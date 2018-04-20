Privatise the ABC: Hysterical reaction edition

Chris Berg and I have a forthcoming book on why and how to privatise the ABC. Per-order here.

Chris and I have been getting some great publicity from some unusual sources. The Guardian, for example:

When the communications minister, Mitch Fifield, acknowledged at Senate estimates he was a member of the Institute of Public Affairs, many reacted with disbelief. The IPA’s agenda, after all, is the privatisation or breaking up of the ABC. But it’s no secret Fifield remained a member or that he once held that view. In 2008 he gave a speech in which he proposed reducing the size of government, including privatisation and tax reform. He praised the sale of the Commonwealth Bank, Qantas and Telstra, Australian Defence Industries, the airports, CSL, the National Transmission Network and the National Rail Corp. And then he went further. “Conservatives have often floated the prospect of privatising the ABC and Australia Post,” Fifield said. “There is merit in such proposals.” As the minister responsible for the ABC, does he still support privatisation? “That’s not the position of me or the government,” Fifield told the committee. Perhaps a new book from his friends at the IPA, researchers Sinclair Davidson and Chris Berg, will give the minister food for thought. Against Public Broadcasting: Why and How We Should Privatise the ABC, provides a road map for politicians who wish to dismantle the $1.1bn organisation.

A bit of fake news there – I don’t know that the book contains a roadmap to dismantling the ABC. But do I know? I’m just a co-author. Better let a journalist who hasn’t read the book provide an overview of content.

Then there is this petition by Change.org.

Australia’s PUBLIC BROADCASTER, the ABC is being targeted by the Operatives from the IPA (Institute of Public Affairs) who have been pushing for decades to have the ABC privatised. Anyone familiar with the IPA 100 wish list or MANIFESTO knows No 50 reads: Break up the ABC and put out to TENDER each INDIVIDUAL FUNCTION This Petition is to ENSURE that the ABC Management STOP ALLOWING IPA people to appear as guests on any ABC format, TV or radio. It’s like ‘having dinner with your abuser’. We say enough! | HOW DARE THEY ! On one hand they are WANTING TO SELL OFF AUNTY whilst on the other USING AUNTY TO SELL THEIR WARES. SICKOS! The IPA’s Sinclair Davidson & Chris Berg have written a book to be RELEASED in May 2018 titled ‘AGAINST PUBLIC BROADCASTING | Why WE SHOULD PRIVATISE THE ABC AND HOW TO DO IT’. In the meantime Senator Fifield the current Communications Minister was grilled in Senate Estimates about a perceived CONFLICT OF INTEREST as he is a member of the IPA and the IPAs VENDETTA against the ABC. On Monday night Senator Fifield was a guest on Q&A, next Monday night the Director of the IPA, John Roskam, will be an invited guest. **We demand that his ROSKAMs appearance be canceled PLUS all further appearances by all the other IPA Operatives be CURTAILED.

Just awesome. I notice though that they aren’t collecting signatures that people not be forced to pay for the ABC.

If you want a good belly laugh – go read the comments. In the meantime the poor luvvies have only managed to just get over half of the mere 1000 signatures they were hoping for – please feel free to sign the petition and leave your own comments.