Q&A Forum: April 16, 2018
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.
Mitch Fifield, Minister for Communications;
Amanda Rishworth, Shadow Minister for Veterans Affairs and Defence Personnel;
Hissy Figgins, Australian singer/songwriter;
Kenneth Roth, International Director of Human Rights Watch;
Grahame Morris, Political strategist.
Evening All
The bidding is open.
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
21 please Carpe
Mitch Fifield, Fall Guy
Amanda Rishworth, HARPY, HARPY
Hissy Figgins, Has been singer grievance monger
Kenneth Roth, Serial Whinger
Grahame Morris, Fence Sitter
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
Cpt Seahawks 21
Carpy…yes me again…you know what I want …but go easy on the fried rice please
One time poster child for the animal rights movement. Spectacularly be clowned over the mulseing debate.. Expect some word of wisdom on the live sheep trade. Snork, snork!
35, please Carpe.
May I have 29 please, Carpe?
Hi Carpe
Lucky 13 for me!
Thanks
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
Cpt Seahawks 21
Percker 69
ZK2A 35
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
Cpt Seahawks 21
Percker 69
ZK2A 35
Vic in Prossy 29
Westie Woman 13
Kenneth Roth and Amanda Rishworth.
Say that five times quickly.
27 please Jugulum.
Will warmy suicide come up?
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
Cpt Seahawks 21
Percker 69
ZK2A 35
Vic in Prossy 29
Westie Woman 13
Turtle of WA 27
That’s only 67%
Vitrioli hosting again
30 please Carpe.
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
Cpt Seahawks 21
Percker 69
ZK2A 35
Vic in Prossy 29
Westie Woman 13
Turtle of WA 27
Beertruk 30
1st question on datamining
I’ll go for 60 thanks Carpe
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
Cpt Seahawks 21
Percker 69
ZK2A 35
Vic in Prossy 29
Westie Woman 13
Turtle of WA 27
Beertruk 30
One World Government 60
Hissy Figgins – that is some weapons grade stupid there
Good point by the old bloke about putting shit on the net then whinging about privacy.
Is it just me or does the liebor HARPY look like a frog?
Yair…I am not intrested in ther three year old pissing in it’s nappy.
Bad one, it took until now for the stream to come on line. ABC get worse every week.
Bloody hell. No one cared about Facebook until there was a Trump connection. Bloody hypocrites.
For “community standards” read “silicon valley censoring conservatives”.
next comes internet speed.
Or in the case of Oz – lack of speed.
When he was elected they all chatted about 1984 being a bestseller on Facebook. They though it related more to him than social media tech companies.
I’ll get back to you in a couple of weeks.
HARPY – “copper is old style technology”, yes but no, pure fibre in Oz would bankrupt you.
Multi mix technolojay.
Next question TrumpSatan666
Hissy Figgins, young person, turns 35 this year. Bit like the Chaser Boys.
Hissy Figgins talks like a 16 year old schoolgirl.
Trump is damned if he does. Damned if he doesn’t. Too slow. Too fast. Too little. Too much.
He is NEVER going to be given any credit.
Mr Watch is heading to conspiracy theory territory
My God these people are dull, if you had them as dinner guests you would fake your own death to escape them.
Couple of interviews have been cut off by the interviewer when interviewee has brought up doubts about Assad using gas.
32 if still poss. Carpe thanks
Oh no, the Syrians are pissed. Run away.
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
Cpt Seahawks 21
Percker 69
ZK2A 35
Vic in Prossy 29
Westie Woman 13
Turtle of WA 27
Beertruk 30
One World Government 60
Mark A 32
She’s lying in bed at night in Australia worrying about Syria. I can bet who she votes for!
The kids don’t understand and are just scared. Just the way the left want then to be.
Imagine what these snowflakes would be like in a real war.
It’s reffo time
Unleash the victimhood
Shewears Ahmed.
We should open our doors. Except to whites.
[sarc]
Hissy waffles and goes the full hyperbowl
Virtue signal event heat two.
Hissy wrote a song.
We’re so removed? Douglas Murray went there and met them and he disagrees with you 100%, Hissy.
Hissy – “they have PTSD beyond belief”
Spare me princess.
More refujays.
If they just want a safe place, why do they end up in Sweden?
Australia has taken in more Syrian refugees proportionately than anyone else.
Bloody virtue signalling numbats
HARPY – Open the doors, what could possibly go wrong.
Increase our reffo intake, because nothing says compassion like importing 3rd world illiterate goat humping voteherds living on the taxpayer tit.
missy spoke – applaud
If only we could weaponise gullible hyperbowl we could smoke Assad and every Ba’athist douchenozzle and Islamoblammo onthe planet before the first plug for a has-been’s shitty next record/book.
I note the lack of fear held by Trollopini for Mitch. More sneering contempt.
There’s no queue. How about you join the far queue, you tedious tart?
Mozza just grew a testicle.
Crims being willingly let go from their own country?
Figgins: There is no queue.
An article of faith for the left.
Why doesn’t someone point out to these people that they have traveled to multiple countries prior to trying to come here.
Canada is apparently the model to follow. If you want an even bigger socialist clusterfuck than this dump.
Let’s spend all our money on a bridge to Indonesia to make it easy for the poor goat buggering knaves.
Pay for it yourself, cloth ears.
Listening to the audience response about refugees. Proving once again that the audience breakdown is absolute BULLSHIT.
Canada has the retarded justin Beiber in charge, Oz has quasimodo with the hump removed.
Figgins: There is no queue.
Tell that to the refugges still waiting in the UN camps to get here. A complete imbicile.
So rent-seeking deaf bastards demand 24/7 enabled phone service, whether they need it or not. Might be on the cones and want a pizza at 3am.
Oh God, greentard fangrrrl doesn’t like Falau
Next question: only lefties should have a platform, right?
What role should celebrities have in shaping public opinion on social issues?
As an object of open mockery, and as an inverse weathervane.
Pissy Piggins won’t defend god botherers right to say shit, but demands it for herself.
Hissy: only artists have feelings to express.
I hope missy sings a song tonight naught.
Other god botherer wants more laws passed to defend freedom of speech and religion. We really are more buggered than a choirboy Boy Scout that just signed up at HMAS Leuwin.
Foureyes Labor hack sez you only have rights that we allow you to have. No right is absolute- this is what any right thinking people are up against.
What role should celebrities have in shaping public opinion on social issues?
As an object of open mockery, and as an inverse weathervane.
Inverse weathervane like a windsock that blows air
So who gets to decide what is or not ‘hate speech’ ?
Panel flacks support restricting speech.
Bastards.
Yeah Canuck tilty boy, moslems use their atavistic cult to butcher and enslave people worldwide. Baking a cake for poofters isn’t an issue as they’ve already thrown them off the bakery roof.
Exactly the wrong type of people.
And back to cybersecurity.
Half of the audience’s eyes have glazed over.
I hate it every time this flapdoodle flibbertygibbet speaks. What’s with Old commie shielas and Dame Edna goggles?
Always illuminating how unrepresentative the audience appears. Looks about 65% overseas born. 30% brain dead greenies. 5 % Caucasian.
They have realised that they will never get laid – ever.
Boom boom boom boom boom, on Twitter?
And look how representative the people’s panel looks.
Ugly.
African Australian? Oh no it’s happened.
Peoples panel: gaylords, hipster beards, chicks with facial piercings, fat c—s.
All submissions for a panel place is an everyday Australian. If you spend every day at a Trotskyite collective and dairy-free organic yoghurt co-op in Newtown, with the dial on the wind powered radio nailed to triple J.
Missey Higgens, at one stage was the posterchild, for a campaign by the People For the Ethical Treatment of Animals, over an issue of Merino sheep husbandry. PETA let slip that their ultimate aim was a ban in breeding Merino sheep in Australia, and, ultimately, a ban on breeding animals for food, fiber or fun. When a bunch of half wrecked sheep farmers (Guilty, I know) tracked down Missy Higgen’s agent and asked him, by telephone, if that meant Missy Higgens was in favor of a ban on breeding Merino sheep in Australia, or a ban on animals for “food, fiber or fun” he didn’t want to answer, for some reason…
African Australian? Oh no it’s happened.
Ffs…Jesus wept.
The march of the Unaustralian Australians.
Don’t know, a couple of those reptiles gave the ferret a run with Gillard.
Quelle surprise, has been pinko gets another free kick on public broadcaster. I think she’s going to have to come out as a daphne, with a great great great second uncle who sat on a seat that an Abo did just before.
Songs are mostly left wing.
Ok Troops – Numbers came in at 13
Westie Woman – Wear those arseless chaps with pride.
I’m Done Troops
Oyasumi Nasai
John Roskam next week.
The so called Peoples Panel in a nutshell sums up everything that is wrong with the ABC and their claims to be representative.
Thanks Carpe.
Night Cats. Gotta go before Hissy sings in her stupid Frente accent.
Missy s voice is the same sound as my coffee grinder.
Thanks Jugulum.
Poeple’s forums are a bit like People’s Republics.
She’s singing about burning 49 candles in Orlando, rather than burning the bastard that shot all those gays.
49 candles about Pulse nightclub Muslim massacre of gays.
These musicians are retardedly hypocritical.
Yikes I won!
So excited with the prize – I’ll wear them to work tomorrow. .
Thanks again Carpe!
That warmy who lit himself up would’ve put out a shitload more lumens than 49 candles, how come he doesn’t rate a shanty?