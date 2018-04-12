Public spending lowers economic growth

Another article for all you Keynesians out there: More Government Spending = Weaker Economic Performance. And the article comes with many other charts and notes this as well:
- The OECD admitted in one study that “a reduction in the size of the government could increase long-term GDP by about 10%, with much larger effects in some countries.”
- The OECD admitted in another study that “a cut in the tax-to-GDP ratio by 10 percentage points of GDP (accompanied by a deficit-neutral cut in transfers) may increase annual growth by ½ to 1 percentage points.”
- The OECD admitted in a different study that “an increase of about one percentage point in the tax pressure (or, equivalently one half of a percentage point in government consumption, taken as a proxy for government size)…could be associated with a direct reduction of about 0.3 per cent in output per capita. If the investment effect is taken into account, the overall reduction would be about 0.6-0.7 per cent.”
Why this might be you will never understand if you start from Y=C+I+G, but that’s all you are going to find in any macro text anywhere in the world.
You are wrong as usual, Steve. Y=C+I+G in no way precludes the view that greater government reduces economic performance. All that is needed is recognition that, for example, I is affected by G.
As an engineer, I’m no economic expert. But I’m responsible for value adding within the company I work for. Please explain how the government value adds overall?
And from my understanding (and correct me if I’m wrong), there lies the answer to why increasing G decreases economic activity overall. Even government bodies configured to operate like a business, hence are supposed to value add, don’t.
Exhibit A: the NBN.
Hi Rohan,
Read my comment again (carefully) and you’ll see that I was not arguing that government spending boosts evening performance. Rather, I was just pointing out one of Steve’s myriad misrepresentations of mainstream economic views.
LOL! Well that fixes it then! Fucking GENIUS.
How about:
Y(Y,C,I,G,OtherShit) = C(Y,C,I,G,OtherShit) + I(Y, C,I,G,OtherShit) + G(Y, C,I,G,OtherShit)
Now we’re all good!
So you mean we’re not getting nationalised Viagra ?? Damn it!