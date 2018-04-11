Liberty Quote
While it is true that Undersecretary of State Tim Wirth said that “the science is settled,” it is clear that there is not a broad scientific consensus that human activities are causing global warming.— Frank Murkowski 1997
Wednesday Forum: April 11, 2018
Frist!
Me, podium?
Woo hoo, name up in lights. Now back to work.
I can’t believe the dumb I am hearing with Joshy boy with his press club appearance.
From him and the press.
Hi all. Nice new fred smell!
Wow. Top Ten.
Stainable newballs at the Press Club.
Too good to leave festering on the old fred.
From Bernardis email.
70 animal rights activists enter Queensland piggery ‘illegally’
The group entered the facility at about 4.30am this morning and one of them, posting live to Facebook, said pigs were people of another “non-human species” and “just like us” but were being kept in “horrific conditions” that were considered legal.
But the protestor said, even grass-fed, free-range organic reared animals “all end up in slaughterhouses”.
“These pigs in there have done nothing wrong,” he said.
He said the protesters were trying to “inspire” people to “boycott animal products” that had resulted from “normalised violence”.
“In 2018 we don’t need to consumer animal products anymore,” he said while saying alternative forms of food provided essential nutrients with equal health benefits.
The protester also said they wanted media to enter the facility to show the animal welfare practices inside.
“What do the farmers have to hide?” he said.
“Animals are constantly screaming – this happens all over world – 8 billion sentient beings are murdered by human beings, every single day.”
If it was my property Id open a few of the boar pens up and throw out a sow in heat in with them so they could really appreciate nature red in tooth and claw.
AEMO still has 2/6 interconnecters down.
Grigs! The Second Coming
(or ‘Travails of a Sockiopath‘)
So Grigor craved another round
And sought a sock his nads to pound,
And when his eyes lit on his prey,
He soft and deeply breathed just, “Rae”.
This sock was shunned by all the rest:
She loved being used as they’d detest.
She sniffed and sneered and laughing cussed
The socks besmirched by Grigor’s lust.
Now, Rae was once a normal sock –
Just nursing feet in woollen flock.
But Grigs espied within her weft
A warp perverse, a soul bereft.
Beneath his filthy tutelage
Began her sickly pupilage.
He taught her ways both cruel and vile –
The clean to spoil, the pure defile.
Like paired Black Holes revolve around
While cruelest forces hold them bound.
And thus it is for Grigs and Rae,
Indulging hate in bestial play:
Repaying hurt though not injured,
Returning spites though none incurred,
Avenging deaths though no one slain –
Their only thought: Inflicting pain.
And to this end all else is means
Entwined within their very genes.
And every day engage in war –
But see! He reaches in the drawer
His steely eyes are locked on Rae
He smiles with thoughts of pain today
Her heart now leaps, his grin makes mock…
He picks him up another sock.
One place I worked in the top end (not far from town – natch – so protestors could make it there) had a sit-in against “Buffalo cruelty” or something, to maximise the inconvenience the “sit-in” was on the station airstrip.
The boss opened the yards & let out about a hundred stirry buffalo at a gallop down the airstrip.
Top something.
Mother Lode
Bravo…
Im inspired
Hickory dickory dock
Grigs is just a cock.
From the old fred …
Horse-mounted you say?
So they aren’t using zebras in the mounted branch any more?
(They’d be great for undercover work on the grassy plains of Hampstead Heaf).
Would said protester be happy to allow the media access to his/her own premises, to show the practices inside?
TFM:
Or let them clean up after the rest of the mob of pigs were able to get at one of the farrowing sows.
Don’t you love the weasel words? Crushing, Predation, and cold temperatures.
The mothers lie on their piglets and squash them. Good one, mum.
Predation. The other pigs tear the newborns apart even as they are emerging.
“… said pigs were people of another “non-human species” and “just like us” .
Greenies may eat their young but the rest of us know it’s wrong.
Piggies aren’t ruminants, ‘hole, so they can’t be Grass fed.
Intensive piggeries can’t be very nice places, so why are you sticking up for them on Australia’s leading Centre Right blog?
I reckon pig farmers should barge into the offices/hovel/squat where these feral protesters live, to protest their protests, and we will see how far the authorities indulge their trespassing.
Still, it must be a rare but welcome sensation for a pig to feel they are better presented and more evolved than those around them, even if only for a bit.
Too late, Mother
FuLode.
Sequels never work.
Grigor and Beth was easily the best doggerel you’ll ever do.
Big Pig looks to have a bit of explaining to do. Maybe they can throw some cash to whoever is backing the protesters, and it’ll be all swept under the carpet, maybe not.
Bulls Eye!
I think that I shall never see
A sockwit as fvcked as Graegooglery
(with apologies to Joyce Kilmer)
Linked on old fred …
[No comments for (cough) “Legal Reasons”]
Rabbits and horses don’t eat grass.
/Sock
What did Trumble know and when did he know it?
Algae and fungus.
Slopped into ration packs and sprinkled with happydust and addictive painkillers.
All the proles need for survival and all supplied by the State on hand to mouth basis.
Comrades.
Nah , throw the protestors to the pigs.
Fruit & Ve ? That’s what foods eats
Grig Macbeth?
