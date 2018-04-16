This is from Winston Churchill, found as the opening words of Daniel Hannan’s wonderful How We Invented Freedom & Why It Matters:

“There are few words which are used more loosely than the word “Civilization.” What does it mean? It means a society based upon the opinion of civilians. It means that violence, the rule of warriors and despotic chiefs, the conditions of camps and warfare, of riot and tyranny, give place to parliaments where laws are made, and independent courts of justice in which over long periods those laws are maintained. That is Civilization—and in its soil grow continually freedom, comfort, and culture. When Civilization reigns, in any country, a wider and less harassed life is afforded to the masses of the people. The traditions of the past are cherished, and the inheritance bequeathed to us by former wise or valiant men becomes a rich estate to be enjoyed and used by all.”

There is no culture like our Western civilisation and if it disappears it will not come back for a thousand years. None of the alternatives looking to be the replacement for our way of life will be anything other than tyranny and slavery for the vast bulk of the population. And if you don’t think our way of life is at risk, you are either completely clueless or think the past is a guarantor of the future. The totalitarian enemy is there at every turn, both outside the citadel and within. Let me just take this from (Lizzie) Beare from a previous thread, because it really is depressing how politically naive so many supposedly intelligent people are.

The ‘right’ circumstances for another ‘purge’ are upon us now; from the left. It is starting under the ‘Antifa’ thugs when ordinary people going about their business are called fascist/and or are subject to physical violence for simply attending a talk by a reputable clinical psychologist or a very clever gay young man making jokes. You see it when a prominent TV conservative is physically attacked on his way into a venue. You see it when the recently deposed Australian Prime Minister is punched in the face by a gay activist. You also see it when a man of J3wish-Yemini background tries to collect signatures at a rally supposedly in support of refugee immigration into Australia and a big loon not just yells but roars ‘Fascist’ at him three times virtually spitting in his face; simply because that J3wish man wearing a J#wish skull-cap is collecting signatures for a petition to recognize that white South African farmers facing a violent racist slow extinction are worthy of consideration as refugees. You see it when people are ‘reported’ and ‘punished’ for disagreement with current thought-police mandated thinking and you see it when the media and other cultural outlets self-censor. It is bred in our schools and our universities, this new fascism, and should be roundly called out for what it is, along with all of the other mind and thought control that political correctness is putting up for our little left Stalins of the day to play lawfare with against those who resist. Yes, there is ‘scale’ required to see how distant some history may be to the current generation. But that’s why it’s called history. All high school children should study the French Revolution, the Russian Revolution, the Nazi Holocaust, and Revolution of Mao in China with its later abysmal Cultural Revolution, plus the French-influenced Communism in Vietnam that ‘flowered’ in the Year Zero of Pol Pot’s Cambodia. A simple week on each would do it if necessary. And if schools are not doing it, then do it around the dinner table with your children. The lesson of history is that communist and other totalitarian societies always end with economic misery, gulags, secret police, a population turned upon itself, and eventually, piles of bodies. What on earth is in the history curriculum today now that Marxists control it and teach the teachers?

Socialists are totalitarians. The leaders of socialist movements want what is best for the leaders of socialist movements, and the rest of us be damned. Fools every one.

And for good measure, go see The Death of Stalin, a tragic story told in a lighthearted way. Being miseducated for the most part, most won’t know who Beria was, but the movie gets the politics right. You also need to know something about the doctors’ plot to get some of the jokes. An exceptionally good movie about life in a totalitarian state, which our socialist friends continue to shield their eyes and ears from all knowledge of.