these gangs, home invasion and cars are stolen.”

    No mention of the South East

  62. Anonandon
    #2682691, posted on April 9, 2018 at 10:13 pm

    that white microphone is racist

  63. Anonandon
    #2682692, posted on April 9, 2018 at 10:17 pm

    The police should not be on this program. Far too political.

  64. Carpe Jugulum
    #2682693, posted on April 9, 2018 at 10:18 pm

    Just an observation but VicPlod seem to be the most useless fvkers in the policing world.

  65. Carpe Jugulum
    #2682696, posted on April 9, 2018 at 10:20 pm

    Just an observation but VicPlod seem to be the most useless fvkers in the policing world.

    With the exception of Germany and Sweden.

  66. Carpe Jugulum
    #2682698, posted on April 9, 2018 at 10:22 pm

    Panadol Nylon disputes Sudanese gang crime.

    Idiot

  67. Turtle of WA
    #2682699, posted on April 9, 2018 at 10:23 pm

    Just an observation but VicPlod seem to be the most useless fvkers in the policing world.
    With the exception of Germany and Sweden.

    The cops in the UK are pretty good at busting dudes with funny facebook vids.

  68. Turtle of WA
    #2682701, posted on April 9, 2018 at 10:24 pm

    The bespectacled young African is trying out for a Yassmin ABC internship.

  69. Carpe Jugulum
    #2682702, posted on April 9, 2018 at 10:24 pm

    The cops in the UK are pretty good at busting dudes with funny facebook vids.

    I concede my defeat

    I’d forgotten about the ‘hate speech’ plods in the UK.

  70. Turtle of WA
    #2682705, posted on April 9, 2018 at 10:25 pm

    Yes we do expect you to be thankful you arrogant bint!

  71. Carpe Jugulum
    #2682706, posted on April 9, 2018 at 10:25 pm

    FMD can panadol nylon talk a bit slower?

    harder to understand than a pakistani taxi driver.

  72. Turtle of WA
    #2682707, posted on April 9, 2018 at 10:26 pm

    The idiotic earrings say it all. Probably a primary school art teacher.

  73. Carpe Jugulum
    #2682708, posted on April 9, 2018 at 10:27 pm

    next questioner – “I’m an Australian because of the colour of my skin, and that’s disgusting”

    What.The.Fuck.

  74. Spider
    #2682709, posted on April 9, 2018 at 10:27 pm

    Bullshit. If hordes of Poms were committing crimes in Australia they would be called out.

  75. Anonandon
    #2682710, posted on April 9, 2018 at 10:28 pm

    Andrew Rule stating some uncomfortable truths that everyone just ignores.

  76. Carpe Jugulum
    #2682711, posted on April 9, 2018 at 10:29 pm

    SLF quotes the ‘great Australian multicultural success story’.

    He is either drunk or high.

  77. Spider
    #2682712, posted on April 9, 2018 at 10:31 pm

    Back to the Virginia Trioli show

  78. Turtle of WA
    #2682713, posted on April 9, 2018 at 10:31 pm

    Wow, a tweet just got through calling for the bulldozing of Fitzroy to lower the concentration of hipsters.

  79. Spider
    #2682714, posted on April 9, 2018 at 10:33 pm

    Those deplorables in Point Piper.

  80. Carpe Jugulum
    #2682715, posted on April 9, 2018 at 10:33 pm

    Wow, a tweet just got through calling for the bulldozing of Fitzroy to lower the concentration of hipsters.

    Quite a good initiative, you could turn them into fertiliser, you could name it – Douchegrow, the fertiliser with the built in wetting agent.

  81. Turtle of WA
    #2682716, posted on April 9, 2018 at 10:35 pm

    Wow, a tweet just got through calling for the bulldozing of Fitzroy to lower the concentration of hipsters.
    Quite a good initiative, you could turn them into fertiliser, you could name it – Douchegrow, the fertiliser with the built in wetting agent.

    A massive Trump Hotel would look good there.

  82. Carpe Jugulum
    #2682718, posted on April 9, 2018 at 10:36 pm

    So Vicplod thinks there are people in the audience who can speak 2,3,4,5 languages.

    Without ever speaking to them, sweet cheeses on a bicycle i’ve seen dog turds with a greater intellect.

  83. Spider
    #2682719, posted on April 9, 2018 at 10:36 pm

    Not having English is very marginalising.

  84. Carpe Jugulum
    #2682721, posted on April 9, 2018 at 10:38 pm

    A massive Trump Hotel would look good there.

    Or a nuke induced glass plain.

  85. Carpe Jugulum
    #2682724, posted on April 9, 2018 at 10:40 pm

    Well that was the special needs children QandA hour and a bit.

    I need to soak my brain in bleach to remove the taint.

  86. Carpe Jugulum
    #2682725, posted on April 9, 2018 at 10:41 pm

    Ok Troops – Interruptions came in at 12 Dopey was closest with 11, bad luck champ.

    The prize Jackpots to next week.

  87. Carpe Jugulum
    #2682726, posted on April 9, 2018 at 10:42 pm

    I’m done troops, Oyasumi Nasai

    Stay Safe.

  88. Anonandon
    #2682733, posted on April 9, 2018 at 10:54 pm

    In the words of the great bard, “that show was fuckin’ bullshit”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *