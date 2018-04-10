Peter Van Badham in the Oz

Writing late this afternoon in the Australian, Peter Van Onselen expressed his view that Israel Folau has right to expression but sponsors have right of reply.
This is a fair point of view. But Van Onselen also wrote this as his conclusion:
That’s life, in a free speech society where we all have a right to express our views and choose what to watch in a world bursting at the seams with sporting options. Power to Folau for expressing his religious views; power to any sponsors for choosing to dump associations with him if they don’t agree with them.
But Spartacus’ question for Van Onselen is this. Why, if you hold such view are you increasingly appearing on the ABC, an organisation untroubled by the problem of attracting sponsors and advertisers? Or in fact has the market actually spoken on your views and this is why you are increasingly appearing on the ABC?
The market for ideas for thee, but certainly not for Vee.
So it’s only fair if we boycott leftist leaning filth. If the liberals had any balls they would go after the funding of the ALP with every available resource. dreaming…
Folau expressed his religious view. I was under the impression that it was illegal to terminate anybody based on their religion? Or is it only the case if you don’t express publicly those views?
I’m a bit confused!
Mr onevan badham is confusing free speech and blackmail or compelled speech. If the tzars at Qantas and onevan badham actually agreed with free speech there would have been no threats of withdrawing money/sponsorships. What is effectively happening now is say what we want or else! Not quite defending the right of free speech there.
Why didn’t an editor put a big redline through this swill?
The left is intent on weaponizing sponsorship as a scythe to cut down dissent from their pc dogma. The long march to and through the boardrooms is paying off, and cramming more wyminses into those boardrooms is part of the plan. Gender gap pay is the tool that prizes open the way.
(just channeling the great King Constantine there for a moment)
I’d like to be able to dump my sponsorship of the ABC, politicians pensions and jobs for mates, “renewable” energy and the Human “Rights” Commission.
“ Power to Folau for expressing his religious views; power to any sponsors…”
Yeah man, power to the people, rock on.
I think RA just want Christians to stay in the closet.
On the point of rugby’s sponsors, Van Onselen’s right. Qantas, for example, would be well within their right to disassociate themselves from Folau or rugby in general if they don’t feel he fits in with their corporate values. But I don’t expect they’ll disassociate from Emirates any time soon.
By the way, six of the ten most recent rugby stories on the Australian’s website are about What Folau Said. I suppose that’s a better story for them than the one about the nearly $4m loss, a possible ASIC investigation in the pipeline or ever-dwindling crowd numbers.
I wonder why Alan joyce thinks it is ok for him to use Qantas for his own political tool. Ill bet at least 40% of his shareholders agree with Folau
Aren’t these footballers under draconian Contracts that are more akin to slavery?
Folau wouldn’t be saying anything he wasn’t told to say.
So, if he’s saying SS attracted people will burn in Hell, then he was …
This.
ANd probably 40% of his staff too, but the other 60% have made them STFU.
PVO’s endless lefty nonsense is tiresome, but it not hard to figure out why Paul Kelly employs him.
Rugby Australia claims that Folou’s opinion is not their view.
Question.
Why does a sporting body have a view on whether a person is going to heaven or hell?
Van Wrongselen is definitely a price taker in the market for ideas. Slowly sinking into the fetid billabong of the ALPBC where they still roll out Bob Hawke’s press secretary as an authority on current events nearly 40 years after Ol’ Leathery could command a job outside the sheltered workshop of the staff co-op.
I would like to withdraw my sponsorship of the ABC .
Remember the Chick-fil-A controversy?
The Christian CEO said this about SSM:
The Left howled. Screeched in outrage. And called for boycotts, government action and withdrawal of licencing. Activists got busy and there were hordes of outrageously outraged actions especially on university campuses. There was even a shooter who tried to murder people in the Chick-Fil-A HQ and then (yep this is correct) smear a chicken sandwich in the face of each dead employee. He had 15 sandwiches ready.
What happened next is for Peter Van Onselen.
There were lines around the block of people trying to get into Chick-Fil-A restaurants around the country. They were selling sandwiches like there was no tomorrow. As a boycott goes it was the least successful one ever. Righties made Chick-Fil-A their own and ate there often.
And now:
Chick-fil-A to become nation’s third-largest fast food restaurant by 2020, analysts say (last week)
That’s what you get when you become a lefty hate icon…the silent right comes out on their side, but you won’t read much about that in the MSM.
I’d like to pull my funding from any sport that Peter Van Onselen is associated with (including what passes as journalism these days).
Qantas obviously think it is worth investing some $800,000 to persuade rugby followers that they are the best airline for intra state and overseas travel. However, some care should be taken when threatening to withdraw support from the code. Folou alone is reported as having nearly 400,000 followers, add in those of other players and rugby fans generally and that is a lot of current and prospective travellers Qantas could get off side (excuse the pun). Joyce needs to remember that just as he can remove Qantas support for the code, rugby fans can as easily boycott flying with his airline. And it is not as if there are n’t any attractive alternatives especially on overseas routes.
Far from just saying “Israel Folau has right to expression…”, PVO wrote “Israel Folau has a right to be a jerk…”, thereby establishing beyond any reasonable doubt that PVO is an ignorant JERK, unfit to write columns in what used to be a quality paper.
Remember Eric Liddell the Christian athlete in the 1924 Olympics made famous in the film Chariots of fire.
He held to his beliefs in not running on the Sabbath. Back then whilst everyone in the British Olympic committee wanted him to run, they respected his beliefs in not running.
If Liddell played today they would ridicule and despise him, like Court and Folau.
Fred #2683432, posted on April 10, 2018, at 7:00 pm
Question #2:
Why the hell does Qantas have a view on this? Does it matter a hoot to their bottom line?
If this were happening in the US of A, the airline would be enduring (and I would be enjoying) the Chick-Fil-A Effect.
Oh, and PS: Falau was wedged into making a statement in answer to a loaded question from a “journo” – entrapment, someone?
And of course the quotes used thereafter are edited – they do not include his precisely stated caveat “if they do not repent”.
Wonder what the contract says about dumping an association because the dumpor disagree’s with a religious view held by the sponsored/dumpee. Maybe this has nothing to do with free speech and Peter Dimvit Onselen can’t see the forest for the trees – just sayin
Any common law contract that forbids being religious or speaking to one’s religious beliefs, other than head-chopping or blowing things up in the absence of simple community courtesy, is a lawyers gold mine.
Peter Fitzsimons went on an anti Christian tirade the other day. Why would an atheist care Israel Folau thinks?
I no I just had to put it out there.
Being a professional snowflake is his only way to stay relevant.
Our associate pastor has a good approach if asked about SSM – “I’d rather you ask me my opinion about Jesus rather my opinion about SSM, because at the end of it all, it’s our opinion of Jesus that counts for everything.”
I keep wondering what these journos would do if they asked a Muslim NRL player the same question … oh, yes, that’s right, they wouldn’t dare!
In the case of Israel Folau, his opinions are well known. Why would a sponsor make a decision to pull their financial support now on the basis of an opinion that is neither unique nor dangerous? Silly me … reasons!
Even that charlatan and fake Freedom Fighters Tim Wilson pretended to defend Izzy’s right to his opinion ( religious belief is more than just a opinion folks) by labelling him as someone employed for his brawn and not his brains. One of the worst offenders was Liz Ellis the former netballer screeching for Folau’s head ( I will leave it to punters to speculate how jealous Ms Ellis is of rugby Australia’s CEO who is the former CEO of Netball New Zealand, a piffling outfit). There is always something deeply disturbing when women not to mention mother’s out for sodomy but anyway Liz Ellis of course was educated in Catholic schools and she of all people would know that belief in hell is standard in Christianity. Jesus spoke about hell more than anyone else and God’s plan for gays is no different to God’s plan for Liz Ellis all God’s plan for you and me. Yes if you don’t repent and wish to disobey God then hell is the place for you but I somehow suspect that there will be no one in hell who doesn’t want to be there. Further if hell it’s just a figment of lunatic religious people’s imagination then why the hell are these people kacking themselves over a harmless answer to a harmless (or perhaps intentionally malicious) question? By the way why doesn’t Waleed Aly ever get asked about Allah’s plans for gays? p
What next people? Are we going to have troglodytes like van Onselen and Liz Ellis demand that we ban Dante’s Inferno and slice and dice a fair whack of Western art, smash statues and reliefs in churches and other sites? Shout sway eith tje Sistine chspel and bring out the Taliban in search of gargoyles? The chattering class are playing with fire here. Very dangerous fire.
Additional slurs of Folau in the PVO article include:
“Folau’s inconsistent application of his religious beliefs…
his narrow minded and highly contested views on being gay…
Not that you’d expect nuance from someone who, as Liberal MP Tim Wilson put it, is better known for his brawn than his brains.”
Clever man that PVO. Covers up a hatchet job with a pretend defence of free speech.
PVO was one of the major reasons why I and quite a few friends dumped our subscriptions for the Australian. He is far more suited to be on ‘their ‘AlpBC, should fit like a glove really.
On Israel Falou’s remarks; I guess after the gays promised to Australia that it was, “all about love and just wanting to get married,” fake story line, that everyone should suddenly give up their religious beliefs and their stand on Biblical teaching because we were conned. Dreaming!!! The chances of that happening are totally remote.
A big question that should be asked of Mr Joyce from their Qantas (you would think he actually owned it) how can they be in business partnership with Emirates which is owned by the Dubai government when that country can jail gays for 10 years? A hypocrite I think.
Please forgive my simple- minded, dribbling redneckedness, but how might one respond to he (no name, let’s not acknowledge it) who cannot exist professionally without oxygen?
yep just like Tim Wilson and most other Pretenders. One exception I think would be Alan Jones – to his credit – who also has his eye on the main ussue – namely the total and utter failure of Rugby Australia to be a viable rugby organisation.