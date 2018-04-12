Public spending lowers economic growth

Posted on 1:00 pm, April 12, 2018 by Steve Kates

Another article for all you Keynesians out there: More Government Spending = Weaker Economic Performance. And the article comes with many other charts and notes this as well:

  • The OECD admitted in one study that “a reduction in the size of the government could increase long-term GDP by about 10%, with much larger effects in some countries.”
  • The OECD admitted in another study that “a cut in the tax-to-GDP ratio by 10 percentage points of GDP (accompanied by a deficit-neutral cut in transfers) may increase annual growth by ½ to 1 percentage points.”
  • The OECD admitted in a different study that “an increase of about one percentage point in the tax pressure (or, equivalently one half of a percentage point in government consumption, taken as a proxy for government size)…could be associated with a direct reduction of about 0.3 per cent in output per capita. If the investment effect is taken into account, the overall reduction would be about 0.6-0.7 per cent.”

Why this might be you will never understand if you start from Y=C+I+G, but that’s all you are going to find in any macro text anywhere in the world.

This entry was posted in Economics and economy. Bookmark the permalink.

5 Responses to Public spending lowers economic growth

  1. Malcolm Thomas
    #2684932, posted on April 12, 2018 at 1:07 pm

    You are wrong as usual, Steve. Y=C+I+G in no way precludes the view that greater government reduces economic performance. All that is needed is recognition that, for example, I is affected by G.

  2. Rohan
    #2684955, posted on April 12, 2018 at 1:32 pm

    Malcolm Thomas
    #2684932, posted on April 12, 2018 at 1:07 pm
    You are wrong as usual, Steve. Y=C+I+G in no way precludes the view that greater government reduces economic performance. All that is needed is recognition that, for example, I is affected by G.

    As an engineer, I’m no economic expert. But I’m responsible for value adding within the company I work for. Please explain how the government value adds overall?

    And from my understanding (and correct me if I’m wrong), there lies the answer to why increasing G decreases economic activity overall. Even government bodies configured to operate like a business, hence are supposed to value add, don’t.

    Exhibit A: the NBN.

  3. Malcolm Thomas
    #2684982, posted on April 12, 2018 at 1:47 pm

    Hi Rohan,
    Read my comment again (carefully) and you’ll see that I was not arguing that government spending boosts evening performance. Rather, I was just pointing out one of Steve’s myriad misrepresentations of mainstream economic views.

  4. closeapproximation
    #2684983, posted on April 12, 2018 at 1:47 pm

    All that is needed is recognition that, for example, I is affected by G

    LOL! Well that fixes it then! Fucking GENIUS.

    How about:

    Y(Y,C,I,G,OtherShit) = C(Y,C,I,G,OtherShit) + I(Y, C,I,G,OtherShit) + G(Y, C,I,G,OtherShit)

    Now we’re all good!

  5. closeapproximation
    #2684986, posted on April 12, 2018 at 1:49 pm

    I was not arguing that government spending boosts evening performance

    So you mean we’re not getting nationalised Viagra ?? Damn it!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *