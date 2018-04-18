Liberty Quote
There is this grand distinction between an individual borrower and a borrowing
government, that, in general, the former borrows capital for the purpose of beneficial employment, the latter for the purpose of barren consumption and expenditure.— J. B. Say
-
Recent Comments
- Gab on Wednesday Forum: April 18, 2018
- Leigh Lowe on Wednesday Forum: April 18, 2018
- Gab on Wednesday Forum: April 18, 2018
- Robber Baron on Wednesday Forum: April 18, 2018
- zyconoclast on Wednesday Forum: April 18, 2018
- Oh come on on Wednesday Forum: April 18, 2018
- Oh come on on Wednesday Forum: April 18, 2018
- John Constantine on Wednesday Forum: April 18, 2018
- zyconoclast on Wednesday Forum: April 18, 2018
- Pedro the Ignorant on Wednesday Forum: April 18, 2018
- Oh come on on Wednesday Forum: April 18, 2018
- Rae on Wednesday Forum: April 18, 2018
- nemkat on Wednesday Forum: April 18, 2018
- Caveman on “Without me, they wouldn’t be discussing anything”
- Oh come on on Wednesday Forum: April 18, 2018
- zyconoclast on Wednesday Forum: April 18, 2018
- Rae on Wednesday Forum: April 18, 2018
- Top Ender on Wednesday Forum: April 18, 2018
- Gab on Wednesday Forum: April 18, 2018
- John Constantine on Wednesday Forum: April 18, 2018
- Oh come on on Wednesday Forum: April 18, 2018
- Pedro the Ignorant on Wednesday Forum: April 18, 2018
- Gab on Wednesday Forum: April 18, 2018
- Oh come on on Wednesday Forum: April 18, 2018
- Oh come on on Wednesday Forum: April 18, 2018
- cohenite on Wednesday Forum: April 18, 2018
- Baldrick on Wednesday Forum: April 18, 2018
- Vicki on Wednesday Forum: April 18, 2018
- Vicki on Wednesday Forum: April 18, 2018
- zyconoclast on Wednesday Forum: April 18, 2018
-
Recent Posts
- “Without me, they wouldn’t be discussing anything”
- Wednesday Forum: April 18, 2018
- I know just what he means
- “A society based upon the opinion of civilians”
- Q&A Forum: April 16, 2018
- On the road again …
- Monday Forum: April 16, 2018
- McCarthy good; Stalin bad
- Live from Syria
- Just how corrupt is this?
- Open Forum: April 14, 2018
- David Leyonhjelm guest post on motorists
- Who is the most connected right-winger in Australia?
- Happy Birthday Mr Jefferson
- TSR – The Spartacus Review
- Energy Battlegrounds and Furphies
- Kevin Rudd’s 2020 summit symphony fell flat
- John Stuart Mill on free speech
- Chris Berg: Are Australians ready to embrace libertarianism?
- We Need the Government to Do What?!
- Think Prove Speak
- Public spending lowers economic growth
- So John what policies do you propose?
- Troll gets owned
- John Adams: I am ready to challenge
- Peter O’Brien: van Onselin on Abbott
- Wednesday Forum: April 11, 2018
- David Bidstrup: “Climate change”: All pain and no gain.
- Trump’s breakthrough on trade rules
- The ongoing scandal of modern economic theory
Archives
Pages
Blogroll
- 38 South
- ABC The Drum
- Alex
- All about Finance
- all right, all right
- Andrew Bolt
- Andrew McIntyre
- Andrew Norton – New
- Andrew Norton – Old
- Arnold Kling
- Aussie Macro Moments
- Becker – Posner
- Bet Metrix
- Bill Mitchell – billy blog
- Bob McGee
- Cafe Hayek
- Captain Capitalism
- Carpe Diem (New)
- Carpe Diem (Old)
- Causes of the crisis
- Chalk Bunny
- Chicago University – Pro Market
- Chris Kenny
- Chris Snowdon
- Club Troppo
- Confessions of a College Professor
- Continental Telegraph
- Conversable Economist
- Coordination Problem
- Core Economics
- Crapulous Coercion
- Cryptoeconomics
- Daniel Greenfield
- David Boaz
- Dick Puddlecote
- Dover_Beach
- Econ Journal Watch
- EconAcademics
- Econbrowser
- EconLog
- Econofact
- Econometrics Beat
- Economic Education Initiative
- Essential Hayek
- Fama/French
- Fault Lines
- Fear the boom and bust
- Fiscal Times
- Foundation for Economic Education
- Free Banking
- Freedom and Prosperity Academy
- Freedom Watch
- Greg Mankiw
- Guido Fawkes
- Harry Clarke
- Harry Clarke (Temporary)
- Hayek Project
- Hey … What did I miss?