How’s Lady Macbeth?
scrollin’ scrollin’ scrollin’
If you ask him he will tell you that he knows he a superior man of supremely magnificent destiny.
And…well, he supposes he has always known it.
That is his burden.
Pasture fed pigs.
You’d hear the useless feral bastards bawling from Mars about how their privacy has been violated, and how they know their rights.
Nemkat,
Pigs are omnivores. Like humans in this respect. They will try to eat anything and everything they can get their mouth around. Most of the time they are successful int heir endeavors.
How to fiddle like Nero?
Snoopy,
Bloody expensive! Their diet needs some animal protein. That meat is too damned pale. I’d like to see a post slaughter half carcass to get an idea of the backfat.
ABC boss takes blame for Alberici ‘failure’
At last! Googles has fessed up that she is also the Editor-In-Chief, a role that has lapsed. Time to start cracking the whip as the position urgently demands.
Tim Soutphommasane launches fresh assault on whites:
Saw his pouty face on ABCTV Breakfast.
The owner of the most punchable face on TV.
Well, maybe Bandana Man might edge him out.
Indeed, like organizing a league to reverse Ottoman expansion in the Mediterranean. No need to thank us.
With around 440 “advisers” I doubt he has even met or heard of him.
Read The Road To Ruin[Updated]. You might get a shock.
nemkat, since Ms Savva claimed TA had an affair with Peta Credlin, and obviously that is not the case, I would say that most of the book is dubious.
Indeed, she made money out of her lie that they had an affair, a rather nasty thing to do, wouldn’t you say?
Possibly milk fed pork. That’s always going to sell at a premium, because it tastes so much better.
Plenty of usable protein in raw milk, 580 cal / litre.
Shocking!
Appalling!
Giving ciggies to kiddies.
Tut-tut.
Fine.
We will bury the boss in sand (head down) next to a fire ant nest and pour honey over the exposed orifices.
We will get Alberscreechy some other day – perhaps when she weighs in on the need for languages like French to embrace scientific consensus and diversity by having more than just masculine, feminine, and neuter genders.
Yes, we need a quota for ignorant, superstitious savages on the Telstra board.
Who would be a member of staff of PMO and Cabinet but the indecency acts against minors be recorded in the Northern Territory?
A staffer of the Indig. Affairs minister, I guess.
nemkat, since Ms Savva claimed TA had an affair with Peta Credlin, and obviously that is not the case, I would say that most of the book is dubious.
That claim isn’t made anywhere in the book, Candy, as you would know if you had read it.
Savva describes the relationship between Abbott and Credlin as ”codependent” which is pretty devastating for Abbott, since he’s obviously the Codependent Personality, and the other party must be a Psychopath / Sociopath /Antisocial Personality.
Nah! Sweet corn is the only feed for really great pork. But you need some meat meal in the mix to give the muscle tissue good colour and to produce some marbling.
For someone who’s parents fled the Pathet Lao, Tim Solarpanelrebate (h/t Tim Blair) seems curiously eager to impose all the trappings of a Marxist dictatorship on Australia.
Nasty? Maybe. Lie? Was anyone sued over it?
That claim isn’t made anywhere in the book, Candy, as you would know if you had read it.
It sounds a perverted type of book, nemkat, to accuse someone of being a Psychopath / Sociopath /Antisocial Personality.
You know, Ms Savva is not a psychiatrist, and yet making a psychiatric diagnosis. So it’s kind of perverted really to write things like that and financially profit from it.
Milk fed female pigs always sell at a premium in Melbourne. The flesh is quite white.
Butchers don’t pay for ”colour” in pork, and i’d presume they know what they’re doing.
According to the ABC the raid on Trump’s lawyer will bring down Trump.
This will happen because paying off Stormy apparently influenced the election. Presumably this is because if the American public who voted for Trump knew that he rooted Stormy in 2006 – as opposed to all those other trollops who claimed sexual shenanigans against him – they would not have voted for him!
LOL talk about scraping the bottom of the barrel.
By the way, where is the Bittered Sav? Long time since she has had a mention here. Could be under deep cover researching her next epic, a Turnbull tongue bath: The Road to Salvation.
Socks don’t get to presume anything.
“… said pigs were people of another “non-human species” and “just like us”
Parents kept a pair of pigs on their hobby farm.
Acquired as piglets, about the size of a terrier, nice and pink.
Over about 18 months they grew to the size of about a wolfhound, with four times the weight.
Ate anything you threw into their stoutly fenced field. Including chicken carcasses and on occasion any wild animal such a possum stupid enough to try crossing it.
What they would do to an injured human trapped inside does not bear thinking about.
It sounds a perverted type of book, nemkat, to accuse someone of being a Psychopath / Sociopath /Antisocial Personality.
You know, Ms Savva is not a psychiatrist, and yet making a psychiatric diagnosis. So it’s kind of perverted really to write things like that and financially profit from it.
Okay, so you haven’t read the book.
Savva describes the relationship as Co- Dependent. There’s no Index, so i can’t immediately tell you what page. She doesn’t explain the term, but exposes the way Credlin centraliseed control of the PMO, and isolated Abbott from the people who had his best interests at heart.
The most reasonable conclusion anyone could draw after reading about the debacle that was the Abbott Government, is the one i’ve drawn above.
