On the road again …

Posted on 8:00 pm, April 16, 2018 by Sinclair Davidson

Posting might be light, it might be heavy.

You’ll know the drill.

This entry was posted in Site News. Bookmark the permalink.

3 Responses to On the road again …

  1. MichelLasouris
    #2688230, posted on April 16, 2018 at 8:34 pm

    Am I alone in thinking that too much reliance upon and mutual trade with China is not A Good Idea? The disruption from Brexit should provide Australia with the opportunity to widen business opportunities. I don’t think it’s a good idea to deliberately provoke China at all ( criticise territorial expansion ) but we should definitely forge deep and wide trade agreements outside Chinese influence; both with ‘independent’ S.E, Asian economies (Korea, Japan, Taiwan, Malaysia, Indonesia et al, as well as subtle counter balance to Chinese influence in Pacific Island communities. This in parallel to a new attitude to Commonwealth countries, the UK AND the EU!

  2. Steve trickler.
    #2688400, posted on April 16, 2018 at 10:27 pm

    (:

    Speaking of roads.



  3. Motelier
    #2688410, posted on April 16, 2018 at 10:30 pm

    Don’t you get bored sitting in aircraft, I know I do.

    Can’t sleep and can’t concentrate on a book or movie.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *