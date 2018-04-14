Liberty Quote
A new type of superstition has got hold of peoples minds, the worship of the state. People demand the exercise of the methods of coercion and compulsion, of violence and threat. Woe to anybody who does not bend his knee to the fashionable idols!— Ludwig von Mises
-
Recent Comments
- zyconoclast on Open Forum: April 14, 2018
- squawkbox on Open Forum: April 14, 2018
- zyconoclast on Open Forum: April 14, 2018
- zyconoclast on Open Forum: April 14, 2018
- squawkbox on Open Forum: April 14, 2018
- zyconoclast on Open Forum: April 14, 2018
- zyconoclast on Open Forum: April 14, 2018
- zyconoclast on Open Forum: April 14, 2018
- m0nty on Who is the most connected right-winger in Australia?
- zyconoclast on Open Forum: April 14, 2018
- zyconoclast on Open Forum: April 14, 2018
- truth on Energy Battlegrounds and Furphies
- Arky on Open Forum: April 14, 2018
- zyconoclast on Open Forum: April 14, 2018
- zyconoclast on Open Forum: April 14, 2018
- zyconoclast on Open Forum: April 14, 2018
- Arky on Open Forum: April 14, 2018
- Arky on Open Forum: April 14, 2018
- Zatara on Open Forum: April 14, 2018
- Arky on Open Forum: April 14, 2018
- Infidel Tiger on Open Forum: April 14, 2018
- Arky on Open Forum: April 14, 2018
- Nelson Kidd-Players on Open Forum: April 14, 2018
- Arky on Open Forum: April 14, 2018
- Nelson Kidd-Players on Open Forum: April 14, 2018
- Whalehunt Fun on Open Forum: April 14, 2018
- squawkbox on Happy Birthday Mr Jefferson
- C.L. on Open Forum: April 14, 2018
- Arky on Open Forum: April 14, 2018
- NuThink on Who is the most connected right-winger in Australia?
-
Recent Posts
- Just how corrupt is this?
- Open Forum: April 14, 2018
- David Leyonhjelm guest post on mororists
- Who is the most connected right-winger in Australia?
- Happy Birthday Mr Jefferson
- TSR – The Spartacus Review
- Energy Battlegrounds and Furphies
- Kevin Rudd’s 2020 summit symphony fell flat
- John Stuart Mill on free speech
- Chris Berg: Are Australians ready to embrace libertarianism?
- We Need the Government to Do What?!
- Think Prove Speak
- Public spending lowers economic growth
- So John what policies do you propose?
- Troll gets owned
- John Adams: I am ready to challenge
- Peter O’Brien: van Onselin on Abbott
- Wednesday Forum: April 11, 2018
- David Bidstrup: “Climate change”: All pain and no gain.
- Trump’s breakthrough on trade rules
- The ongoing scandal of modern economic theory
- Privatise the ABC
- Peter Van Badham in the Oz
- On a positive note
- The gift that keeps on giving
- Borderline insanity
- Energy policy takes center stage
- Q&A Forum: April 9, 2018
- Mongrel bunch of bastards or poor oversight?
- Monday Forum: April 9, 2018
Archives
Pages
Blogroll
- 38 South
- ABC The Drum
- Alex
- All about Finance
- all right, all right
- Andrew Bolt
- Andrew McIntyre
- Andrew Norton – New
- Andrew Norton – Old
- Arnold Kling
- Aussie Macro Moments
- Becker – Posner
- Bet Metrix
- Bill Mitchell – billy blog
- Bob McGee
- Cafe Hayek
- Captain Capitalism
- Carpe Diem (New)
- Carpe Diem (Old)
- Causes of the crisis
- Chalk Bunny
- Chicago University – Pro Market
- Chris Kenny
- Chris Snowdon
- Club Troppo
- Confessions of a College Professor
- Continental Telegraph
- Conversable Economist
- Coordination Problem
- Core Economics
- Crapulous Coercion
- Cryptoeconomics
- Daniel Greenfield
- David Boaz
- Dick Puddlecote
- Dover_Beach
- Econ Journal Watch
- EconAcademics
- Econbrowser
- EconLog
- Econofact
- Econometrics Beat
- Economic Education Initiative
- Essential Hayek
- Fama/French
- Fault Lines
- Fear the boom and bust
- Fiscal Times
- Foundation for Economic Education
- Free Banking
- Freedom and Prosperity Academy
- Freedom Watch
- Greg Mankiw
- Guido Fawkes
- Harry Clarke
- Harry Clarke (Temporary)
- Hayek Project
- Hey … What did I miss?
- Homer Paxton
- How does your MP vote
- [email protected] Centre
- inCISe
- Institutional Economics
- International Liberty
- Jim Rose
- John Cochrane
- John Humphreys
- John Lott
- John Quiggin
- John Taylor
- Journal of Economic Perspectives
- Julie Borowski
- Keith Hennessey
- Legal Insurrection
- Liberty Law Blog
- Liberty Works
- Loaded Dogma
- Macrobusiness
- Mannkal Foundation
- Marginal Revolution
- Mark the Ballot
- Mark the Graph
- markedlymacrotoo
- Market Urbanism
- Master Resource
- Matt Ridley
- Menzies House
- Michael Oakeshott Association
- Michael Smith
- Mikayla Novak
- Minding the Campus
- Miranda Devine
- Money Illusion
- Muck and Mystery
- MyGovCost
- Natural Order – Christopher Lingle
- New Economist
- Niche Modeling
- Nick Cater
- Notes on Liberty
- Offsetting Behaviour
- Oliver Hartwich
- On Line Opinion
- Open Capitalism
- Opinion Dominion
- Other Right
- PERColator
- Peter Martin
- Philippa Martyr
- Piled Higher and Deeper
- Pointman
- Political Calculations
- Potemkin's Village
- Poverty Cure
- Prick with a fork
- Principles of Forecasting
- Quadrant Online
- Quillette
- Raph Koster
- Retraction Watch
- Retronaut
- Rhino economics
- ricardian ambivalence
- Robert Murphy
- Roger Kerr (archive)
- Rosemary Fryth
- School Watch
- Sensible Social Policy
- Skepticlawyer
- Sound Money
- Spiked
- Sports Economist
- Stephen Dawson
- Stephen Koukoulas
- Steve Schwartz
- Stimulus Watch
- Stop Gillard's Carbon Tax
- Streetwise Professor
- Stubborn Mule
- Taking Liberties (Simon Clark)
- Tax Check
- Tax Foundation
- Tax Rambling
- TaxProf
- The Baseline Scenario
- The Beacon
- The Black Steam Train
- The Marcus Review
- The Moronic Lodge
- The TaxPayers' Alliance
- The Visible Hand
- The Wentworth Report
- Think Markets
- Thomas the Think Engine
- Tim Blair
- Tim Worstall
- We are all dead
- William Briggs – Statistician
Meta
Open Forum: April 14, 2018
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.
Someone’s gotta do it…
Fuck this shit.
Mind your language.
It’s midnight.
All the children are in bed, the socks are in the drawer and women folk should be getting their beauty sleep.
I’ve had a good couple of days for a change so sod off Tigger.
If I feel in high spirits and wish to celebrate in one of the few ways left to me by letting off some profanity, you’ll sit there and listen and like it.
Comey really is a slimeball.
Everyone knows he stood there and lied to protect the Clinton campaign.
The man is an absolute disgrace.
Copulation with faeces seems unlikely to be a pleasant pastime. To each their own. Copraphiles included.
So, it’s not about the Model A, Arky?
I’ve also got one that’s in pieces, although its only 1/10 the size…
Banks now have dedicated staff assigned to wander up and down their long queues and encourage people to get off the premises.
“You want to take some money out? Piss off outside to the ATM”.
“You want to transfer some money from one account to another? Don’t you know you can do that at home”?
The one who accosted me thought he could help with opening a share trading account.
Only he couldn’t, because he knew absolutely nothing about it as he is only trained to tell people to piss off out of the premises and do their banking over the phone.
I knew more about the product than he did, as I have been using the missus online share account.
Why do they keep suburban branches staffed by numpties open at all?
Takes up much less space and to date it hasn’t endangered my foot.
..
The Model A is well under way.
Picking up some pieces from the sand blasters tomorrow, and have started cutting out the wood for the fame.
It is very weird.
I told one of the chicks at Commonwealth I would never deposit in the ATM because I wanted access to the funds instantly and she had no idea what I was talking about. Stupid bitch.
I have a good stack of American ash and maple in the shed ready for the frame.
Ash is a strange wood. Quite light, but hard. Yet fairly easy to cut.
Now that explains much.
This is what I am currently building.
Back when that thing was built Henry Ford and other industrialists knee what was what.
Firing on protesting workers and insisting on controlling every aspect of production, even buying rubber plantations and iron ore concerns.
No bloody commie unions at River Rouge in those days.
..
The BBC has come under fire over plans to broadcast Enoch Powell’s “racist” Rivers of Blood speech on Radio 4.
The broadcast marks the 50th anniversary of the politician’s controversial speech on immigration, widely considered one of the most inflammatory in modern history by a British politician.
A BBC spokesman said: “Many people know of this controversial speech but few have heard it beyond soundbites. Radio 4’s well established programme Archive on 4 reflects in detail on historical events and, in order to assess the speech fully and its impact on the immigration debate, it will be analysed by a wide range of contributors including many anti-racism campaigners.”
Europe’s Civilizational Exhaustion
Islam is filling the cultural vacuum of a society with no children and which believes — wrongly — it has no enemies.
In Sweden, by 2050, almost one in three people will be Muslim.
The European mainstream mindset now seems to believe that “evil” comes only from our own sins: racism, sexism, elitism, xenophobia, homophobia, the guilt of the heterosexual white Western male — and never from non-European cultures. Europe now postulates an infinite idealization of the “other”, above all the migrant.
A tiredness seems to be why these countries do not take meaningful measures to defeat jihadism, such as closing Salafist mosques or expelling radical imams.
Muslim extremists understand this advantage: so long as they avoid another enormous massacre like 9/11, they will be able to continue taking away human lives and undermining the West without awakening it from its inertia.
The epidemic of US white male suicide
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 60 percent of all suicides are firearm-related and 80 percent of firearm-related suicides are by white males. These men are older, uneducated and from an impoverished socioeconomic background.
Ford River Rouge plant
Girl made up story of being attacked in Va. because of her headscarf, police say
Police in Prince William County said Tuesday that a report of an attack on a 13-year-old girl who wore a headscarf in Woodbridge was false.
In a statement, police said a school resource officer and the department’s detectives found that the girl last week had “falsely reported” the incident, which they were investigating as a hate crime.
According to authorities, the girl said a man had cursed at her, grabbed her arm and showed a knife near Jato Court and Riverview Lane. She said the man was black and had also called her a terrorist.
Police said that “no altercation had occurred” and that the girl is expected to be charged with filing a false police report.
Her case will be handled through the juvenile justice system, police said.
The girl also told police that the man had removed her headscarf and placed a hand over her mouth when she tried to scream. When a motorist came by and saw what was happening, the attacker fled, the girl told police.
This story has been updated to reflect that police now say the girl’s report was false.
The Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan has called on citizens of Turkish origin in EU states to extend their political influence. “Personally take responsibilities in political parties and political mechanisms,” said Erdogan on Tuesday in an appeal “to my citizens in Europe”. Before AKP members of parliament in Ankara, Erdogan recalled that in the constitutional referendum a year ago more than 60% of Turks in Germany voted for the presidential system he wanted. “That means there is a power there. This power must also take effect in the local politics there.”
The U.S. immigration courts will temporarily halt a program that offers legal assistance to detained foreign nationals facing deportation while it audits the program’s cost-effectiveness, a federal official said Tuesday.
Officials informed the Vera Institute of Justice that starting this month it will pause the nonprofit’s Legal Orientation Program, which last year held information sessions for 53,000 immigrants in more than a dozen states, including California and Texas.
Facebook Bans German Historian for Saying ‘Islam Is Not Part of German History’
Last month, Facebook censored a German historian who posted a message about Islam’s historic impact on Germany. Facebook banned the historian for 30 days, even though 76 percent of Germans agree that Islam does not “belong to Germany.”
Palestinian-Belgian jihad expert Montasser AlDe’emeh has issued a serious warning to Europe. In Dutch newspaper “De Telegraaf”, he states that Europe is essentially importing a civil war by admitting refugees.
What?? I thought he was 6′ 8″? Unless his growth spurt was extremely late this all sounds very weird. From my experience of wedgies, he’d be too tall for most wedgiers to get the necessary leverage. And how would you shove him into a locker, 6′ high maximum? I guess whoever stuffed him into a locker is now working as a parcel packer at Amazon. Possibly he was viewed as a challenge, and maybe the school bullies got extra points.
Daley won his fourth Commonwealth Games gold medal as he and Dan Goodfellow won the synchronised 10m platform on the Gold Coast in Australia.
Homosexuality remains illegal in 70% of the 53 Commonwealth countries.*
“Coming to the Gold Coast and being able to live as an openly gay man is really important,” said Daley, 23.
*Let’s hope the next the next 37 Commonwealth Games are allocated in these countries.
The simple fact is that we Aussies pay more tax per bottle of spirits than anywhere in the western world. See that bottle of Four Pillars gin right there on the shelf for $75? Well that includes $23.17 of tax that goes straight to the federal government, before the 10 per cent GST is added to the selling price.
Thus the feds will take a little more than $30 from each bottle you buy. That amount will go up again in August and again next February. Since we started Four Pillars in December 2013, we have had nine tax increases.
A bottle of Four Pillars in Los Angeles sells for $US35 ($45) and has 49¢ of US federal government excise applied to it. I will say that again slowly: Forty. Nine. Cents. Our excise in Australia is now 50 times higher than the US.
Yes, Zyco, returned from an expat contract in Spain where moderately swallowable scotch or tequila was 14 euros per litre, tequila 12 euros, gin 11 euros or local rum 9-10 euros (although getting into less than moderately swallowable rocket fuel territory at this point). Cheapest wine cheaper than bottled water here. Strangely enough, there was no evidence of the mass alcohol-related pyschotic outbreaks we are all assured would happen if Australian booze excise was lowered.
Bill Pulver collected a $500,000 bonus on his way out the door at Rugby Australia after overseeing what many believe was the worst year on record for the code.
Pulver took home the bonus on top of his $775,000 salary last year, but made a tax deductible donation of $200,000 to the Australian Rugby Foundation, of which he is a director.
It is now the turn of his successor, Raelene Castle, to plot Australian rugby’s next move. Despite keeping a low profile on a self-styled “listening tour” since taking over in January, Castle has wasted no time calling in outside help.
Fairfax Media has learned that Castle has enlisted the services of Nielsen Sports consultant Michael Tange to map out what Australia’s Super Rugby involvement should look like in the next broadcast cycle, 2021-2025.*
*Isn’t that her job?