Meh. That’s not what they are saying at all. They think Mueller is investigating the payment to Daniels as a bribe, and that’s what they are saying.
C’mon! You’re talking about Melbourne!
In the real world it’s veal that is milk fed.
However, once SAPUTO really gets up to speed in Australia pork farmers, along with the rest of us, won’t be able to afford milk.
Inferences could be drawn from that information. But why does the Department of the PMC need five offices in the NT?
The old man used to feed kangaroos to the pigs on the station he used to own. Shoot them, slit them open and toss them in. To a city raised kid who hadn’t given any thought to what pigs ate this was something of an eye opener.
No the ABC is saying he will be impeached if he sacks Mueller.
LOL
Missing persons?
Better than the SA barrels.
In the real world it’s veal that is milk fed.
I think the animal welfare lobby outlawed milk fed veal decades ago. Pigs go nuts over milk, though.
Cream producers can’t use the skim, and there are plenty of them and pig farmers in Victoria.
The movie Snatch was informative in that respect.
Quadrant sidebar saying that the Herald Sun is running a story on the Pell magistrate and her seemingly cosy relationship with the ALPBC. Anyone able to do a bit of paywall busting? Fair use extracts only, of course.
Captain Oblivious rides again.
Better read your words sport.
Very poor work.
Nope. The ABC is not saying that either. Not in the above linked article.
LOL
THAT’S IT!
The Stormya Danielov story was put about by VicPol to take some of the heat off their farcical case against Cardinal Pell.
All we need is blood pizza from Comet Pizza and all the pieces will be in place!
(Oh , and H/T to whoever came up with the Russian Stormy-naming thing.)
What a depressing time to be an Australian…..Trumble or Shorten…
Neither party or leader is worth a shit.
I used to look after pigs when I was twelve and thirteen when we rented an old place on a few acres. Fed them a crushed meal wheat mix with blood and bone over the fence into a trough. Added water and hauled it in a bucket down to the pens. There were only six of them, Black Berkshires. They knew me but I was careful not to get in the pen with them for they were always hungry and they ate anything. Sat up one night helping to farrow one of them in a special farrowing hut where you could jump away if mum pig got uppity. She had eleven piglets that time. The runt of the litter was sweet and I made a pet of him. I used to take him into my bed to keep him warm as there were big frosts and he got kicked outside by the bigger ones. Sleeping pigs in mud look blissfully happy, and baby pigs are a lot of fun when they race each other around a paddock squealing.
I’m still fond of bacon. 🙂
I could not have eaten little Nosey though, because once they’re pets you can’t.
Mum once killed and cooked Georgina our house chicken who came inside.
I couldn’t eat any of her. She was a great chicken. As chickens go.
Air swinging.
oh mother lode. worthy of a nobel lit prize
It’s an Ode by The Load, eh Zippy?
Since we are talking about Pigs
Six Pieces, Sixteen Pigs – Snatch (5/8) Movie CLIP (2000) HD
or
Proper Body Disposal (using pigs)
When my sister was served one of the station pigs that was killed and butchered she said, “I’m not eating that. It’s Banjo” and just had roast potatoes that evening.
Telstra pins rising complaints on NBN
Telstra boss Andrew Penn has pointed to the National Broadband Network as the main culprit for the rising wave of customer complaints to the telco ombudsman and warned that things are likely to get worse in the short term.
Speaking to 3AW radio, Mr Penn said that while the telco industry needed to lift its game on resolving customer issues, the NBN process was at the core of the problems faced by homes.
“As people transition to the NBN there are challenges in the service experiences as they go through that process and that’s definitely accounting for the increase in the concerns in the industry for customers,” he said.
“There are things that Telstra can do better but there’s absolutely a case of things that NBN Co do better.”
He added that customer services were caught in a complicated chain of custody, which left more homes in limbo.
“Telstra used to provide all of the services, front to back, and we still do for a reasonable proportion of the country but as we migrate to the NBN we rely on NBN Co to do a lot of the work and provide the technology.
“As an industry we haven’t got the process right and there are too many hand-offs and too many parts of the system that break down,” he added.
Mr Penn’s comments came in response to the latest survey from the Telecommunications Industry Ombudsman (TIO) which shows half of all Australians have experienced phone or internet problems in the past 12 months.
With NBN Co taking over from Telstra as the wholesaler of broadband capacity, Mr Penn said that the retail service providers can’t fix customers problems themselves.
“Telstra can’t necessarily fix it all because we are relying on the technology provided by NBN Co, so we then have to go back to NBN Co and ask them to fix what needs to be fixed.
“It’s in this process where we are facing the complexity,” he added.
NBN Co is set to connect over two million premises this year and with the pace of migration picking up Mr Penn said that the number of complaints is likely to tick up.
“I am not sure the noise is doing to dial down in the short term, 2018, 2019, 2020 will be peak period for connecting people to the NBN.”
Telstra is being compensated by the government for the loss of its monopoly wholesaler position, with the telco pocketing payments for every customer that moves from its network to the NBN.
However, Telstra maintains that the compensation doesn’t fully cover the losses it will suffer and Mr Penn today reiterated his concerns that NBN Co’s high wholesale prices will have to be passed down to customers.
