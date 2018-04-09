Liberty Quote
I have never known much good done by those who affected to trade for the public good.— Adam Smith
Q&A Forum: April 9, 2018
Ok Troops
The bidding is open
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
11 please and no ball tampering.
Tonights Panel
Alan Tudge – SFL
Clare O’neil – Screeching Harpy
Nyadol Nyuon – Student level Agitprop
Stuart Bateson – VicPlod Surrender Monkey
Andrew Rule – Purveyor of J’ism
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
Dopey – 11
I will go for 44, if you please Carpe.
32 thanks Carpe
28, if you please, Carpe.
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
Dopey – 11
Pedro the Ignorant – 44
Mark A 32
Carpy…69 for me tonight please
Interruption Lotto
Carpe – 56
Dopey – 11
Pedro the Ignorant – 44
Mark A – 32
ZK2A – 28
Interruption Lotto
Carpe – 56
Dopey – 11
Pedro the Ignorant – 44
Mark A – 32
ZK2A – 28
Pecker – Dinner for 2
22 please Jugulum.
Interruption Lotto
Carpe – 56
Dopey – 11
Pedro the Ignorant – 44
Mark A – 32
ZK2A – 28
Pecker – 69
Interruption Lotto
Carpe – 56
Dopey – 11
Pedro the Ignorant – 44
Mark A – 32
ZK2A – 28
Pecker – 69
Turtle of WA – 22
4 Corners…Wow.
May I have 33 please, Carpe?
So tonight’s episode is all about the wonders of multiculturalism and the wonderful imported cultures that are not causing any violence in our major cities and if you disagree a baying lynch mob are ready to chuck their shoes at you?
Interruption Lotto
Carpe – 56
Dopey – 11
Pedro the Ignorant – 44
Mark A – 32
ZK2A – 28
Pecker – 69
Turtle of WA – 22
Vic in Prossy – 33
Pecker sure likes 69.
37 for me please Carpe
As we would say in the Navy, I believe he likes dining in night.
So there is going to be a Member for Cox, I hear?
Interruption Lotto
Carpe – 56
Dopey – 11
Pedro the Ignorant – 44
Mark A – 32
ZK2A – 28
Pecker – 69
Turtle of WA – 22
Vic in Prossy – 33
Ryan – 37
24 please gonna watch first time in ages see how Tudge goes
Yes – but enough about christopher pyne.
Interruption Lotto
Carpe – 56
Dopey – 11
Pedro the Ignorant – 44
Mark A – 32
ZK2A – 28
Pecker – 69
Turtle of WA – 22
Vic in Prossy – 33
Ryan – 37
LittleDozer – 24
Ok Troops – it’s time, buckle up your kirtle, sharpen your gladius and;
lllleeetttssss get rrreeaaadddyyyyy to rrrrruuuummmbbbllleeee
Vitrioli is the host tonight, so the IQ in the room just went down.
Braodcasting from Dandenongistan
D0pey, Please show some respect ..I have been chasing 69 for years..yet no luck
nice moustache
Opening with a dig at Turnmerkel losing another poll
For those who don’t know Dandenongistan is the Wiley Park of Melbournabad.
Apologise for being late. 53 please Carpe
And SLF quotes 420K jobs under turdbull, forgetting under AbbottSatan666 it was 450K
Interruption Lotto
Carpe – 56
Dopey – 11
Pedro the Ignorant – 44
Mark A – 32
ZK2A – 28
Pecker – 69
Turtle of WA – 22
Vic in Prossy – 33
Ryan – 37
LittleDozer – 24
Custard – 53
You just knew that woman was going to ask about animal cruelty the second you saw her
Onto the live sheep exports, the bansturbators night out tonight.
LOL
So what do these idiots want the Oz government to do when a livestock ship is 300nm away?
The trend these days for animal activists is to shoot a bunch of people. Maiming but not killing them.
Vicplod decries the lack of respect – protip, act like you are enforcing the law, not a quasi day care for african crime gangs.
African calls for the importation of BLM.
ALP harpy – ‘there are some issues with young people’.
Yes like violent robberies, home invasions etc.
Ugly green haired lesbian in the audience. Aaaaahhh my eyes!
Boooooring
Black kid has a bitch and a moan – VicPlod rolls over to have his tummy tickled – ‘We need a more diverse police force’.
No you actually need a police force that enforces the law.
Yep. I got that right.
That film footage, from the sheep ships, needs investigation. Don’t get me wrong, someone needs to be accountable, but no Australian farmer ever born has sent lambing ewes, or ewes with lambs at foot, for export – what goes for export are either wethers or ram lambs. Some of those sheep aren’t any breed I’ve ever seen in Australia.
FWIW, I’ve seen “Australian sheep being mistreated in the Middle East” turn out to be Egyptian sheep, “Australian shearers mistreating the sheep, at shearing” using footage shot in a New Zealand shed, and the prize example “A lamb badly cut and dripping blood, after shearing” turned out to be a foam rubber dummy, dripping fake blood. It’s not as though the animal activists don’t have past form.
Panadol Nylon talks at 78 speed, whilst having a bitch and a whinge about the poor misunderstood african yoof.
#1. SJWs always lie.
It’s not African communities. It’s Sudanese.
If Lucy watched Four Corners Malcolm will announce a ban on live sheep export tomorrow morning.
VicPlod has 19, 000 members?
Holy shit that is more people than the entire fvking Oz Navy.
Why are you watching this garbage? Go and have a wank. Same thing but more satisfying.
ALP_ harpy has a protruding lower jaw.
That is very disturbing
Like a blonde haired Orc.
16 year old schoolgirl has a bitch and a moan.
No one gives a shit about your opinion blossom
Gaylord the SJW has a question
It’s facepalm timer.
Gay guy doesn’t fear immigration. That’s insanity for you.
South East you doofus its the west in places like Tarneit.
That’s how the live cattle ban came about – all the Labor members, in inner city seats in Melbourne, found their in – boxes jammed with E-mails, based on footage that was brought, and paid for. I did work out what that ban cost me, and it was well into six figures, five noughts, so that SJW’s could feel virtuous about themselves.
“When the police are given a direction from the premier and state government which is really a go-soft message, it’s unacceptable,” Dutton said. “The Victorian public is really outraged by some of the goings on … the reality is people are scared to go out to restaurants of a night time because they’re followed home by these gangs, home invasion and cars are stolen.”
No mention of the South East
that white microphone is racist
The police should not be on this program. Far too political.
Just an observation but VicPlod seem to be the most useless fvkers in the policing world.
With the exception of Germany and Sweden.
Panadol Nylon disputes Sudanese gang crime.
Idiot
The cops in the UK are pretty good at busting dudes with funny facebook vids.
The bespectacled young African is trying out for a Yassmin ABC internship.
I concede my defeat
I’d forgotten about the ‘hate speech’ plods in the UK.
Yes we do expect you to be thankful you arrogant bint!
FMD can panadol nylon talk a bit slower?
harder to understand than a pakistani taxi driver.
The idiotic earrings say it all. Probably a primary school art teacher.
next questioner – “I’m an Australian because of the colour of my skin, and that’s disgusting”
What.The.Fuck.
Bullshit. If hordes of Poms were committing crimes in Australia they would be called out.
Andrew Rule stating some uncomfortable truths that everyone just ignores.
SLF quotes the ‘great Australian multicultural success story’.
He is either drunk or high.
Back to the Virginia Trioli show
Wow, a tweet just got through calling for the bulldozing of Fitzroy to lower the concentration of hipsters.
Those deplorables in Point Piper.
Quite a good initiative, you could turn them into fertiliser, you could name it – Douchegrow, the fertiliser with the built in wetting agent.
A massive Trump Hotel would look good there.
So Vicplod thinks there are people in the audience who can speak 2,3,4,5 languages.
Without ever speaking to them, sweet cheeses on a bicycle i’ve seen dog turds with a greater intellect.
Not having English is very marginalising.
Or a nuke induced glass plain.
Well that was the special needs children QandA hour and a bit.
I need to soak my brain in bleach to remove the taint.
Ok Troops – Interruptions came in at 12 Dopey was closest with 11, bad luck champ.
The prize Jackpots to next week.
I’m done troops, Oyasumi Nasai
Stay Safe.
In the words of the great bard, “that show was fuckin’ bullshit”