I know just what he means

This is by Roger McGough where I found it reprinted in The Oxford Book of Comic Verse
Survivor
EVERYDAY
I think about dying.
About disease, starvation,
violence, terrorism, war,
the end of the world.
It helps
keep my mind off things.
A society that robs an individual of the product of his effort … is not strictly speaking a society, but a mob held together by institutionalized gang violence.
Endless concern trolling is escapism, indeed.
Cheap holidays in other people’s misery, to misappropriate Johnny Rotten.
Clean up your own backyard, to quote Elvis.
Mr. Grumpledump’s Song:-
– Shel Silverstein (1974)