Monday Forum: April 16, 2018
Aaah, yes, Mao’s springtime declaration of “Let a hundred flowers blossom and a hundred schools of thought contend” while privately talking about ‘luring snakes from their holes’. Rather naive of the critics to take him up on his offer, to be honest. When a dictator goes out of his way to ask you to criticise his regime, common sense would suggest silence is the safe option.
Unsubstantiated, therefore salacious.
I’ve had that friggin’ song in my head all day OCO. Thanks. 😠
I hate the SW of west. aust. Every business owner thinks your a rich chinese tourist or related to a middle east sultan. A poor cup of coffee is over $5 and a single serve of fish and chips cost $10.95, takeaway.And don’t ever ask for something with soy or a sandwich with salad picked fresh from the vege patch out back. The real sharks are behind the counters not in the sea.
Taiwan sat on the Security Council until about 1975, Snoopy. They never walked away from the U.N.
Taiwan also isn’t ruled by YT, the problem Rhodesia and pre 1992 South Africa had.
If Australia start enacting racist policies, we’ll end up the same way.
‘The ACT government is very reminiscent of the Hillary/Obama approach – look! shiny! while everything goes to hell and they divide up the spoils.’
Succinct and accurate Johanna!
What’s interesting is that the disconnect is arguably greatest in those areas where the Labor Greens government particularly likes to preen itself.
We have a vast human rights bureaucracy led by any number of ‘commissioners’, yet our model, UN rights-compliant gaol is overcrowded and awash with drugs and violence.
Our government trumpets its commitment to reconciliation and fawns on the local Aboriginal industry, yet the rate of Indigenous incarceration is worse even than Tory old NSW
We have an inclusive, caring/sharing public education system where a disabled kiddie can be locked in a cage in a classroom and no-one – teacher or bureaucrat – suffers any significant sanction
There are almost daily reports of violence, corruption, incompetence, bullying and general malfeasance right across our public institutions.
The sort of corruption pinpointed by Johanna is at lest partly the result of the ACT government’s increasing desperate hunt for revenue but in general it also seems to reflect the government’s lack of interest in real outcomes. A launch, a media release, a glossy ‘strategy’ and then the government moves on, leaving ongoing matters in the hands of a lazy, incompetent, cronyist and union-protected bureaucracy.
I’m absolutely in awe of Israel’s tunnel busting efforts.
1. Identify a tunnel being dug by Hamas while it is inside Gaza kilometres from the border.
2. Wait patiently until it enters Israeli territory.
3. Boom!
Margaret River is where the billable hours of Perth lawyers is converted into koppers logs and no-name wine that they try and sell you by the caseload.
If Australia doesn’t start doing something about islam we will have a gigantic cigar about the size of that asteroid up our collective arse.
Margaret River, Dunsborough and Yallingup are the WA equivalent to NSW’s Byron Bay.
Full of poseurs, spivs, rip-off merchants and fakers.
Avoid like the plague.
Margaret River, Dunsborough and Yallingup are the real reason west. aussies fly to Bali,Thailand or anywhere else in Asia. Better service, better hotels and still cheaper.
Politically incorrect Danish comedian rips the shit out of Sweden Pt1
Politically incorrect Danish comedian rips the shit out of Sweden Pt2
They’re both quite good but I like the second one more. The panel of women on the Swedish talk show is priceless.
No longer a member of the UN in 1972 = ruin. No longer a member of the UN in 1975 = all good. Those extra 3 years must be critical.
What’s this YT thingy that ruled RSA and Rhodesia?
I was under the impression that the Rhodies declared U.D.I. from Great Britain?
A *lot* cheaper.
Australia enacting clearly racist policies for the sake of a few Saffies is the issue, Snoopy, not the price of bananas in Taiwan.
As in 75% cheaper without even trying.
Had a family member from South Africa spend 10 days with us. Left Saturday. Expropriation and lawlessness along with the future of SA were much discussed. His occupation means that he is contact with a wide cross section of people of all races. He is a fluent Zulu speaker so he hears a lot more than most do. The farm situation is really difficult for those of our family who still farm in South Africa. They are all close to retirement age and the farms would have either been sold or passed onto their children. Some had bought additional farms and their kids have taken these over as their inheritance. Now they have no value.
My family member feels that many will go down with the Titanic. They will close their minds to what is happening as did many Rhodesians. This includes those who are not farmers and own property and businesses. Our advice is that they encourage their mostly graduate kids to migrate and use family reunion to get their parents here. Very hard to tell people this.
I visit SA regularly to visit family but generally avoid the issues faced there. However the on a recent visit I had to drive through the Transkei and my brother passed me a cloth wrapped bundle to take with me. Opened it to find a Walther PPK. First time I had my hands on a handgun since leaving SA 25 years ago. He has no illusions of the dangers.
How is accepting (as refugees) people facing genocide “racist polic[y]”?
The UN is finished as an unaccountable transnational bureaucracy. Don’t over egg the future influence of dying treaties.
I was under the impression that the Rhodies declared U.D.I. from Great Britain?
Distraction squirrel, Zulu. What about Australia enacting policies that get us on the wrong side of Washington and London, like South Africa and Rhodesia did?
I was living in the capital of a SE Asian country while the USD and AUD were at parity. The rack rate for a standard 5 star room at the Sheraton was USD 100/night. At that time in Perth, you couldn’t book *any* short stay hotel room for $100/night.
Our dollar has weakened slightly but the affordability situation remains largely the same.
From johanna at 5:29 pm:
A point well made Johanna, notwithstanding it being immediately declared unclean by the blog head prefect.
Years ago municipal councils, like Canberra, switched to prescriptive planning, with minimum frontages and lot sizes and the like as primary development controls. Not long after fat councilors discovered that prescriptive controls prevented them from doing favours for their mates, which is why they enter local government in the first place.
Discretionary powers to vary for “minor” non compliances were quietly granted to CEOs or chief planners and they don’t have to justify their decision other than to cite “minor”. You do not know about that because you are not to know.
Ssssshhhh now – I think I might have got away with addressing you directly.
Our sheep have a better chance of survival than the ALP/ Greens refo flotillas
I’ll ask again. What is YT?
How is accepting (as refugees) people facing genocide “racist polic[y]”?
The White Australia Policy was binned 50 years ago. We now have a non discriminatory Immigration Policy.
To accept people as refugees who are not so recognised by the U.N. would make a mockery of our unauthorised entrants Policy and would raise questions about the refugees on Manus and Nauru who have been there for years.
Prioritising one race over another is racist, and the Media in Australia will have a field day if a Coalition Government is silly enough to fall for it.
Just a question for the Cattery, when did every second person in Melbourne seemingly come from the subcontinent?
Our sheep have a better survival rate than public hospital patients.
But prioritising Rohingyas over other Burmese ethnic groups is ‘A Good Thing’ and to our eternal shame if we don’t do it?
Our indigenous whisperer sock waxing lyrical about racism. Still pondering the Kingaroy comment. Easy to spot ay…..
Quite so. We’ve recently rescued many refugees from South Sudan and Syria. It would be appropriate non-discrimination to rescue white South Africans now too. They are more likely to suffer actual genocide than either South Sudanese or Syrians (except the few remaining Christians and Yasidis – who we should also accept).
IT..ASA plus patients land somewhere.
Nick. Tasmanians seek work where ever they can.
Tasmanians in turbans, Atoms.
Our sheep have a better survival rate than the chances of an Indigenous kid being sexually assaulted by a tribal member.
No it’s not.
Every second Nick?
You haven’t been to Box Hill or Glen Waverley shopping centres yet, obviously.
Yes, but we have a slightly better chance of keeping our gonads.
Not exactly on my bucket list, Nota.
So, what’s the story? It’s gone from SE Asian students en masse, to Indians everywhere.
But prioritising Rohingyas over other Burmese ethnic groups is ‘A Good Thing’ and to our eternal shame if we don’t do it?
The U.N. says they’re refugees.
Only people in U.N. camps get processed.
Rohingya are the only Burmese group in U.N. camps, so they get sent to Australia. There aren’t any U.N. camps in South Africa, so no Saffies are coming here as refugees.
How hard is it for you to understand that.
Thank you Calli.
A woman as young as Diana would have extremely malleable, a little more attention would have been all it took.
Of course he should have married Camilla in the first place.
But that’s another story.
From PJ Media on dangerous drugs. The modern apothecary is certainly innovative and agile.
2. Whoonga
This South African drug is a mixture of detergent, rat poison, and antiretroviral drugs given to people suffering from AIDS. Because of that last ingredient, AIDS patients are being mugged for their drugs or, worse yet, addicts are deliberately infecting themselves with AIDS to get easier access to the drug.
A friend of mine died right before my eyes last year. He threw up his intestines – it was really scary I didn’t want that to happen to me. ( BBC)
1. Krokodil
Over a million people in Russia are addicted to this drug made with painkillers, gasoline, lighter fluid, paint thinner, and industrial cleaning agents among other potential ingredients.
Fuck the UN.
Snoopy
#2688185, posted on April 16, 2018 at 7:38 pm
I’ll ask again. What is YT?
Whitie. A strictly non-racist term (sarc).
Nick Box Hill is little Shanghai, Glen Waverley is more mixed.
Fuck the UN.
Even Trump wouldn’t be game to fuck the U.N..
Do some research. The Allies in [email protected] were known as the United Nations.
They’re still around, and still not to be fucked with.
Great site with graphs and data about how fossils have greatly benefited humanity:
http://www.moralcaseforfossilfuels.com/data/
Snoopy at 1945
But prioritising Rohingyas over other Burmese ethnic groups is ‘A Good Thing’ and to our eternal shame if we don’t do it?
Just as prioritising Hazara Afghans over other Afghan ethnic groups was a ‘Good Thing” a few years ago.
He doesn’t have to, Nikki Haley does it every day.
Thanks, BJ. So it’s a term that those only with ears finely attuned to dog whistles use?
Well said. The use – by date of the United Nations passed sometime in the mid 1960’s.
Even Trump wouldn’t be game to fuck the U.N..
Trump Keeps Promise, Pulls Funding from UN
Only from UNRWA so far, but they’re a part of UNHRC.
Oops, meant to blockquote Nemkat’s comment. Sorry.
Even if they were, which I doubt, so what? Amnesty International used to be committed to freedom, now it’s committed to destroying free speech and Western nation states. Similarly whatever was the rationale for the UN, it’s long gone.
http://zeenews.india.com/sports/cricket/cricket-world-cup-ms-dhoni-hails-indian-supporters-at-packed-mcg_1550864.html
The obsolete Melbourne cricket ground now a home game for subcontinental teams.
Is there nothing CAGW can’t do? I blame the shabbiness of the cat socks on the demise of the incandescent globe. Once the go to for darning, the sock ubermeister had to make do with energy efficient globes that looked like pig’s pizzles, butt plugs and cattle prods. What sock will you wear today?
Sure you did, Sweets. Ovation of the Seas is long gone from Australian waters. She sailed for Singapore at the end of March and is currently docked in Na Trang, Vietnam.
Tell us another of your dreams, about Grigor and Beth.
The hidden cost of “renewables”… ok so its well hidden from the watermelons
The ultimate way of shifting pollution on a grand NIMBY scale
China, the true cost of Britain’s clean, green wind power experiment: Pollution on a disastrous scale
The rationale for the United Nations is to keep the peace.
Puny Australia thumbing it’s nose and enacting racist policies won’t be taken lightly.
That’s why the Government won’t even consider it.
Take your own advice, nemkat.
The United Nations was formed in 1945 after WW2 ended.
It’s precursor was the League of Nations, formed in 1920 after WW1, and the US never joined that organisation.
Snoopy
#2688213, posted on April 16, 2018 at 8:10 pm
Whitie. A strictly non-racist term (sarc).
Thanks, BJ. So it’s a term that those only with ears finely attuned to dog whistles use?
Not sure my ears are that finely tuned, took me a while to work it out.
Did it come from one of the trolls?
Yes, it certainly did, Sweets. See my earlier comment. Say hello to Uncle Ho.
You got any more attempts at humor like that?
The United Nations was formed in 1945 after WW2 ended.
It’s precursor was the League of Nations, formed in 1920 after WW1, and the US never joined that
Those facts aren’t in dispute, Pedro.
The forces arrayed against Germany, Japan, and a few others, between 1939 and 1945, was called the United Nations. Australia was a part of it.
Look it up.
Anybody that does not unwaveringly cower in compliance to the signed united nations conventions, where Australia capitulated and offered to commit economic and cultural genocide as war reparations for optically appearing to have streets and cities full of ‘crackers’ is a racist.
Their branch stacked united nations votes as the special interest groups arrange.
The Big Men of polygamous cultures have to dump and dispose of millions of unmarried excess military age males with no prospects, after putting mass numbers of childbrides into rapeharems. Dump them west, see what happens.
Indian organised crime makes superprofits from running ‘migration agencies’ where Australian citizenship is sold as a commodity to peasants, and the indian mafia gets the money.
The chinese communist party sees the chinese diaspora growing in power and influence in Australia, five million chinese or ten million in Big Australia will provide an environment for the chicom leadership to exert significant power in the Antipodes.
Cower in compliance, or their united nations will quickly genocide your country, instead of doing you slowly. End result the same.
Comrades.
wapo, link redacted for mental health reasons
and comey avoided telling trump it was funded by democrats, what a piece of shit
The reason for the current united nations to exist is the genocide of the west and the utter destruction of the anglosphere.
Once this is done, their united nations will crumble away, culturally the idea of the minnow nations having a vote worth the same as china and india and the new great powers is an idea that dies with the anglosphere.
The fact is Taiwan is doing just fine despite not being a member of the UN.
Can anyone see Julie Bishop pulling us out of the UN? Or Mal?
Can anyone see Julie Bishop pulling us out of the UN? Or Mal?
Course not. They’re not stupid.
the socks here really epitomise the left’s relentless universal faggotisation of western culture
Voyager of the Seas today. Radiance of the Seas tomorrow.
Perhaps they all look alike.
Nah, Blow Job, It came from you first. Just slightly different spelling. My bolding.
Tweet tweet. Here boy.
You know Dutton did not use UNHCR for the last big humanitarian intake?
Asylum seekers resource centre had a big sulk about it.
He sent his own staff in to find Yadizi, there were articles, in newspapers.
Not as if local Syrian Community hadn’t told his office Syrian Christians had been driven out of UNHCR camps and were not registered with them, either.
The other thing the UN is doing to destroy the West is alarmism and it’s mutant offspring renewables.
It really is a putrid organisation and our UN lackeys are filth.
There is no racial priority. People are at risk. The colour of their skin makes no difference. If Australia determines they are deserving refugees, so be it.
Why are you shilling for the UN?
Lotus Blossom. Another G & T?
A Canadian couple may face charges after live-streaming their home-brewed sting operation Thursday against a man they called a “predator” looking to have sex with their 13-year-old daughter.
The socks here really epitomise the left’s relentless universal faggotisation of western culture
The UN is pretty much as discredited now as the League of Nations became. It is useful as a Potemkin way of shifting responsibility for stuff, that’s about it. So the governments of the West can throw some dosh to the UN to pay for some Bangladeshi and Tongan peacekeepers in some crudhole to be able to point to the voters that they are doing something. It’s not entirely useless as a way to centralise food aid to those same crudholes and to shame mid-level countries into contributing.
But the corruption and harm the UN is doing more than balances what little remaining good they’re doing. Like cholera in Haiti or industrialised rape in Congo. The Palis are so good at manipulating UN agencies they’ve financed themselves for 70 years. UNRWA acts as an excuse to keep a claim on Israeli territory and to inflate the total of refugees to 5 times the actual number. All of which feeds into their war budget.
Then there’s the various UN clubs like the UNHRC. The list of dictatorships and disgusting regimes who’ve gotten themselves onto that club is long – because if they control it they can avoid censure from it. Any surprise then at this story?
UN’s Human Rights Council Condemns Israel More than Rest of World Combined
That was in 2016. There were another 5 resolutions against last month.
There’s a moderating effect from the Security Council which tends to limit bad behaviour from Russia and China as they get embarrassed if everyone opposes them (both countries have to keep their plebs from getting unhappy). But that hasn’t stopped Russia in Syria, Ukraine, Georgia and Moldova and it hasn’t stopped the Chinese from taking over the SCS and persecuting people they don’t like (here’s one from today on that).
On top of that the Left has captured it to force socialism onto all and sundry using Gaia as the excuse. We see what the UN has caused here through the Paris Convention. Disastrous! When you dig into the UN hierarchy of the people pushing this crap they are all far-lefty.
It’s clear the UN needs to be defunded and abolished. They’ve become a blight on civilization.
/rantoff
What if they were offered a deal they couldn’t refuse? A deal even better than the Trait0r44/Killary deal?
calli
#2688237, posted on April 16, 2018 at 9:03 pm
Voyager of the Seas today. Radiance of the Seas tomorrow.
Perhaps they all look alike.
A ship is a ship Calli, it has one great disadvantage to any other transport, it uses the seas to travel and you can’t get off when you feel like it.
In my youth during hols I was stupid enough to sign on a tuna boat at UllaDulla going to Port Lincoln. Lasted 2 months and literally kissed the dirty timbers of Lincoln’s wharf when got off.
It was an adventure and half, I wrote it up so I remember it.
My fave with the UN is the group of nations that would not sign the universal human rights declaration. The usual culprits..
Seems to be ingrained in you, Fatso. You said it twice.
I have some employees here at the moment, Northern European, and they say they play spot the Aussie when in Sydney. If it means racism to halt that change then I am all for it.
There is no racial priority. People are at risk. The colour of their skin makes no difference. If Australia determines they are deserving refugees, so be it.
Of course the colour of the Saffie farmers skin makes all the difference, Empire.
Otherwise your heart would be bleeding for people in Somalia, Nigeria, the DRC, Mali, and a heap of other shitholes.
Sure you can, Mark. Just a few days ago a woman demonstrated this, 300Kms west of Noumea.
chop chop
Machete Attack Every 90 Minutes in ‘Gun-Free’ Britain
Don’t take too much Imodium.
Man dies from too much anti-diarrhea medication (30 Mar)
Otherwise enjoy your cruise on Norovirus of the Seas!
That is quite funny, Helen. Northern Europeans playing spot the Aussie in Sydney.
So Captain Oblivious, tell us why we should remain in the UN. You have been very vague about this.
You can start now.
The socks here really epitomise the left’s relentless universal faggotisation of western culture.
I have some employees here at the moment, Northern European, and they say they play spot the Aussie when in Sydney. If it means racism to halt that change then I am all for it.
Yep, that’s racism, Helen.
You may remember John Howard suggested the rate of Asian Immigration was a bit high, about 30 years agu.
It took him ten years to live that down, and he never mentioned it again.
Imagine the firestorm of indignation if South African farmers were put at the head of te queue.
It would be the end of the Government, and the Saffies would still be in South Africa.
Instead of dissembling, answer the question. Why are you shilling for the UN?
Then you can provide some tasty sauce for the genocide situation in the aforementioned alternative African shitholes.
Dr Faustus;
We desperately need to politically isolate the top 15% of the Australian population.
Or start organising bush redoubts to survive the collapse.
(Don’t mind me – grogblogger tonight.)
Fatso, that’s three times. You’re clearly in love with “relentless universal faggotisation”. You need some help to break the addiction? Maybe some piano wire therapy?
Hey Mote.
Why don’t you write a Guest Post about what a great idea it would be for the Turnbull Government to jump unlimited numbers of White South Africans to the head of the Refugee Resettlement queue?
You can start now.
HK poses risk to China without national security law: Wang
Are all Grogarly’s sock puppets on the Cat, drunk? Is this the result of the bender that started yesterday, with red wine over the lunch table?
Captain Oblivious tries to deflect straight away.
Tell us oh learned one. Answer my question and explain why we should remain in the UN.
My guess is therecare mire than a few cats here that might like to see your response to that question.
Oh and call me Motelier, only friends call me mote.
he jumps when called a sock. too. stupid. for. words.
Remember to respect your elders Captain Oblivious.
Bruce of Newcastle
#2688246, posted on April 16, 2018 at 9:09 pm
The UN is pretty much as discredited now as the League of Nations became. It is useful as a Potemkin way of shifting responsibility for stuff, that’s about it. So the governments of the West can throw some dosh to the UN to pay for some Bangladeshi and Tongan peacekeepers in some crudhole to be able to point to the voters that they are doing something.
Didn’t the US also reduce its funding of peacekeeping operations, as well as the UNRWA?
Are all Grogarly’s sock puppets on the Cat, drunk?
That’s not a very nice way to address Zippy, Zulu.
Accurate?
Probably…
Ah, Bruce, that’s quite sad. I’m afraid Imodium in any quantities will not relieve the verbal diarrhea you sometimes resort to in your pursuit of acceptance by the Cat hive mind.
Nilk;
Please don’t take this the wrong way, but I was resurrecting an old hard drive and I happened to load an old Firefox system with saved data and there was a copy of you on your blog going crook at your daughter who would have been about three, and her travails of the correct way to wipe post toilet.
“‘But I want to do it this way!”
“Then you’ll get sick!”
As the father of two girls, I had to laugh, and I’ve never forgotten the parallels with mine…
Just like chop chop?
Change.org has asked me to sign Hinch’s petition to ban live exports of all animals.
Apparently 60 Minutes and 4 Corners are so persuasive our fearless senator wants to destroy every individual and company involved in the industry.
Justice Party? Nah.
Newsflash. The UN has been calling Australia racist for years.
So what?
The socks are full of snark tonight.
The worst racists in the world are muslims and blacks. And the UN is theirs.
IR;
Depends where that fucker is gonna land, eh, mate?
O/T I know, but way back on another thread, you mentioned Peter Tsouras’s alternate history “novels.” I don’t read much fiction, these days, but I did read the “alternate history” of D – Day – based on three premises. The Americans evacuated Omaha Beach, the proposed British airborne Operation “Royal Oak” did go ahead, and failed, and H#tler, instead of feeding the Panzer divisions into Normandy piecemeal, launched one mighty offensive. Interesting reading.
Graegoogs seems to have abandoned his needy attempts at normality and reverted to the creepy defective sockwit he has always been. Be true to yourself fvckwit.
