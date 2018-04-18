Wednesday Forum: April 18, 2018

Posted on 12:00 pm, April 18, 2018 by Sinclair Davidson
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.

368 Responses to Wednesday Forum: April 18, 2018

1 2
  1. Senile Old Guy
    #2689761, posted on April 18, 2018 at 5:21 pm

    Roger! I will have nightmares!

  2. Nick
    #2689762, posted on April 18, 2018 at 5:21 pm

    Interesting lunch conversation :
    When Pell was accused of assaulting a man previously, he was at another families’ beach house at the time. The best wishes of Cats has been passed onto him.
    The wife of the guy in charge of the womens’ AFL hunks the comp is shit. They have been told

  3. notafan
    #2689763, posted on April 18, 2018 at 5:22 pm

    I’m a bit dubious about cross bow ‘lady’.

  5. Some History
    #2689765, posted on April 18, 2018 at 5:29 pm

    Some time ago it was pointed out that when Billy Clinton got into power, Hillary banned smoking in the White House. Here’s a reference. Cigar Aficionado Magazine did a write up at the time (1993):

    https://www.cigaraficionado.com/article/no-smoking-at-the-white-house-7074

  6. notafan
    #2689766, posted on April 18, 2018 at 5:32 pm

    alleged victims are allowed enormous flexibility when it comes to times and dates

    nothing but nothing will destroy their credibility in the eyes of the Get Pell Commisars

  7. Roger.
    #2689767, posted on April 18, 2018 at 5:35 pm

    Roger! I will have nightmares!

    🙂

    That reminds me, Studs Terkel was mentioned on the OT this AM.

    He described himself as an agnostic.

    When asked to explain, he responded “an agnostic is a cowardly atheist.”

  8. DrBeauGan
    #2689768, posted on April 18, 2018 at 5:37 pm

    When asked to explain, he responded “an agnostic is a cowardly atheist.”

    True,true.

  9. Slayer of Memes
    #2689769, posted on April 18, 2018 at 5:37 pm

    Partial, from behind the paywall..

    The Twitter cesspit
    Rita Panahi

    Trying to convince sensible, productive adults to dip their toe in the Twitterverse can be a futile exercise particularly if they, like more than 90 per cent of the population, are somewhere Right of Sarah Hanson-Young on the political spectrum.

    “Why would I want to waste my time on that cesspit?” is a common response.

    One colleague, unmoved by my argument that Twitter can be useful, informative and fun if you just recognise its shortcomings, likened participating in the social media network to sticking your head in a filthy toilet.

    But swimming in that toilet, among the social justice activists, sad trolls and celebrity watchers, are much of the mainstream and new media; one can’t underestimate Twitter’s influence on determining what you read or watch on the nightly news.

    For conservatives and genuine centrists to ignore the site only makes it more unrepresentative.

    Part of the reason why the Brexit and Trump phenomenons blindsided the media is their reliance on social media as an accurate tool of measuring public sentiment. It’s all too easy for Left-leaning members of the media class to assume that Twitter must be representative of the wider population. Twitter not only skews far more Left than Left-leaning Facebook but it is often a parallel universe obsessed with second- and third-tier issues.

    If Twitter were representative, the battle to be prime minister would be between Richard Di Natale and Bill Shorten, while the issue keeping most Australians up at night wouldn’t be cost of living or law and order, but offshore processing of asylum-seekers and the Adani coal mine.

    Donald Trump would be locked up for being “literally Hitler” and Jeremy Corbyn would’ve won in a landslide so devastating that it relegated the Tories to a fringe party.

    Where Twitter has been enormously useful is in exposing the deep political biases of supposedly impartial reporters and academics.

    It’s one thing to boldly state your position in an opinion column such as this but quite another to allow your own beliefs to colour news reporting that is meant to be utterly neutral, and designed to inform rather than influence the audience.

    The hysterical coverage of all things Trump is easily understood if you check the Twitter timeline of members of the media doing the reporting who are unashamed about the extent of their hatred for the US president.

    Check the tweets of academics working at Australian universities and you’ll soon learn just how far Left the great majority of them lean, some of them posting smears and abuse that would have conservatives sacked or disciplined.

    Twitter’s unpleasantness is a tad more complex than just nameless trolls’ indiscriminate abuse of all and sundry.

    Twitter is where Leftist bullies maliciously attack, misrepresent and defame their ideological opponents while pretending to be compassionate.

    Of course, there are plenty of extreme Right-wing accounts which also cross the line, but they are far more likely to be banned for their hate-filled antics.

    There is a double standard in controversial conservative and Right-wing accounts being culled while blue-tick progressives wishing death and disease on their political adversaries and indulging in the most outrageous smears appear immune from censure.

    Sadly I cannot access the whole article, even using the usual tricks to breach the paywall….

  10. Leigh Lowe
    #2689770, posted on April 18, 2018 at 5:38 pm

    Some History

    #2689765, posted on April 18, 2018 at 5:29 pm

    Some time ago it was pointed out that when Billy Clinton got into power, Hillary banned smoking in the White House. Here’s a reference. Cigar Aficionado Magazine did a write up at the time (1993):

    https://www.cigaraficionado.com/article/no-smoking-at-the-white-house-7074

    Well, strictly speaking, Bill and Monica weren’t smoking that stogie.

  11. Some History
    #2689771, posted on April 18, 2018 at 5:41 pm

    Well, strictly speaking, Bill and Monica weren’t smoking that stogie.

    LOL Yep. Imaginative creature he was, Billy found other uses for cigars.

  12. Chris
    #2689772, posted on April 18, 2018 at 5:46 pm

    One thing that all this Weinstaining and #metooing has done is give the Monica and Bill matter an air of relative innocence.

  13. Senile Old Guy
    #2689773, posted on April 18, 2018 at 5:46 pm

    When asked to explain, he responded “an agnostic is a cowardly atheist.”

    True,true.

    Not really. But one of my reasons for calling myself agnostic is to avoid association with the rabid new atheists.

  14. Oh come on
    #2689774, posted on April 18, 2018 at 5:47 pm

    Probably Steve Trickler has posted this, but the preternatural calm of the pilot while she’s conducting an emergency landing of her badly damaged passenger jet is pretty amazing.

  15. duncanm
    #2689775, posted on April 18, 2018 at 5:48 pm

    What I don’t understand about the SJW’s against Folau, as Gab and others have angled at above, is that those supposedly slighted by his words don’t believe in God (and by extension hell) anyway.

    So what’s the kerfuffle about ?

    Mark me up as another godless heathen who is 100% behind him (*). He is a clear thinking, well spoken, impressive young man.

