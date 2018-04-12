Think Prove Speak

Whilst there is some doubt as to who actually wrote it first, one contender was Mark Twain who wrote:

It’s better to keep your mouth shut and appear stupid than open it and remove all doubt

And stepping into the breach is the Secretary of the Department of Prime Minister and Cabinet, Dr Martin Parkinson AC PSM.

In response to an employee of Dr Parkinson’s department facing court on allegations of indecent acts against minors, Dr Parkinson released a brief statement:

The Department of the Prime Minister and Cabinet confirms that an employee of the Department was arrested this week for alleged indecent acts against minors. The Australian Public Service has a zero tolerance for any abuse, particularly abuse of children. These allegations are extremely disturbing and we are cooperating fully with the Northern Territory Police. The Department has suspended this employee pending court processes. We remain committed to ensuring appropriate work practices in dealing with all vulnerable people. While this case is currently under investigation, I will not be making any further comment.

It is pleasing to see that the APS has a zero tolerance for any abuse, particularly abuse of children, but was the really necessary to say? Is there any kind of abuse that the APS does have a tolerance for? If such a statement was necessary to be issued, it beggars the question as to why and who was the intended audience?

But that aside, it would be nice also for Dr Parkinson to say the APS has a zero tolerance for the abuse of tax payers or of citizens in general. But here’s wishing. Perhaps Dr Parkinson is demonstrating unconscious bias against tax payers and citizens in general.

Without presuming an outcome to the legal case against the APS officer in questions, were such an incident to have occurred within a private sector entity, questions would be validly asked about the CEO’s oversight of the organisation, the board’s role in setting and monitoring culture and the role of the relevant human resources and risk departments.

Anyone wanna bet whether such questions will be asked here or let alone answered?

