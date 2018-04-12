Chris Berg: Are Australians ready to embrace libertarianism?

How much influence does libertarianism have on Australian politics? The first thing to know is that the Australian political system has very few libertarians in it.
The only federal member of parliament to self-describe as a libertarian is Senator David Leyonhjelm of the Liberal Democratic Party. Other candidates – like my former colleagues at the Institute of Public Affairs (IPA), Senator James Paterson and Tim Wilson – describe themselves as classical liberals.
Ideological classifications can get very tedious very quickly, but generally libertarianism is a variety of classical liberalism. Both philosophies believe that public policy should be designed to maximise free markets and civil liberties. That is, governments should get out of both the wallet and the bedroom. Libertarianism is generally seen as inhabiting the more radical end of the classical liberal spectrum.
A 2007 study published by the Centre for Independent Studies (CIS) estimated that 3–6% of the Australian electorate were classical liberals. So it is unsurprising they have little electoral influence on Australian politics.
The reason libertarians and classical liberals exercise some degree of influence is that they make up a disproportionate share of Australia’s policy wonks, think tank staff (especially at the IPA and CIS), and political commentators.
An extremely big tent
Australia’s right-of-centre political community is not so large as to have exclusively libertarian or conservative think tanks, as exist in the United States. Everyone works together. This co-mingling hasn’t generally been an issue because Australian political debate has tended to pivot around economic issues (taxation, regulation, privatisation) or basic shared liberty issues (like freedom of speech) rather than the thorny moral debates that might divide the two camps.
Occasionally there have been polarising issues. Same-sex marriage is one. Conservatives were generally opposed, while libertarians tended to be in favour. But there was also broad agreement that any change to marriage laws should also protect religious freedom.
Immigration – particularly asylum seeker policy – is another. Libertarians are inclined towards freer immigration, whereas conservatives want more control over the borders. Here the tiny number of libertarians have been completely ineffective against the policy stalemate.
For the most part, there is much agreement between conservatives and libertarians about the current state of Australian politics. Both think the Turnbull government is a disappointment, for much the same reasons. It failed on the campaign to repeal section 18C of the Racial Discrimination Act, which has become an iconic restriction on free speech. It has also repeatedly raised taxes, and been unable to drive any serious economic reform.
This may sound excessively Pollyanna-ish, as if everything is just swell between Australian conservatives and libertarians. Much has been said (almost all by commentators on the left) about a political split between libertarians and classical liberals on the one side and conservatives on the other. But I don’t really see it.
In the US, the fusion movement of the 1950s and 1960s was a deliberate project to build an alliance between these two distinct systems of political thought. The presidency of George W. Bush pushed that alliance to breaking point, and it seems the Trump administration has broken it.
By contrast, Australian politics has never been large enough to maintain such divergent streams. Every Liberal prime minister has for the most part maintained a sort of centre-right middle ground that kept everyone equally disappointed and dissatisfied. People are leaving the Liberal Party under the Turnbull government, not because it is too conservative or libertarian, but because it is too, well, nothing.
Liberal achievements and libertarian growth
The last quarter of the 20th century saw Australian public policy take major strides in a classical liberal direction. The economic reform movement that substantially liberalised the economy was matched with social reforms such as the decriminalisation of homosexuality and the repeal of obscenity laws.
I’ve argued in the past that Australian economic thought has had a distinct – even occasionally dominant – classical liberal tradition. There is no question that this tradition has driven policy debate and reform at a few key historical moments.
Though classical liberal efforts were often focused on economics rather than social policy, it’s worth pointing out that the IPA was one of the key voices against state overreaches such as the Hawke government’s ill-fated Australia Card, and more recently, mandatory internet data retention.
In recent years, there has been some notable growth of libertarianism as a self-aware and distinct group. A large part of that has been the Friedman Conference – named after Milton Friedman, David Friedman and Patri Friedman, who represent nearly the entire spectrum of classical liberal/libertarian thought in one family – which attracts hundreds of libertarians and fellow travellers to Sydney every year.
The Friedman Conference is in its sixth year, thanks to the organisational efforts of Tim Andrews (of the Australian Taxpayers’ Alliance) and John Humphreys (of the Australian Libertarian Society). The political success of the Liberal Democrats with David Leyonhjelm in the Senate is another factor in libertarianism’s modest gains.
My hope is that this sort of organisational effort fosters the idea in Australia of libertarianism as a distinct political philosophy, not just a quirky sub-category of the Australian right.
There is a need for this. The challenges we face now are not the same as they were in the over-mythologised 1980s. The combination of growth of the regulatory state, radical technological change, and the crisis of democratic trust require new ideas and new policy solutions. Libertarianism offers a framework to understand how these economic and social questions interact.
Chris Berg is a post-doctoral fellow in the RMIT Blockchain Innovation Hub. This op-ed first appeared at The Conversation. This article is the third in a five-part series on the battle for conservative hearts and minds in Australian politics. Read part one here and part two here.
Chris
As one who embraced the libertarian world view back in the late 1950’s, it has been interesting to watch the wax and wane from the Objectivist movement (minuscule) through the liberal reform years to the state of the game today. A problem with libertarians has been the failure to recognise that they live in the real world and that while some principles are sound, they may not work well in societies that face issues that would not, by definition, exist in a libertarian Utopia. Immigration is one such issue. The idea that any country could withstand unrestricted migration is just silly: open borders in Utopia are fine, but when your entire life would be destroyed by people who don’t think like you, don’t live as you do, who have belief systems that call for your eradication but also want you to support them in the manner they have read about in magazines and seen on TV and film, makes no sense.
Rational libertarians, like rational classical liberals, are aware of the ideal while accepting that moving toward it is a long term, thankless task that calls for sensible policies not wild assertions. And while we might wish that Atlas would shrug, the odds are not good.
Today while speaking of freedom and liberty, much time has to be spent telling people of the mad ant-human beliefs and practices of Greens and lefties whose only aim is domination at someone else’s expense. IPA and CIS have been doing this for a long time – long may they do so.
Unfortunately, with almost 50% of Australian’s being leaners and not lifters, all to eager for their next handout from government, I don’t expect this idea to take hold any time soon.
There’s more votes in having the populace reliant on Big Government.
True Libertarianism is dying.
That is because the Left is going far left. The Right initially were pulled leftwards for a while but now are rebounding back to a classic conservative position.
America’s Extreme Social Fragmentation Exposed In 3 Simple Charts
The same is going on here in Australia and everywhere else in the world with liberal democracies.
Libertarian pollies are stuck in the middle like Spike Milligan split between following the shoe or the gourd.
Unfortunately it appears that the libertarians in this country are so heartfelt in their desire for the social policies they love that when forced to choose they go left. So there has been very little fight for religious protection, very little fight against S18c, very little fight against deficit spending, very little fight against higher taxes, just a sort of ‘oh well, we lost that one must move on’.
Every time that happens the voters see it and notch up one more reason not to vote for the LDP.
Unfortunately, as you saw in the above link, there is increasingly no “sort of centre-right middle ground” any more. The Liberal Party is clearly centre left on almost all issues. The ALP is Leninist left with a solid chunk of mystical progressive, and the Greens are off with the fairies in a strange far-lefty place.
There is now a yawning gap in the middle of the electoral spectrum. That will not change for at least a generation – until empirical and objective truths start to regain favour.
Up until recently David Leyonhjelm was the ONLY person in Parliament standing up against 18c.
There was not a single “conservative” willing to move one toe out of line. As for spending, Abbott tried to get people going to the doctor to pay a fiver and his own party sacked him for it. Don’t you start bitching about libertarians.
I was just reading today about Maxime Bernier, the Canadian libertarian who finished second in the Canadian Conservatives’ leadership race who’s writing a book complaining that he was robbed because so-called “fake Tories” joined the party and voted for Andrew Scheer. This is just as the wheels are starting to come off the Justin Trudeau bus and Scheer has a realistic chance of becoming PM next year.
And Bernier is probably one of the most successful libertarian pollies going around today!
Basically, it strikes me that libertarianism’s a worthy idea but people will never take to it in large numbers as long as the candidates who advocate for it continue to shoot themselves in the foot.
Libertarianism is like Marxism and CAGW in this: one theory fits all. No matter what events occur in what combination of circumstances, the theory answers, and the Correct Line™ will be found and expressed by an appropriate guru.
(Incidentally, I suspect that the term “politically correct” has a line of descent from the jocular usage, “Correct line, comrade!” that was widely employed in the 60s and 70s.)
Expecting the general public to embrace Libertarianism is the continual mistake that Libertarians make.
It will not only will it never happen, but it is also completely unnecessary for achieving Libertarian outcomes.
What Libertarians should be promising, instead, is autonomy. Focus on advocating constitutional reforms that will allow those of each side to be free of the ravages of the other. People do want such solutions: look at the outcome of the events in Malaysia in 1964: now, those on neither side would want to go back to what they had before.
I’m in the same camp as Bruce on this. Lobertarians seem to be perfectly happy to give up the foundation principles (free speech) if it means they get to grandstand on stretch targets. The problem is that by taking this approach, they only get a facade of libertarianism. What really happens is that they support the growth of government and the erosion of fundamental rights.
But that’s ok. cos smoking.
Nice piece, Chris. Hope you post often now.
My first comment seems to have gone awry. The penultimate sentence should read
IPA and CIS have been talking of freedom and liberty for a long time – long may they continue to do so.
“same sex marriage”, come on down!
I had a skim through:
Conservatives managed to get Turnbull dumped from his failed Opposition leadership. Conservatives never wanted Turnbull anywhere near the Liberal Party, so he was never a disappointment.
Australians embrace whomever promises most /biggest cheques in the mail.
The late lamented pretend Libert Dot didn’t mind his fellow travellers living off other people’s work product at all. Apparently I was going to pay for life long care for the neurologically damaged who didn’t want to wear a quality helmet despite the easy avoidance because of their deeply held principles.
There has been a lot of “libertarianism” since no-fault divorce, and it has not been a good story.
Egor
#2685252, posted on April 12, 2018 at 7:23 pm
I hear about this brain damage from riding push bikes a lot.
I am almost 65 and just about everyone rode bikes when i was a kid.
I have never known anyone who has suffered said brain damage – so just how common actually was it in the pre-helmet days?
FT, in the pre-helmet days if a child on a bicycle got run over by a cement truck it was bad news.
mh
#2685266, posted on April 12, 2018 at 7:42 pm
I have never known anyone who has suffered said brain damage – so just how common actually was it in the pre-helmet days?
FT, in the pre-helmet days if a child on a bicycle got run over by a cement truck it was bad news.
And, today, if a child on a bicycle was run over by a concrete truck, the said child would be ok if s/he/it/zhe was wearing one of those foam & thin plastic helmets?
And i was referring to brain damage that would have been avoided by wearing one of these helmets, cos I am well aware of the deaths resulting from being hit by a car/truck/train.
I’d love to think so, but nah. Most people don’t even want complete freedom for themselves, let alone other people. And as for raising there kids – that’s the teacher’s job (“the problem with teachers, is that they just don’t teach our kids proper values these days!”)
And don’t get me started on “fairness”.