- Homer Paxton
- How does your MP vote
- [email protected] Centre
- inCISe
- Institutional Economics
- International Liberty
- Jim Rose
- John Cochrane
- John Humphreys
- John Lott
- John Quiggin
- John Taylor
- Journal of Economic Perspectives
- Julie Borowski
- Keith Hennessey
- Legal Insurrection
- Liberty Law Blog
- Liberty Works
- Loaded Dogma
- Macrobusiness
- Mannkal Foundation
- Marginal Revolution
- Mark the Ballot
- Mark the Graph
- markedlymacrotoo
- Market Urbanism
- Master Resource
- Matt Ridley
- Menzies House
- Michael Oakeshott Association
- Michael Smith
- Mikayla Novak
- Minding the Campus
- Miranda Devine
- Money Illusion
- Muck and Mystery
- MyGovCost
- Natural Order – Christopher Lingle
- New Economist
- Niche Modeling
- Nick Cater
- Notes on Liberty
- Offsetting Behaviour
- Oliver Hartwich
- On Line Opinion
- Open Capitalism
- Opinion Dominion
- Other Right
- PERColator
- Peter Martin
- Philippa Martyr
- Piled Higher and Deeper
- Pointman
- Political Calculations
- Potemkin's Village
- Poverty Cure
- Prick with a fork
- Principles of Forecasting
- Quadrant Online
- Quillette
- Raph Koster
- Retraction Watch
- Retronaut
- Rhino economics
- ricardian ambivalence
- Robert Murphy
- Roger Kerr (archive)
- Rosemary Fryth
- School Watch
- Sensible Social Policy
- Skepticlawyer
- Sound Money
- Spiked
- Sports Economist
- Stephen Dawson
- Stephen Koukoulas
- Steve Schwartz
- Stimulus Watch
- Stop Gillard's Carbon Tax
- Streetwise Professor
- Stubborn Mule
- Taking Liberties (Simon Clark)
- Tax Check
- Tax Foundation
- Tax Rambling
- TaxProf
- The Baseline Scenario
- The Beacon
- The Black Steam Train
- The Marcus Review
- The Moronic Lodge
- The TaxPayers' Alliance
- The Visible Hand
- The Wentworth Report
- Think Markets
- Thomas the Think Engine
- Tim Blair
- Tim Worstall
- We are all dead
- William Briggs – Statistician
Meta
Wednesday Forum: April 18, 2018
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.
368 Responses to Wednesday Forum: April 18, 2018
« Previous 1 2
« Previous 1 2
Roger! I will have nightmares!
Interesting lunch conversation :
When Pell was accused of assaulting a man previously, he was at another families’ beach house at the time. The best wishes of Cats has been passed onto him.
The wife of the guy in charge of the womens’ AFL hunks the comp is shit. They have been told
I’m a bit dubious about cross bow ‘lady’.
Hunks = thinks
Some time ago it was pointed out that when Billy Clinton got into power, Hillary banned smoking in the White House. Here’s a reference. Cigar Aficionado Magazine did a write up at the time (1993):
https://www.cigaraficionado.com/article/no-smoking-at-the-white-house-7074
alleged victims are allowed enormous flexibility when it comes to times and dates
nothing but nothing will destroy their credibility in the eyes of the Get Pell Commisars
Roger! I will have nightmares!
🙂
That reminds me, Studs Terkel was mentioned on the OT this AM.
He described himself as an agnostic.
When asked to explain, he responded “an agnostic is a cowardly atheist.”
True,true.
Partial, from behind the paywall..
Sadly I cannot access the whole article, even using the usual tricks to breach the paywall….
Well, strictly speaking, Bill and Monica weren’t smoking that stogie.
Well, strictly speaking, Bill and Monica weren’t smoking that stogie.
LOL Yep. Imaginative creature he was, Billy found other uses for cigars.
One thing that all this Weinstaining and #metooing has done is give the Monica and Bill matter an air of relative innocence.
Not really. But one of my reasons for calling myself agnostic is to avoid association with the rabid new atheists.
Probably Steve Trickler has posted this, but the preternatural calm of the pilot while she’s conducting an emergency landing of her badly damaged passenger jet is pretty amazing.
What I don’t understand about the SJW’s against Folau, as Gab and others have angled at above, is that those supposedly slighted by his words don’t believe in God (and by extension hell) anyway.
So what’s the kerfuffle about ?
Mark me up as another godless heathen who is 100% behind him (*). He is a clear thinking, well spoken, impressive young man.
* – not in that way, NTTAWTT.
….. is give the Monica and Bill matter an air of relative innocence.
Exploring Orifices with Bill Clinton.
This via TheirABC:
And I thought the AFLW was all about equality.
You can say anything you like about gays so long as it’s good or glowing praise.
“Single Mothers by Choice”?
What a stupid organisation. They should be shut down and sent the bill for the increased Centrelink spending they’ve caused.
That southwest engine is pretty munted.
It’ll need more than an oil change and a new timing belt.
So, Stormy Daniels went on ‘The View’ to put her case forward.
During her segment she said:
I guess she thinks that being known as a porn star is better somehow?
Classy.
A 20-year-old playing sex games with her glamorous married boss, was not prostituting herself to win million-dollar roles; not underage, not raped, not coerced. Not drunk or drugged. These are apparently the normal modus operandi in Hollywood.
They aren’t rational people who aren’t satisfied with the god theory. They are just anti-christian bigots who have bought into trendy thought, if you can call it thought.
I don’t blame you for not wanting to be mistaken for one. I’d rather be a god-squadder.
Studs Terkel, from Chicago, whose book inspired James Tayor to write Millworker
AFL BACKS DOWN OVER DOGS DEMANDS
Another AFL story that will make you sick is this one Apparently 2 females, who have never played the game, are going to the UN to talk about some journey or another and the dreamtime game. What this has to do with operating a football club I have no idea.
It is the training. I did a bit of single engine training and practising engine failure is routine. Even landing just using instruments even though I wasn’t doing an instrument rating. What fun! Landing on instruments in the rain on a dirt track. Focuses the mind!
Sorry, italics fail above
Yes.
I know this place isn’t exactly his fan club, but I’ve always had a bit of time for Greg Hunt. He’s consistently been one of the few Liberal frontbenchers who’ve been prepared to call out the ABC when they’ve gone too far with him, and his colleagues could stand to learn from his example. He also has a pretty good record of passing stuff through the Senate when, again, many of his colleagues have struggled. Do I agree with everything he’s said or proposed? No, but nevertheless he’s one of the moderates I can respect, and these days that’s a mighty short list.
He is a Gaia worshiping turd, the sooner he gets flushed the better. His attitude to environmental issues is pure virtue signalling.
It’s fucked.
Melt it down and make it into Budweiser cans.
Sorry but that’s smug know-nothing self-assured arrogance – the calling card of most atheists – right there.
I have heard several atheist responses to the existential questions that have puzzled mankind for millenia. I don’t find any of them particularly compelling. In fact, on balance, I find some religious responses to these existential questions more compelling than the atheist responses, although I have yet to be convinced by any.
I am not more aligned to atheism than any religion because I consider myself agnostic. Actually, I’d go with the Joodeo-Christian tradition in a heartbeat over nihilistic atheism, or quasi-religious atheism, or any other form of atheism I know of.
In fact, when I think about it, I hope the J3ws and Christians are right and the atheists are wrong.
If your salary is paid from sponsorship by an organization whose CEO and many of its workforce are gays, then it’s not wise to bad-mouth gays.
But the pilot did a great job because flying an unbalanced plane would be tricky and scary.
I have a rock solid remedy for that. 😀
I hope so too, OCO. But I’ve learnt not to believe things just because I’d like them to be true.
When guys like this are promoted in cabinet and considered top ministerial performers, you know for a fact we’re all boned, royally.
The pilot of the SW 737 did a pretty good job.
A good demeanor coupled with some solid experience and training goes a long way.
Although the crew would have established within a minute or so that they had one good power plant, a flyable jet and altitude, time and landing options.
The only nagging doubt would always be damage to hydraulics or electrics.
Perversely enough, throwing a blade through a window is the least likely to damage hydraulics or looms.
What you don’t know, of course, is if more shrapnel has pierced the fuselage below floor level.
.
All in all, good work.
And she got the job because she was an A-grader, not brcayse wymminses.
Duncanm;
Don’t be daft. I know a bloke who knows a bloke who could just buff that out.
I don’t think training lends itself to a calm demeanour.
You know you aren’t going to actually die in training.
It gives you an instant strategy if you keep your nerve and perspective. Other people would be swept up by their imagination running amok: every sound, every tremor of the plane, their senses misleading them.
She was just one strong, focussed woman.
She would have been selected on that basis, but that doesn’t make her any less remarkable – just that Southwest made a wise recruitmen choice.
Sure. But do you have to disbelieve? It’s not as though the atheist case is as axiomatic as most of them act as though it is. It seems to me that, considering what people not motivated by faith do and don’t know at present, a belief that the answers to the existential questions of life are currently unknowable is perfectly reasonable. This perspective is completely different from atheism – it isn’t the Clayton’s version of atheism. It’s a lot less dogmatic than the standard atheist position, for starters.
From Bernard Gaynors newsletter:
Being killed in a training accident is not uncommon. Google it. Several in the last six months. I terrified my instructor by doing something very foolish and was lucky not to put the plane into the sea.
Israel Folau is a football freak.
Rugby Union needs him. He can’t stop the death of rugby in Australia but he may slow it while he is playing.
He can command $M contracts playing in Europe and Japan
From Wiki
Folau played rugby league for the Melbourne Storm in the National Rugby League (NRL) from 2007 to 2008, where he broke the record for most tries in a debut year. He then played with the Brisbane Broncos from 2009 to 2010. Playing as a wing or centre, Folau represented Queensland in State of Origin and Australia (the Kangaroos), becoming the youngest player to play for both teams. He won eight international caps.
Rugby Union
In a pre-season trial match against the Melbourne Rebels, Folau scored two tries and set-up another, in a promising start to his new sporting code.
Folau made his Australian Test debut against the British and Irish Lions on 22 June. He scored the first try of the game after a storming run from scrum-half Will Genia. He scored his second try of the game after he beat three defenders.[43]
Folau equalled Lote Tuqiri’s tally of 10 tries in a season for Australia when he scored in the final test against Wales in the 2013 Autumn tour.[44]
In July 2015, he signed a deal to play for NTT DoCoMo Red Hurricanes in the Japanese Top League.[45]
Folau has been awarded the Rugby Australia John Eales Medal, the Wallabies’ Player of the Year recognition, a record three times, in 2014, 2015 and 2017.[46]
Below is the record of the virtue signalling homo lover. He is a one test wonder againt Samoa.
His early football was as a back up.
Brad Weber
International career
Weber was a member of the New Zealand Under 20 side which won the 2011 IRB Junior World Championship in Italy. He largely served as back up to TJ Perenara during the competition.[8]
Weber made his All Blacks debut against Samoa on 8 July 2015.[9]
SSCBD. One of the first things you are taught. Stall, spin, crash, burn, die.
The trick in flight training is not to turn simulated emergencies into real ones.
From the same newsletter:
Stupid.Fucking.Liberals
I see Amy Schumer has a new move, ‘I Feel Pretty’, and that it is not doing well.
Annie Leibovitz: I made Amy Schumer ‘put the underpants on’
Not even the photographer could stomach an all nude Amy.
Either you believe something or you don’t, in classical logic. If you take a bayesian view, a proposition has a credibility between zero and one. On the evidence, the god theory has a credibility comparable with the theory that there are fairies at the bottom of the garden for me.
Are you agnostic about fairies at the bottom of the garden?
The state libs also went against Jeff McCloy in his attempt to break the anti-business donation regime only in NSW despite unions having unfettered capacity to donate to the alp/greens and run non-third party ads.
It’s insane.
Cohenite, the only way out is a Purge of the Marshalls.
You know you want to…
Are all our socks accountant for….
Tay Tay Swift stalker suspect wore mask, had knife and rope, police say
Fairies?
I have seen the photos.
accounted
Bird didn’t stay long.
SCROLL THE TROLL 👹 ™
Pity the bird didn’t eat the roach.
I’ve seen them too, SoG. I didn’t buy them. They look like cardboard cutouts to me, and the girls later admitted that’s what they were.
It was disappointing that Conan Doyle bought them. But he wanted to believe they were psychic projections. A terrible warning against believing things because you want to.
But you avoided answering my question. Don’t think I didn’t notice.
Well spotted, Sherlock!
Hey Sinclair? Any chance you could remove Rae and his sock puppets and keep Red?
If God had the same attributes as fairies I’d be more than agnostic about the latter.
Weber made his All Blacks debut against Samoa on 8 July 2015.
As reserve halfback.
Not included in the 2016, or 2017 AB squads.
KGI’s Indigenous female youth leaders, Tahlia Biggs (left) and Thara Brown, with Tandem CEO Jonathan Field
At least there will be no confusion that these ladies are truly Indigenous looking.
