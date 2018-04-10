Peter Van Badham in the Oz

Writing late this afternoon in the Australian, Peter Van Onselen expressed his view that Israel Folau has right to expression but sponsors have right of reply.

This is a fair point of view. But Van Onselen also wrote this as his conclusion:

That’s life, in a free speech society where we all have a right to express our views and choose what to watch in a world bursting at the seams with sporting options. Power to Folau for expressing his religious views; power to any sponsors for choosing to dump associations with him if they don’t agree with them.

But Spartacus’ question for Van Onselen is this. Why, if you hold such view are you increasingly appearing on the ABC, an organisation untroubled by the problem of attracting sponsors and advertisers? Or in fact has the market actually spoken on your views and this is why you are increasingly appearing on the ABC?

The market for ideas for thee, but certainly not for Vee.