    * – not in that way, NTTAWTT.

  16. Some History
    #2689776, posted on April 18, 2018 at 5:49 pm

    ….. is give the Monica and Bill matter an air of relative innocence.

    Exploring Orifices with Bill Clinton.

  17. Baldrick
    #2689777, posted on April 18, 2018 at 5:52 pm

    stackja
    #2689718, posted on April 18, 2018 at 4:25 pm
    AFL BACKS DOWN OVER DOGS DEMANDS

    This via TheirABC:

    Brennan challenged the decision at the AFLW appeals tribunal and lost, resulting in the penalty rising to two weeks — inclusive of round one of the 2019 season.
    She took her grievance to the Australian Human Rights Commission, but that was dropped after the AFL agreed to amend the penalty system for the women’s competition.
    “The AFL acknowledges that the sanction regime established by the League for the women’s game differs from the men’s game,” the statement read.

    And I thought the AFLW was all about equality.

  18. Nick
    #2689778, posted on April 18, 2018 at 5:53 pm

    So what’s the kerfuffle about ?

    You can say anything you like about gays so long as it’s good or glowing praise.

  19. AC
    #2689779, posted on April 18, 2018 at 5:53 pm

    “Single Mothers by Choice”?

    What a stupid organisation. They should be shut down and sent the bill for the increased Centrelink spending they’ve caused.

  20. duncanm
    #2689780, posted on April 18, 2018 at 5:54 pm

    That southwest engine is pretty munted.

    It’ll need more than an oil change and a new timing belt.

  21. Slayer of Memes
    #2689781, posted on April 18, 2018 at 5:54 pm

    So, Stormy Daniels went on ‘The View’ to put her case forward.

    During her segment she said:

    “I didn’t come forward for publicity, this isn’t what I want to be known for.”

    I guess she thinks that being known as a porn star is better somehow?

  22. Chris
    #2689782, posted on April 18, 2018 at 5:57 pm

    Exploring Higher Offices with Bill Clinton.

    Classy.
    A 20-year-old playing sex games with her glamorous married boss, was not prostituting herself to win million-dollar roles; not underage, not raped, not coerced. Not drunk or drugged. These are apparently the normal modus operandi in Hollywood.

  23. DrBeauGan
    #2689783, posted on April 18, 2018 at 5:57 pm

    Not really. But one of my reasons for calling myself agnostic is to avoid association with the rabid new atheists.

    They aren’t rational people who aren’t satisfied with the god theory. They are just anti-christian bigots who have bought into trendy thought, if you can call it thought.

    I don’t blame you for not wanting to be mistaken for one. I’d rather be a god-squadder.

  24. Rae
    #2689784, posted on April 18, 2018 at 5:59 pm

    Studs Terkel, from Chicago, whose book inspired James Tayor to write Millworker

  25. GoTiges
    #2689785, posted on April 18, 2018 at 6:01 pm

    AFL BACKS DOWN OVER DOGS DEMANDS

    Another AFL story that will make you sick is this one Apparently 2 females, who have never played the game, are going to the UN to talk about some journey or another and the dreamtime game. What this has to do with operating a football club I have no idea.

  26. Senile Old Guy
    #2689786, posted on April 18, 2018 at 6:01 pm

    Probably Steve Trickler has posted this, but the preternatural calm of the pilot while she’s conducting an emergency landing of her badly damaged passenger jet is pretty amazing.

    It is the training. I did a bit of single engine training and practising engine failure is routine. Even landing just using instruments even though I wasn’t doing an instrument rating. What fun! Landing on instruments in the rain on a dirt track. Focuses the mind!

  27. GoTiges
    #2689787, posted on April 18, 2018 at 6:03 pm

    Sorry, italics fail above

  28. Senile Old Guy
    #2689788, posted on April 18, 2018 at 6:05 pm

    I don’t blame you for not wanting to be mistaken for one. I’d rather be a god-squadder.

    Yes.

  29. Diesal
    #2689789, posted on April 18, 2018 at 6:05 pm

    I know this place isn’t exactly his fan club, but I’ve always had a bit of time for Greg Hunt. He’s consistently been one of the few Liberal frontbenchers who’ve been prepared to call out the ABC when they’ve gone too far with him, and his colleagues could stand to learn from his example. He also has a pretty good record of passing stuff through the Senate when, again, many of his colleagues have struggled. Do I agree with everything he’s said or proposed? No, but nevertheless he’s one of the moderates I can respect, and these days that’s a mighty short list.

    He is a Gaia worshiping turd, the sooner he gets flushed the better. His attitude to environmental issues is pure virtue signalling.

  30. Leigh Lowe
    #2689791, posted on April 18, 2018 at 6:06 pm

    That southwest engine is pretty munted.

    It’ll need more than an oil change and a new timing belt.

    It’s fucked.
    Melt it down and make it into Budweiser cans.

  31. Oh come on
    #2689792, posted on April 18, 2018 at 6:06 pm

    When asked to explain, he responded “an agnostic is a cowardly atheist.”

    Sorry but that’s smug know-nothing self-assured arrogance – the calling card of most atheists – right there.

    I have heard several atheist responses to the existential questions that have puzzled mankind for millenia. I don’t find any of them particularly compelling. In fact, on balance, I find some religious responses to these existential questions more compelling than the atheist responses, although I have yet to be convinced by any.

    I am not more aligned to atheism than any religion because I consider myself agnostic. Actually, I’d go with the Joodeo-Christian tradition in a heartbeat over nihilistic atheism, or quasi-religious atheism, or any other form of atheism I know of.

    In fact, when I think about it, I hope the J3ws and Christians are right and the atheists are wrong.

  32. Rae
    #2689793, posted on April 18, 2018 at 6:06 pm

    So what’s the kerfuffle about ?

    You can say anything you like about gays so long as it’s good or glowing praise.

    If your salary is paid from sponsorship by an organization whose CEO and many of its workforce are gays, then it’s not wise to bad-mouth gays.

  33. Senile Old Guy
    #2689794, posted on April 18, 2018 at 6:09 pm

    But the pilot did a great job because flying an unbalanced plane would be tricky and scary.

  34. calli
    #2689795, posted on April 18, 2018 at 6:13 pm

    Well, I’m not afraid of hell, unless it consists of long-term confinement with numerous SJWs. That is a truly terrifying prospect.

    I have a rock solid remedy for that. 😀

  35. DrBeauGan
    #2689796, posted on April 18, 2018 at 6:14 pm

    In fact, when I think about it, I hope the J3ws and Christians are right and the atheists are wrong.

    I hope so too, OCO. But I’ve learnt not to believe things just because I’d like them to be true.

  36. Oh come on
    #2689797, posted on April 18, 2018 at 6:14 pm

    [Greg Hunt] is a Gaia worshiping turd, the sooner he gets flushed the better.

    When guys like this are promoted in cabinet and considered top ministerial performers, you know for a fact we’re all boned, royally.

  37. Leigh Lowe
    #2689798, posted on April 18, 2018 at 6:15 pm

    The pilot of the SW 737 did a pretty good job.
    A good demeanor coupled with some solid experience and training goes a long way.
    Although the crew would have established within a minute or so that they had one good power plant, a flyable jet and altitude, time and landing options.
    The only nagging doubt would always be damage to hydraulics or electrics.
    Perversely enough, throwing a blade through a window is the least likely to damage hydraulics or looms.
    What you don’t know, of course, is if more shrapnel has pierced the fuselage below floor level.
    .
    All in all, good work.
    And she got the job because she was an A-grader, not brcayse wymminses.

  38. Winston Smith
    #2689799, posted on April 18, 2018 at 6:15 pm

    Duncanm;

    That southwest engine is pretty munted.
    It’ll need more than an oil change and a new timing belt.

    Don’t be daft. I know a bloke who knows a bloke who could just buff that out.

  39. Mother Lode
    #2689800, posted on April 18, 2018 at 6:17 pm

    I don’t think training lends itself to a calm demeanour.

    You know you aren’t going to actually die in training.

    It gives you an instant strategy if you keep your nerve and perspective. Other people would be swept up by their imagination running amok: every sound, every tremor of the plane, their senses misleading them.

    She was just one strong, focussed woman.

    She would have been selected on that basis, but that doesn’t make her any less remarkable – just that Southwest made a wise recruitmen choice.

  40. Oh come on
    #2689801, posted on April 18, 2018 at 6:22 pm

    But I’ve learnt not to believe things just because I’d like them to be true.

    Sure. But do you have to disbelieve? It’s not as though the atheist case is as axiomatic as most of them act as though it is. It seems to me that, considering what people not motivated by faith do and don’t know at present, a belief that the answers to the existential questions of life are currently unknowable is perfectly reasonable. This perspective is completely different from atheism – it isn’t the Clayton’s version of atheism. It’s a lot less dogmatic than the standard atheist position, for starters.

  41. Winston Smith
    #2689802, posted on April 18, 2018 at 6:24 pm

    From Bernard Gaynors newsletter:

    The High Court has unanimously ruled today that the entire anti-discrimination system in New South Wales has been operating against me and others unconstitutionally.

  42. Senile Old Guy
    #2689803, posted on April 18, 2018 at 6:25 pm

    You know you aren’t going to actually die in training.

    Being killed in a training accident is not uncommon. Google it. Several in the last six months. I terrified my instructor by doing something very foolish and was lucky not to put the plane into the sea.

  43. zyconoclast
    #2689804, posted on April 18, 2018 at 6:27 pm

    Israel Folau is a football freak.
    Rugby Union needs him. He can’t stop the death of rugby in Australia but he may slow it while he is playing.

    He can command $M contracts playing in Europe and Japan

    From Wiki
    Folau played rugby league for the Melbourne Storm in the National Rugby League (NRL) from 2007 to 2008, where he broke the record for most tries in a debut year. He then played with the Brisbane Broncos from 2009 to 2010. Playing as a wing or centre, Folau represented Queensland in State of Origin and Australia (the Kangaroos), becoming the youngest player to play for both teams. He won eight international caps.

    Rugby Union
    In a pre-season trial match against the Melbourne Rebels, Folau scored two tries and set-up another, in a promising start to his new sporting code.

    Folau made his Australian Test debut against the British and Irish Lions on 22 June. He scored the first try of the game after a storming run from scrum-half Will Genia. He scored his second try of the game after he beat three defenders.[43]

    Folau equalled Lote Tuqiri’s tally of 10 tries in a season for Australia when he scored in the final test against Wales in the 2013 Autumn tour.[44]

    In July 2015, he signed a deal to play for NTT DoCoMo Red Hurricanes in the Japanese Top League.[45]

    Folau has been awarded the Rugby Australia John Eales Medal, the Wallabies’ Player of the Year recognition, a record three times, in 2014, 2015 and 2017.[46]

    Below is the record of the virtue signalling homo lover. He is a one test wonder againt Samoa.
    His early football was as a back up.

    Brad Weber
    International career
    Weber was a member of the New Zealand Under 20 side which won the 2011 IRB Junior World Championship in Italy. He largely served as back up to TJ Perenara during the competition.[8]

    Weber made his All Blacks debut against Samoa on 8 July 2015.[9]

  44. Senile Old Guy
    #2689806, posted on April 18, 2018 at 6:27 pm

    SSCBD. One of the first things you are taught. Stall, spin, crash, burn, die.

  45. Eyrie
    #2689807, posted on April 18, 2018 at 6:29 pm

    The trick in flight training is not to turn simulated emergencies into real ones.

  46. Baldrick
    #2689808, posted on April 18, 2018 at 6:30 pm

    From Bernard Gaynors newsletter:
    The High Court has unanimously ruled today that the entire anti-discrimination system in New South Wales has been operating against me and others unconstitutionally.

    From the same newsletter:

    However, this battle is not over yet.
    The ‘conservative’ New South Wales government changed its tribunal laws on the eve of the High Court hearing in an attempt to keep the complaint process alive. As a result, only yesterday I received more legal paperwork. I now need to fight the ‘new’ system all over again.

    Stupid.Fucking.Liberals

  47. zyconoclast
    #2689809, posted on April 18, 2018 at 6:32 pm

    I see Amy Schumer has a new move, ‘I Feel Pretty’, and that it is not doing well.

    Annie Leibovitz: I made Amy Schumer ‘put the underpants on’

    Not even the photographer could stomach an all nude Amy.

  48. DrBeauGan
    #2689810, posted on April 18, 2018 at 6:34 pm

    Oh come on
    #2689801, posted on April 18, 2018 at 6:22 pm
    But I’ve learnt not to believe things just because I’d like them to be true.

    Sure. But do you have to disbelieve? It’s not as though the atheist case is as axiomatic as most of them act as though it is. It seems to me that, considering what people not motivated by faith do and don’t know at present, a belief that the answers to the existential questions of life are currently unknowable is perfectly reasonable. This perspective is completely different from atheism – it isn’t the Clayton’s version of atheism. It’s a lot less dogmatic than the standard atheist position, for starters.

    Either you believe something or you don’t, in classical logic. If you take a bayesian view, a proposition has a credibility between zero and one. On the evidence, the god theory has a credibility comparable with the theory that there are fairies at the bottom of the garden for me.

    Are you agnostic about fairies at the bottom of the garden?

  49. cohenite
    #2689811, posted on April 18, 2018 at 6:35 pm

    Baldrick

    #2689808, posted on April 18, 2018 at 6:30 pm

    From Bernard Gaynors newsletter:
    The High Court has unanimously ruled today that the entire anti-discrimination system in New South Wales has been operating against me and others unconstitutionally.

    From the same newsletter:

    However, this battle is not over yet.
    The ‘conservative’ New South Wales government changed its tribunal laws on the eve of the High Court hearing in an attempt to keep the complaint process alive. As a result, only yesterday I received more legal paperwork. I now need to fight the ‘new’ system all over again.

    Stupid.Fucking.Liberals

    The state libs also went against Jeff McCloy in his attempt to break the anti-business donation regime only in NSW despite unions having unfettered capacity to donate to the alp/greens and run non-third party ads.

    It’s insane.

  50. Winston Smith
    #2689812, posted on April 18, 2018 at 6:38 pm

    Cohenite, the only way out is a Purge of the Marshalls.
    You know you want to…

  53. Ƶĩppʯ (ȊꞪꞨV)
    #2689815, posted on April 18, 2018 at 6:41 pm

    accounted

  55. Baldrick
    #2689817, posted on April 18, 2018 at 6:46 pm

    SCROLL THE TROLL 👹 ™

  56. Rae
    #2689818, posted on April 18, 2018 at 6:48 pm

    Pity the bird didn’t eat the roach.

  57. DrBeauGan
    #2689820, posted on April 18, 2018 at 6:55 pm

    Senile Old Guy
    #2689814, posted on April 18, 2018 at 6:39 pm
    Fairies?

    I have seen the photos.

    I’ve seen them too, SoG. I didn’t buy them. They look like cardboard cutouts to me, and the girls later admitted that’s what they were.

    It was disappointing that Conan Doyle bought them. But he wanted to believe they were psychic projections. A terrible warning against believing things because you want to.

    But you avoided answering my question. Don’t think I didn’t notice.

  58. Senile Old Guy
    #2689821, posted on April 18, 2018 at 7:00 pm

    But you avoided answering my question. Don’t think I didn’t notice.

    Well spotted, Sherlock!

  59. Gab
    #2689822, posted on April 18, 2018 at 7:02 pm

    Hey Sinclair? Any chance you could remove Rae and his sock puppets and keep Red?

  60. dover_beach
    #2689823, posted on April 18, 2018 at 7:03 pm

    If God had the same attributes as fairies I’d be more than agnostic about the latter.

  61. Dr Faustus
    #2689825, posted on April 18, 2018 at 7:05 pm

    Weber made his All Blacks debut against Samoa on 8 July 2015.

    As reserve halfback.
    Not included in the 2016, or 2017 AB squads.

  63. Gab
    #2689828, posted on April 18, 2018 at 7:08 pm

    KGI’s Indigenous female youth leaders, Tahlia Biggs (left) and Thara Brown, with Tandem CEO Jonathan Field

    Why is there a drawing – or is it a symbol? – of someone bending over showing their star a-hole in that picture?

  64. zyconoclast
    #2689829, posted on April 18, 2018 at 7:09 pm

    Weber made his All Blacks debut against Samoa on 8 July 2015.

    Instead of taking the knee Weber may have decided to take the d!ck.

  65. Bruce in WA
    #2689830, posted on April 18, 2018 at 7:10 pm

    In the Mediterranean, between Port Said and Santorini. Huge drop in temperature — c. 15 degrees. Went to Petra — on my bucket list since a child. Long and arduous walk in and out — 12000 steps by my fitbit thingy and burned +3000 calories. Worth every erg of energy though; gobsmacking. Apart from that (and perhaps Wadi Rum), you could raffle Jordan. No wonder they made “The Martian” there!

    Twice a day in the gym managing to keep the weight off; lost 3kg in fact. Don’t know if I can keep that up around the Med!

    Catch youse all later.

  66. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2689831, posted on April 18, 2018 at 7:11 pm

    Why is there a drawing – or is it a symbol? – of someone bending over showing their star a-hole in that picture?

    For shame, Gab. Don’t you recognise the flag of the Torres Strait Islands? To be flown alongside the white, racist, colonial Australian flag, wherever possible?

  67. Tel
    #2689832, posted on April 18, 2018 at 7:11 pm

    Either you believe something or you don’t, in classical logic.

    What if I believe in an absence of belief?

  68. cohenite
    #2689833, posted on April 18, 2018 at 7:12 pm

    Cohenite, the only way out is a Purge of the Marshalls.
    You know you want to…

    Nothing like a good purge.

  69. Gab
    #2689834, posted on April 18, 2018 at 7:12 pm

    Don’t you recognise the flag of the Torres Strait Islands?

    Ahahahahahahahahahahaha! Seriously? Ahahahahahahahahaha! That’s made my day.

  70. DrBeauGan
    #2689835, posted on April 18, 2018 at 7:14 pm

    dover_beach
    #2689823, posted on April 18, 2018 at 7:03 pm
    If God had the same attributes as fairies I’d be more than agnostic about the latter.

    I’m agnostic about the belief that the next coin I toss will come down heads. Attributes determine the relevance of particular evidence. They have nothing to do with whether the evidence is convincing.

  71. Baldrick
    #2689836, posted on April 18, 2018 at 7:14 pm

    Blot looses the plot again.
    Tonight interviewing Stupid.Fucking.Liberal Sussan Ley.
    Last night it was Richard Denniss from the Australia Institute.

  72. Viva
    #2689837, posted on April 18, 2018 at 7:14 pm

    Seen in Kings Cross station this afternoon: Giant poster advertising the new Griffin Theatre production Kill Climate Deniers

    http://www.griffintheatre.com.au/whats-on/kill-climate-deniers/

  73. Gab
    #2689838, posted on April 18, 2018 at 7:15 pm

    Makes me laugh that the Aboriginal “nation” can’t even abide having the one flag – no, they have to have another one for the TSIers. Hilarious unity.

  74. DrBeauGan
    #2689839, posted on April 18, 2018 at 7:19 pm

    Tel
    #2689832, posted on April 18, 2018 at 7:11 pm
    Either you believe something or you don’t, in classical logic.

    What if I believe in an absence of belief?

    Do you have a deep and abiding faith in your absence of belief, Tel? Or have you just noticed you don’t have any?

  75. Gab
    #2689840, posted on April 18, 2018 at 7:19 pm

    Oh FFS, Dr BG, enough of your God-bothering.

  76. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2689841, posted on April 18, 2018 at 7:20 pm

    Makes me laugh that the Aboriginal “nation” can’t even abide having the one flag – no, they have to have another one for the TSIers. Hilarious unity.

    I will bepi$$ myself with laughter, when it is decided that each of the two or three hundred Aboriginal “First Nations” – the “First Nations” demanding a separate Treaty with each of those First Nations – then decide they want a separate flag..

  77. Viva
    #2689842, posted on April 18, 2018 at 7:21 pm

    Israel Folau may be the first high profile transgressor against the identity cult to avoid having to make a grovelling apology followed by a resignation and a career destroyed. Could this be a turning point?

  78. DrBeauGan
    #2689843, posted on April 18, 2018 at 7:21 pm

    Gab
    #2689838, posted on April 18, 2018 at 7:15 pm
    Makes me laugh that the Aboriginal “nation” can’t even abide having the one flag – no, they have to have another one for the TSIers. Hilarious unity.

    That’s a helluva flag, Gab. I shall always giggle when I see it now.

  79. Gab
    #2689844, posted on April 18, 2018 at 7:25 pm

    I didn’t know it was a flag. But I’ll never forget it now. LOL

  80. DrBeauGan
    #2689845, posted on April 18, 2018 at 7:26 pm

    Oh FFS, Dr BG, enough of your God-bothering.

    Fair enough, Gab. But the Jehovah’s witnesses have been a bit thin on the ground recently. I used to have them or the Mormons call on me regularly. Perhaps they came around to fearing I might convert them to atheism if they persisted.

  81. duncanm
    #2689846, posted on April 18, 2018 at 7:28 pm

    That Southwest pilot did good, but had nowhere near the issues of Qantas pilot on QF32.

    That uncontained engine failure started a fuel tank fire, killed one hydraulic system and a bunch of other stuff in the wing. The whole time the damaged engine was running uncontrolled due to a damaged fuel line.

  82. Shy Ted
    #2689847, posted on April 18, 2018 at 7:33 pm

    All this talk of believing in fairies or not believing in fairies. Haven’t you watched the gay Mardi Gras? Or listened to the ABC?

  83. nemkat
    #2689848, posted on April 18, 2018 at 7:33 pm

    Israel Folau may be the first high profile transgressor against the identity cult to avoid having to make a grovelling apology followed by a resignation and a career destroyed. Could this be a turning point?

    No chance
    The message is: Stick your head above the parapet and say boo, and you’ll be crushed.
    Unless you’re Israel Folau, which you aint.

  84. rickw
    #2689850, posted on April 18, 2018 at 7:34 pm

    I will bepi$$ myself with laughter, when it is decided that each of the two or three hundred Aboriginal “First Nations” – the “First Nations” demanding a separate Treaty with each of those First Nations – then decide they want a separate flag..

    Maybe they’ll completely revert back to their original and natural state: endemic brutal warfare against each other.

  86. Shelley
    #2689853, posted on April 18, 2018 at 7:35 pm

    Kill Climate Deniers

    Inciting killing a cohort of the society….meh…the chosen method of killing in this ‘work of art’ is beheading. How very quaint.

  87. DrBeauGan
    #2689854, posted on April 18, 2018 at 7:36 pm

    Shy Ted
    #2689847, posted on April 18, 2018 at 7:33 pm
    All this talk of believing in fairies or not believing in fairies. Haven’t you watched the gay Mardi Gras? Or listened to the ABC?

    I believe in that kind of fairy, Ted. I wish I didn’t have to.

  88. Tom
    #2689855, posted on April 18, 2018 at 7:36 pm

    Hey Sinclair? Any chance you could remove Rae and his sock puppets and keep Red?

    Haven’t you figured it out yet, Gab? Your beloved Doomikins hates everyone who isn’t a leftoid libertarian anarchist, so his work won’t be done until he has destroyed the Cat. Trolls are now a protected species.

  89. Nick
    #2689856, posted on April 18, 2018 at 7:37 pm

    Seen in Kings Cross station this afternoon: Giant poster advertising the new Griffin Theatre production Kill Climate Deniers

    I await sponsor action and condemnation by Fairfax any time now. Any time….

  90. zyconoclast
    #2689857, posted on April 18, 2018 at 7:38 pm

    That Southwest pilot did good, but had nowhere near the issues of Qantas pilot on QF32.

    Does QF mean Queer Faggot?

  91. Vicki
    #2689858, posted on April 18, 2018 at 7:39 pm

    Israel Folau may be the first high profile transgressor against the identity cult to avoid having to make a grovelling apology followed by a resignation and a career destroyed. Could this be a turning point?

    It may be if all of us if we decide in every day life to speak the truth (as we see it) as Peterson says, in the face of those who would force us into silence.

    Not sure if many have the moral steel of Folau but…. they are sure flocking in their millions to view Peterson’s dicta on the high road to leading a good life.

  92. Vicki
    #2689859, posted on April 18, 2018 at 7:40 pm

    Sorry about the clumsiness caused by typo.

  93. Baldrick
    #2689860, posted on April 18, 2018 at 7:42 pm

    Haven’t you figured it out yet, Gab? Your beloved Doomikins hates everyone who isn’t a leftoid libertarian anarchist, so his work won’t be done until he has destroyed the Cat. Trolls are now a protected species.

    +1

  94. cohenite
    #2689861, posted on April 18, 2018 at 7:42 pm

    The only way to win the culture war is through fighting

    Miranda Devine Daily Telegraph April 18, 2018

    Race Discrimination Commissioner Tim Soutphommasane’s term expires in August and the Turnbull government cannot afford to miss this opportunity to stake out its ground in the culture wars. Conservatives are sick of Coalition governments which appease the Left, curl into a ball and try not to cause outrage while Labor-Green governments remake the culture in their own image.

    The country always takes two steps to the Left with a Labor government, and not much better than one step to the Right or even staying in place with the Coalition, which puts us on a very bad trajectory indeed.

    The result is that the cultural Left has encroached on every aspect of our lives, from the relentless push to change Australia Day to the gender-neutral birth certificates proposed by the Queensland government. From corporations paralysed by “diversity and inclusion”, to Christians hounded out of the public square. From the promotion of Islam in school religion classes to the feminist-themed, virtue-signalling Commonwealth Games closing ceremony which emptied the stadium in record time.

    The Left’s “long march” through the institutions that Italian Marxist Antonio Gramsci once dreamt of has been a raging success.

    Every time a Labor-Greens government is voted in, it wastes no time appointing fellow travellers and cleaning out anyone associated with the old regimen. The bureaucracies become further embedded with leftists committed to cultural change.

    But when Coalition governments arrive they don’t do much more than benignly preside over the status quo, even when run by avowed conservatives. John Howard pushed back on the black armband view of history but even after 11 years in office, he only managed to slow the leftward drift. Even then, at the end, he embraced climate voodoo.

    Tony Abbott barely had time to make a difference, though stopping the boats and killing of the carbon tax were a promising start. Even then, his government introduced Safe Schools and appointed Natasha Stott Despoja to a pointless new position of Ambassador for Women and Girls.

    Every Liberal state education minister knows, for instance, that it’s not worth challenging the leftist orthodoxy in the department or in the teacher unions because their careers won’t survive. The last minister who tried, Terry Metherell in the Greiner government, found that out the hard way. NSW banned Safe Schools but the education establishment still found ways of slipping gender ideology into schools.

    The bureaucracies just operate a little more covertly under a Coalition government.

    So government gets bigger and more intrusive, the ABC continues unimpeded, destructive quangos such as the Human Rights Commission proliferate and the cancer of identity politics takes hold. Little by little, our remarkable nation is transformed, and the seeds of division take root. The self-reliance and entrepreneurial spirit of Australians is sapped and the bonds of mateship are eroded.

    But it doesn’t have to be that way.

    The only way to arrest this dispiriting drift to the left is for Coalition governments to stop pretending there are no culture wars and get into the trenches and fight.

    With a one-seat majority, a prime minister with fashionably progressive views and an election in the next year, we can’t expect bold actions by the Turnbull government that was beyond the Howard and Abbott governments. Like, closing down the HRC.

    But Malcolm Turnbull cannot afford to keep making mistakes like he did at the ABC when he appointed as chairman a man who is such a leftie he said he couldn’t see any bias.

    The symbolic value cannot be over-estimated of replacing Soutphommasane with a Commissioner who doesn’t want to use race to divide us.

    That’s all this pesky 36-year-old French-born son of Laotian refugees has done since he was appointed to a five-year term by Kevin Rudd in 2013, a month before the Abbott government was elected. Despite the fact Australia gave Soutphommasane’s family a home, a free education at Hursltone Agricultural High, the University of Sydney, and a Commonwealth scholarship to Oxford University, he preaches that this is a racist country.

    Despite the fact this is the most successful immigrant country in the world, which has mostly harmoniously absorbed as many as 200,000 new people each year from around the world, Soutphommasane tells us that culture is toxic.

    The former freelance journalist has bought the identity politics agenda, hook line and sinker. He saw the great honours bestowed on him such as membership of the board of the National Australia Day Council and the $340,000 gig at the Australian Human Rights Commission as proof, not that this was a country which offered equality of opportunity to all comers, regardless of the colour of their skin. No, he saw it as more evidence of anti-white racism which needed to be set straight with social engineering.

    He will never be forgiven for soliciting racial complaints against a cartoon by the late and much missed Bill Leak, whose persecution under Section 18C of the racial discrimination act only really ended with his untimely death last year of a heart attack at 61.

    Soutphommasane’s latest obsession is to impose ethnic diversity quotas on corporate Australia. He declared last year that there were too many white people running Australian companies.

    In his five years he has just libelled Australia, creates race-based social divisions and helped fuel a backlash against immigration.

    So it’s not good enough for the government to appoint, as is mooted, an innocuous replacement who just avoids the headlines. Restitution is needed. If we must have a Racial Commissioner then let it be a clear-eyed patriot who loves this country.

    Warren Mundine is the best person for the job. Well respected, brimming with common sense and optimism, he has proven track record as a businessman, and as an Aboriginal and political leader. He would unite us around what’s best about Australia.

    Most of the comments want the whole stupid thing abolished.

  95. Oh come on
    #2689862, posted on April 18, 2018 at 7:47 pm

    I have already said that, given the current evidence and knowledge I have, I’ve concluded that at this point some things are unknowable, such as how we and the universe came to be. I am stating this as a belief, not as a fact. I do not believe in fairies at the bottom of the garden, although the hippy-dippy ‘spiritual’ subsect of the atheist community likely does.

  96. Oh come on
    #2689863, posted on April 18, 2018 at 7:48 pm

    The ‘spiritual’ atheist is one of the stupidest types of people alive.

  97. Gab
    #2689864, posted on April 18, 2018 at 7:49 pm

    Good people, if you’re going to post great slabs of text from an article, any chance you could at least make it not in italics? Please?

  98. Pedro the Ignorant
    #2689865, posted on April 18, 2018 at 7:49 pm

    I have dined out well on tasteless jokes about the Torres Strait Island flag.

    Yes, I do have a very juvenile sense of humour.

  99. Oh come on
    #2689866, posted on April 18, 2018 at 7:51 pm

    I personally don’t consider myself remotely spiritual. On what earthly basis would I? And there is no atheist spirituality. It is an oxymoron.

  100. John Constantine
    #2689867, posted on April 18, 2018 at 7:51 pm

    Significant number of individuals gone for manus to Trumpnado America.

    What is Australia’s side of the bargain.

  101. Gab
    #2689868, posted on April 18, 2018 at 7:51 pm

    The ‘spiritual’ atheist is one of the stupidest types of people alive.

    Indeed. I heard one of the passengers from that American flight on the wireless this morning. The interviewer asked him if he believed in God? No, says he, but I am spiritual.

  102. Top Ender
    #2689869, posted on April 18, 2018 at 7:51 pm

    Zyconoclast, I notice the Flanagan piece is an hour.

    Not wanting to give that much of my life away, any chance you can summarise?

  103. Rae
    #2689870, posted on April 18, 2018 at 7:52 pm

    Haven’t you watched the gay Mardi Gras?

    No, I haven’t. But I have been to Fat Tuesday. In Cozumel.

  104. zyconoclast
    #2689871, posted on April 18, 2018 at 7:54 pm

    Ahmed Hussen: (Canadian) Liberals Scrapping Medical Inadmissibility Rule That Turned Away Disabled Immigrants

    OTTAWA — The federal government is eliminating a long-standing rule that turned away would-be immigrants with intellectual or physical disabilities.

    On Monday, Immigration Minister Ahmed Hussen announced the first change in 40 years to the federal medical inadmissibility rules, which allowed the government to reject permanent resident applications from those with serious health conditions or disabilities.

    Hussen says the majority of those impacted by the policy have been economic immigrants who were already working and creating jobs in Canada, but whose children or spouses may have a disability.

    These newcomers can contribute and are not a burden to Canada. These newcomers have the ability to help grow our economy and enrich our social fabric.
    Immigration Minister Ahmed Hussen

    What, a Canadian NDIS lead recovery?

  105. Oh come on
    #2689872, posted on April 18, 2018 at 7:55 pm

    Gotta love those people who, in one breath tell you about their passionate atheism, and in the other inform you about their spirituality.

    Er, no. You don’t get to have one without the other, sorry. Dumbarse.

  106. nemkat
    #2689874, posted on April 18, 2018 at 8:02 pm

    Significant number of individuals gone for manus to Trumpnado America.

    What is Australia’s side of the bargain.

    Haitians from a U.N. camp in Costa Rica.

  107. Rae
    #2689875, posted on April 18, 2018 at 8:03 pm

    Significant number of individuals gone for manus to Trumpnado America.

    What is Australia’s side of the bargain.

    Australia accepts the same number of Costa Rican Christians?

  108. Oh come on
    #2689876, posted on April 18, 2018 at 8:03 pm

    Here’s atheist Sam Harris defining atheist spirituality:

    Of course, “spiritual” and its cognates have some unfortunate associations unrelated to their etymology—and I will do my best to cut those ties as well. But there seems to be no other term (apart from the even more problematic “mystical” or the more restrictive “contemplative”) with which to discuss the deliberate efforts some people make to overcome their feeling of separateness—through meditation, psychedelics, or other means of inducing non-ordinary states of consciousness. And I find neologisms pretentious and annoying. Hence, I appear to have no choice: “Spiritual” it is. “

    Pretty pretentious, but anyway. Lemme get this straight. Being spiritual means doing meditation, dreaming, taking drugs, and getting yourself into “non-ordinary states of consciousness”. Hey, I know people who get drunk off their arses every night. I have a new respect for them as they’re so spiritual.

  109. Pedro the Ignorant
    #2689877, posted on April 18, 2018 at 8:04 pm

    For Cats with an interest in digging up huge chunks of Oz and flogging it to gullible furriners, the presentation programme for this year’s Diggers and Dealers conference in Kalgoorlie in August has just been announced.

    The keynote speaker on Day One will be Jose Manuel Barroso, the current chairman of Goldman Sachs, former President of the European Commission and former President of Portugal. (No Fawlty Towers jokes, if you please).

    Opening presentation from D&D Forum Chairman, Nick Giorgetta, which will no doubt include smoking ceremonies, didgeridoos and associated BS has been limited to 15 minutes.

    Just about enough time to knock down a flat white and a quick durrie on the street outside the venue.

  110. zyconoclast
    #2689878, posted on April 18, 2018 at 8:04 pm

    From Crisis Magazine. A Voice for the Faithful Catholic Laity

    If you’ve seen Dunkirk, or Darkest Hour, you got a glimpse of Britain’s fighting spirit in the face of great peril. If you know a little bit more about that period, you know why Churchill could say of the British people, “this was their finest hour.”

    You could hardly say that now. With a few notable exceptions Britain’s spirit of resistance is at a low ebb. The middle and lower classes grudgingly submit to the dictates of the elites, and the elites willingly submit to the Islamization of their country.

    If the British people successfully stood up to Hitler’s planned invasion of England, they have essentially bowed down before the Islamic invasion of the British Isles. What Hitler failed to accomplish with force of arms, Muslims migrants are accomplishing through migration. With the help of British authorities, they are gradually but inexorably imposing an alien moral code on the UK.

    The most glaring example of this submissive attitude is the tepid response to the Muslim [email protected] gang attacks in towns and cities across England. Actually “tepid” is too strong a word. “Non-response” is more accurate. Although authorities knew who was responsible for the [email protected], they took no action. In some towns the crimes were ignored for decades.

    You may have heard of Rotherham, a town of about 250,000 where some 1,400 girls aged 11 to 14 had been drugged, [email protected] and trafficked for years by Pakistani gangs. The authorities—city council members, the police, child protection agencies—knew about the rapes but kept silent.

    The shame of Rotherham was finally brought to light in 2013. The news quickly made its way around England and, if you were paying attention, you might have noted its brief appearance in American papers. But have you heard about Telford? Telford is a scenic town of about 150,000, in the Midlands of England. On March 11 of this year, the Sunday Mirror reported that Telford was “Britain’s ‘worst ever’ child grooming scandal.” Beginning in the 1980s, as many as a thousand underage girls have been [email protected], beaten, sold for s3x, and some even murdered. As in Rotherham, town officials covered up the abuse for decades—and for the same reason. They were afraid of being called “racist” or “Islamophobic.”

    Unfortunately, the [email protected] epidemic is not confined to Rotherham and Telford. According to one reporter it has spread to “Bristol, Derby, Rochdale, Peterborough, Newcastle, Oxfordshire, Bradford, Keighly, Banbury, Halifax, Leeds, Birmingham, Norwich, Burney, High Wycombe, Dewsbury and Middleborough.” That’s “among other places.” One of the other places is London.

    In Mayor Sadiq Khan’s first year in office, homicides in London rose by 27 percent, youth homicide jumped 70 percent, rape increased by 18 percent to 7,600 reported cases, and child s3x crimes soared by 30 percent to 1,200 per year. London also has the most acid attacks per capita of any other city in the world.

    When I was younger it was common to hear that London was one of the safest cities in the world—a place where women could walk alone at night, and police didn’t have to carry guns. It was often compared favorably to crime-ridden New York City. This year, however, London overtook New York City as one of the most dangerous capital cities in the Western World.

    What happened in London to effect such a reversal? For that matter what happened in Yorkshire, Oxfordshire, Derbyshire, Shropshire, and all the other peaceful shires of England’s green and pleasant land?

    Was it the Orcs? Judging by their Herculean efforts to cover up the truth, the press and the authorities might well have preferred you believe that. What happened, of course, was Muslim migration buttressed by high Muslim birth rates.

    Still, there’s more to the story than the arrival of Muslims in Britain. It’s more complicated than that. Let’s go back to the 1940s for a moment. Churchill was England’s greatest leader, but another Englishman may well have been its greatest prophet. In 1948, George Orwell wrote the classic dystopian novel, 1984. It’s a mistake to think of the book as simply a prediction of bad things to come, because Orwell meant it to be a commentary on bad things that were already happening (in the Soviet bloc) or had already happened (in Nazi Germany). Orwell also saw something in the England of his day that disturbed him. Partly because of the centralization and bureaucratization required by the war effort, Britain was already on the path to socialism. Orwell favored democratic socialism, but also realized that socialism had ominous potentials. After all, the totalitarian political party he describes in 1984 is called Ingsoc—short for “English Socialism.”

    Modern England’s governing institutions are not nearly as brutal as Ingsoc, but they do share some of its characteristics—particularly the desire to control information. For example, the Telford police didn’t refer to the [email protected] gang members as Pakistanis or Muslims, but simply as “Asians.” The BBC didn’t report on the Telford crimes for 36 hours after the news broke and then only a short spot on BBC Radio Shropshire (the German media maintained a similar silence after the mass s3x assaults in Cologne). Moreover, as in 1984, English authorities pursue thought crimes (“hate crimes” in modern parlance) as vigorously as they pursue real crimes. For example, in the midst of London’s crime spree, the London police have designated 900 special investigators to investigate—what else?—hate crimes. Ironically, the main target of these hate investigations are people on Facebook or other social media who criticize Islam and immigration. In England, child [email protected] and acid attacks are just the price society pays for its vibrant diversity, but speaking your mind on Facebook is a hate crime. What Naz Shah, a female Member of Parliament advised the Rotherham [email protected] victims reflects the attitude of the elites toward the rest of British society: she said the girls should “shut their mouths for the good of diversity.”

    There is another similarity between the Britain of today and the Ingsoc of 1984. Totalitarian societies specialize in humiliations both small and large. The humiliations are designed to demoralize citizens and break their will to resist. This seems to be happening now in Britain. [email protected] is an act of subjugation and humiliation and, if nothing is done about it, the humiliation turns into a corrosive demoralization. If it happens on a mass scale—as in Britain today—and if the authorities become complicit, then the whole society is demoralized. If on top of that, those who complain about the outrages are silenced and even jailed, the humiliation is complete.

    None of this bodes well for Britain’s future. As Mark Steyn puts it, “a society that will not defend its youngest and most vulnerable girls is surely capable of rationalizing many more wicked accommodations in the years ahead.” One might ask “how many more accommodations can Britain afford to make?” Thanks to the efforts of British Islamist organizations and the cowardly appeasement of British officialdom, the will to resist is being slowly crushed.

    Still, we shouldn’t write off Britain completely. Despite its decline, it’s not beyond hope. Britons do have a proud and courageous history to drawn from. All the odds are against them now, but that was also the case in 1940. At the time Churchill took office, the situation seemed so desperate that much of the government was prepared to capitulate to Hitler. Yet, against all odds, Britain prevailed.

    Then, too, Britain has a Christian heritage. And historically, Christianity has been Europe’s strongest bulwark against Islamization. That heritage has been squandered to the point where it is almost lost. But a revival of Christianity should not be discounted. Even atheists are beginning to recognize the vital role that Christianity plays. At a recent appearance in England, Richard Dawkins warned against celebrating the demise of Christianity “in so far as Christianity might be a bulwark against something worse.” Christian civilization was already in decline at the time of Churchill’s speech, but he recognized that it was key to revitalizing the British spirit. Britons today would do well to go back to his speeches. Here’s a sample:

    The battle of Britain is about to begin. Upon this battle depends the survival of Christian civilization. Upon it depends our own British life, and the long continuity of our institutions and our Empire…Let us therefore brace ourselves to our duties, and so bear ourselves, that if the British Empire and its Commonwealth last for a thousand years, men will say, “This was their finest hour.”

    Of course, the situation is different today. It’s both better and worse. Islamists in Britain have nothing like the might of Hitler’s armed forces. They must rely instead on incremental cultural warfare. That gives the British much more time than they had in 1940. On the other hand, Britain today is sorely lacking in cultural confidence. Multiculturalism and political correctness have sapped its ability to fight a culture war. Moreover, this time around, the enemy is not on the other side of the Channel. Islamist ideology is already entrenched within Britain’s borders, and its proponents are aided and abetted by Britain’s weak leadership, and generously funded by its welfare system.

    How about the United States? Americans may think that all of this has nothing to do with them. But what is happening is Britain is happening here also: the suppression of news, the accusations of “hate crimes,” the cover-ups, and the shackling of free speech in the name of sensitivity and political correctness. If today’s battle of Britain is lost, and along with it the battle for France, and Germany, and the rest of the Continent, America will be very much alone. And its erratic resistance to Islamization will seem all the more futile. Churchill spoke of America in his 1940 speech, and what he said then still applies today:

    But if we fail, then the whole world, including the United States, including all that we have known and cared for, will sink into the abyss of a new dark age made more sinister, and perhaps more protracted, by the lights of perverted science.

  111. John Constantine
    #2689879, posted on April 18, 2018 at 8:05 pm

    Their rich on sky sobbing that corrupt crony bank executives should be jailed for scamming the system.

    Royal commission into richo, with full immunity for the scurrying orc if he tips the bucket on everybody else.

  112. Oh come on
    #2689880, posted on April 18, 2018 at 8:06 pm

    That guy sitting outside the train station, swigging from a bottle in a paper bag, screaming “white xunt” at me whilst urinating himself – what a spiritual person.

  113. Oh come on
    #2689881, posted on April 18, 2018 at 8:08 pm

    Plastic bag + full can of silver spray paint = super spirituality.

  114. zyconoclast
    #2689882, posted on April 18, 2018 at 8:08 pm

    Crime and Enforcement Activity in New York City (Jan 1 – Dec 31, 2017)

    94.9 percent of robbery suspects in 2017 New York City were non-white.

    91.7 percent of rape suspects in 2017 New York City were non-white.

    97 percent of shooting suspects in 2017 New York City were non-white.

  115. Robber Baron
    #2689883, posted on April 18, 2018 at 8:08 pm

    Kill Climate Deniers

    My neighbor has defaced City of Darebin property (garbage bin) with the following statement. “BEHEAD ALL CLIMATE CHANGE DENIERS”.

    Despite having pointed this out to the council and informing the local police that there is a death threat, l know nothing has been done…the bin still has the threat emblazoned on it. It’s been 2 years.

  116. Gab
    #2689884, posted on April 18, 2018 at 8:11 pm

    Thanks, Zyconoclast! 🙂

  117. Leigh Lowe
    #2689885, posted on April 18, 2018 at 8:12 pm

    Dr Faustus

    #2689825, posted on April 18, 2018 at 7:05 pm

    Weber made his All Blacks debut against Samoa on 8 July 2015.

    As reserve halfback.
    Not included in the 2016, or 2017 AB squads.

    Ha, ha.
    Weber said he was “disgusted to have to play against Folau”.
    What he means is “I’m not worthy”.
    Flog.

  118. Gab
    #2689886, posted on April 18, 2018 at 8:13 pm

    this year’s Diggers and Dealers conference in Kalgoorlie

    IIRC, Pedro, you sent us daily missives during last year’s conference, which were entertaining. Your public expects the same of you this year.

1 2

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *