Against Public Broadcasting:
Why and how we should privatise the ABC
— Chris Berg and Sinclair Davidson
ISBN: 9781925501896
Paperback, $29.95
COMING IN MAY 2018
The Australian Broadcasting Corporation is a media colossus with a reputation for integrity and quality. It is also a billion-dollar government program that lacks any coherent justification for its existence. Chris Berg and Sinclair Davidson provide a highly readable account of how and why the ABC has come to be in this position. This is the first serious analysis of the rationale for the ABC and its existence in decades.
When the ABC was founded in the 1930s the problem was a scarcity of media. Now that we live in a world of media plenty, it is hard to see why the government is still subsidising a media empire. This book provides an outline of how policymakers can dispose of the ABC, while at the same time preserving its value and realising that value for the benefit of taxpayers.
Pre-order here.
I’m buying it- among many other reasons, for that cover!
There is more chance of the ABC having its budget tripled.
Sounds like a strong academic argument to support emotional responses to ABC bias.
Look forward to reading it.
I hope they cannibalize all other lefty meeja just before the Chinese foreclose.
Nothing will happen until it is political poison to be associated with the ABC. It’s reputation and image needs to be undermined. Sever the link between the head and the body.
A reputation for a LACK of integrity and quality.
Rabz it.
The full Rabz.
How do you privatise an organisation that is only able to make huge losses? That can only exist by government fiat and payment? Really you mean Against Public Broadcasting – Abolish the ABC and SBS.
It’s like when Labor said that Medicare would be privatised. It can’t be privatised because no one would buy it.
Medicare, the ABC and SBS have no revenue to speak of (except government payments) and large expenses.
The only way you could privatise them would be for the government to continue to make large payments in perpetuity.
Since under that circumstance the expenses would rise, the privatised ABC and SBS would be more expensive than they are now.
So really – just abolish them. NOW!
For a mere $29.95 you too can discover the answer to that $1000,000,000 question.
Float in on the ASX pay out staff entitlements and pensions in shares in the company ,lease them buildings and equipment at market rates charge them same fees as FTA companies , then Go for it Comrades sink or swim in the real world. ( open a book on how long it will last).
Ye of little faith.
Those Bananas in Pajamas dolls and Midsomer Murders DVDs have some value.
“with a reputation for integrity and quality”. Not with me it doesn’t.
BrettW beat me to it.
I’ll just add this…
“OZ’s most trusted source for news etc…”
What an absolute load of BS!
Oh come now Sinclair. Yes I may well buy the book, but that’s some sophistry to say the ABC can be privatised. Yes it has some assets that can be sold (collectively or separately). But where is the revenue going to come to pay the staff salaries and other benefits? It’s not a going concern without $1 billion or so of government money each year.
In 2017 (according to the Annual Report, the total expenses were $1.14 billion and the revenue from the Government was $1.04 billion.
The total assets are on the book at $1.4 billion and equity is $1.1 billion. So yes those assets could be sold off and maybe a very small ABC could be created, but nothing like an organisation that receives over $1 billion a year from government.
When people speak of privatisation, it is as a going concern (eg: Telstra, Commonwealth Bank etc).