McCarthy good; Stalin bad

but unfortunately, as this article by Diana West makes all too clear, Stalinism is still not dead and can be seen at every turn and in what ought to be the most unlikely places: A Short, Communist History Of "McCarthyism". Here's the start of her article, but read it all:

It was one thing for the Communist Party organ, the Daily Worker, that pre-Twitter roadmap of every zig and zag of Kremlin directives, to have ramped up the information-war against Senator Joseph McCarthy in the early 1950s by turning the name of our greatest anti-communist hero into an epithet mouthed by the Left. It is quite another for conservatives nearly 70 years later to keep pounding what was, after all, Stalin’s line.

And then from there onto M. Stanton Evans Blacklisted by History followed by Diana’s own American Betrayal.

Just yesterday we find that something like a third of millennials had never heard of Auschwitz or the Holocaust: Kids don’t know about the Holocaust because schools are pre-occupied with social justice.

This year, while studying World World II, my 11-year-old learned about the Holocaust for the first time. We studied books, watched a few short documentaries, and discussed the facts first, before I asked him finally, “What do you think?” He shook his head. “How could anyone do such a thing?”

That is a good start, to find out that people can do such things. And there is then Stalin’s gulags, and even modern Venzuela to catch up on. It’s not that those who forget history get to repeat it, but those who do not learn history end up being led around in chains.