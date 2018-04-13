Happy Birthday Mr Jefferson

Posted on 9:41 am, April 13, 2018 by I am Spartacus

Today would have been the 275th birthday of Thomas Jefferson, the principal author of the US Declaration of Independence and the 3rd President of the United States.

The importance of his words in the Declaration of Independence, even today, should never be under-estimated:

We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness. — That to secure these rights, Governments are instituted among Men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed.

Happy birthday Mr Jefferson.

20 Responses to Happy Birthday Mr Jefferson

  1. incoherent rambler
    #2685618, posted on April 13, 2018 at 9:45 am

    God bless the United States constitution.

    We owe much to Jefferson.

  2. Terry
    #2685621, posted on April 13, 2018 at 9:57 am

    When Australia talks about “changing the preamble” to our constitution, we could do worse than to “borrow” this:

    …was worth repeating.

  3. duncanm
    #2685627, posted on April 13, 2018 at 10:16 am

    ++

    smart Man, that Mr Jefferson.

  4. Pyrmonter
    #2685630, posted on April 13, 2018 at 10:24 am

    Isolationist. Protectionist. Slave owner (and probably, sexual abuser). Fellow-traveller with the French Jacobins and then Boney. Anglophobe. Remind me why this man is well-regarded?

  5. ACTOldFart
    #2685631, posted on April 13, 2018 at 10:25 am

    It’s well worth also reading his Presidential inaugural addresses. There are many thoughts in them about the role and limits of government with which, I am sure, Cats would firmly agree.

  6. stackja
    #2685637, posted on April 13, 2018 at 10:32 am

    Man of his time. Judged by today’s ‘mores’ ? 1950s Australia mores changed by today’s ‘mores’?

  7. rickw
    #2685653, posted on April 13, 2018 at 10:48 am

    As Fabio would say, the smartest men in history.

  8. Neil
    #2685668, posted on April 13, 2018 at 10:59 am

    I think preaching rebellion against the powers that be is a dangerous concept. I think the Americans are lucky their revolution worked. After British authority left the Americans did a good job. But preaching revolution is dangerous

  9. RobK
    #2685678, posted on April 13, 2018 at 11:13 am

    . But preaching revolution is dangerous
    Life is dangerous.

  10. Winston Smith
    #2685705, posted on April 13, 2018 at 11:43 am

    Neil;

    But preaching revolution is dangerous

    Not preaching revolution when it is required is a damn sight more dangerous.

  11. Bruce
    #2685709, posted on April 13, 2018 at 11:46 am

    “But preaching revolution is dangerous”.

    Doesn’t seem to discourage the never-ending parade of Stalinists, Maoists, Pol pot wannabes, etc. from vomiting forth endless words and deeds intended to invoke one here in this political cess-pit.

    On the other hand, there are a LOT of people who are seething internally at the “slings and arrows of outrageous government behaviour”, but who, thus far, feel constrained to merely giving token acknowledgement to the “democratic process”.

  12. Pyrmonter
    #2685715, posted on April 13, 2018 at 11:54 am

    @ Stackja

    ‘Man of his times’.

    And so Lenin, Hitler, Stalin and Mao are excused their monstrosities because, after all, bourgeois liberalism went into eclipse after the Great War?

    Relativist nonsense.

  13. Dr Fred Lenin
    #2685716, posted on April 13, 2018 at 11:58 am

    It’s good to see our polliemuppets are maintaining the high moral standards of truth ,honesty and devoted service to the people who elect them as the founding fathers . These high standards reach a pinnacle of excellence with the US decromats and Australian communist wing of the former liberal party ,no doubt they will receive their just reward one day , hopefully it is humane.

  14. Tom
    #2685720, posted on April 13, 2018 at 12:03 pm

    Today would have been the 275th birthday of Thomas Jefferson …

    Even better, today IS Thomas Jefferson’s birthday!

    Happy birthday, Mr President. Thank you for your God-given wisdom and knowledge of human nature.

  15. Up The Workers!
    #2685724, posted on April 13, 2018 at 12:07 pm

    To misquote “incoherent rambler” from 9.45am, above:

    God bless the United States Constitution and Thomas Jefferson.

    We owe much to the Chinese!

  16. mh
    #2685726, posted on April 13, 2018 at 12:09 pm

    Did he support small or big government?

  17. ACTOldFart
    #2685741, posted on April 13, 2018 at 12:29 pm

    Did he support small or big government?

    From the first inaugural:

    ” … what more is necessary to make us a happy and a prosperous people? Still one thing more, fellow-citizens — a wise and frugal Government, which shall restrain men from injuring one another, shall leave them otherwise free to regulate their own pursuits of industry and improvement, and shall not take from the mouth of labor the bread it has earned. This is the sum of good government, and this is necessary to close the circle of our felicities. “

  18. Leo G
    #2685750, posted on April 13, 2018 at 12:36 pm

    “… That to secure these rights, Governments are instituted among Men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed.”

    More logically, those powers are derived from the acquiescence of the misgoverned.

  19. Tom
    #2685757, posted on April 13, 2018 at 12:41 pm

    Did he support small or big government?

    There was no big government in the 18th and 19th centuries. Big government, and democracy’s end of days, did not arrive until the early 21st century, when the minority of tax-thieving parasites became the electoral majority after taking over the bureaucracy and the judiciary with the help of the Marxist media and academia and learnt how to award themselves the wealth of the tax-paying minority via the welfare state — as Alexis de Toqueville prophetically foresaw in the 19th century.

    If the people want democracy to deliver them from oppression, they’re going to have to fight for it all over again against the totalitarians who want to end it. Two world wars were not enough to guarantee democracy’s future.

    That is why the crowds attending Anzac Day are growing, not dwindling. The common people instinctively know what’s going on.

  20. C.L.
    #2685759, posted on April 13, 2018 at 12:43 pm

    There is no longer any “consent of the governed” anywhere in the Western world – and certainly not in the United States itself.