The Greens want to legalise cannabis for Australians over the age of 18, in a bid to take the drug out of the hands of criminal dealers.
The death throes of a dying party, it coulda worked if the year was 1974, though.
I wonder if P will ‘leap’ to Bruce’s defence? She owes him one.
Like I said, I dont give a damn if some fuck labels me racist, I am sick of bending over the log of appeasement allowing some fucker to have a go and fuck my country over.
I reckon there are plenty more like me. Who cares Johnny tried to loose his label of racisit. I would wear my badge with pride if it meant we stayed the same or even glory be moved back to where we were 40 years ago.
Rae – I’m quite fair about such things. Cooping a bunch of people up in a relatively small enclosed space isn’t especially healthy. Planes are big tubes full of disease (I often caught flu in them before the vaccine became available to wukkas). Trains and buses can’t be good either, but the cold dry air of planes seemed to be especially effective for pathogen transmittance.
Greens hate cars but I wonder if the humble automobile has been an unrecognised advance in epidemiology?
Heavens, Helen. Don’t watch Fifty Shades Darker. Especially not the scenes that follow Anastasia saying to Christian “Take me to the Red Room“.
The worst racists in the world are muslims and blacks.
Racism is preferring your own kind to others. Nothing necessarily bad about it.
Unless you’re YT.
And the UN is theirs.
Don’t be silly. The U.N. belongs to London and Washington.
Blacks and Muslims are blunt instruments for the U.N.
Rae go suck your dick til you implode, then suck it some more, then some more all that remains is a small stain on your many stained carpet you ignorant fuck.
Treat Captain Oblivious with the disdain it deserves.
Make him prove every statement, shoot down every lie, and embarrass it at every opportunity.
Why should we stay in the UN Captain Oblivious?
Proof or it isn’t true Captain Oblivious.
Ignore is best.
Scroll.
The troll got very dssperate the other day when shown minimal attention.
Nah, Bruce. Your linked article was about some guy od-ing on Imodium in North America, where Norovirus (previously known as Norwalk virus) is endemic. Nothing to do with cruising or cruise ships.
My comment on the verbal diarrhea you engage in was entirely factual.
LL
Still awaiting the proof from Captain Oblivious that bouncers were being dragged before the courts for assaulting old drunks.
The internet never forgets.
cohenite
#2688308, posted on April 16, 2018 at 9:49 pm
The worst racists in the world are muslims and blacks. And the UN is theirs.
Look no further than the two most populous nationalities on earth Cohenite.
That’s no way for a lady to speak, Helen, old girl.
‘Twere a very big cruise ship I saw the other morning in what I termed the half-dawn. Looked like the Ovation to me, but the eyes play tricks in a half light.. It was still quite dark out there, only a little glow in the East getting ready to burst forth. Unlike our troll obsessive, I don’t keep track of these floating hotels. Hairy would have picked it because he really does have eagle eyes. Slumbering huggable ape was soundo though.
It’s a nice time of almost day, that ten minutes when the dawn comes up over the ridge of The Gap into my study and slowly pushes the shadows of night off the harbor. It’s definitely time then for Tom’s toons and some brekky to break the spell, the thrall of just sitting there, being, not doing, taking in the turning of the world before the Currawongs and Kookaburras are onto it.
Julia Gilliard’s ban on the live cattle trade knocked on to the live sheep trade. The price of shipping wethers fell that year from $135 per head, to just over $55. We were supposed to be turning off 2500 shipping wethers that year. 2500 sheep x an $80 loss per head. All right if I send your party the invoice, Derryn? Oh, that was just in one year alone.
The Dumb , it burns.
Tell us a bit about the secretary general of the U.N. Nemcat…………………………………..
Tell us what he was doing before he was the SEc Gen
Your naivety is getting you fired up us you realise you know ferk all about the U.N.
and what it is about.
And it didn’t exist until after WW2 and certainly didn’t exist as the global socialist enemy of the west it is these days.
F. ck off and try and play with uni students or some other bunch of kids at your political level.
The adults are talking here.
Eurovision winner Conchita reveals HIV diagnosis
‘Twere Marie Celeste heavin’ close to shore.
Shoulda gone to Specsavers.
I prefer the kind of vegetables in my own garden- so I’m a racist on that basis?
It may be irrelevant to the public, but it is probably relevant to someone you want to insert bodily fluids into.
BoN;
I’m confused – from your link to NASA NEOs, L3 is opposite the sun?
I Get L4 and L5, but L3?
How’d L3 get to the other side of the sun? I thought Lagrange points were the domain of the earth/moon system. The mechanics may have been transferable to other bodies, but something.
(Forgive the mistakes – I’se been drunkin’.)
Is it not racist to ban people who are under threat of death due to the colour of their skin from claiming reffo status yet admit hoards of Mussies as reffos who are under no real threat at all, just because they are part of the U.N’s plan to break up the west?
They only want Mussies.
That group or racist, sexist, patriarchial homophobic anti western peasants that will refuse to integrate.
Who are in no danger because of their identity, and if by some slim chance they are in danger it won’t be from Christians or white farmers in Africa, but from those from their own religious sect.
There are supposed to be certain criteria needed to be passed to become a reffo.
The Farmers of South Africa pass every criteria.
The left hate the west.
It’s their motivation and they would rather have whites killed than allow any other westerner in.
The true racists.
She?
Hmmmmmm
Son, uncle and brother.
All masculine in the way “She” talks about herself.
Confused, so am I.
Helen speaks well and offers extremely sound advice.
Many of us were thinking what she said, things to that effect, in our various ways.
Persistent stupid trolling is getting on everyone’s nerves.