“It’s important that we get the model for the NBN right and at the moment one of the challenges is that the wholesale prices have more than doubled and that’s impacting the industry and is ultimately going to push prices up for consumers,” he said.
“At the moment, the service providers are absorbing that but to a point where no one is making any money.
“Ultimately if the NBN wholesale price stays high, and it’s due to go higher under the NBN Co plan, then it’s only going to put pressure on the underlying retail prices,” Mr Penn warned.
Georgina was a transvestite chicken. We thought she was a rooster called George till she began to turn into a hen and we made her Georgina. It wasn’t all in her mind. She laid eggs. She just started off looking a bit butch but grew out of it. Which reminds me: the chicken song.
Huh? That chicken song got sanitized. Line used to go ‘we had a chicken, he was awfully gay, we had a chicken, he was funny that way’. Now they’ve dropped the ‘funny that way’ bit and just repeat the gay bit again. Mucking up a good drinking song there.
If only the DOJ & FBI went after the clinton crimes with the same passion and verve.
There are numerous cases, both here and overseas, where the victims of murderers have been thought to have been (and in some cases, proven to have been) fed to pigs…
Just sayin’…
JANET ALBRECHTSEN
Unions just dumped by a sleeping Turnbull
Twenty years ago, a magic equation made all the difference. One courageous business leader plus one gutsy industry association plus one determined government equalled reform on Australia’s notoriously unproductive waterfront.
The effect of Patrick Corporation boss Chris Corrigan, the National Farmers Federation and the Howard government taking on entrenched union practices was transformational.
More than 30 years ago, in Britain, during the Wapping confrontation between Rupert Murdoch and the printing unions, it was two out of three. Prime minister Margaret Thatcher backed the courage of Murdoch to take on the printing unions and the result was equally transformative. The entire industry was made more efficient and new entrants emerged to produce a thriving media.
Today, in Australia, the industrial relations reform equation is a dismal zero out of three. On rare occasions, one out of three can be found when honourable exceptions such as Mike Kane at Boral, Daniel Grollo at Grocon and Alan Joyce at Qantas have challenged unions abusing their power.
But there’s no back-up from a business association with any great influence and no support from a political leader. Malcolm Turnbull’s lack of conviction appears to pervade the Liberal Party. Why stand up for better workplace reform laws if the leader is not interested? There may be warriors, but it’s impossible to locate them.
Indeed, that a Liberal government did little to stop the creation of a mammoth union monopoly last week is the latest chapter in an emerging book about a prime minister with power but no purpose.
Consider the material the Turnbull government could have harnessed to make the case against this mega-union merger on the basis of a public interest test.
First, the merger of the already amalgamated Construction Forestry Mining and Energy Union with the militant Maritime Union of Australia and the Textile, Clothing and Footwear Union of Australia will form a bloc with vast economic power across industries and the country.
Here is monopoly power that would not be tolerated if wielded by a business, corporation or person. Even the robber barons were limited to American railways, just as old telco monopolies were limited to telephones. Anti-trust laws, and a swath of other laws, long ago curbed monopoly power, yet unions have remained outside these laws.
Once upon a time, there was some logic to allowing unions to run a monopoly business in the workplace. Those were the days of small craft unions needing special exemptions to enhance their power when negotiating decent conditions for their workers with large employers. Like the quill and ink pot, those days are gone.
The monopoly power of unions comes from their exclusive coverage of industries and workplaces within them.
Under section 19 (1)(j) of the Fair Work (Registered Organisations) Act 2009, if there is an existing union that a worker can conveniently belong to, no new union is likely to be granted registration. This is called the “conveniently belong” test and it conveniently creates monopoly power for unions that don’t want turf wars, which can suit employers, too. This law explains why a new union hasn’t been registered under the law in decades.
Remember this neat gig next time a union leader bleats about the importance of freedom of association. When it comes to unions, they and their Labor minions have ensured there is no real freedom to associate.
If a group of workers wants to be part of a new union with a different approach to workplace issues, too bad. Join the existing union or none at all. And the latter option isn’t accepted by unions in practice. So forget freedom of association as a high-falutin principle of the union movement.
A better fit for what they do is compulsory union membership. And that creates the monopoly.
The abuse that flows from this monopoly power was clear even before last week’s merger.
Intimidation and bullying, not to mention criminal behaviour, are standard business tactics of the CFMEU. Last September the Federal Court imposed on it penalties of $2.5 million for unlawful industrial action by 1000 workers at the Barangaroo site in 2014.
In a scathing judgment, Justice Geoffrey Flick described the union as a “recidivist offender”, adding that it was “not possible to envisage worse union behaviour”. Flick found that the imposition of penalties “have failed to act as a deterrent against further unlawful industrial action”.
Since then, the Federal Court has imposed further penalties on the CFMEU for preventing the delivery of concrete, causing tonnes of wastage, at a $4.3bn Regional Rail Link site project.
In February, the Federal Court fined the CFMEU another $1m for secondary boycotts against Boral and Alsafe at construction sites in Victoria.
Now imagine the mayhem from a mega union monopoly that brings together $310m in assets and $146m in revenues.
The second reason that a Liberal government should have worked damned hard to convince Senate crossbenchers that this union monopoly is not in the public interest is equally obvious. John Howard alluded to it last week when he said public interest tests apply to corporate mergers, so why shouldn’t they apply to unions?
