If this is true, why aren’t they in jail?

From Instapundit.
MICHAEL MUKASEY: Trump, Cohen, and Attorney-Client Privilege: The protection has limits, but is it worth testing them over a possible campaign-finance offense?
After anthrax spores killed five people, infected 17 others, and showed up in envelopes mailed to U.S. senators and media organizations in 2001, the current special counsel, then director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, spent years chasing and destroying the reputation of a microbiologist named Steven Hatfill, zealous in the belief that Mr. Hatfill was the guilty party. Another zealot, James Comey, then deputy attorney general, said he was “absolutely certain” no mistake had been made.
After Mr. Hatfill was exonerated—he received more than $5.5 million in damages from the government—Mr. Mueller then decided that another microbiologist, Bruce Ivins, was the culprit. When Ivins committed suicide, Mr. Mueller pronounced the case closed. A subsequent investigation by the National Academy of Sciences suggests Ivins too was innocent.
Mr. Mueller is not a bad man, nor is Mr. Comey. It’s just that both show particular confidence when making mistakes, which makes one grateful for safeguards like the attorney-client privilege.
Well, I wouldn’t say that Mueller and Comey are good men. And neither has faced any significant accountability for his mistakes and misbehavior.
Yes, evil takes many forms.
MSM said FBI improved when Hoover died.
More straw-clutching from Kates, laughable and pathetic on equal amounts.
‘Mr. Mueller is not a bad man, nor is Mr. Comey.’
I wouldn’t like to bet on that proposition.
Mueller has a background that could be described as ‘colourful’, or ‘interesting’. Comey might be described as ‘imaginative’.
Anyhow, using institutional power to crush innocent people does not build confidence in their integrity, or perhaps, their intelligence – one or the other, take your pick.
Funny how, as usual, people responsible for huge fuckups dont pay any penalty.
Its one thing to follow a lead, its quite another to direct all the organs of the state to railroad someone.
Until government lackeys are subject to brutal penalties for fuckups nothing will change.
Ive seen a mining company decimate its entire top end staff after a multiple stuffup nearly sank the whole company. Ruthless, and very instructive, and it worked.
Considering that these two are party to a scheme to upend the 240 year Republic (possibly never to recover in our lifetimes), I’d say they were about as evil as it gets.
TFM;
Bring on the Purge!
Steyn quotes a 97% success rate for US Federal prosecutions. This is not a country that has even passing familiarity with the Rule of Law. People like Comey are very much part of the problem.
So the FBI is 97 percent right an enviable figure , we at KGB were 99.999 per cent right ,so just a whisker better. No law enforcement agency can be 97 per cent correct unless the judicial system is totally in their pockets .its that damned lawtrade again ,corrupt as usual .
Whilst we are mocking the afflicted in the US, spare a nanosecond of thought for the very similar, equally “creative” version here in Australia.
The Rum Corps and the Star Chamber are very much alive.
Malcolm Thomas
#2690148, posted on April 19, 2018 at 9:29 am
More straw-clutching from Kates, laughable and pathetic on equal amounts.
I genuinely wonder what did S Kates ever did to Malcolm to deserve his constant sniping from the sidelines, without offering a shred of fact or evidence, argument.
Were you a student of his and didn’t get the marks you thought you undoubtedly deserved?
Worse than the other troll.
He’s just another Leftist Malcontent. The other troll at least puts in some effort filling the outhouse; whereas, this one struggles to string together a reasoned sentence. Brevity can be nice and powerful, but Malcontent is a bit like a fart in cyclone.
Comey confidently taunts America and Americans that there will be no reckoning for him because, like the traitors who were running the CIA (and ASIO) in the 1960s, he has “a higher loyalty”. His DOJ fixer Rosenstein is still in place, having neutered/blackmailed Sessions; and the pervasive mainstream media propaganda machine is still pumping out an alternate reality in which he is a hero.
He doesn’t have to recognise Congress as the representative of the American democracy because he responsible to the only authority he recognises: the Deep State — the ultimate expression of totalitarian fascism.
If you want to understand the difference between the leftism of the underdog in the 2oth century and the leftism of the elite in the 21st century, that’s it right there.
I’d take Australian justice over US in a flash. The closest Australia has to a Star Chamber is ICAC and its equivalents that are an affront to the very notion of justice as Margaret Cunneen’s appeal to the High Court showed. Pity anyone who isn’t a QC dragged before them.
Australia has an array of Kangaroo Courts around the place, including magistrates with a kangaroos loose in the top paddock (hi Pat O’Shane, how’s retirement?), IR tribunals stacked with maaaaates and others. Most can be fixed on appeal if you have the $$$$$$.
Remember the process is the punishment.
Mueller was in charge of the Arthur Anderson balls up too which cost 100s of millions. He was also Hillary’s errand boy taking uranium to wussia after which Hillary got 100s of millions in donations from wussia and slick willy got $500k per speaking engagement.
Mueller should be horse-whipped. What the fuck is going on?
No. They are evil men.
They are from the Government and therefore believe that there will never be any consequence for their bad behaviour on the job.
Imagine if we had a Royal Commission into the public service / government. Imagine the Royal Commission asked public servants if they ever took and allocated funds or paid people in their departments without delivering any services. Every Departmental Secretary would be in jail if that happened.
The real Government, as in the senior bureaucrats who actually govern and run this country, are beyond any control by the elected government. Mueller and Comey have been living large flaunting this fact until Trump fired Comey. No wonder they want to get rid of Trump. How dare he as the people’s representative sack a member of the bureaucracy. Who the hell does he think he is!
Any normal regular human being with some sense of self awareness would be deeply disturbed if they personally screwed up twice and hounded an innocent person literally to death in the process. I understand that a prosecutor needs to go on a hunch now and then, needs some degree of self confidence, but for most people a spectacular failure would pretty heavily dent your self confidence and you know there’s plenty of other people willing to step up for the job, maybe in all honesty one of those other people is just better at this.
The fact that Mueller can continue to even accept this high level work says to me there’s something wrong with his ability to self regulate and do what’s best under the circumstances.
There is a theory that Trump has him over a barrel and that this is all a distraction.
The distraction, I believe, but I think Trump has Sessions recuse himself to focus on the main game without having the Left run interference. Sessions retreats into the darkness to do the real investigation, while Mueller is chosen to chase his tail, putting himself in the limelight and thus exposing his procedural bias, and achieving nothing.
Here’s hoping Sessions comes up with something of substance.
Oh, here he is.
Bear, one of the most important observations Steyn made in that Carlson segment was that “there are laws against everything”.
There’s the “root cause” of your “97%* success rate”, right there.
*LOL – presumably an oblique reference to the “scientistic consensus” on gerbil worming,
FBI as organised crime started with J. Edgar Hoover:
President Truman said that Hoover transformed the FBI into his private secret police force:
… we want no Gestapo or secret police. The FBI is tending in that direction. They are dabbling in sex-life scandals and plain blackmail. J. Edgar Hoover would give his right eye to take over, and all congressmen and senators are afraid of him. — Harry S. Truman[7]
These are the top criminal investigators on whom the US relied for years as successive Directors of the FBI.
And one half of this clown show is currently engaged on a witch hunt to overturn the results of an election, BAMN.
NB at 0951
Anyhow, using institutional power to crush innocent people does not build confidence in their integrity, or perhaps, their intelligence – one or the other, take your pick.
Embrace the power of “and/both”.
To add to Mueller’s long list of service to his country besides Uranium one , becoming FBI director just before 911 & other swamp like action, he was also the FBI director who gave the eulogy at the funeral for an FBI agent who died in the line of duty.
Turns out this particular dead FBI agent/ zombie was later caught inside Trump Tower with a Glock with a silencer & without a serial number, both being serious offenses in the state of NY when just on the previous weekend, various media were reporting that DJT was depressed about his poll numbers in the 2016 campaign.
(Shades of Jason Bourne)
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=JdOmJ5l32Mo
I wish I could see the whole of Mukasey’s op-ed… The quote above makes it sounds as if the case of the anthrax letters was just a botched murder investigation. But the anthrax letters were terrorist blackmail by an unknown adversary using a biological weapon inside the United States, in the immediate aftermath of 9/11. The spores in those letters could have killed thousands if they were released in public rather than sent through the mail.
My point is that, whether the anthrax supplier was a foreign enemy that got hold of weaponized anthrax, or an insider like Ivins (a man who combined the roles of Lee Harvey Oswald and Jack Ruby in one person), this was never just a murder investigation. The FBI worked with the CIA on this case, and undoubtedly coordinated with people from, say, the National Security Council.
There are depths to this case, which mean that you can’t use these surface details to judge the incompetence or corruption of Mueller and Comey. For example, the long ambiguous pursuit of Hatfill gave the press something safe to focus on, it’s not just Mueller chasing the wrong man. The imperatives at work here are those of national security during wartime.