Why is there a drawing – or is it a symbol? – of someone bending over showing their star a-hole in that picture?
Weber made his All Blacks debut against Samoa on 8 July 2015.
Instead of taking the knee Weber may have decided to take the d!ck.
In the Mediterranean, between Port Said and Santorini. Huge drop in temperature — c. 15 degrees. Went to Petra — on my bucket list since a child. Long and arduous walk in and out — 12000 steps by my fitbit thingy and burned +3000 calories. Worth every erg of energy though; gobsmacking. Apart from that (and perhaps Wadi Rum), you could raffle Jordan. No wonder they made “The Martian” there!
Twice a day in the gym managing to keep the weight off; lost 3kg in fact. Don’t know if I can keep that up around the Med!
Catch youse all later.
For shame, Gab. Don’t you recognise the flag of the Torres Strait Islands? To be flown alongside the white, racist, colonial Australian flag, wherever possible?
What if I believe in an absence of belief?
Nothing like a good purge.
Ahahahahahahahahahahaha! Seriously? Ahahahahahahahahaha! That’s made my day.
I’m agnostic about the belief that the next coin I toss will come down heads. Attributes determine the relevance of particular evidence. They have nothing to do with whether the evidence is convincing.
Blot looses the plot again.
Tonight interviewing Stupid.Fucking.Liberal Sussan Ley.
Last night it was Richard Denniss from the Australia Institute.
Seen in Kings Cross station this afternoon: Giant poster advertising the new Griffin Theatre production Kill Climate Deniers
http://www.griffintheatre.com.au/whats-on/kill-climate-deniers/
Makes me laugh that the Aboriginal “nation” can’t even abide having the one flag – no, they have to have another one for the TSIers. Hilarious unity.
Do you have a deep and abiding faith in your absence of belief, Tel? Or have you just noticed you don’t have any?
Oh FFS, Dr BG, enough of your God-bothering.
I will bepi$$ myself with laughter, when it is decided that each of the two or three hundred Aboriginal “First Nations” – the “First Nations” demanding a separate Treaty with each of those First Nations – then decide they want a separate flag..
Israel Folau may be the first high profile transgressor against the identity cult to avoid having to make a grovelling apology followed by a resignation and a career destroyed. Could this be a turning point?
That’s a helluva flag, Gab. I shall always giggle when I see it now.
I didn’t know it was a flag. But I’ll never forget it now. LOL
Fair enough, Gab. But the Jehovah’s witnesses have been a bit thin on the ground recently. I used to have them or the Mormons call on me regularly. Perhaps they came around to fearing I might convert them to atheism if they persisted.
That Southwest pilot did good, but had nowhere near the issues of Qantas pilot on QF32.
That uncontained engine failure started a fuel tank fire, killed one hydraulic system and a bunch of other stuff in the wing. The whole time the damaged engine was running uncontrolled due to a damaged fuel line.
All this talk of believing in fairies or not believing in fairies. Haven’t you watched the gay Mardi Gras? Or listened to the ABC?
Israel Folau may be the first high profile transgressor against the identity cult to avoid having to make a grovelling apology followed by a resignation and a career destroyed. Could this be a turning point?
No chance
The message is: Stick your head above the parapet and say boo, and you’ll be crushed.
Unless you’re Israel Folau, which you aint.
I will bepi$$ myself with laughter, when it is decided that each of the two or three hundred Aboriginal “First Nations” – the “First Nations” demanding a separate Treaty with each of those First Nations – then decide they want a separate flag..
Maybe they’ll completely revert back to their original and natural state: endemic brutal warfare against each other.
For those who like to suffer.
He even defends Yammies anti-Anzac Day tweets.
Australian author Richard Flanagan, winner of the Man Booker Prize for The Narrow Road to the Deep North in 2014, addresses the National Press Club as part of the Canberra Writers Festival.
Inciting killing a cohort of the society….meh…the chosen method of killing in this ‘work of art’ is beheading. How very quaint.
I believe in that kind of fairy, Ted. I wish I didn’t have to.
Haven’t you figured it out yet, Gab? Your beloved Doomikins hates everyone who isn’t a leftoid libertarian anarchist, so his work won’t be done until he has destroyed the Cat. Trolls are now a protected species.
I await sponsor action and condemnation by Fairfax any time now. Any time….
That Southwest pilot did good, but had nowhere near the issues of Qantas pilot on QF32.
Does QF mean Queer Faggot?
Israel Folau may be the first high profile transgressor against the identity cult to avoid having to make a grovelling apology followed by a resignation and a career destroyed. Could this be a turning point?
It may be if all of us if we decide in every day life to speak the truth (as we see it) as Peterson says, in the face of those who would force us into silence.
Not sure if many have the moral steel of Folau but…. they are sure flocking in their millions to view Peterson’s dicta on the high road to leading a good life.
Sorry about the clumsiness caused by typo.
+1
Most of the comments want the whole stupid thing abolished.
I have already said that, given the current evidence and knowledge I have, I’ve concluded that at this point some things are unknowable, such as how we and the universe came to be. I am stating this as a belief, not as a fact. I do not believe in fairies at the bottom of the garden, although the hippy-dippy ‘spiritual’ subsect of the atheist community likely does.
The ‘spiritual’ atheist is one of the stupidest types of people alive.
Good people, if you’re going to post great slabs of text from an article, any chance you could at least make it not in italics? Please?
I have dined out well on tasteless jokes about the Torres Strait Island flag.
Yes, I do have a very juvenile sense of humour.
I personally don’t consider myself remotely spiritual. On what earthly basis would I? And there is no atheist spirituality. It is an oxymoron.
Significant number of individuals gone for manus to Trumpnado America.
What is Australia’s side of the bargain.
Indeed. I heard one of the passengers from that American flight on the wireless this morning. The interviewer asked him if he believed in God? No, says he, but I am spiritual.
Zyconoclast, I notice the Flanagan piece is an hour.
Not wanting to give that much of my life away, any chance you can summarise?
No, I haven’t. But I have been to Fat Tuesday. In Cozumel.
Ahmed Hussen: (Canadian) Liberals Scrapping Medical Inadmissibility Rule That Turned Away Disabled Immigrants
OTTAWA — The federal government is eliminating a long-standing rule that turned away would-be immigrants with intellectual or physical disabilities.
On Monday, Immigration Minister Ahmed Hussen announced the first change in 40 years to the federal medical inadmissibility rules, which allowed the government to reject permanent resident applications from those with serious health conditions or disabilities.
Hussen says the majority of those impacted by the policy have been economic immigrants who were already working and creating jobs in Canada, but whose children or spouses may have a disability.
These newcomers can contribute and are not a burden to Canada. These newcomers have the ability to help grow our economy and enrich our social fabric.
Immigration Minister Ahmed Hussen
What, a Canadian NDIS lead recovery?
Gotta love those people who, in one breath tell you about their passionate atheism, and in the other inform you about their spirituality.
Er, no. You don’t get to have one without the other, sorry. Dumbarse.
Significant number of individuals gone for manus to Trumpnado America.
What is Australia’s side of the bargain.
Haitians from a U.N. camp in Costa Rica.
Australia accepts the same number of Costa Rican Christians?
Here’s atheist Sam Harris defining atheist spirituality:
Pretty pretentious, but anyway. Lemme get this straight. Being spiritual means doing meditation, dreaming, taking drugs, and getting yourself into “non-ordinary states of consciousness”. Hey, I know people who get drunk off their arses every night. I have a new respect for them as they’re so spiritual.
For Cats with an interest in digging up huge chunks of Oz and flogging it to gullible furriners, the presentation programme for this year’s Diggers and Dealers conference in Kalgoorlie in August has just been announced.
The keynote speaker on Day One will be Jose Manuel Barroso, the current chairman of Goldman Sachs, former President of the European Commission and former President of Portugal. (No Fawlty Towers jokes, if you please).
Opening presentation from D&D Forum Chairman, Nick Giorgetta, which will no doubt include smoking ceremonies, didgeridoos and associated BS has been limited to 15 minutes.
Just about enough time to knock down a flat white and a quick durrie on the street outside the venue.
From Crisis Magazine. A Voice for the Faithful Catholic Laity
If you’ve seen Dunkirk, or Darkest Hour, you got a glimpse of Britain’s fighting spirit in the face of great peril. If you know a little bit more about that period, you know why Churchill could say of the British people, “this was their finest hour.”
You could hardly say that now. With a few notable exceptions Britain’s spirit of resistance is at a low ebb. The middle and lower classes grudgingly submit to the dictates of the elites, and the elites willingly submit to the Islamization of their country.
If the British people successfully stood up to Hitler’s planned invasion of England, they have essentially bowed down before the Islamic invasion of the British Isles. What Hitler failed to accomplish with force of arms, Muslims migrants are accomplishing through migration. With the help of British authorities, they are gradually but inexorably imposing an alien moral code on the UK.
The most glaring example of this submissive attitude is the tepid response to the Muslim [email protected] gang attacks in towns and cities across England. Actually “tepid” is too strong a word. “Non-response” is more accurate. Although authorities knew who was responsible for the [email protected], they took no action. In some towns the crimes were ignored for decades.
You may have heard of Rotherham, a town of about 250,000 where some 1,400 girls aged 11 to 14 had been drugged, [email protected] and trafficked for years by Pakistani gangs. The authorities—city council members, the police, child protection agencies—knew about the rapes but kept silent.
The shame of Rotherham was finally brought to light in 2013. The news quickly made its way around England and, if you were paying attention, you might have noted its brief appearance in American papers. But have you heard about Telford? Telford is a scenic town of about 150,000, in the Midlands of England. On March 11 of this year, the Sunday Mirror reported that Telford was “Britain’s ‘worst ever’ child grooming scandal.” Beginning in the 1980s, as many as a thousand underage girls have been [email protected], beaten, sold for s3x, and some even murdered. As in Rotherham, town officials covered up the abuse for decades—and for the same reason. They were afraid of being called “racist” or “Islamophobic.”
Unfortunately, the [email protected] epidemic is not confined to Rotherham and Telford. According to one reporter it has spread to “Bristol, Derby, Rochdale, Peterborough, Newcastle, Oxfordshire, Bradford, Keighly, Banbury, Halifax, Leeds, Birmingham, Norwich, Burney, High Wycombe, Dewsbury and Middleborough.” That’s “among other places.” One of the other places is London.
In Mayor Sadiq Khan’s first year in office, homicides in London rose by 27 percent, youth homicide jumped 70 percent, rape increased by 18 percent to 7,600 reported cases, and child s3x crimes soared by 30 percent to 1,200 per year. London also has the most acid attacks per capita of any other city in the world.
When I was younger it was common to hear that London was one of the safest cities in the world—a place where women could walk alone at night, and police didn’t have to carry guns. It was often compared favorably to crime-ridden New York City. This year, however, London overtook New York City as one of the most dangerous capital cities in the Western World.
What happened in London to effect such a reversal? For that matter what happened in Yorkshire, Oxfordshire, Derbyshire, Shropshire, and all the other peaceful shires of England’s green and pleasant land?
Was it the Orcs? Judging by their Herculean efforts to cover up the truth, the press and the authorities might well have preferred you believe that. What happened, of course, was Muslim migration buttressed by high Muslim birth rates.
Still, there’s more to the story than the arrival of Muslims in Britain. It’s more complicated than that. Let’s go back to the 1940s for a moment. Churchill was England’s greatest leader, but another Englishman may well have been its greatest prophet. In 1948, George Orwell wrote the classic dystopian novel, 1984. It’s a mistake to think of the book as simply a prediction of bad things to come, because Orwell meant it to be a commentary on bad things that were already happening (in the Soviet bloc) or had already happened (in Nazi Germany). Orwell also saw something in the England of his day that disturbed him. Partly because of the centralization and bureaucratization required by the war effort, Britain was already on the path to socialism. Orwell favored democratic socialism, but also realized that socialism had ominous potentials. After all, the totalitarian political party he describes in 1984 is called Ingsoc—short for “English Socialism.”
Modern England’s governing institutions are not nearly as brutal as Ingsoc, but they do share some of its characteristics—particularly the desire to control information. For example, the Telford police didn’t refer to the [email protected] gang members as Pakistanis or Muslims, but simply as “Asians.” The BBC didn’t report on the Telford crimes for 36 hours after the news broke and then only a short spot on BBC Radio Shropshire (the German media maintained a similar silence after the mass s3x assaults in Cologne). Moreover, as in 1984, English authorities pursue thought crimes (“hate crimes” in modern parlance) as vigorously as they pursue real crimes. For example, in the midst of London’s crime spree, the London police have designated 900 special investigators to investigate—what else?—hate crimes. Ironically, the main target of these hate investigations are people on Facebook or other social media who criticize Islam and immigration. In England, child [email protected] and acid attacks are just the price society pays for its vibrant diversity, but speaking your mind on Facebook is a hate crime. What Naz Shah, a female Member of Parliament advised the Rotherham [email protected] victims reflects the attitude of the elites toward the rest of British society: she said the girls should “shut their mouths for the good of diversity.”