It’s right about now that union leaders will start bleating again about freedom of association. But no one has an unfettered right to freedom of association. It’s a freedom of association issue when two pharmacists want to merge their businesses to advance their commercial interests. Yet all kinds of restrictions apply to mergers of pharmacies.
If the shareholders of one company want to pool their business with another company for their mutual advantage, the right to freely associate in this way is limited by competition laws that apply public interest tests.
So what is the difference between that and members of the CFMEU wanting to combine with MUA members to advance their interests? A public interest test should apply equally to both cases.
A whole stack of industry-specific legislative restrictions impinge on the principle of freedom of association: restrictions and rules on mergers in banking; gaming has shareholding restrictions designed to ensure probity; rules and restrictions on foreign investment; and more.
These legislative restrictions on mergers and freedom of association are designed to secure many different policy goals in the public interest.
It doesn’t make sense that unions operate scot-free as protected monopolies. These days, unions are no different to big businesses: they boast serious accumulated wealth and serious economic clout. They are, by definition, monopolies in their industry sectors, and after this merger they will dominate much more than that.
Twenty years ago, Corrigan and the NFF, Howard and Peter Reith, not to mention Peter Costello and other senior government ministers, took on the rotten monopoly of the MUA in a ferocious battle and won.
The improvements to work practices on the Australian waterfront remain to this day. More crane movements mean more products, farm produce and other goods being imported and exported. That means businesses can grow, and that means more jobs.
Jobs and growth is one of the Turnbull government’s mantras.
Yet when push came to shove, the Prime Minister and his ministers laid down political tools and allowed union monopoly power in this country to expand further.
The upshot of government capitulation is there is only one team on the field today when it comes to industrial relations, one made up of resolute unions and their Labor Party lackeys. And last week that team won by default.
Yes!
Another MT ‘success’!
Cheers Mark. Doesn’t sound like there is too much too it, particularly if the issue was declared and neither side took issue with it. I fully expect Wallington’s decision to be appealed anyway.
What they would do to an injured human trapped inside does not bear thinking about.
Canada knows.
Never trust a leaf.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GT0MO81aLLM
Socks seem desperately needy today, even being silly enough to pontificate on matters they know less than nothing about.
Theres a lot of work in an intensive piggery, constant cleaning, feeding, monitoring and farrowing.
Fuckwit seems to think pigs are magical gentle creatures, hes obviously never seen a sow farrowing in a paddock with 3-4 fully grown pigs eating the piglets as they emerge.
Does sockwit actually know anything or is he a being of pure unalloyed ignorance, having never done more than socktubate on the net for its jollies?
Mummie must have been so sad her boy was a failure.
EDITORIALS
Our energy-rich nation in transition without a plan
It would be reasonable to expect that a clever country blessed with cheap and abundant electricity would be loath to squander this advantage without first having a master plan for how the system that delivered it could be replaced. But it is becoming ever more obvious that the nation’s renewable energy experiment has been and continues to be an exercise in making things up on the run. The signature recommendation of Chief Scientist Alan Finkel’s review of Australia’s renewable energy transition was not his support for Malcolm Turnbull’s politically driven national energy guarantee but that the nation get a plan. It underscores the fact that to date the various manifestations of renewables policy in this country, as elsewhere, have been less about electricity supply and more an exercise in corporate self-interest, virtue-signalling by government and national self-harm.
Households, workers and businesses have been the losers as a patchwork of ill-considered and contradictory policies have failed to deliver what they have promised. It is clear the road ahead remains littered with wishful thinking rather than any concrete response. Submissions to the Australian Energy Market Operator integrated system plan show there are deep divisions within the electricity industry over what the future should be. Is it time to declare renewable energy zones rather than let the generators decide? This would require another round of multi-billion-dollar investments in network infrastructure to make sure future renewable projects could get their wares to market when they were available. These additional costs would be passed on to consumers.
Or should we continue with an existing system that encourages generators to build new projects in less than optimum locations because the cost of grid connection is cheaper? On top of this, experience in Australia and overseas has shown that wind and solar projects cannot be relied on for dependable power. Mooted solutions such as demand management, better storage and distributed energy systems may work, but they remain a work in progress and therefore a risk. This does not prevent ridicule being heaped on those who favour a more conservative response by extending the life of some existing coal-fired power stations or building more efficient ones.
Lobby group pressure has made it an article of faith that new coal-fired plants are too expensive to compete with renewables and too risky to finance in a carbon-constrained world. But these rules do not seem to apply to the hundreds of coal-fired plants being built around the world, many of which will use Australian coal. The logical answer of gas backup remains frustrated by a mix of state intransigence that bans exploration and development of new reserves and corporate indifference as developed reserves are sent to export with little thought for domestic needs.
