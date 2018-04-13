Well I reckon it would be Alan Jones, or Andrew Bolt, or Paul Murray – or a think tank executive director like John Roskam or Tom Switzer. Maybe the prime minister? You know connected people.

But no; not according to a (very creepy) infographic published this week at The Conversation.

That is a screen shot – for the original you’ll have to click through to the link.

This shows a map of the Australian “right-wing”. It can be neatly divided into two broad groupings – politicians and politician wannabes on the right hand side and think tank type organisations on the left hand side. No media people, so sorry Alan Jones, Andrew Bolt and Paul Murray. You guys just don’t cut it.

The map shows a number of organisations with people clustered around them – the more connections any one individual has the bigger the dot representing them. By hovering over the dots anyone can quickly and easily observe the relative influence and connectedness of these individuals.

So back to the original question: Who is the most connected right-winger in Australia? According to The Conversation – an organisation that has as its byline “Academic rigour, journalistic flair”.

Here is the great Satan himself (alas sharing joint credit with John Humphreys).

Very annoying having to share top billing with John H – so please update to reflect that I often give talks to the Victorian branch of the LDP and sometimes to local branches of the Liberal Party.

More seriously – how useless is a document like this that identifies random academics as being more politically connected than actual elected politicians?