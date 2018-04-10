On a positive note

This morning, Spartacus was a guest judge at one of his children’s (primary) school presentations. The subject was broadly on government and one of the tasksthe children were required undertake was to a contrast 2 different forms of government. Most of the groups chose to compare democracy to communism and variants of communism (dictatorship).
Notwithstanding the national curriculum and Spartacus Jr’s (primary) school being in the inner west of Sydney, the spiritual and demographic centre of the NSW Greens, the unanimous consensus of the children was that communism was bad and democracy was best.
It warmed the cockles of Spartacus’ heart to hear the youth speak such wisdom. Perhaps there is some hope for the future, but then again Spartacus Jr goes to a private school and the leaders of the educational industrial complex would like to shut down private schools to ensure no leakage from the government indoctrination systems.
Perhaps the children have met the massively unlovable Greens Senator Lee Rhiannon who represents NSW or, rather, the hard left of the rump of the Socialist Party of NSW, dressed up as a Green.
It was refreshing to note recently that the Rhiannon side of things lost a Supreme Court challenge that reversed the undemocratic disqualification by the ruling bunch of NSW Greens of a nominee candidate who was not to their liking. https://www.theguardian.com/australia-news/2018/apr/04/greens-candidate-hails-grassroots-democracy-after-supreme-court-win-against-nsw-party.
I may not vote straight down the Spartacus card, but it is probable that we both number all the squares, taking great care to ensure that our vote is fully extinguished before it adds to her tally at the 99th iteration of the distribution.