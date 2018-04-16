On the road again …

Posting might be light, it might be heavy.
You’ll know the drill.
Our Milton, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy name. Your free-market come, and civil liberties be done, in Australia as it is in “Free to Choose”. Give us this day your books, our daily lessons, and forgive us our Keynesianism, as we forgive those who use Keynes against us. And lead us not into populism, but deliver us from big government. For thine is the nobel prize, the wisdom and the glory. Forever and ever, TANSTAAFL.
Am I alone in thinking that too much reliance upon and mutual trade with China is not A Good Idea? The disruption from Brexit should provide Australia with the opportunity to widen business opportunities. I don’t think it’s a good idea to deliberately provoke China at all ( criticise territorial expansion ) but we should definitely forge deep and wide trade agreements outside Chinese influence; both with ‘independent’ S.E, Asian economies (Korea, Japan, Taiwan, Malaysia, Indonesia et al, as well as subtle counter balance to Chinese influence in Pacific Island communities. This in parallel to a new attitude to Commonwealth countries, the UK AND the EU!
