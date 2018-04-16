Q&A Forum: April 16, 2018

Posted on 9:00 pm, April 16, 2018 by Sinclair Davidson
114 Responses to Q&A Forum: April 16, 2018

  1. Turtle of WA
    #2688236, posted on April 16, 2018 at 9:02 pm

    Mitch Fifield, Minister for Communications;
    Amanda Rishworth, Shadow Minister for Veterans Affairs and Defence Personnel;
    Hissy Figgins, Australian singer/songwriter;
    Kenneth Roth, International Director of Human Rights Watch;
    Grahame Morris, Political strategist.

  2. Carpe Jugulum
    #2688244, posted on April 16, 2018 at 9:09 pm

    Evening All

    The bidding is open.

    Interruption Lotto

    Carpe 56

  4. Carpe Jugulum
    #2688248, posted on April 16, 2018 at 9:10 pm

    Mitch Fifield, Fall Guy
    Amanda Rishworth, HARPY, HARPY
    Hissy Figgins, Has been singer grievance monger
    Kenneth Roth, Serial Whinger
    Grahame Morris, Fence Sitter

  5. Carpe Jugulum
    #2688249, posted on April 16, 2018 at 9:11 pm

    Interruption Lotto

    Carpe 56
    Cpt Seahawks 21

  6. Pecker
    #2688253, posted on April 16, 2018 at 9:18 pm

    Carpy…yes me again…you know what I want …but go easy on the fried rice please

  7. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2688255, posted on April 16, 2018 at 9:19 pm

    Hissy Figgins, Has been singer grievance monger

    One time poster child for the animal rights movement. Spectacularly be clowned over the mulseing debate.. Expect some word of wisdom on the live sheep trade. Snork, snork!

    35, please Carpe.

  8. Vic in Prossy
    #2688259, posted on April 16, 2018 at 9:22 pm

    May I have 29 please, Carpe?

  9. Westie woman
    #2688260, posted on April 16, 2018 at 9:22 pm

    Hi Carpe

    Lucky 13 for me!

    Thanks

  10. Carpe Jugulum
    #2688261, posted on April 16, 2018 at 9:23 pm

    Interruption Lotto

    Carpe 56
    Cpt Seahawks 21
    Percker 69
    ZK2A 35

  11. Carpe Jugulum
    #2688267, posted on April 16, 2018 at 9:24 pm

    Interruption Lotto

    Carpe 56
    Cpt Seahawks 21
    Percker 69
    ZK2A 35
    Vic in Prossy 29
    Westie Woman 13

  12. Turtle of WA
    #2688268, posted on April 16, 2018 at 9:25 pm

    Kenneth Roth and Amanda Rishworth.

    Say that five times quickly.

  13. Turtle of WA
    #2688269, posted on April 16, 2018 at 9:26 pm

    27 please Jugulum.

  14. Turtle of WA
    #2688270, posted on April 16, 2018 at 9:27 pm

    Will warmy suicide come up?

  15. Carpe Jugulum
    #2688273, posted on April 16, 2018 at 9:28 pm

    Interruption Lotto

    Carpe 56
    Cpt Seahawks 21
    Percker 69
    ZK2A 35
    Vic in Prossy 29
    Westie Woman 13
    Turtle of WA 27

  16. Carpe Jugulum
    #2688276, posted on April 16, 2018 at 9:33 pm

    ABC Q&A
    ‏Verified account @QandA
    1m1 minute ago

    In the #QandA audience tonight: COALITION 29%, ALP 27%, GREENS 11%.

