Emissions and the meeting of energy ministers

Ben Potter, who as a useful idiot, was leaked a copy of the National Energy Guarantee (NEG) report by the Victorian Government, reports today that the states are likely to sign off on the NEG at their meeting tomorrow. Potter is excoriated by Terry McCrann in today’s Herald Sun for his pandering to green energy myths.
NEG has twin features of reducing greenhouse gas emissions from the energy sector together with a measure that ensures wind supply has a firming contract to compensate for its inherent unreliability.
Former Senator Ron Boswell entered the fray with a piece in today’s Australian calling for Liddell to be replaced saying,
“Some have likened the option to socialism. Rubbish. The energy market was socialised by intervention a long time ago. A $45bn subsidy and guaranteed market share for renewables is not socialism? Would the car market be a real market if the government said 23 per cent of cars sold had to be a Tesla and that Tesla would receive a subsidy of $30,000 for every car sold?”
Boswell also argues that under the amended section 44 of the trade practices act AGL could be forced to sell since its closure would be “substantially lessening competition in a substantial market”. And the Acting NSW Premier, John Barilaro, today came out in favour of a forcible acquisition of the Liddell plant.
Hardly any MPs – Craig Kelly being a notable exception – have undertaken the laborious research necessary to understand the energy market and its many faceted regulations; most accept the bromides that demonise coal and promote the need to reduce emissions to save the world. But politicians do recognise the fact that prices have risen and voters are not pleased. Moreover, voters have no allegiance to private property rights that are not their own as this recent Yougov survey illustrates.
The NEG, and the disastrous government intervention into electricity generally, is ostensibly actuated by a need to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. But the focus on renewables galvanises a vast network of vested interests whose product is utterly uncompetitive without subsidies.
In fact, only 34 per cent of Australian greenhouse gas emissions are from electricity. And there are (thankfully) no plans to do anything much in the sectors responsible for the other 66 per cent of emissions. Here are the emissions and the projections to 2030.
The Kyoto target was met only because of regulations developed, while the Nats were sleeping, under the Howard Government. These regulations were devised by then Environment Minister, David Kemp, and put in place by the Beattie and Carr ALP governments in Queensland and NSW prevented land clearing for agricultural expansion, without compensating the farmers concerned for the loss of value in their land. That infamous trick, as the table above illustrates, cannot be repeated.
To reduce the 2030 emissions from electricity by 26 per cent from 2005 levels, the government’s stated goal, would require those emissions to be 152 million tonnes.
The Energy Security Board’s consultants, Frontier Economics, under business-as-usual, taking into account the amount of wind and solar now committed and the planned Liddell closure, estimate 2030 emissions from the sector at 140 million tonnes. With NEG providing additional incentives to wind (aka an additional carbon tax on coal) this would fall further to 130 million tonnes. (Frontier, being Frontier, also has a fantasy of electricity prices – even including RET certificate costs – halving and returning to 2015 levels in 2021!)
Other developments would have an additional effect. Replacement of existing power stations by newer ones would entail savings – even those built 15 years ago produce 5-13 per cent fewer emissions than the older ones and the Minerals Council argues that modern HELE plant produces 38 per cent fewer emissions per unit of energy than the Yallourn brown coal plant and 23 per cent less than Liddell and Vales Point.
What the energy ministers are likely to agree tomorrow is a compromise that leaves options open. For sensible people, who recognise the damage being done to the economy, there is the prospect that not much, if anything need be done if the NEG is put in place. For the states, activist governments have an option of going further but only Victoria has meaningful plans for this and that Government may not last long. For the Prime Minister, the ALP and The Greens the NEG as proposed offers the prospect of bringing in additional interventions over the course of the next decade. Anyone who thinks this is going to give the particular ‘certainty’ they crave think again!
The IPA sent something out today graphing the price of electricity with the introduction of RET, NEG and Carbon Tax.
As that nuclear furnace that gives life to this increasingly dismal planet goes into its next phase, we’ll find out how effective these planet saving decrees will become.
I suspect that China, India and the US (if the Donald survives) will soon enough dominate world industry as the rest wonder ‘What Happened?’.
I also suspect that not a Greens devotee in the world will soon admit to their faith, for fear of the retribution that they would receive.
Thanks Alan. The Western Australian government also effectively stopped land clearing in response to the COAG incentives without compensation.
It is unclear to me what this “firming” involves. I suspect it is only buffering in the order of bidding blocks of 5 or 15 minutes or so. Does anyone know what the details are?
This strikes me as a small step. It will assist in some stability in the short time frame but not so much in the loadshifting of hours and more, i.e. the evening peak of the demand “duck curve”. RE is still getting preference to the market, and parasitic sudsidies along with laid-on head works including revamped instrumentation and control. Load shedding will be an integral component to make this farce limp along, it just needs a little more RE penetration and it will be the focus of another meeting of ministers. This is outlined in Finkel’s report. At a certain point the ministers will hopefully see the shame of their actions and inactions. I wont hold my breath.
Not sure what is meant by this line:
Otherwise keep up the good work in exposing this sham.
What on Earth are ‘Fugitives’ (line four in the emissions chart)?
And what is Direct combustion – blast furnaces and forest fires?
iain russell
#2690725, posted on April 19, 2018 at 7:32 pm
What on Earth are ‘Fugitives’ (line four in the emissions chart)?
Gases emitted from mining coal, such as methane, CO and CO2.
Probably a few others under this category as well.
Iain,
Fugitives in this context are escaped gases such as leaking pipes, wellheads, evaporated hydrocarbons etc…unintended loses.
Direct combustion is furnaces, wood burners etc, as you suspected.
Bye-bye Liberal government. Hello to an ALP/Green coalition.
Time to organise a 3 year vacation starting around December.
Time to save up to buy some very cheap stocks in a few years.
You won’t be able to save too much. Electricity costs are only going to go up in the short to medium term, irregardless of whether the nutters in our parliament come to their senses. Then they still have to fund the NDIS, build some WW2 era submarines at the bloated price of $4.5Billion each,….not to mention of course the fact that we currently have a debt of…?????? Amazing how that debt hardly gets a mention these days isn’t it!
As a very famous Premier once said ….”don’t you worry about that”.
Turdball is not as bad as Gillard or Rudd were, but he’ sure trying real hard to get down there with them!
The parasitic sudsidies will kill the coal host. It will be upto gas to step up and provide backup to RE. Gas is more expensive per kWh, it also will not be able sustain a subsidy. I ask what will prop-up RE then? The price will increase as the % of RE increases. We are yet to see the worst of it. Dragging out the coal producers will lengthen the pain, it is not a long term work-around.
The current trend is a 10% increase in the share of electrical generation by renewables over a decade, which has doubled the retail price in real terms. If the trend continues, it won’t be just the coal generators that are killed.
Alan Moran mentions the Trade Practices Act. This can be used to fix the whole electricity mess. The Market Regulator can be told that only reliable electricity can be traded in the market because unreliable electricity is not suitable for use by customers. The government has used the Trade Practices Act to demand a recall for servicing and replacement of a certain brand of air-bags in cars. Brands of salami and prawns which were infected by bacteria have been recalled or banned. Various unsafe products particularly for children have been banned. Another way than an out right ban of electricity which may not be suitable for the purpose ie 24hrs/day and 7 days/week would be make the suppliers of unreliable electricity (wind and solar) guarantee every block of 15 minutes of bid to supply under a penalty of double the price of their supply offer. This would force AGL to keep Liddell operating or even get out of electricity supply altogether. No legislation would be required. It would have no effect on International investment in the country. Every country has rules and standards. The EU has a mountain of standards and every day enact more stupid ones.
Cement a friend, don’t forget that Rod Sims is the commissar at ASIC. Don’t expect anything soon from this nohoper.
But politicians do recognise the fact that prices have risen and voters are not pleased.
“Josh” Frydenberg being a notable exception.
There was a rule change last year by AEMC at AEMO’s request that seems…if I’m reading it correctly …to be a way to get all of us consumers to provide all of the services that are normally provided as a matter of course by coal-fired power…to pay the expensive frequency and other ancillary services…..voltage control etc… that are increasingly required to keep the NEM secure as the instability caused and exacerbated by intermittents’ penetration inevitably increases.
They call it ‘unbundling the provision of ancillary services from the provision of energy’ which would seem to mean making coal redundant and making sure they ‘smear’ these extra costs CAUSED by wind and solar across all consumers …rather than making wind farms etc pay to make their electricity dispatchable themselves before bidding it in.
Frydenberg bragged this week about the government investing in much more pumped hydro and batteries than just Snowy 2.0 so that’s more subsidies…they’ll never end.
We’ll pay one way or another for all the new transmission lines and interconnectors.
Another subsidy in effect is the new 5minute rule demanded by Garnaut et al..which AEMC has said will advantage batteries [ and therefore RE that’s firmed by batteries] and will be bad for coal….starts in 2019 I think.
The reliability obligation will be the retailers’ obligation and cost now…not intermittent [ and therefore unreliable] generators themselves…so that will be another virtual subsidy to them and a cost to consumers ….passed on by the retailers.
https://www.aemc.gov.au/sites/default/files/content/20258e82-c3dc-4ebb-a6a2-774e29740f35/Classification-of-Loads-as-Ancillary-Service-Loads-ERC0221-Final-Determination.pdf