Environment and Energy Minister Josh Frydenberg will weigh into these issues again today in a speech to the National Press Club. He will lament the rise of ideology over engineering in the framing of energy positions. “Energy policy in Australia is no longer simply an economic issue,” Mr Frydenberg says. “It has also become a cultural one. As politicians set their battlelines, it is consumers who are the casualties. This is the hard truth. The future of energy policy must be determined by the proper consideration of the public’s best interest, not ideologically driven predisposition. The answer lies neither in a war on coal nor the nationalisation of our energy assets.” Refreshingly frank, this is, nonetheless, a statement of the obvious. The Prime Minister and his team must act decisively to put solutions in place — which, to be fair, they are working towards — as they battle disunity within the Coalition on this issue. Virtually all of Mr Turnbull’s faith, and that of his Energy Minister, is placed in the NEG which, if all goes well with winning support from the states, won’t even be legislated until the end of the year. Then we will see, across time, whether it prompts the required investment in dispatchable power. It may help, but it hardly can repair faults built into the system under the longstanding and bipartisan renewable energy target. This is not only the fault of Labor and Coalition governments in Canberra but also in the states. Energy had been a state responsibility, yet with the advent of the National Electricity Market and then the RET it seems no one realised a national plan was needed.
It is inconceivable to think, given the need to transition from the coal-based system that has served the nation for a century, that responsible authorities could have allowed things to end up where they are now. To blame political division over the nation’s climate change response is not good enough. To imagine it has taken a decade to work out there should have been a master plan beggars belief. The more depressing reality is that in the absence of genuine political courage a workable plan remains as far away as ever.
I am sure, Richter is probably keeping all this for later.
ALP happy. MT clueless.
I have taken to watching an hour of the Commonwealth Games between 2pm and 3pm after Fox News Channel shuts down in the US. It’s pretty dreadful during the day sessions as the strategy seems to be to use those hours to grab the housewives market, so today it was rhythmic gymnastics and something else I’ve forgotten, although things were looking up late when the wymmynses clay-bird shooting came on, with the Strayan chick Going For Gold.
Blow me down. I find out that the games are absolutely killing it in the ratings, with even the afternoon sessions in the top 20 shows.
Well done to Channel Stokes. It’s a high-risk strategy paying top dollar for sports rights but eyeballs bragging rights are king in FTA TV.
PS: The Strayan chick in the clay birds lost to the Injun.
Pigs are a large mouth attached to bacon, but they do have some endearing qualities. Their eyes can seem quite sentient, and can take on a somewhat calculating look. Sometimes the eyes plead. There’s a sort of intelligence in there. I’ve watched them in trucks going to market and some of them seem to know what’s in store. Resignation and hostility tempered by hope if they see you.
Nation running on empty as energy security ignored
ncreasing tensions in the South China Sea put Australia’s trade at risk and once again highlight the perilous state of our fuel security.
The deficiency of Australia’s liquid fuel reserves is alarming — not least because it’s real and repeated warnings appear to have been lost at sea.
The Parliamentary Joint Committee on Intelligence and Security and the International Energy Agency have reported serious concerns about our liquid fuel vulnerability, noting it as a fundamental security issue for the nation.
Since 2012, organisations as diverse as the NRMA, Engineers Australia and the Australian Strategic Policy Institute have sounded the alarm on the unsustainable nature of our fuel policy and increasing reliance on possibly fragile maritime supply chains.
But policymakers and the public have shown interest only sporadically. That’s partly because we’re all still getting petrol from the pump and assume because nothing has gone wrong, nothing will. This has engendered a collective sense of complacency, based on our historically reliable liquid fuel supply.
But let’s be clear: Australia does not meet the IEA’s guidelines on the minimal reserves of fuel. And those alarm bells should be clanging loudly. Today.
The IEA mandates that all countries should hold 90 days in reserve as a minimum. Australia has less than half that — just 43 days — no strategic oil stocks and does not place any stockholding obligation on industry.
Australia has been non-compliant with the IEA 90-day stockholding obligation for liquid fuels for six years.
Almost two years ago, we provided a plan to meet these requirements to the IEA’s governing board. It contains immediate actions and a forward work program to enable full compliance to be achieved by 2026.
The government has allocated $23.8 million to the first phase of returning to compliance.
But if a week is a long time in politics, eight years is multigenerational in terms of the present geopolitics and international trade uncertainty.
During a 2015 Senate hearing, industry representatives pushed back saying there was no evidence that the substantial cost of an emergency stockpile was justified on energy security grounds.
But relying on the supremacy of market forces alone to future-proof Australia’s energy security is not enough. According to the World Economic Forum, refined oil products are the second most highly traded commodity and unrefined oil products seventh.
Donald Trump has tweeted that “trade wars are easy to win”. We’ll see. But if liquid fuel supplies are affected in a trade war, then the US may be in a good position. It expanded its shale oil industry extensively in past years and maintains stock holdings greater than IEA requirements. China is also insulated by homegrown oil-refining capability and significant stock holdings.
We are an island nation dependent on refined fuel imports from Southeast and North Asian suppliers, much of it coming to us through or near the increasingly turbulent South China Sea.
The parliamentary joint committee suggested that Australia’s fuel production assets be included in coverage of the proposed Critical Infrastructure Bill to ensure protection from foreign coercion or even sabotage. The committee also advised action to ensure access to fuel to meet national security needs.
Australia’s most recent national energy security assessment, which considers risk and vulnerability factors relevant to the industry, was in 2011. The next assessment is expected later this year.
We need to get serious about our assumptions of the ongoing availability of imported liquid fuel and in-country reserves of oil and fuel. One or two problems in the maritime trade flows through the South China Sea and it suddenly may not be business as usual for our national security.
