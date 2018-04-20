David Bidstrup: Money for nothing

Ex-Nationals senator Ron Boswell wrote in “The Australian” today, (19 April 2018), making the point that the RET is failing us and forcing electricity prices through the roof, putting ordinary folk in energy poverty and destroying businesses.
His solutions echo my thoughts and I suspect those of many others where he advocates long term contracts with organisations that are able to supply reliable power, also known as dispatchable power as it is available when needed rather than be subject to the vagaries of the wind and the sun.
I have trawled through the statistics provided by the Australian Government Department of Environment and Energy to look at the contribution of renewables to total consumption over the period 2000 to 2017. These statistics are released each year around about August and cover the preceding financial year as well as giving historical data on consumption and generation.
Total consumption for 2000 to 2017 was around 3,860,000 GWh. (A GWh is 1,000 Megawatt hours).In percentage terms generation figures become:
Coal: 72
Gas: 16
Oil and “other”: 2
Total “fossil fuel”: 90.
Bagasse, biogas and geothermal: 0.8
Wind: 1.9
Large PV: 0.02
Small PV: 0.68
Hydro: 6.4
Total Renewable: 10.
Excluding Hydro capacity, which existed long before “renewables” became fashionable, the “new” renewables of wind and solar contributed just over 2.5% of the total generation for the period and coal, gas and hydro total 94.4% of the total.
We pay a subsidy for the privilege of having intermittent sources like wind and solar. For the purposes of this exercise wind attracts $80.00/ MWh, hydro the same and solar $40.00.
Total renewable MWh for the period and the associated subsidies are:
Wind: 74,100,000 at $80/MWh = $5.93 billion.
Hydro: 245,800,000 at $80/MWh = $19.7 billion
Large PV: 614,000 at $40/MWh = $24.5 million.
Small PV: 25,300,000 at $40/MWh = $1 billion.
The total extra cost to consumers is about $27 billion for 9% of the total consumption. This is in addition to whatever those generators manage to get on the very flawed “market”. If they have some spare power when the real gouging is happening, it might be in the thousands of dollars per MWh.
If we consider the average load on the system in the first quarter of 2018, gleaned from AEMO data, it is about 22,200 MW which gives 533,000 MWh per day. This is an average so there are peaks and troughs but it should not be that hard to set a minimum rate of generation to cover the demand. It needs a bit more digging to find the limits to set and I do not have the expertise to do this however it can be done. There can be a “minimum” base load and the additional “peaking” plants to manage this in a way where the power is reliable and reasonably cheap compared to the prices people pay today.
Contracts for power would be set up as long term “take or pay” arrangements with the appropriate prices for the different types whether they are base load or peaking power.
Lots of people get their knickers in a knot about ideological/economic purity and froth at the mouth about “socialism” but the facts are that the “market” as it is fails to provide the best outcome for citizens, which should be the focus for government. We need to remember that electricity production and distribution was once in public ownership and the systems were designed and managed to produce the lowest cost/best reliability outcome. These assets were “sold” to fund government budgetary shortfalls, (remember the State Bank collapse in SA?), not because they were inefficient. I hear the economists now asking “what would he know?”
In order to maintain ideological purity for the “free market” people I am not suggesting nationalisation, although it is my personal preference. I would like to see generators operating in a regulated market where the opportunities for “unconsciable” conduct are limited. This is not the case now and it needs to be fixed. The current Banking Royal Commission is an object lesson in regulatory failure and corporate bastardry and the electricity “industry” is not far behind.
I find it infuriating to watch as politicians attempt to have us believe they can get the square peg into the round hole with a big enough hammer and the expenditure of lots of our money.
Finally, my research on average wholesale power prices in $/MWh for Q1 2018 shows the following:
Cheapest: QLD $72.16
Next: NSW $73.65
Middle range: TAS $91.18
Second most expensive: VIC $120.71
Most expensive: SA $147.21.
Can someone explain to me how this happens in a market that is supposed to deliver electricity at affordable prices?
What an ill thought out comment. It makes everything else said in this thread a total nonsense.
Lets gets this straight once and for all. The energy markets in Australia have been passed around, done over and thrown about more than a cheap hooker in an Albanian whorehouse. Every form of intervention known to humanity has been applied on Australian energy markets to the point where productive assets have essentially become worthless. And you blame the producers for getting us into this mess? Additionally, after the pimp (the government) has destroyed these markets and made these assets essentially worthless and a huge liability on firms’ books you dole for more nationalization? This is pure insanity. I’m truly shocked to see a thread like this at the Cat.
Because we have intervention up the ying yang to the point where the government essentially dictates everything to do with the production and distribution of our energy supplies. In other words, it’s nothing close to the free market at all. It’s directed production out of the pages fascist corporatism. If you don’t understand this you shouldn’t be posting this thread. I’m sorry to say this but it how it is.
