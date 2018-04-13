TSR – The Spartacus Review

Yesterday, Spartacus was reading Marcus’ contribution on energy “policy” – We Need the Government to Do What?!. (PS highly recommended to the Cats).
Marcus’ description of the exchange between Credlin, Bernardi and Reece did not really surprise Spartacus, but given some 90% of communication is non verbal (voice and face), and Marcus’ description was second hand, Spartacus wanted to go to the horse’s mouth and see for himself.
So off to FoxTel Go he went. And almost threw a shoe at the screen. Dear Marcus did not do these clowns the disservice they deserve.
But before going into the substance, one cannot but what this particular performance of Peta Credlin and get a better insight into what and why so many counselled Prime Minister Abbott to let her go. She was high handed, arrogant and wrong. But importantly, she was not in doubt.
On to substance. The key debate was on electricity and AGL and their plan to close/re-purpose the Liddell Power Station. Here is Senator Bernardi’s contribution:
The big problem we have got is that the government is too involved in this business
But then Senator Bernardi proposes that the government get further involved:
You could take out all the speculators and the only purchaser will be the government.
Does this mean the government will also get back into the distribution, billing and call centre business? Perhaps in South Australia?
But moving onto AGL, Credlin suggested that the government, unable to convince management cow tow should try to influence to the board and institutional investors of AGL. Wow. Just Wow.
Credlin has (repeatedly) mocked the Turnbull government for their attack on superannuants through the tax system but she now proposed to attack superannuants through other means. And then Credlin says this:
The company (AGL) has to act in the national interest.
Perhaps in a totalitarian state ,but to suggest that AGL had a duty to act in the national interest above shareholder interest is just breathtaking. Ms Credlin frequently likes to wave her legal credentials around, so perhaps before her next outing she should familiarise herself with the Corporations Act. If Ms Credlin happens to be a reader of Catallaxy, here is a snippet from the ASIC website talking about director duties:
General duties imposed by the Corporations Act on directors and officers of companies include:
- the duty to exercise your powers and duties with the care and diligence that a reasonable person would have which includes taking steps to ensure you are properly informed about the financial position of the company and ensuring the company doesn’t trade if it is insolvent
- the duty to exercise your powers and duties in good faith in the best interests of the company and for a proper purpose
- the duty not to improperly use your position to gain an advantage for yourself or someone else, or to cause detriment to the company, and
- the duty not to improperly use information obtained through your position to gain an advantage for yourself or someone else, or to cause detriment to the company.
IN THE BEST INTERESTS OF THE COMPANY!
NOT TO CAUSE DETRIMENT TO THE COMPANY!
And if the Government is going to try to force AGL to act otherwise (against the interest of the company), well there is then there is section 51 xxxi of the Australian constitution that requires the acquisition of property on just terms.
Then Senator Bernardi suggests a punitive and targeted strategy to take away all of AGL’s subsidies and Credlin says:
Giddy up. That’s it. Giddy up Corey.
Wow. Just wow. These are the people who seek to govern this nation.
Don’t get me wrong. Spartacus does no like what AGL is doing. But Australia is a country of laws and AGL is acting within the law. Private companies acting in the national interest and punishing companies for not cow towing to government. That is Venezuela. that is Cuba.
You know that there is a big problem when, in a debate between Peta Credlin, Corey Bernardi and Nicholas Reece, it is Nicholas Reece that comes across as the most sensible.
Ms credlin moght want to tead what vesey has said. He believes he is working in the national intetest and that he is following the paris agreement as sogned hy the turnbull government.
As an old agl exec i dont like what agl has become. But any md who didnt follow the money as vesey is , would be sacked.
My recollection of that exchange is that Bernardi suggested doing away with ‘renewable’ subsidies full stop. Not just from AGL. That’s how I understood it anyway.
Surely you don’t object to that?
I thought she dealt with Nicholas Reece quite appropriately. She treated him with disdain just as all lefties should be treated.
Spartacus does not object to that. But that is not what he said.
And don’t call me Shirley!
As Credlin was proposing mass nationalisation of industry and Companies obeying the capricious directives of government, Spartacus was not sure who the lefty in the exchange actually was.
Al created ‘AGW’. MSM created hysteria over ‘AGW’. RGR created ‘solution’. Just forget the subsidies. Market forces will handle it.
I think you have missed the mark Sparky.
AGL only wants to close the plant because govt policy makes rent seeking over renewables more lucrative than production.
So Cory wants to remove those subsidies. Entirely reasonable.
Or fair points Sparty but I believe electricity comes under Essential Services Act.
I agree with everything Sparty said 99% of the time.
There are those rare, very rare occasions when a government (usually a new one) can declare a national emergency and either tell companies what to do or take them over for a duration.
Utilities are prone to these sorts of acts by governments and investors should factor in this small sovereign risk when investing.
e.g. Fuel supplies cut of during a dispute or even war. Sparty wouldn’t suggest the market handle the fuel distribution during the shortage and companies maximise profits for shareholders would he?
Furthermore, companies like AGL have made millions in profits due to government regulations (presumably in the national interest due to climate change policies) so the shareholders taking a hit by selling Liddell in the same national interest would barely even the score. They’re still way ahead.
So yes, there are times when companies MUST act in the national interest of the nation they are trading in. No nation = no trade = no company.
Why is it that people abandon the narrow path of libertarianism and stray off to encourage gummint interference and gummint investment? Within the past few days we have seen the graph of electricity costs, showing that, under the old inefficient scheme of a hotchpotch of gummint-controlled generating authorities, the price of electricity steadily came down. (Under the same scheme, of course, the now-climbing cost resulting from worshipping the sacred CAGW would have followed the same trajectory.)
We now have a situation in which the electricity supply of NSW and its energy mendicants is about to be vandalised because it is in the interests of the shareholders of the private owner of a major generator to do so. Libertarians support the Correct Line on this. It is not in the interests of AGL’s shareholders to sell Liddell for less than the amortised expected additional profits that closing it would bring. Obvious.
Is it not then reasonable for people to conclude that such a vital service as electricity generation must be brought back under government control so that such a situation, where the immediate interests of a group of shareholders is detrimental to the interests of consumers (everybody, including resident shareholders)?
You can’t have it both ways.
…so that such a situation…cannot occur?
Other questions arise in this context. Why did the management of AGL spend so much money on the “We’re special, so special,” Gaia-lover ad campaign? Why does it matter what the public thinks? What was the perceived payoff? And has all of that money been written off as a bad investment? And what negative consequences for the shareholders might flow from AGL being perceived, not as bending over forwards for Gaia, but as rapacious profit-gougers from Mum and Dad and the kids?
As a collective response to comments.
Firstly, thanks to Baa for the generous endorsement. But ….
In as much a country can’t tax itself to prosperity, you can’t fix the problem of too much government with more government.
If the government wishes to declare a national emergency and use the Essential Services Act (am not sure what it is, but assume it has the effect of its title), then the entire industry will need to act in the national interest. To selectively pick on a single company and force it to bend to the will of the government is just offensive.
Spartacus is not defending AGL. But you can’t blame them for playing by the rules written by the government. Yes. AGL has made millions in profits due to government regulations. As have the banks as have the supermarkets, as have property developers as have the members of both the medial and educational industrial complex. To pick on an individual company and to force them to yield is another matter. That is not Australia. That is not the rule of law.
If the government wants to keep the plant open, it is open to use its powers of compulsory acquisition, but it would need to cough up. There is a price for everything and to say there are buyers out there is meaningless unless they are prepared to pay what the company is prepared to sell for.
For every complex problem there is an answer that is clear, simple, and wrong. This mess was a culmination of many idiotic decisions and nationalisation and blaming 1 single company is just abdicating responsibility. They broke it, they bought it.
Sparty – thank you very much for adding to this. Trying to pick the most egregious parts of that debate was like trying to pick the best grain of sand on Bondi!
Twas breath taking to listen to. Correction. Not breathtaking but petrifying.
I don’t know what rock you’ve been living under for the past half century Spartacus but the ACCC and ASIC come down very hard on companies who attempt to further their shareholders’ interest by pursuing cartel and monopolistic behaviour.
Which is exactly what AGL appears to be doing. Rejecting $1 billion for an asset you got for free strongly implies they can make more than $1 billion off their effective monopoly in gas supply. Gas of course is required to balance out the intermittency of wind and solar. And what will happen when Liddell is closed and another 2000 MW of gas generation is required on days when the wind don’t blow and the sun don’t shine? Why the price just might go up!
I am Spartacus #2685721, posted on April 13, 2018 at 12:05 pm, quoting Marcus
I see what you did there. How would you like to receive your punishment? 😉
PS, I agree with all you have said.
Sadly both Peta Credlin and Cory Bernardi are in the political swirl, and suffer from the silly assumption that government is a solution, rather than a problem.
WTF is wrong with pulling the plug on their rent-seeking, market-distorting subsidies? The only reason those swine are turning off Liddell is because the free money being slung to them makes it profitable to do so. Fuck them. I wouldn’t give them the steam off my shit.