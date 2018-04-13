Well I reckon it would be Alan Jones, or Andrew Bolt, or Paul Murray – or a think tank executive director like John Roskam or Tom Switzer. Maybe the prime minister? You know connected people.
But no; not according to a (very creepy) infographic published this week at The Conversation.
That is a screen shot – for the original you’ll have to click through to the link.
This shows a map of the Australian “right-wing”. It can be neatly divided into two broad groupings – politicians and politician wannabes on the right hand side and think tank type organisations on the left hand side. No media people, so sorry Alan Jones, Andrew Bolt and Paul Murray. You guys just don’t cut it.
The map shows a number of organisations with people clustered around them – the more connections any one individual has the bigger the dot representing them. By hovering over the dots anyone can quickly and easily observe the relative influence and connectedness of these individuals.
So back to the original question: Who is the most connected right-winger in Australia? According to The Conversation – an organisation that has as its byline “Academic rigour, journalistic flair”.
Here is the great Satan himself (alas sharing joint credit with John Humphreys).
Very annoying having to share top billing with John H – so please update to reflect that I often give talks to the Victorian branch of the LDP and sometimes to local branches of the Liberal Party.
More seriously – how useless is a document like this that identifies random academics as being more politically connected than actual elected politicians?
What’s “right wing” about the Liberal Party in Australia?
I’m aware it’s largely a meaningless distinction but you can barely slip a cigarette paper between Liberal and Labor these days (and both of them will scold you for even knowing what a cigarette paper is) … what’s the point of calling one of them “right” and the other “left”? Turnbull was a coin toss away from joining the ALP anyway, and his policy strategy is to be low profile on all things at all times.
Turnbull’s big achievement was gay marriage and that was one of these weathervane ideas (both the major parties were opposed to it a few election cycles ago, and both simultaneously flipped). Turnbull won’t be thanked for that by either the winners or the losers, most Australians didn’t care all that much and now it’s just a dinner party talking point, because only a scattered handful of gays can even bother getting married.
This article was good for a laugh. Apart from that the colourburst was very decorative.
Looks like just a basic social network diagram that you can generate using any number of free apps by feeding in a pile of selected Twitter accounts. A few years ago QUT I think did some Twitter study for some election campaign and carried on about one very dominant Twitter account. I suspect it was mine (although a fellow tweep thought it was hers).. But of course their ethics guidelines did not permit them to identify it. It was hilarious because if it was mine I used to use apps like tweetdeck to schedule tweets to run 24 hours a day non-stop (I would set them up each night after reading the morning’s papers after midnight; you could set them up for days and weeks ahead) and would simply pop in every now and then and respond to a few people so that it would look like I was there. I showed quite a few other people how to do that as well and we had a ball tormenting all the lefties. What is more hilarious is that in those days Twitter would indicate whether you were using a third party app like tweetdeck or hootsuite or even if you were tweeting on your phone so anyone with half a brain could work out what was going on. QuT were too dumb to tweak to it. Sadly Twitter woke up to how people were using these third party apps and either bought them out or just disallowed them. I learnt some valuable lessons then as well, for example I saw how lefties would use Twitter for astroturfing with either complicit, compliant or incompetent Lefty journalists then reporting such astroturfing as indicative of public opinion blah blah blah. I certainly saw such dishonest reporting time and time again.
My goodness, and they didn’t even count your overseas network. (What little secrets are you holding Sinc?)
6 degrees of Sinclair Bacon.
Haha that diagram also has Malcolm Turnbull attached to the Australian Christian Lobby as a speaker or something. Tells you how useless it is.
Grand Poohbah of the VRWC!
And the Kings of Sparta came in twos, so our friend Leonidas of the banner had to get along with Leotychidas. And so it is only to be expected that Sinclair I Doomlord must reign together with John of Humphrey.
The left diagram would be one giant red dot. Anyone outside this realm has been removed from all photographs and sent to the gulag.
left’s
I’m not sure I would regard either Sinclair or the Liberal party as right wing. But nice looking dandelion graph I guess, kept someone employed for half a day no doubt.
None,
…and Shorten, and Gillard!
I just ordered a picture book online about Mythical Australian Creatures for a youngster. I’m expecting to find a Right-Winger in there somewhere, for they seem to make few appearances in public these days. Actually, I think they were featured as one of those Woolies animal cards last year, so they must be real.
On a completely separate topic, there’s been a bit of a struggle recently with a locally-produced children’s animated film titled “The Extreme Radical Far Far Right Winger Napalms Fairyland.” The censorship people want it to be R-rated because it ‘Contains images and references that may make grown adults mentally defecate.’
It’s an arm-wrestle at the moment, so I’ll let you know the outcome.
(I believe that Sinc was invited to do a voice-over but politely declined. Had he embraced the opportunity, he might have been occupying poll position in the Right-Wing-Evil stakes right now. A lesson learned).
Abbott didn’t get a mention?
Libertarians aren’t really on the right, though, are they?
They straddle right and left, a rather uncomfortable position, to be sure.
Very nice.
I like Aboriginal dot paintings.
If I am not mistaken this one is the rainbow serpent eating the dreamtime wombat?
Am I close?
pbw -haha really? LOL.
From The Conversation? Only surpassed by the Ponds Institute in accuracy and intelligence.
#2686038, posted on April 13, 2018 at 6:22 pm
Libertarians aren’t really on the right, though, are they?
They straddle right and left, a rather uncomfortable position, to be sure.
Yoga and Pilates, Roger.
Or that might be Pirates.
Yoga and Pirates.
It’s a large part of the right that straddles. Libertarians are pretty much anti-statist 100% of the time.
Libertarians are pretty much anti-statist 100% of the time
Which makes them close to the Anarchists on the extreme Left.
See what I mean?
It’s a large part of libertarianism that doesn’t straddle reality.
while that is true Roger, the authors are academics,so anyone to the right of them, eg. a couple of green party members, most of the labor party, nearlyall the liberals,and ninety percent of the general population would be classed as ‘right wing’ even if it would be astonishing news to the labelled.
So Their Conversation has doxed Doomlord to Melbournistan’s Antifa Legion as Class Enemy No.1. Should make for interesting times.
There is one difference, and only one, between the policies of the ALP and the LNP coalition: the year in which the policy is to be implemented.
naybe it’s a network of opposites, pbw. That means Sinclair is a deep state lefty anarchist. 🤔 Yeah, that fits.
If we’re going to have a linear left-right political spectrum, why are socialists such as the Nationals and One Nation on the right?
It’s complete bullshit. The abc is the dominant political force in this hick country; with a few gramscis in key bureaucratic positions and some arsehole corporates and that’s that. For about the next 2 years until china takes over.
The fundamental philosophical assumption of Libertarianism appears to be that government is evil and necessarily militates against the proper end of human beings, which is the exercise of free choice in all matters “provided nobody else is hurt”. That parallels Anarchism’s fundamental ssumption, although means tot he end will differ.
The conservative on the right believes that government is a necessary evil whose power should be mitigated by checks and balances so that human beings may work towards their proper ends, which includes but is not ultimately defined by the exercise of free choice, which is a means to an end, not the end itself.
The Socialist believes that government is the answer to humankind’s predicament and the exercise of free choice will be curtailed towards the goals set by government.
Dig deeper and you’ll find profoundly different philosophical assumptions about the nature and destiny (end, goal, purpose, teleology) of human beings.
If they put Tim Blair into that network then we’d really find out who the great Poobah of the vrwc is.
Because the people that vote for those parties dont ever vote Green.
Laughable. How long till Teh Conversation funding runs out?
Thinly Disguised Boasting Thread.
The common term is “The Blob”.
Subset “the green blob”.
Roger, I could be comfortable with that, except the so called’libertarian’ party, the LDP,was very busy at one stage introducing legislation that expanded the role of government in personal relationships. Not very libertarian was it? A serious libertarian party would be opposed to the very idea of a marriage Act.
Leftism media is all about academics flattering each other about their importance to the nation.
That includes you, much as we love you.
The real economy of people producing and trading, that is plundered to pay these people and their media support network, barely impinges on their consciousness. (OK that part doesn’t include you. I hope)
You can preface each sentence the above with “A new study shows that …” if you like.
If we’re going to have a linear left-right political spectrum, why are socialists such as the Nationals and One Nation on the right?
Because neither are actually Socialist entities calling for the public ownership of property/capital and a centralised, command economy. Rather they are generally socially conservative entities that believe in government intervention in certain sectors of the market and public life which they believe will benefit their constituents. Such parties representing sectional interests will always arise in a democratic party political system. Granted, though, the Left-Right spectrum, like all generalisations, is but a rough guide for organising and making sense of alternatives. I suggest its fulcrum is the private ownership of property and preservation of individual rights, which are balanced against (or not, as the case may be) the role and size of government in an economy and public life.
Excuse the typos. I’ve been busy placing fake Optus ads on Seek to keep the media occupied.
Roger, I could be comfortable with that, except the so called’libertarian’ party, the LDP,was very busy at one stage introducing legislation that expanded the role of government in personal relationships. Not very libertarian was it?
Indeed, Entropy, on that they were very inconsistent with their philosophical principles, and they copped a lot of criticism here for it, too.
Excuse the typos. I’ve been busy placing fake Optus ads on Seek to keep the media occupied.
LOL.
You’re the culprit!
This is what you get when you write a book intent on torpedoing the ABC.
Muddy,
I have the ordered same book (OK I went overboard and ordered 5 for various kids). Same artist who did OWG’s avatar, Ian Coate an ex- soldier.
Lucky we have drop bears around as the planned subs could also come under category of mythical.
Alene Composta.
I was once attracted to a Libertarian. However, as a law enforcement officer, it didn’t work. Sigh.
Alan Jones is my alarm clock. I wake to him every morning. He is my favourite right-winger. He is the most “connected” right-winger, in my opinion.
Bolt is eye-candy for the girls that swing to the right.
The IPA has a few well connected right-wingers. You listed John Roskam. Indeed! Tick!
Under the Shorten Reich l will know when it is time to sew gold threads into my coat and head for the border when this blog gets shut down and the doomlord goes missing.