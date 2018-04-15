McCarthy good; Stalin bad

We are off to see Death of Stalin tonight, but unfortunately, as this article by Diana West makes all too clear, Stalinism is still not dead and can be seen at every turn and in what ought to be the most unlikely places: A Short, Communist History Of “McCarthyism”. Here’s the start of her article, but read it all:
It was one thing for the Communist Party organ, the Daily Worker, that pre-Twitter roadmap of every zig and zag of Kremlin directives, to have ramped up the information-war against Senator Joseph McCarthy in the early 1950s by turning the name of our greatest anti-communist hero into an epithet mouthed by the Left.
It is quite another for conservatives nearly 70 years later to keep pounding what was, after all, Stalin’s line.
And then from there onto M. Stanton Evans Blacklisted by History followed by Diana’s own American Betrayal.
Just yesterday we find that something like a third of millennials had never heard of Auschwitz or the Holocaust: Kids don’t know about the Holocaust because schools are pre-occupied with social justice.
This year, while studying World World II, my 11-year-old learned about the Holocaust for the first time. We studied books, watched a few short documentaries, and discussed the facts first, before I asked him finally, “What do you think?” He shook his head. “How could anyone do such a thing?”
That is a good start, to find out that people can do such things. And there is then Stalin’s gulags, and even modern Venzuela to catch up on. It’s not that those who forget history get to repeat it, but those who do not learn history end up being led around in chains.
I worked in theatrical production for most of my life. I’ve assisted, as a technician and Technical Director, in mounting some lousy offerings. But, “The Death of Stalin”? Word fail me. But I suppose I ought to read the script first. It may, and I emphasize, MAY be brilliant. However, I have reservations.
What’s the alternative that has the same recognition?
That’s because conservatives tell themselves, “Hey, the truth doesn’t need anyone to defend it, the truth is absolute and I’m the keeper of absolute truth so I’m unbeatable.”
Then the lefties beat them and prove them wrong for the umpteenth time and conservatives don’t miss a beat, they simply shift ground and say, “Here is the absolute truth! And it has always been thus!!”
Shrug. How do you teach the man who knows everything?
What’s the alternative that has the same recognition?
The Catictionary. We need it permanently in a side-bar somewhere.
By the way, is ‘learning’ about history the same as acknowledging it?
McCarthy said Truman Administration had communist agents. And others said Hollywood was dominated by communists.
Yrs ago I remember when my son whilst still at High School thought that the Vietnam War was the Second World War. I was at the time dumb founded to think he had no idea about such things; I suppose at the time I just took for granted that they taught school kids about such things at school. So much for school these days. However after he has now served several years in the army and is a decorated soldier from his service in Afghanistan, I have no doubt that he is a little wiser on many aspect of the last 100 yrs or so, of military history.
It all starts in our schools.
It pays to have scale before complaining what modern kids know.
WWII is so long ago that many kids have grandparents not born until after it. At best their great-grandparents will have served. I can’t even name my great-grandparents, let alone worry about what they worried about.
I would not call a 80 year old who couldn’t give me chapter and verse on the Franco-Prussian War ignorant. I imagine most of us know little about the Boer War. Yet they are the same distances back for us as WWII for a kid starting High School.
That you think it important is irrelevant to them. Just as you ignored what your grandparents thought was most important.
McCarthy was a paranoid demagogic drunk and (according to Wiki) heroin addict.
The dictionary definition of “McCarthyism”:
“… a vociferous campaign against alleged communists in the US government and other institutions carried out under Senator Joseph McCarthy in the period 1950–4. Many of the accused were blacklisted or lost their jobs, though most did not in fact belong to the Communist Party …”.
The Red Scare stared just a few years after WW2 during which the US and Soviet Union were allies and few people were aware of the true nature and threat posed by the spread of communism and Stalinism.
There were genuine traitors in the State Department but McCarthy rode on the work of the House Un-American Activities Committee formed before WW2 for personal advancement.
The scare metastasised into many areas outside government destroying the livelihoods of innocent people who may have had leftwing views but were certainly not spies, destroying freedom in order to save it.
The Great Purge in the USSR was magnified by the thousands of ‘little Stalins’ ready to denounce colleagues out of fear and ambition and the same happened during the Red Scare in the US, there are people of that ilk in every society given the right circumstances.
“That’s because conservatives tell themselves, “Hey, the truth doesn’t need anyone to defend it, the truth is absolute and I’m the keeper of absolute truth so I’m unbeatable.”
Then the lefties beat them and prove them wrong for the umpteenth time and conservatives don’t miss a beat, they simply shift ground and say, “Here is the absolute truth! And it has always been thus!!”
Shrug. How do you teach the man who knows everything?”
The communist infiltration of Western Institutions continues to this day.
I would suggest that rather than the communist inspired term McCarthyism, and the denigration of McCarthy, attached to that term it would be more appropriate to use a term like,
Muellerism.
Here is a man that withheld vital information back to protect a known murderer and drug pusher whilst allowing 4 innocent men to spend 30 years in gaol, 2 of whom died in gaol.
Here is a man that viscously pursued an innocent man for 5 years for causing anthrax deaths all the whilst ignoring credible evidence regarding the real culprit.
Go and do a bit more research.
No — the CC™ hysteria has a lot in common with the Red Scare.
Misfit a good friend who fled the Ukraine as a child with his family and is rabidly anti-Commie saw this and loved it. I’m looking to take my 15yo girl (who knows about the Holodomor as well as the Holocaust) to go see it. She knows who Stalin is. 🙂
My Carthage made shocking false allegations that Hollywood was riddled with communists ! It’s certainly not true today is it ? The intelligentsia ,in the “let’s pretend to be someone else “industry ,where drugs and illicit sex is rare , wouldn’t be fooled by false claims of socialist justice would they?
The shocking thing was that many of the Soviet dupes had parents who fled persecution in Russia and here are their children helping the persecutors against the kind people who gave them sanctuary,defies reason in my mind , bloody ingrates .
The ReStalinisation of the world grinds on.
The Australian racist settler obsolete deplorable prole is trapped in the upside down wreck of our country on the bottom of a godless commo lake.
The Stalinism is slowly rising into the last airpocket of freedom we are breathing, and the last words our leaders told us was not to worry, as Teddy Turnbull was just swimming off to get help, Mary-Jo.
Help from Teddy Shorten.
Comrades.