    That’s only 67%

  19. Carpe Jugulum
    #2688285, posted on April 16, 2018 at 9:38 pm

    Interruption Lotto

    Carpe 56
    Cpt Seahawks 21
    Percker 69
    ZK2A 35
    Vic in Prossy 29
    Westie Woman 13
    Turtle of WA 27
    Beertruk 30

  21. OneWorldGovernment
    #2688289, posted on April 16, 2018 at 9:39 pm

    I’ll go for 60 thanks Carpe

  22. Carpe Jugulum
    #2688294, posted on April 16, 2018 at 9:41 pm

    Interruption Lotto

    Carpe 56
    Cpt Seahawks 21
    Percker 69
    ZK2A 35
    Vic in Prossy 29
    Westie Woman 13
    Turtle of WA 27
    Beertruk 30
    One World Government 60

  23. Carpe Jugulum
    #2688295, posted on April 16, 2018 at 9:43 pm

    Hissy Figgins – that is some weapons grade stupid there

  24. Beertruk
    #2688298, posted on April 16, 2018 at 9:46 pm

    Good point by the old bloke about putting shit on the net then whinging about privacy.

  25. Carpe Jugulum
    #2688299, posted on April 16, 2018 at 9:47 pm

    Is it just me or does the liebor HARPY look like a frog?

  26. Beertruk
    #2688302, posted on April 16, 2018 at 9:47 pm

    Yair…I am not intrested in ther three year old pissing in it’s nappy.

  27. Cpt Seahawks
    #2688304, posted on April 16, 2018 at 9:47 pm

    Bad one, it took until now for the stream to come on line. ABC get worse every week.

  28. Spider
    #2688305, posted on April 16, 2018 at 9:48 pm

    Bloody hell. No one cared about Facebook until there was a Trump connection. Bloody hypocrites.

  29. Turtle of WA
    #2688306, posted on April 16, 2018 at 9:48 pm

    For “community standards” read “silicon valley censoring conservatives”.

  31. Carpe Jugulum
    #2688310, posted on April 16, 2018 at 9:50 pm

    next comes internet speed.

    Or in the case of Oz – lack of speed.

  32. Turtle of WA
    #2688312, posted on April 16, 2018 at 9:50 pm

    Bloody hell. No one cared about Facebook until there was a Trump connection. Bloody hypocrites.

    When he was elected they all chatted about 1984 being a bestseller on Facebook. They though it related more to him than social media tech companies.

  33. Turtle of WA
    #2688313, posted on April 16, 2018 at 9:51 pm

    Or in the case of Oz – lack of speed.

    I’ll get back to you in a couple of weeks.

  34. Carpe Jugulum
    #2688316, posted on April 16, 2018 at 9:52 pm

    HARPY – “copper is old style technology”, yes but no, pure fibre in Oz would bankrupt you.

  35. Cpt Seahawks
    #2688318, posted on April 16, 2018 at 9:53 pm

    Multi mix technolojay.

  37. Turtle of WA
    #2688320, posted on April 16, 2018 at 9:55 pm

    Hissy Figgins, young person, turns 35 this year. Bit like the Chaser Boys.

  38. Carpe Jugulum
    #2688322, posted on April 16, 2018 at 9:56 pm

    Hissy Figgins talks like a 16 year old schoolgirl.

  39. Spider
    #2688323, posted on April 16, 2018 at 9:57 pm

    Trump is damned if he does. Damned if he doesn’t. Too slow. Too fast. Too little. Too much.

    He is NEVER going to be given any credit.

  40. Carpe Jugulum
    #2688324, posted on April 16, 2018 at 9:57 pm

    Mr Watch is heading to conspiracy theory territory

  41. Carpe Jugulum
    #2688327, posted on April 16, 2018 at 9:59 pm

    My God these people are dull, if you had them as dinner guests you would fake your own death to escape them.

  42. Beertruk
    #2688329, posted on April 16, 2018 at 10:00 pm

    Couple of interviews have been cut off by the interviewer when interviewee has brought up doubts about Assad using gas.

  43. Mark A
    #2688330, posted on April 16, 2018 at 10:00 pm

    32 if still poss. Carpe thanks

  44. Cpt Seahawks
    #2688332, posted on April 16, 2018 at 10:01 pm

    Oh no, the Syrians are pissed. Run away.

  45. Carpe Jugulum
    #2688333, posted on April 16, 2018 at 10:01 pm

    Interruption Lotto

    Carpe 56
    Cpt Seahawks 21
    Percker 69
    ZK2A 35
    Vic in Prossy 29
    Westie Woman 13
    Turtle of WA 27
    Beertruk 30
    One World Government 60
    Mark A 32

  46. Spider
    #2688334, posted on April 16, 2018 at 10:01 pm

    She’s lying in bed at night in Australia worrying about Syria. I can bet who she votes for!

  47. Turtle of WA
    #2688335, posted on April 16, 2018 at 10:02 pm

    The kids don’t understand and are just scared. Just the way the left want then to be.

    Imagine what these snowflakes would be like in a real war.

  48. Carpe Jugulum
    #2688336, posted on April 16, 2018 at 10:03 pm

    It’s reffo time

    Unleash the victimhood

  50. Turtle of WA
    #2688339, posted on April 16, 2018 at 10:04 pm

    We should open our doors. Except to whites.

  52. Carpe Jugulum
    #2688343, posted on April 16, 2018 at 10:06 pm

    Hissy waffles and goes the full hyperbowl

  53. Cpt Seahawks
    #2688344, posted on April 16, 2018 at 10:06 pm

    Virtue signal event heat two.

  54. Turtle of WA
    #2688346, posted on April 16, 2018 at 10:07 pm

    Hissy wrote a song.

    We’re so removed? Douglas Murray went there and met them and he disagrees with you 100%, Hissy.

  55. Carpe Jugulum
    #2688347, posted on April 16, 2018 at 10:07 pm

    Hissy – “they have PTSD beyond belief”

    Spare me princess.

  57. Turtle of WA
    #2688349, posted on April 16, 2018 at 10:07 pm

    If they just want a safe place, why do they end up in Sweden?

  58. Spider
    #2688350, posted on April 16, 2018 at 10:07 pm

    Australia has taken in more Syrian refugees proportionately than anyone else.

    Bloody virtue signalling numbats

  59. Carpe Jugulum
    #2688353, posted on April 16, 2018 at 10:08 pm

    HARPY – Open the doors, what could possibly go wrong.

  60. Carpe Jugulum
    #2688357, posted on April 16, 2018 at 10:10 pm

    Increase our reffo intake, because nothing says compassion like importing 3rd world illiterate goat humping voteherds living on the taxpayer tit.

  61. Cpt Seahawks
    #2688358, posted on April 16, 2018 at 10:11 pm

    missy spoke – applaud

  62. Habib
    #2688361, posted on April 16, 2018 at 10:11 pm

    If only we could weaponise gullible hyperbowl we could smoke Assad and every Ba’athist douchenozzle and Islamoblammo onthe planet before the first plug for a has-been’s shitty next record/book.

    I note the lack of fear held by Trollopini for Mitch. More sneering contempt.

    There’s no queue. How about you join the far queue, you tedious tart?

    Mozza just grew a testicle.

  63. Beertruk
    #2688362, posted on April 16, 2018 at 10:12 pm

    Crims being willingly let go from their own country?

  64. Turtle of WA
    #2688363, posted on April 16, 2018 at 10:12 pm

    Figgins: There is no queue.

    An article of faith for the left.

  65. Carpe Jugulum
    #2688365, posted on April 16, 2018 at 10:13 pm

    Why doesn’t someone point out to these people that they have traveled to multiple countries prior to trying to come here.

  66. Habib
    #2688366, posted on April 16, 2018 at 10:13 pm

    Canada is apparently the model to follow. If you want an even bigger socialist clusterfuck than this dump.

  67. Cpt Seahawks
    #2688367, posted on April 16, 2018 at 10:13 pm

    Let’s spend all our money on a bridge to Indonesia to make it easy for the poor goat buggering knaves.

  68. Habib
    #2688368, posted on April 16, 2018 at 10:13 pm

    Pay for it yourself, cloth ears.

  69. Spider
    #2688371, posted on April 16, 2018 at 10:14 pm

    Listening to the audience response about refugees. Proving once again that the audience breakdown is absolute BULLSHIT.

  70. Carpe Jugulum
    #2688372, posted on April 16, 2018 at 10:15 pm

    Canada is apparently the model to follow. If you want an even bigger socialist clusterfuck than this dump.

    Canada has the retarded justin Beiber in charge, Oz has quasimodo with the hump removed.

  71. Beertruk
    #2688373, posted on April 16, 2018 at 10:15 pm

    Figgins: There is no queue.

    Tell that to the refugges still waiting in the UN camps to get here. A complete imbicile.

  72. Habib
    #2688375, posted on April 16, 2018 at 10:16 pm

    So rent-seeking deaf bastards demand 24/7 enabled phone service, whether they need it or not. Might be on the cones and want a pizza at 3am.

  73. Carpe Jugulum
    #2688376, posted on April 16, 2018 at 10:16 pm

    Oh God, greentard fangrrrl doesn’t like Falau

  74. Turtle of WA
    #2688378, posted on April 16, 2018 at 10:17 pm

    Next question: only lefties should have a platform, right?

  75. Habib
    #2688379, posted on April 16, 2018 at 10:17 pm

    What role should celebrities have in shaping public opinion on social issues?

    As an object of open mockery, and as an inverse weathervane.

  76. Habib
    #2688380, posted on April 16, 2018 at 10:18 pm

    Pissy Piggins won’t defend god botherers right to say shit, but demands it for herself.

  77. Turtle of WA
    #2688381, posted on April 16, 2018 at 10:19 pm

    Hissy: only artists have feelings to express.

  78. Cpt Seahawks
    #2688382, posted on April 16, 2018 at 10:19 pm

    I hope missy sings a song tonight naught.

  79. Habib
    #2688383, posted on April 16, 2018 at 10:20 pm

    Other god botherer wants more laws passed to defend freedom of speech and religion. We really are more buggered than a choirboy Boy Scout that just signed up at HMAS Leuwin.

  80. Habib
    #2688386, posted on April 16, 2018 at 10:22 pm

    Foureyes Labor hack sez you only have rights that we allow you to have. No right is absolute- this is what any right thinking people are up against.

  81. Cpt Seahawks
    #2688388, posted on April 16, 2018 at 10:22 pm

    What role should celebrities have in shaping public opinion on social issues?

    As an object of open mockery, and as an inverse weathervane.

    Inverse weathervane like a windsock that blows air

  82. Beertruk
    #2688389, posted on April 16, 2018 at 10:23 pm

    So who gets to decide what is or not ‘hate speech’ ?

  83. Carpe Jugulum
    #2688390, posted on April 16, 2018 at 10:23 pm

    Panel flacks support restricting speech.

    Bastards.

  84. Habib
    #2688392, posted on April 16, 2018 at 10:24 pm

    Yeah Canuck tilty boy, moslems use their atavistic cult to butcher and enslave people worldwide. Baking a cake for poofters isn’t an issue as they’ve already thrown them off the bakery roof.

  85. Turtle of WA
    #2688393, posted on April 16, 2018 at 10:25 pm

    So who gets to decide what is or not ‘hate speech’ ?

    Exactly the wrong type of people.

  86. Carpe Jugulum
    #2688394, posted on April 16, 2018 at 10:25 pm

    And back to cybersecurity.

    Half of the audience’s eyes have glazed over.

  87. Habib
    #2688398, posted on April 16, 2018 at 10:26 pm

    I hate it every time this flapdoodle flibbertygibbet speaks. What’s with Old commie shielas and Dame Edna goggles?

  88. Spider
    #2688401, posted on April 16, 2018 at 10:28 pm

    Always illuminating how unrepresentative the audience appears. Looks about 65% overseas born. 30% brain dead greenies. 5 % Caucasian.

  89. Carpe Jugulum
    #2688403, posted on April 16, 2018 at 10:28 pm

    What’s with Old commie shielas and Dame Edna goggles?

    They have realised that they will never get laid – ever.

  90. Cpt Seahawks
    #2688405, posted on April 16, 2018 at 10:29 pm

    Boom boom boom boom boom, on Twitter?

  91. Spider
    #2688407, posted on April 16, 2018 at 10:30 pm

    And look how representative the people’s panel looks.

  93. Cpt Seahawks
    #2688409, posted on April 16, 2018 at 10:30 pm

    African Australian? Oh no it’s happened.

  94. Turtle of WA
    #2688411, posted on April 16, 2018 at 10:31 pm

    Peoples panel: gaylords, hipster beards, chicks with facial piercings, fat c—s.

  95. Habib
    #2688412, posted on April 16, 2018 at 10:31 pm

    All submissions for a panel place is an everyday Australian. If you spend every day at a Trotskyite collective and dairy-free organic yoghurt co-op in Newtown, with the dial on the wind powered radio nailed to triple J.

  96. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2688413, posted on April 16, 2018 at 10:31 pm

    Missey Higgens, at one stage was the posterchild, for a campaign by the People For the Ethical Treatment of Animals, over an issue of Merino sheep husbandry. PETA let slip that their ultimate aim was a ban in breeding Merino sheep in Australia, and, ultimately, a ban on breeding animals for food, fiber or fun. When a bunch of half wrecked sheep farmers (Guilty, I know) tracked down Missy Higgen’s agent and asked him, by telephone, if that meant Missy Higgens was in favor of a ban on breeding Merino sheep in Australia, or a ban on animals for “food, fiber or fun” he didn’t want to answer, for some reason…

  97. Beertruk
    #2688415, posted on April 16, 2018 at 10:31 pm

    African Australian? Oh no it’s happened.

    Ffs…Jesus wept.

  98. Turtle of WA
    #2688416, posted on April 16, 2018 at 10:32 pm

    African Australian? Oh no it’s happened.

    The march of the Unaustralian Australians.

  99. Habib
    #2688417, posted on April 16, 2018 at 10:32 pm

    Don’t know, a couple of those reptiles gave the ferret a run with Gillard.

  100. Habib
    #2688420, posted on April 16, 2018 at 10:34 pm

    Quelle surprise, has been pinko gets another free kick on public broadcaster. I think she’s going to have to come out as a daphne, with a great great great second uncle who sat on a seat that an Abo did just before.

  101. Turtle of WA
    #2688421, posted on April 16, 2018 at 10:35 pm

    Songs are mostly left wing.

  102. Carpe Jugulum
    #2688423, posted on April 16, 2018 at 10:35 pm

    Ok Troops – Numbers came in at 13

    Westie Woman – Wear those arseless chaps with pride.

  104. Turtle of WA
    #2688426, posted on April 16, 2018 at 10:36 pm

    John Roskam next week.

  105. Spider
    #2688427, posted on April 16, 2018 at 10:36 pm

    The so called Peoples Panel in a nutshell sums up everything that is wrong with the ABC and their claims to be representative.

  107. Turtle of WA
    #2688429, posted on April 16, 2018 at 10:36 pm

    Night Cats. Gotta go before Hissy sings in her stupid Frente accent.

  108. Cpt Seahawks
    #2688431, posted on April 16, 2018 at 10:37 pm

    Missy s voice is the same sound as my coffee grinder.

  109. Turtle of WA
    #2688434, posted on April 16, 2018 at 10:38 pm

    Thanks Jugulum.

    Poeple’s forums are a bit like People’s Republics.

  110. Turtle of WA
    #2688436, posted on April 16, 2018 at 10:40 pm

    She’s singing about burning 49 candles in Orlando, rather than burning the bastard that shot all those gays.

  111. Cpt Seahawks
    #2688437, posted on April 16, 2018 at 10:40 pm

    49 candles about Pulse nightclub Muslim massacre of gays.

  112. Cpt Seahawks
    #2688440, posted on April 16, 2018 at 10:42 pm

    These musicians are retardedly hypocritical.

  113. Westie woman
    #2688442, posted on April 16, 2018 at 10:43 pm

    Yikes I won!

    So excited with the prize – I’ll wear them to work tomorrow. .

    Thanks again Carpe!

  114. Habib
    #2688471, posted on April 16, 2018 at 11:09 pm

    That warmy who lit himself up would’ve put out a shitload more lumens than 49 candles, how come he doesn’t rate a shanty?

