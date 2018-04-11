Troll gets owned

Posted on 3:53 pm, April 11, 2018 by Sinclair Davidson

Here is a magnificent exchange on Twitter:

He had it coming – as Aaron Stonehouse explained to The West:

“I speak in the same manner that the people who voted for me tend to speak. That’s often plain, straight to the point, and, yes, it does involve calling out nonsense,” he said.

“If someone is going to call me a racist without any evidence and resort to attacks, then I’ll call them out for what they are: a deadset …wit.”

Read through Negus’ thread – it appears that online bullies don’t like being called out.

13 Responses to Troll gets owned

  1. Baldrick
    #2684245, posted on April 11, 2018 at 4:32 pm

  2. John Bayley
    #2684246, posted on April 11, 2018 at 4:34 pm

    I honestly cannot comprehend while anyone would waste any time on Twatter.
    The ‘proud progressive’ – aptly called ‘deadset fuckwit’ by the LDP MLC, is a classic example of the morons that inhabit that particular swamp. No idea about anything at all, but oh-so-full of it.
    If you think that there is any point arguing with people like that Sinclair, then I am afraid you are much more of an optimist than the available evidence would warrant.

  3. bemused
    #2684257, posted on April 11, 2018 at 4:44 pm

    The more often conservatives say what they mean and mean what they say, and don’t back down or apologise when the perpetually offended complain, the easier it is to deal with the Left and the weaker they become.

    Never, ever, apologise.

  4. Dr Fred Lenin
    #2684271, posted on April 11, 2018 at 4:59 pm

    What is wrong with being a racist? The Chinese. Japanese African blacks. uS blacks and our semi indigenius red haired blue eyed “aboriginals “ , are all total racists , are the white people not allowed? Now that IS racism

  5. Docket62 (deplorable)
    #2684284, posted on April 11, 2018 at 5:21 pm

    Id vote for him on that basis alone.

  6. H B Bear
    #2684295, posted on April 11, 2018 at 5:34 pm

    Anyone who claims to be a much publicised letter written to the unread rag that is Teh Worst should be regarded as an object of pity. And then abused anyway.

    Not you Custard. Of course.

  7. gbees
    #2684304, posted on April 11, 2018 at 5:44 pm

    I read some of Anthony’s posts. Aaron was correct. Anthony is a deadset f#ckwit.

  8. Atoms for Peace
    #2684317, posted on April 11, 2018 at 6:01 pm

    I had no idea that there was something called The West. Had to look it up..

  9. Sydney Boy
    #2684338, posted on April 11, 2018 at 6:31 pm

    Most social media is a left-wing echo chamber populated by deadset fcukwits.

  10. yarpos
    #2684345, posted on April 11, 2018 at 6:41 pm

    Vote 1 Stonehouse, I would. Gold.

  11. TheSemiMentalBloke
    #2684364, posted on April 11, 2018 at 7:05 pm

    It could be he has a speech impediment and The West is actually all those other leftie rags nobody reads.

  12. Tom
    #2684371, posted on April 11, 2018 at 7:21 pm

    The thing about trolls is that all of them – every one of them – is a knowall with serious hang-ups about how little they know about anything and whose entire existence (usually due to dreadful mommy issues) is about correcting the hurtful misconception that they don’t know everything about everything. Because of their blind neuroses, they’re too stupid to see their inevitable beclownment coming.

    Right-wing trolls do exist, but the mental affliction is tailor-made for leftards because they have trouble distinguishing between dreams and reality as they try to imagine into existence the infantile fantasy of leftism.

  13. Ubique
    #2684388, posted on April 11, 2018 at 7:37 pm

    My dear departed dad always referred to The West as “a parochial rag, well suited to its role as a vehicle for Charlie Carters’ advertising.”

    Note to Eastern States’ Cats – Charlie Carters was a local discount supermarket chain.

