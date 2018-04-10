The gift that keeps on giving

The follow is a letter to the editor in today’s AFR from former Prime Minister Kevin Rudd.

Before and after reading this, please consider who those who are still in parliament and voted for him to displace Kim Beazley as opposition leader and then to displace Julia Gillard as Prime Minister. Note also the stated address of Brisbane and not New York.

Gillard government rudderless I read with interest the personalised bile masquerading as impartial opinion from your columnist Aaron Patrick (“Liberal Party gets a case of the Rudd Syndrome”, April 9). Mr Patrick omits three core facts. The Gillard government collapsed in public support because neither Ms Gillard nor treasurer Wayne Swan were able to provide any convincing explanation for the coup, other than personal ambition. Second, Ms Gillard’s 2010 election campaign was the worst-run in Labor history, degenerating into a single thematic (“The Real Julia”), which left the nation wondering who the previous Julia had been.

Third, she fundamentally breached faith of her government with the Australian public from the get-go when she promised the public “there will be no carbon tax under a government I lead”, and then promptly repudiated it by forming a coalition with the Greens and legislating a carbon tax.

As a result, public support for her government collapsed throughout 2011, well before the caucus starting looking for an escape hatch. Kevin Rudd Brisbane, Qld