Lagrange points involve 3 bodies: 2 large and one small where the gravitational force of the 2 larger bodies equals the contrary centrifugal force of the smaller so that the smaller one isn’t sucked into either of the larger ones.
Can we swap Nemkat for a South African family?
If they are in no danger over there, maybe he’d like to do a house swap holiday.
Inidgenous duo A B Original win best album award and best lyrics –
You can call it what you want
But it just don’t mean a thing
No, it just don’t mean a thing
Fuck that, homie
You can come and wave your flag
But it don’t mean a thing to me
No, it just don’t mean a thing
Fuck that, homie
and in another song –
The brothers are back, they pay stacks to see ’em
Fuck it up worse than Eso in a wax museum
This plastic scene like Plasticine
You see the mould is old and the facts are being
That I rock shows like I had four clones
Eight microphones, and cuss so much it sounds like Morse Code
So fuck you and where your horse go
Cause once you see dorsal it’s too late, that’s ya torso.
I think we’ve discovered a new Tim Rice or Bernie Taupin.
A good site must have a troll or 2.
Rae is obviously one; nemkat seems to be another but he/she/it needs to lift its game.
Beth. Who is “us”? If you refer to the unseemly last comment of Helen upthread, I certainly wasn’t thinking that? Totally unladylike words from Helen, and totally uncalled for, IMO.
Couldn’t find me specs in a hurry. Had to wear my prescription sunnies.
They didn’t help much. 🙂
Trolls taking offense is music to my ears.
It may be irrelevant to the public, but it is probably relevant to someone you want to insert bodily fluids into.
Love is love.
I don’t prefer my race to others, but if you are going to be racist toward me first, or discriminate against me because I am male , or some little Uni student bitch there on her parents or my taxes, who has yet to work, decides I have some sort of privilege based on my skin colour and genitalia, you are eventually going to get a response.
There’s only so much fuckwittery and racist, sexist hatred poured toward us that we can ignore, especially while we slave away to pay for the bludgers having a go at us.
Mary Beard has a new TV series,’Civilisations’ as a rebuttal to Kenneth Clark’s classic ‘Civilisation’. Apparently it has several segments worth watching but, from this excellent review it seems she tries a little too hard and leads the reviewer back to the original ‘Civilisation’.
Could we? Great idea.
Make it permanent though.
Get ’em to drill his feet to the floor.
They’re good at that.
Rae, you make an arsewipe of yourself with this pathetic virtue signalling.
People like you cause the problems.
But then again, that’s just what you want isn’t it?
What’s your feelings about the west , Rae?
Rather symbolic of the whole situation Eurabia finds itself in.
Australians.
Who the fuck do you think she was talking about, shitfabrains?
Will we ever see the day when a remotely right of centre singer closes a Q&A?
It’s a little unclear whether our Conchita is an inserter or an insertee.
No matter. HIV doesn’t discriminate.
Syria missile attack technical stuff:
Nineteen of the US air-launched missiles used in Syria were a new type of weapon that had never been fired in combat but helped destroy the Barzeh research and development centre near Damascus.
The 19 extended-range AGM-158B joint air-to-surface stand-off missiles (known as JASSM-ER) were launched from more than 800km away. The missile has a range more than twice that of any other air-launched weapon used in the Syria operation. The RAF’s Storm Shadow missile, carried by the Tornados, has a range of about 250-290km. However, the longest-range weapons used in the operation were the sea-based Tomahawks, which have a range of more than 1600km.
The 2000lb (907kg) JASSM-ER precision-guided missiles flew on their pre-determined route using an anti-jam GPS navigation system. They hit the Barzeh site at the same time as 57 US Navy Tomahawk cruise missiles arrived from US warships in the eastern Mediterranean, Red Sea and North Arabian Sea.
The JASSM-ER missiles were designed by Lockheed Martin with stealth technology, and none of them was targeted by Syrian air defence systems.
The Pentagon said none of the 105 missiles fired by the three nations were hit by Syrian air defences. Syria fired 40 surface-to-air missiles but not until after the raid was over. The more advanced Russian defence system at the base in Latakia province was switched on but never locked on to any missile.
The Times.
Nicholas Taleb worked Mary Beard over on Twitter about six months ago. It wasn’t pretty.
Have you noticed that HIV has gone from being the curse of homosexuals and in need of a crash research programme to cure it, to a minor inconvenience not worth discussing with a sex partner?
It was madness to look for drugs to ameliorate it. If we’d let them kill themselves off, the disease would have disappeared by now. Instead, it will continue spreading.
One troll off the Cat, for one South African family, prepared to live and work in rural Australia? Put me down for Nemkat and Rae, and I could find housing, and paid work for two South African farming families.
“Kak unt betaal est die wet van die Traansvaal!”
m0nty was in here yesterday or the day before, skiting about Comey’s book or some aspect of the Mueller investigation or whatever.
They talk about a slow burn. This isn’t slow. Comey is being exposed as the show boater he is (seriously? Trump is short? His handshake indicated his hands were smaller than average? That’s petty shit in any man’s language).
Like I said. m0nty’s presence is always a good sign for the Trumpsters. It invariably means Trump will come out on top.
Fair comment.
‘Twere Marie Celeste heavin’ close to shore.
Shoulda gone to Specsavers.
Marie Celeste calls in to Sydney every two years. She is commanded by Field Marshall Custer, and home-ported at the Alamo.
Comey’s book is going to help Trump’s 2020 campaign. We need more Comey books. Maybe Mueller will write one after he’s delivered his findings. Great!
I’ve never been Beth on the Cat.
Rae’s hearing his voices again, making things up, talking to ghosts in his head.
Stelazine, Rae. The little blue ones.
Interesting Palace Chooks reaction today. You can’t tell me that she wasn’t briefed about the games opening and closing ceremonies. I don’t believe it.
Beatty would have filled her in about the run of the ceremony and where she sat in the scheme of things.
M0nty is a troll worth having. He’s like a weather vane. Useful.
Total cop out.
Can you imagine the behind the scenes as her people talk to Beattie’s people, (hundreds of them).
The failure of their performance for one, will not be comprehended.
They’re lefties and not used to criticism from the media.
Me laughing hard Kemosabe
Nope. No right-of-centre performer would go on Q&A in the first place, and in any event the only right-of-centre singers who could expose themselves as such would be way too big for Q&A.
There are five Lagrange points in the Earth moon system. Two are in lunar orbit, sixty degrees ahead of the moon and sixty degrees behind. One is in lunar orbit and a counter moon, always the opposite side of the earth to luna. The other two are also on the line joining Earth to moon, one between Earth and moon, the last one on the other side of the moon.
They are variously semi-stable. The last two are unstable along the line joining Earth to moon, but stable orthogonal to the line.
Well, maybe I’ve had a drink too many, because that sounds pretty good to me.
The fabric of the world is thin at numinous times like dusk and dawn.
Alternatively, some people would believe anything. 🙂
I must say that I did welcome the many plaudits of Cats on my legitimate purchase and enjoyment of Fire and Fury. But it is time now to move on from the lighter side of truth, justice and the American way. So, to that end I have now purchased and will no doubt enjoy reading David Gillespies tome entitled Taming Toxic People: The science of identifying & dealing with psychopaths at work & at home. I expect it will be well worth the marked price of $29.99, which I did not pay.
Have not heard that term since Steve from Brisbane was bounced out of here.
The Earth Sol pair also has similar Lagrange points, as do all the other planets. The Trojan asteroids are at Lagrange points for sol Jupiter.
Where’s Dr. Stimpy? One of our trolls is critically loony tonight.
Is our good doc rostered off or something?
Dr. Beaugan just won’t do tonight; too French, and no bedside manner.
Anyway, we need a Specialist with major pharmaceutical skills.
Stimpy’s the man.
I hope you got a copy for Mother too Graegoogs.
Here is a hint Captain Oblivious, look in the mirror. That will save you more money.
Oh. Speak of the devil.
Evening, Dr. BG.
Advice with this troll is to never try talking therapy.
In your capable hands now.
Try not to be uncouth, struth. It’s unbecoming.
struth, it’s where the sun sinks slowly. Every day.
Rae has a Superman comic.
Nostalgia running deep and wide tonight.
Those were the days, my friend.
Jupiter has thousands of trojan asteroids – and then there’s retrograde asteroid Bee-Zed, or 2015 BZ509:
This Backwards-Orbiting Asteroid Has Been Flirting With Death For A Million Years
Try holding your breath.
You paid $68 for a low rent supermarket sparkling, god knows how much you paid for the book.
Grog’s is easy to rev up.
Yair. Been there. It’s called going over to the dark side.
Sort of OK to visit, but I wouldn’t want to live there.
He’s the worst boxer I’ve ever encountered. Telegraphs all his weaknesses.
struth. That’s not nice either. Had you said it to egg_ he’d be inviting you to Newcastle for a round or three refereed by Bruce.
At last. Bedtime!!! Clean sheets. We’ve gotta make the bed first. Night all.
Grogarly and all his sock puppets having been drawn, hanged and quartered in the town square, my bed, and a good book awaits. Night, all.
From BoN’s Near Earth Object link:-
2010 TK7 is quite large- about 320 metre diameter and the only known object positioned at a stable Earth-Sun Lagrangian point.
But he said it to you Captain Oblivious. Got those court documents about all those bouncers assaulting old drunks? Too hard? Maybe you were wrong, again.
I’m a very tolerant man, Lizzie, but grigory and sock rae turn my stomach and I scroll past and ignore. I was prepared to give nemkat a go, but I’ve given up on him.
If there was a button I could press which exploded their heads Kingsman style, I’d do it as a public service.
Talking of Dark side of the moon, that’s not a bad red.
Nirvana from Claymore wines in the Clare Valley is my wine of the week.
A rock solid yummy shiraz.
Geditintaya.
Opened it to find a Walther PPK. First time I had my hands on a handgun since leaving SA 25 years ago. He has no illusions of the dangers.
Several Saffie’s work for me. ALL members of their families over 18 are armed, a few younger too. The dangers are very real.
Strap on yer fitbit shitfer and we’ll go a few rounds.
Hey ol’ shitfabrains grogerlery- Rae.
Your the most boring troll we have ever had here.
You’re not as sharp as our egg, or any other.
You really are a yawnfest of blandness.
If you were a food, you’d be Cus Cus.
An over rated tasteless filler which only peasants would contemplate eating out of pure starvation.
Yet lefties bore you to shit wanking on about it.
And it’s sooooooooooooooooooooooo yesterday.
‘Dillo, get over here! What odds on googy boy?
Doing a few rounds the fitbitted shitfa shitted
the fitbitted shitty shitfa shitted out his fitbitted rounds.
Say that after a Nirvana or two.
There is an argument that Mueller needs to find his own deliverance.
Robert Mueller was FBI Director from 2001 to 2013, with responsibility to stop any Russian intelligence operations against America. But he was disinterested in counterintelligence.
Judge Richard Posner argued in 2005 that the FBI had become incompetent on counterintelligence matters.
So Mueller is now effectively investigating consequences of his own failures as FBI Director.
One hell of a conflict of interest.
Crab•bearer?
The whole FBI investigation is just getting sad now.
Trump just told Putin in no uncertain terms who is boss.
Putin ain’t getting a lot of value out of fixing the American election, hehehehehehehehehehe…
As if it ever was thus.
Isn’t it sad when you see the left allowed to keep burying themselves, (and Trump is really stringing it out), as they always do when confronted and not humoured?
No.
It’s a bloody riot!
Look at who these people are, and their flawed characters once exposed, and all by their own doing.
Would you really publically talk about the length of Trump’s tie in public, if you were in anyway sane, let alone wishing to keep the veneer of integrity that the office is supposed to hold?
It has descended into Farce.
It really is time to now remind lefties of all they have said and claimed.
Drive it home and make them own it.
I suspect Conchita may be a taker.
But fractures and transfers happen.
Surely the correct spelling is shitferbrains?
Yer could be right.
The “K” is silent.
Mary Beard has a new TV series,’Civilisations’ as a rebuttal to Kenneth Clark’s classic ‘Civilisation’. Apparently it has several segments worth watching but, from this excellent review it seems she tries a little too hard and leads the reviewer back to the original ‘Civilisation’.
I know it shouldn’t matter but how you look at Mary Beard for an entire series?
I am seeing chatter on lefty blogs that if it is proven through evidence from the recent raid on Michael Cohen that he was in Prague to set up the meeting with the Russians mentioned in the Ssteele dossier then it is all over, Trump is gone for all money, collusion is proven. I remain skeptical that it would be that easy.
It does seem like the Cohen raid is the end of the second act, nonetheless, and now the tragedy will play out in full, whatever form it takes. How many tapes does Cohen have? How many of them will we hear? No wonder Trump is having kittens.
Well enough playing with socks tonight. The grandson come over for the day every Tuesday.
So lots of clapping, drumming and generally being Granddad.
Play safe and play hard people.
I think you may know it truly is all over, don’t you monst?
Just in the total rake smacking opposite of how your evil little fairy tale was supposed to go.
Come on, you can let it go, go on breath deep…………………………………………………it’s over, your team in Washington are Numpties who have been allowed to come out of the weirdo lefty closet, and they just couldn’t resist.
Good night Motelier.
If you require some moral support or donuts Monty, I’m not your guy.
Maybe you could buy us all a steak for putting us through your shit from the first day you knew Trump was running until today.
It’s over, and you know what, you know it.
You’re on the wrong side of history, and the wrong side of civilisation.
No wonder Trump is having kittens.
Lol. Trump is playing the left like a cello. The mOrons keep coming back for more.
Wait until we hear the tunes Loretta L sings. That will certainly be something.
New RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki known for keeping her cool in tough times
Her path to the top of Canada’s national police force can only be called unconventional, and it comes at a time when the embattled organization is in need of a fresh start. The immediate challenges facing Commissioner Lucki are numerous and varied, including improving morale, bringing in increased civilian oversight, overhauling the investigation of harassment complaints and fostering a new approach to policing in aboriginal communities.
But as an assistant commissioner who was two ranks removed from the top job, she was nowhere near the list of favoured candidates when Bob Paulson retired last year.
Still, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau wanted the appointment to signal the birth of a new RCMP that is more representative of the public it serves. As he looked at the top five candidates for the job, Mr. Trudeau specifically asked how they broke with the RCMP’s past, said Frank McKenna, the former New Brunswick premier who chaired the selection panel.
Back in Canada, there was no stopping her rise through the ranks, including a posting in Manitoba where she was honoured for her efforts at improving relations with First Nations. Mr. Paulson twice promoted his eventual successor, once as a district commander in northwestern Alberta and then as the commanding officer of Depot in Saskatchewan, where new recruits are formed.
Monster, Mueller was heading the investigation into a the anthrax attacks. He continued to wrongly accuse an innocent man because of a dog sniffer operation. That’s the crack investigator we’re dealing with and you’re hanging you much vaunted analytical track record on. Good luck, Charlie.
https://www.realclearpolitics.com/articles/2017/05/21/when_comey_and_mueller_bungled_the_anthrax_case_133953.html
First known epidemic of drug-resistant typhoid is spreading through Pakistan, infecting at least 850 people over the past two years – as doctors admit: ‘We’re out of options’
Campaigners are predicting that if modern sanitation systems don’t tackle the pathogen then we could be faced with a return to the pre-antibiotic era.
Why does the phrase sh!thole countries keep appearing?
I guess we will start finding out soon, won’t we JC?
Meanwhile, Trump’s legal team consists of Cohen who is so screwed personally that he might as well retire to the ladies with a silk necktie and get it over with, plus…. um… anyone else?
The next six months are going to be brutal.
Charlize Theron Has Considered Leaving U.S. for the Safety of her Black Children
South Africa looks like a safe option
-In 2016/17, an average of 52.1 people were murdered every day.
-In 2016/17, An average of 109.1 [email protected] were recorded each day.
Swedish School Bans Homework, Tests to Ease Stress, Help Foreign-Born Pupils
The school explained its unorthodox move as being in line with the recent trends in education prioritizing analytical skills above facts. Another reason is the rising percentage of non-Swedish pupils who have only spent several years in the Scandinavian country.
“We have many newly arrived pupils at our school, almost a third have lived in Sweden for less than four years, and they do not get the same support at home as their peers. Therefore, we need to get better at the education situation instead of delegating the job to the home,” Sirkka said, stressing the importance of the equality perspective.
For the time being, the ban will apply to all students and all subjects throughout April, apart from national tests that are mandatory. Should the test period go well, the goal is to introduce a full-time ban in 2019.
While Sirkka has admitted that pupils may later be in for a massive shock once they finish school and enter high school for further education — only to get more homework to cope with, he also stressed that the national tests for ninth-graders will remain in place. She reiterated, however, that while it is virtually impossible to remove tests altogether, the amount of homework and exams must be radically reduced.