Neil Greet is energy security spokesman for Engineers Australia; Paul Barnes is head of risk and resilience at the Australian Strategic Policy Institute.
The only later on Wallington is a potential appeal from her decision. You can’t raise it as an issue on appeal unless it was raised in the court hearing itself.
Anthropomorphising again. The hope is probably just that you’ll put a foot wrong and become dinner.
As I remember, Brisbane Games in 1982 won ratings for ABC!
The more depressing reality is that in the absence of genuine political courage a workable plan remains as far away as ever.
I think that IS the plan. While we suffer the extortionate energy prices and cough up to the energy companies.
GRAHAM RICHARDSON
Coalition and Labor still the only game in town
While most of the commentary on the latest Newspoll has highlighted the Prime Minister’s failure to break the streak of trailing Newspolls he set as a benchmark for ousting Tony Abbott, there were other points of interest and importance which have been left alone.
When I was elected state organiser of the NSW branch of the Labor Party in December 1971, it was generally accepted that about 10 per cent of voters were not firmly in either camp and could be regarded as swinging voters. This week’s Newspoll has 25 per cent of the electorate refusing to vote conservative or Labor. Given the disappointment and disillusionment of modern Australia where so many people wish a pox on both their houses, it is not difficult to work out why.
The Greens have been at or about 10 per cent now for 25 years and seem almost determined to remain a rump, out there lonely and isolated on the far left. Under Richard Di Natale’s leadership they have gone nowhere.
The dramatic failure to capture the seat of Batman represents a new low point for them as does their miserable performance in the Tasmanian election — the state that gave birth to them. The difficulty the Greens face has been compounded by a much lesser interest in the environment, and an obsession about ensuring all voters know they are now officially loopy left.
Research would suggest the Greens biggest support base is the well-heeled, well-educated younger types gentrifying inner-city suburbs. If these Green voters have IQs over 50 then they really should be questioning how mad the Greens have become.
Di Natale is supposed to represent the moderate wing of his party yet only a week ago he was promoting the idea of a $23,000 payment to everyone over 18 with no means test. Apart from sending Australia broke, where is the social justice in giving Gina Rinehart a handout.
I’m sure she would be embarrassed to receive one.
Not content with this lunacy, he wants to see a people’s bank established and owned by the government to hand out cheap loans. Such a bank would, of course, be a money loser so proper prudential rules could never apply to it. This would be another huge cost to the budget and can you imagine how much Australia’s interest bill would increase if any of this rubbish ever happened. The tax grab to pay for it all would shake those inner city NIMBYs to their very core.
Pauline Hanson’s One Nation is coming in at 7 per cent and seems destined to drop. This one-woman band seems tired and irritable. Her media performances are now more sporadic and certainly less effective. The big test for her will be to see how many of her preferences she can pass on to the Coalition. This is a dangerous game because depending upon the electorate in question, up to 40 per cent of those voting One Nation used to be Labor voters.
In the other category there may be some remnants left of Nick Xenophon’s team but they will fade away without their guiding light.
Cory Bernardi’s fledgling party looks like it may not make it out of the nest. After awful results in his home state of South Australia and the Bennelong and Batman by-elections, Bernardi never got off the ground and still can’t garner sufficient support to break out of “the other” category.
When you look at the minor parties, the majors, for all their faults, still are where the action is.
There is no need whatsoever to transition from the coal-based system, there is however a desperate need to transition back to the coal based system.
Richter probably expected much, decided not worth making a fuss on photo. The ‘evidence’ in court?
It’s Groundhog ‘Catch a Catholic Cardinal’ Day.
I can’t see Pell getting much of a fair hearing in all of this.
Is there a human inside that simpering pyjama-boy git, Trudeau?
That is scarier than that earlier discussion of being conscious 20 minutes after death.
Richo is correct, therefore Australia is well and truly fucked.
Good column by Mrs Kroger. She might have added the reason that Lord Waffleworth and the Lieborals are running dead on IR is that her hero, The Father of Middle Class Welfare, made the issue complete poison for the Lieborals after his massive over-reach with Work Choices after he accidentally won control of the Senate and legislated a raft of laws without even the remotest electoral mandate. The subsequent debt owed to them by R-G-R and the Liars gave them carte blanche to take Australian labour market laws back to the 70s which they gratefully did.
Six Pieces, Sixteen Pigs – Snatch (5/8) Movie CLIP (2000) HD
Brick Top (The pig owner and body vanisher) when asked if he liked sugar in his tea;
” No thanks Turkish, I’m sweet enough.”
Stupidest country on earth has just destroyed its energy grid, meaning the national economy is now permanently on the brink of recession, the national budget is also permanently in the red on top of half a trillion in debt, neither political party has an economic plan and we’re carrying on like there’s a boom on.
When the housing Ponzi collapses, people won’t know what hit them.
Oh, no.
It was brilliantly played by Mick Trumble.
The unions were ready for a fight. Mick completely wrong-footed them by surrendering on the spot.
We may well end up in a socialist hell hole with a socialist government, but isn’t it at least better to have a Liberal party being socialist than Labor.
Agile!
Innovative!
Lucy!
Oh, the premises! Oh the assumptions!
Oh the smoothing of ruffled green feathers!
Simply put the case.
Coal. Let’s keep it.
Coal works. Coal is clean.
The planet loves coal.
What’s not to like?
And that story was broken here at Catallaxy.
The Herald Sun pinched it, outright.
So why have they just lost the tennis then Tom? Channel Nein are either preparing to ditch the cricket or try and monopolise FTA summer sport in Australia. Big Bash cricket is probably the only cricket game in town which has more in common with Big Brother than sport anyway.
In an email I received Bernardi makes a slightly different case, drilling down more on particular areas. The numbers he quoted didn’t seem bad to me for a start up. I dumped the mail so can’t easily quote them. Some decent advertising and the impetus of an electricity election will pull in bigger numbers. Plus well manned booths – get out there Cats. Who could seriously put a 1 against either Turnbull or Shorten?
Shorten considers switch to safer seat
Bill Shorten has confirmed he is considering vacating the Melbourne seat of Maribyrnong and running for the newly created electorate of Fraser.
The Opposition Leader admitted he was considering jumping ship from the seat he has represented since he entered parliament in 2007.
The Australian reported the potential move this morning following the rewriting of the electoral boundaries.
“The electoral commission has cut my seat in half, I like the voters on both sides of my seat, we will wait and see what the final maps look like,” Mr Shorten told Perth radio station 6PR.
Senior ALP sources told The Australian yesterday Mr Shorten’s move was under “active consideration” by party strategists after the draft redistribution proposed the western section of Maribyrnong become part of Fraser.
ALP figures said they would also consider asking the Australian Electoral Commission to switch the names of the two seats — renaming Fraser as Maribyrnong and Maribyrnong as Fraser. If approved, this would allow Mr Shorten to remain the member for Maribyrnong.
Sources close to Mr Shorten yesterday did not rule out a switch. “The reality is the AEC decision pretty much splits the seat but it’s too early to speculate,’’ a source close to Mr Shorten said. “This is only a draft redistribution.”
Mr Shorten holds Maribyrnong by a margin of 12.3 per cent. Redistribution reduced the margin to about 10.5 per cent. Party sources said his estimated margin in Fraser would be 19.8 per cent.
While no decision has been made, some insiders say the plan could inflame tensions in the state party which has been divided by a contentious factional deal linking parts of the industrial left to the party’s right.
Fraser is notionally allocated to the left, while Maribyrnong is claimed by the right. Some members of the left believe the deal could go ahead with a simple swap.
One senior Labor MP and party sources confirmed discussion of the plan, which could come to fruition if the AEC proceeds with a proposed redistribution released on Friday.
Another MP said the plan had the support of some in the party’s right faction, even though it was likely to have big implications for a new factional deal being brokered in Victoria.
But some expressed discontent, arguing the move indicates a weaker level of confidence in Mr Shorten’s ability to continue winning the seat.
They noted Anthony Albanese’s decision to remain in his seat of Grayndler after a redistribution split the electorate in half and raised the odds against him by adding a string of Greens dominated suburbs to the electorate.
“If Albo decided he was fit to take on that challenge, then why shouldn’t Bill Shorten in the electorate he’s always been in?” a MP told The Australian.
ALP officials are considering a response to the AEC’s redistribution in Victoria and the ACT, which some strategists believe hands Labor three more seats even before a positive swing is taken into account. Both Labor and the Coalition will lodge a submission to the AEC responding to the draft.
Labor is expected to ask for changes to the distribution in the southeastern seats of Hotham, Bruce and Isaacs, to adjust for potentially tougher odds in Bruce and Isaacs.
Victorian Liberals are faced with the decision of objecting to the overall distribution or targeting their opposition to the seats of Dunkley and Corangamite, where the redistribution has all but eroded their chances of winning.
From the Comments
– At least Kim Beazley had the bottle to stick by his marginal seat for years.
= Spineless Shorten choses to move to a safe seat nstead of fighting on his policies and beliefs in his current.
What a LEADER!!!!!!!!!
– No wonder BS is concerned about the snowflakes. He is one himself.
– And we are surprised?
– Its what happened to John Howard but he had the guts to stay.and fight.
– Is any part of the shorten character sincere?
I am sure, Richter is probably keeping all this for later.
Of course he is. He raised the objection on the hearing’s last day, having given Wallington enough rope to hang herself. And, golly, were her Rob Hulls-anointed feet several metres off the ground or what!
Every time Milligan was quizzed on something about which she preferred not to give a specific answer — the reliability of her witnesses, the fidelity of her note-taking — she would appeal to Wallington to have Richter’s questions re-phrased. “It’s not a ‘yes’ or ‘no’ answer,” she would say, looking with put-upon eyes at the bench as she waited for help to be delivered.
Wallington would stroke her five o’clock stubble, make gullytrap noises and then avow that, yes, these matters are complicated. Milligan would then have at the question as she saw fit.
Richter played it smart, as you might expect of the man. If Wallington decides against trial, no harm done. If she sends Pell to face the ordeal of yet more courtbound months of being slagged by ex-junkies, mums needing someone to blame for their rotten kids deficiencies of character, he has his grounds.
What’s astonishing is that, Wallington and Milligan having pleasured each other on Faine’s show, the magistrate did not recuse herself before the farce officially kicked off.
That Rob Hulls, he sure could pick ’em.
Janet ditched Kroger years ago.