There is another similarity between the Britain of today and the Ingsoc of 1984. Totalitarian societies specialize in humiliations both small and large. The humiliations are designed to demoralize citizens and break their will to resist. This seems to be happening now in Britain. [email protected] is an act of subjugation and humiliation and, if nothing is done about it, the humiliation turns into a corrosive demoralization. If it happens on a mass scale—as in Britain today—and if the authorities become complicit, then the whole society is demoralized. If on top of that, those who complain about the outrages are silenced and even jailed, the humiliation is complete.
None of this bodes well for Britain’s future. As Mark Steyn puts it, “a society that will not defend its youngest and most vulnerable girls is surely capable of rationalizing many more wicked accommodations in the years ahead.” One might ask “how many more accommodations can Britain afford to make?” Thanks to the efforts of British Islamist organizations and the cowardly appeasement of British officialdom, the will to resist is being slowly crushed.
Still, we shouldn’t write off Britain completely. Despite its decline, it’s not beyond hope. Britons do have a proud and courageous history to drawn from. All the odds are against them now, but that was also the case in 1940. At the time Churchill took office, the situation seemed so desperate that much of the government was prepared to capitulate to Hitler. Yet, against all odds, Britain prevailed.
Then, too, Britain has a Christian heritage. And historically, Christianity has been Europe’s strongest bulwark against Islamization. That heritage has been squandered to the point where it is almost lost. But a revival of Christianity should not be discounted. Even atheists are beginning to recognize the vital role that Christianity plays. At a recent appearance in England, Richard Dawkins warned against celebrating the demise of Christianity “in so far as Christianity might be a bulwark against something worse.” Christian civilization was already in decline at the time of Churchill’s speech, but he recognized that it was key to revitalizing the British spirit. Britons today would do well to go back to his speeches. Here’s a sample:
The battle of Britain is about to begin. Upon this battle depends the survival of Christian civilization. Upon it depends our own British life, and the long continuity of our institutions and our Empire…Let us therefore brace ourselves to our duties, and so bear ourselves, that if the British Empire and its Commonwealth last for a thousand years, men will say, “This was their finest hour.”
Of course, the situation is different today. It’s both better and worse. Islamists in Britain have nothing like the might of Hitler’s armed forces. They must rely instead on incremental cultural warfare. That gives the British much more time than they had in 1940. On the other hand, Britain today is sorely lacking in cultural confidence. Multiculturalism and political correctness have sapped its ability to fight a culture war. Moreover, this time around, the enemy is not on the other side of the Channel. Islamist ideology is already entrenched within Britain’s borders, and its proponents are aided and abetted by Britain’s weak leadership, and generously funded by its welfare system.
How about the United States? Americans may think that all of this has nothing to do with them. But what is happening is Britain is happening here also: the suppression of news, the accusations of “hate crimes,” the cover-ups, and the shackling of free speech in the name of sensitivity and political correctness. If today’s battle of Britain is lost, and along with it the battle for France, and Germany, and the rest of the Continent, America will be very much alone. And its erratic resistance to Islamization will seem all the more futile. Churchill spoke of America in his 1940 speech, and what he said then still applies today:
But if we fail, then the whole world, including the United States, including all that we have known and cared for, will sink into the abyss of a new dark age made more sinister, and perhaps more protracted, by the lights of perverted science.
Their rich on sky sobbing that corrupt crony bank executives should be jailed for scamming the system.
Royal commission into richo, with full immunity for the scurrying orc if he tips the bucket on everybody else.
That guy sitting outside the train station, swigging from a bottle in a paper bag, screaming “white xunt” at me whilst urinating himself – what a spiritual person.
Plastic bag + full can of silver spray paint = super spirituality.
Crime and Enforcement Activity in New York City (Jan 1 – Dec 31, 2017)
94.9 percent of robbery suspects in 2017 New York City were non-white.
91.7 percent of rape suspects in 2017 New York City were non-white.
97 percent of shooting suspects in 2017 New York City were non-white.
Kill Climate Deniers
My neighbor has defaced City of Darebin property (garbage bin) with the following statement. “BEHEAD ALL CLIMATE CHANGE DENIERS”.
Despite having pointed this out to the council and informing the local police that there is a death threat, l know nothing has been done…the bin still has the threat emblazoned on it. It’s been 2 years.
Thanks, Zyconoclast! 🙂
Ha, ha.
Weber said he was “disgusted to have to play against Folau”.
What he means is “I’m not worthy”.
Flog.
IIRC, Pedro, you sent us daily missives during last year’s conference, which were entertaining. Your public expects the same of you this year.