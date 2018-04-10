On a positive note

This morning, Spartacus was a guest judge at one of his children’s (primary) school presentations. The subject was broadly on government and one of the tasksthe children were required undertake was to a contrast 2 different forms of government. Most of the groups chose to compare democracy to communism and variants of communism (dictatorship).

Notwithstanding the national curriculum and Spartacus Jr’s (primary) school being in the inner west of Sydney, the spiritual and demographic centre of the NSW Greens, the unanimous consensus of the children was that communism was bad and democracy was best.

It warmed the cockles of Spartacus’ heart to hear the youth speak such wisdom. Perhaps there is some hope for the future, but then again Spartacus Jr goes to a private school and the leaders of the educational industrial complex would like to shut down private schools to ensure no leakage from the government indoctrination systems.