Large scale hydro is always excluded from all the climate boondoggles (like the RET) and should not be included in any figures here.
If you are looking for the reason that Tassie’s power is so high, then look at the interconnector into Victoria.
David,
It’s my understanding that large scale PV is paid the $80/MWh certificates, annually on measured production, just like wind farms. Small solar (less than 100kW installed) is eligible for the small certificates paid at (roughly) $40/MWh which is paid upfront on an estimated 15years production.
JC,
“ It’s directed production out of the pages fascist corporatism.
I’m with you on this one.
‘Affordable’ electricity is whatever the rigged market can get away with.
Mate – You’re looking into the past, not the future.
Renewables with firming up capacity (peaking gas, batteries, hydro, etc) are now cheaper than baseless coal or gas. They dont even need subsidies anymore to be competitive.
Here are two things:
a) Power price increases between 2007 – 2013 were driven by gold plating in the publically owned transmission and distribution companies;
b) lately it’s driven by wholesale prices driven by tightening capacity. Ie coal coming out of the market.
Here’s the thing – all those coal power stations built decades ago were developed by government. They were subsidised. Now the whole sector is private. Nobody wants to build expensive coal. If you and Tony Abbott think coal is the future, then go ahead, put your money where your mouth is.
But for gawd’s sake, let’s give up the ideology. If renewables are cheaper (and they are) and it’s better for the environment, then let the market sort itself out – which is what’s happening (Eg Origin to triple renewables over the next three years, AGL to replace Liddell with renewables, EA big renewable plan).
Barry,
You are saying scrap the subsidies? Good man.
Coal has a $80/MWh handout for every miserable MWh RE produces. Where is that going to come from when coal is gone? As RE penetration increases you my friend are in for a rude shock. Why are India and China importing coal and nuclear fuel, building massive capacity of baseload yet exporting to us RE hardware that can only produce low grade electricity?
The “gold plating” of the grid was due to a 10% guaranteed return as a stimulus package but it pails into insignificance compared to the redesign that will be required to accommodate high penetration RE. You need to get wind from Qld to Vic and sun from SA to the east coast. Dream on sunshine.
You have got to be a comedian, right?
We don’t have enough peaking gas or hydro, and SA has installed one eveready battery. Just how do you propose to be able to supply reliable baseload?
As for removing subsidies…I say bring it on baby!
JC:
In my view the “crisis” has its roots in extremely piss poor policy that permits intermittent renewables to get first go at the grid when they have some power to sell at the expense of reliable generators.
The “blame” is not on the suppliers who are just milking a stupid policy but on those who put it in place without looking at what they might have unleashed.
The fact that government cannot admit that they were wrong and who hold on to the idea that they can “save the planet” and get “cheap reliable” electricity shows they are idiots.
Barry Bones:
If renewables are cheap why do they receive subsidies to operate? Take those away and there would be no “renewables” at all. Also, can you tell me why your ideology is better than mine? As to “the market” sorting it out, you must be having me on.
We urgently need a large biomass fired generator to get rid of all the plastics building up now that China no longer accepts our trash.
Plastic is essentially solid oil (like aluminium is solid electricity) and if it’s OK with the left that Labor install diesel fired generators as the did in SA obviously it’s no problem to use other forms of hydrocarbon also.
Barry, AGL et al are no longer in the business of energy generation but subsidies collection to turn a profit. Their decision to increase ‘investment’ in renewables is based wholly on simple accounting not because it is ‘better for the environment’. A heads up for you mate, their advertisements that they are “getting out of coal” is not because they care about the environment but because they care about increasing their profit margins for their shareholders – as any publically listed company should be doing.
Barry, you have left out the question of reliability of supply. Our three major reticulated utilities (gas, water and electricity) are supplied from centralised production facilities, based around concentrated sources (I think it’s known as energy density), to widely distributed consumption points. This makes pressurised networks the most logical engineering design for reliable supply to customers.
The entire concept of renewable sources as currently practised in wind and solar is the exact opposite – the collection of the energy is widely distributed because the source is not concentrated. Coal and gas are already concentrated energy sources. (Water is more dispersed but can be concentrated in storage reservoirs.)
Renewable energy cannot achieve the already-attained density of coal, oil or gas, and will never become competitive without subsidies. There is no way that renewables can maintain a reliable, pressurised system for the benefit of the customer.
If renewables want to win, then the centralised, pressurised system has to be dismantled entirely, and we return to Third World style localised supplies. Do YOU want to be digging your own wells for water, cutting your own peat bog (or worse) for heating & cooking, and relying on daylight for reading your iPad?
Well, I certainly don’t!