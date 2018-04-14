Live from Syria

Posted on 1:38 pm, April 14, 2018 by Steve Kates

Is the use of gas by Syria against its own population a vital American interest?

  1. Tel
    #2686583, posted on April 14, 2018 at 1:46 pm

    Biggest load of bullshit ever.

    Now they are all doubled down so if anyone spills the beans that they knew it’s bullshit then they get war crimes for the lot of them. Keeps the little tribe nice and tight going forward.

  2. Dr Faustus
    #2686584, posted on April 14, 2018 at 1:47 pm

    It’s official. Trump = Literally Hitler.

    Alexander Sherin, deputy head of the State Duma’s defense committee, says Trump “can be called Adolf Hitler No. 2 of our time — because, you see, he even chose the time that Hitler attacked the Soviet Union.”

    Russia 0: Godwin’s Law 1.

  3. Empire 5:5
    #2686586, posted on April 14, 2018 at 1:50 pm

    Is the use of gas by Syria against its own population a vital American interest?

    Where are the chemical weapons stored?
    Who supplied the weapons?
    Why?
    Who used the weapons?
    Why?

    If precision missile strikes destroy the weapons, no innocent civilians are killed and US troops are not placed in harm’s way, US interests are served.

  4. Empire 5:5
    #2686587, posted on April 14, 2018 at 1:55 pm

    Now they are all doubled down so if anyone spills the beans that they knew it’s bullshit then they get war crimes for the lot of them. Keeps the little tribe nice and tight going forward.

    Why would POTUS act on anything other than sound intel? What’s in it for him?

  5. Griffo
    #2686589, posted on April 14, 2018 at 2:00 pm

    This US attack is designed to expose Russia’s weakness. We can expect more of this as time goes on both in Europe and other areas where Putin seeks to exaggerate his strength and expand his influence.

  6. nemkat
    #2686591, posted on April 14, 2018 at 2:02 pm

    It’s day to day for Trump now.
    Every day he’s bombing some shithole is a day free from Mueller and Stormy Daniels headlines.
    That’s how much shit he’s in.

  7. Winston
    #2686594, posted on April 14, 2018 at 2:08 pm

    That’s what a Red Line looks like. I wonder if Obama is taking any notes?

  8. Tom Harley
    #2686595, posted on April 14, 2018 at 2:10 pm

    It was especially important to carry out a surgical strike like this. It sends a huge message to North Korea, who were hoping Russia might work to help them too.

  9. Herodotus
    #2686597, posted on April 14, 2018 at 2:16 pm

    Since when was anti-aircraft fire a “counter attack””?

  10. Ubique
    #2686598, posted on April 14, 2018 at 2:20 pm

    That’s what a Red Line looks like. I wonder if Obama is taking any notes?

    100+

  11. MichelLasouris
    #2686612, posted on April 14, 2018 at 2:51 pm

    Odd, I’ve never heard anyone say that Bashir al Assad will be arrested and hauled before the International War Crimes Court , as a War Criminal. isn’t it about time? He’ll scoff no doubt, until some Special Forces arrest hime and deliver him to the Dutch Court.

  12. PB
    #2686614, posted on April 14, 2018 at 3:00 pm

    The Yinon Plan will not be delayed any further. The (((Chosen))) have decided, and their latest puppet has acted.

  13. PB
    #2686617, posted on April 14, 2018 at 3:01 pm

    “Why would POTUS act on anything other than sound intel?”

    Is this a serious question?

