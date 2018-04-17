I know just what he means

Posted on 10:45 pm, April 17, 2018 by Steve Kates

This is by Roger McGough where I found it reprinted in The Oxford Book of Comic Verse

                           Survivor

EVERYDAY
I think about dying.
About disease, starvation,
violence, terrorism, war,
the end of the world.

It helps
keep my mind off things.

This entry was posted in Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

2 Responses to I know just what he means

  1. Nerblnob
    #2689252, posted on April 17, 2018 at 10:54 pm

    Endless concern trolling is escapism, indeed.

    Cheap holidays in other people’s misery, to misappropriate Johnny Rotten.

    Clean up your own backyard, to quote Elvis.

  2. Leo G
    #2689259, posted on April 17, 2018 at 11:11 pm

    Mr. Grumpledump’s Song:-

    Everything’s wrong,
    Days are too long,
    Sunshine’s too hot,
    Wind is too strong.
    Clouds are too fluffy,
    Grass is too green,
    Ground is too dusty,
    Sheets are too clean.
    Stars are too twinkly,
    Moon is too high,
    Water’s too drippy,
    Sand is too dry.
    Rocks are too heavy,
    Feathers too light,
    Kids are too noisy,
    Shoes are too tight.
    Folks are too happy,
    Singin’ their songs.
    Why can’t they see it?
    Everything’s wrong!

    – Shel Silverstein (1974)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *