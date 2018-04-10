The gift that keeps on giving

The follow is a letter to the editor in today’s AFR from former Prime Minister Kevin Rudd.
Before and after reading this, please consider who those who are still in parliament and voted for him to displace Kim Beazley as opposition leader and then to displace Julia Gillard as Prime Minister. Note also the stated address of Brisbane and not New York.
Gillard government rudderless
I read with interest the personalised bile masquerading as impartial opinion from your columnist Aaron Patrick (“Liberal Party gets a case of the Rudd Syndrome”, April 9).
Mr Patrick omits three core facts. The Gillard government collapsed in public support because neither Ms Gillard nor treasurer Wayne Swan were able to provide any convincing explanation for the coup, other than personal ambition.
Second, Ms Gillard’s 2010 election campaign was the worst-run in Labor history, degenerating into a single thematic (“The Real Julia”), which left the nation wondering who the previous Julia had been.
Third, she fundamentally breached faith of her government with the Australian public from the get-go when she promised the public “there will be no carbon tax under a government I lead”, and then promptly repudiated it by forming a coalition with the Greens and legislating a carbon tax.
As a result, public support for her government collapsed throughout 2011, well before the caucus starting looking for an escape hatch.
Kevin Rudd
Brisbane, Qld
The dysfunctional narcissistic megalomaniac has a point.
Well his three points are valid.
At the risk of outing myself as a bad person I must say I enjoy his pain.
Consider there are still those in government that open up the throat of the taxpayer so redfilth Hillard and her puppetmasters of their Clinton crime cartel can drink deep.
There are still those in government that handed beyond Blue, the anti male suicide department to redfilth, so it could be stacked with creatures of the left, used to progress Stalinism and the whole debacle booked down to the taxpayers.
Hundreds of millions for the real gillardian communism.
What a brilliant idea Julie Bishop.
It beggars belief that Keving Rudd could write something short and pointedly accurate. Could the real author please stand up.
Their gillard government in exile may be rudderless, but it is not Bishopless.
Hundreds of millions for gillardian clintonism Stalinist principles.
Not a cent for Abbots charity ride.
Follow the money.
KRuddy’s third point is the most telling. If Waffles and The Slapper had been able to provide vaguely competent government then no-one would even be talking about their predecessors.
Knifing a sitting PM is a a fundamentally illegitimate act and neither obtained any political legitimacy when they finally went to an election. The Slapper was appointed by two cowardly, yellow dogs in defacto coalition with the Greens after breaking a major election promise. Waffleworth evaporated a 14 seat majority and scraped into government thanks to the Nationals picking up a seat in the neo-Marxist state of Victoriastan. Neither had any political capital from the election and no means of acquiring any while in government. Waffleworth is already stumbling to defeat, a dead man walking.
And you thought Rudd was an egomaniac – this is just a sampler of what everyone is going to have to put up with after Turnbull goes.
On goes the leather jacket and the Q&A green room. Depending on who’s in government, he’ll be invited every second week.
I’m getting a bit tired of the argument that:
Knifing a sitting PM is a fundamentally illegitimate act
or to use the Rudd/Abbott line that ‘an elected Prime Minister’ was removed by the party room.
However dominant a Prime Minister is in the Australian system, at the end of the day we don’t have an elected President here yet. When I voted last year, for example, I didn’t get the opportunity to vote for Prime Ministerial candidate Bill Shorten because I don’t live in and around Moonee Ponds.
So yair, it was open for KRudd to be rolled by his party room because of the confluence of ambition and the fact that many thought him a megalomaniac as similarly, it was open for Abbott to get rolled by his because of the confluence of ambition and the fact he was a bit of a dud the first time around.
For the time being, despite the best entreaties of being asked to vote for the ‘Malcolm Turnbull Team’ last time around, we vote for parties and that party rooms should have the opportunity to determine who is best to lead it.
The penalty for getting it wrong is political rejection. The protection against rejection – good governance.
Something we haven’t had since about 2004.
Great stuff – bring back Ruddy. This letter demonstrates his true leadership qualities. Never focussed on the personal, always with a keen eye laser pointed at the important policy issues. Australia needs Rudd …
Australian tragicomedy
Characters:
Kevin Rudd
Julia Gillard
Wayne Swan
Billi Shorten
Julie Bishop
Malcolm Turnbull
Some of these characters are still on the public tit. WHY?!?!?!
You can almost visualize the little flogbag ticking off each point on his fingers and then stating he made no apologies for his observations before chucking a tanty because the hostess forgot the meal he wanted.
Yet we will pay him 100s of thousands of dollars a year till he dies.
Turnbull government abbottless
I read with interest the personalised bile masquerading as impartial opinion from your columnist ‘insert name here’ (ABC, The Guardian, Fauxfacts, April 9).
‘insert name here’ omits three core facts. The Turnbull government’s public support has collapsed because neither Mr Turnbull nor foreign minister Julie Bishop are able to provide any convincing explanation for the coup, other than personal ambition.
Second, Mr Turnbull’s 2016 election campaign was the worst-run in Liberal history, degenerating into a single thematic (‘The qualitative evidence is conservatives don’t matter,’ AKA The Textor effect), which left the nation wondering who the conservative’s representatives were.
Third, he fundamentally breached faith of his government with the Australian public from the get-go when he promised the public “everything will be on the table”, and then promptly repudiated it by isolating everything on that table & also promised to restore a consultative cabinet (as demonstrated by his first act as PM in cancelling the Lomborg Consensus Centre – without consulting his cabinet).
As a result, public support for his government continually collapsed throughout 2015-8, well before his cabinet has considered looking for an escape hatch.
A happy little debunker
Thankfully lost in, Tasmania
Is it safe to assume from Kevin’s letter that the 2007 Dream Team won’t be getting the band back together?
He’s managed to condemn Turnbull for knifing Abbott AND condemn himself for knifing Gillard, in the one sentence! LOL!
Don’t make the mistake of confusing the actual process and mechanics of appointing the PM with the perception of how it is done. Half the voters couldn’t even tell you the name of their local member as they walk into the booth on election day. This matters, particularly if you are standing in the PM’s courtyard giving a presser with blood on your hands.
Knifing Gillard was a purely transactional event. Da bruvvers knew they were going to lose and had simply done the numbers. That one actually made sense.
I agree with pbw at 8.46am.
Coming from the poison pen of Krudd, I find this all-too-brief epistle woefully lacking in “detailed programmatic specificity”.
If he is throwing muck at his own dung-pile of a Party, I want much, much more detail than he is giving away in this precis.
Krudd and Turncoat – born identical siamese narcissists, joined at the bathroom mirror!
What? The address isn’t Oxford where he is supposedly doing his PhD? He’s everywhere, he’s everywhere! What a bloody narcissistic goose.
If the Kruddster doesn’t like his lifetime pension and living the indolent Labor multi-millionaire’s life on his wife’s grifted poultice of ill-gotten taxpayers’ cash, he could always lose his passport and visa and buy himself a leaky wooden boat and sail to East Timor or Indonesia or Saudi Arabia and throw himself on the charity and generosity of those communities.
Who knows…he might even start a trend!
What a poisonous little rat. No ALP mandated “Solidarity, Brothers” from him.
Being dumped as PM must have cut him to the core.
We will never hear the end of this loser’s finger pointing and excuses.
Knifing a sitting PM is a a fundamentally illegitimate act and neither obtained any political legitimacy when they finally went to an election.
Bill Shorten stabbed two.
And then changed the rules…
He isn’t wrong though, is he? I mean, I’m not a fan of the guy, but are any of his three points incorrect?
Oh, bullshit it’s illegitimate. It is as HB Bear said, a betrayal of the implied advertising promise to the voters, which allows them to vote based on the personal image of the leader advertised as a mental shortcut for the promises, policies and track record of his/her party.
Thats a big deal, but it is legit, which means legal and within the rules of the game.
The real problem is the media and its symbiosis with the political sector. They put on the kneepads for Rudd/Gillard, and they savaged Abbott personally as a proxy attack directly for their class cronies in power.
I think he does too
I am not arguing that knifing a sitting PM (particularly a first term one) can’t be done, I am arguing it shouldn’t be done. This may not apply in a second or subsequent term where renewal or re-invigoration of a government may be a factor (Hawke to Keating for example).
Both recent instances have been spectacularly unsuccessful. For the record, I also think that both KRudd and Abbott would have won the following elections had they been allowed to contest them.
Any Prime Ministerial aspiring Liberal Party member ought to fly up to Brisbane and have a wine with Ruddy. Me thinks he can provide some guidance at top-notch white-anting and how to create a fake media profile that is compelling to the idiot journalist class and bogan voter. All it will cost is a few hundred million in taxpayer funds thrown at a UN junket for Rudd. It’s only taxpayer money so it doesn’t count.
Julie Bishop, is that you getting on the next flight to Brisbane?
Thanks for that, that loathsome coterie of shiftless, spineless, treacherous pissants planned the political assassination of Abbott from the moment he became Leader of the Opposition.
Abbott was far too accommodating of “The Team” even though the team let him do all the hard yards, and he did, while the coat-tail-riders were plotting their infamy; of course aided relentlessly by the calumny of the ABC, Fairfax and the rest of the media class.
Who irks me most? the repulsive, over-exercised, skinny-arsed, heartless, soulless creature who in measured rhythm, tone and timbre says – ” As deputy I loyally support the leader” and finishes the sentence wordlessly … “who ever that might be”
H B Bear I agree with all the way with that.
Each evening as I zone out watching re-runs of Murder She Wrote I silently pray to St Michael the Archangel to cast the serpents out of the Liberal party if not that then for the whole sorry lot to lose the election by a landslide and for all the seats lost to be picked up by Cory Bernardi and Pauline Hanson with whom the Nationals could form a three-way Coalition. I know it’s a big ask but nothing ventured nothing gained.
Come on Tints. You’re amongst friends here, this is a place where you can really let your feelings be known.
With this, I concur. It is an affront to voters to go to an election with a leader only to stab them in the back once in office and replace them with someone else. Too much of it going on since 2007.
We all know from experience that the policies taken to an election won’t last. At least there should be one consistent factor.
The key words for me are first term. A new government is usually given a term of grace unless they are on the nose with the stench of corruption and largesse to themselves.
History shows all first term governments win in a landslide, loose some seats at the next election as a correction, then if okay to the electorate, win the nect election or two.
To think that this, what I call natural, feedback cycle has been bypassed by politicians tells us all we need to know about where they are focused.
The Dr Fred Institute ofAlternative Politics has completed a study of retired politicians of all parties ,all receiving taxpayer funded “pensions”. We have found many things that need close scrutiny we recommend the formation of an investigative agency of detectives and forensic accountants to pursue these matters . We suggest the investigators start with four cases .
Case 1, the rudd family find the sources of rudds wife’s massive fortune .
Case 2. Investigate giliards gifts of taxpayers funds to the clinton gang and how she has benefited personally .Case3. The source of the Hawke families wealth .
Case 4 the sources of the Keating family wealth .
Should criminal proceedings result, the trials should be by a Peoples Tribunal composed of honest taxpaying native born citizens ,the Tribunal will have all the powers of a criminal court including. Sentencing and no appeal will be allowed on its decisions . No lawyers will be allowed in the tribunal hearings ,there will be a prosecutor who will state the case and the accused will be given every opportunity to defend themselves ,final decisions will be by a majority of Tribunal
members . It is anticipated that the investigations will be ongoing as there are many retired politicians and senior public servants to be investigated ,including retired judges etc.
K Rudd is correct.
Also he would have won the 2010 election.
History shows all first term governments win in a landslide, loose some seats at the next election as a correction, then if okay to the electorate, win the nect election or two.
Let’s have a gander at that claim:
Scullin Govt 1929- 31. Defeated. Nope.
Curtin Govt. Elected 1943, went backwards in 1946, lost in a landslide 1949.
Menzies Govt: First elected 1949, almost defeated 1951.
Whitlam Govt. Elected 1972, almost defeated 1974
Hawke Govt. Elected 1983, almost defeated 1984
Howard Govt. Elected 1996, almost defeated 1998
Rudd Govt. Elected 2007, lost majority 2010
Abbott Govt. Elected 2013, almost defeated 2016.
Don’t call us sock-kat. We’ll call you.
wow, hair trigger or what!
Will they be selling rotten fruit to audience members?
Motelier, I feel a little shy to really let go, there are no french doors at the Cat.