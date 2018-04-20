Privatise the ABC: Hysterical reaction edition

Chris Berg and I have a forthcoming book on why and how to privatise the ABC. Per-order here.
Chris and I have been getting some great publicity from some unusual sources. The Guardian, for example:
When the communications minister, Mitch Fifield, acknowledged at Senate estimates he was a member of the Institute of Public Affairs, many reacted with disbelief. The IPA’s agenda, after all, is the privatisation or breaking up of the ABC.
“Conservatives have often floated the prospect of privatising the ABC and Australia Post,” Fifield said. “There is merit in such proposals.”
As the minister responsible for the ABC, does he still support privatisation? “That’s not the position of me or the government,” Fifield told the committee.
Perhaps a new book from his friends at the IPA, researchers Sinclair Davidson and Chris Berg, will give the minister food for thought. Against Public Broadcasting: Why and How We Should Privatise the ABC, provides a road map for politicians who wish to dismantle the $1.1bn organisation.
A bit of fake news there – I don’t know that the book contains a roadmap to dismantling the ABC. But do I know? I’m just a co-author. Better let a journalist who hasn’t read the book provide an overview of content.
Then there is this petition by Change.org.
Australia’s PUBLIC BROADCASTER, the ABC is being targeted by the Operatives from the IPA (Institute of Public Affairs) who have been pushing for decades to have the ABC privatised.
Anyone familiar with the IPA 100 wish list or MANIFESTO knows No 50 reads: Break up the ABC and put out to TENDER each INDIVIDUAL FUNCTION
This Petition is to ENSURE that the ABC Management STOP ALLOWING IPA people to appear as guests on any ABC format, TV or radio.
It’s like ‘having dinner with your abuser’.
We say enough! | HOW DARE THEY !
On one hand they are WANTING TO SELL OFF AUNTY whilst on the other USING AUNTY TO SELL THEIR WARES.
SICKOS!
The IPA’s Sinclair Davidson & Chris Berg have written a book to be RELEASED in May 2018 titled
‘AGAINST PUBLIC BROADCASTING | Why WE SHOULD PRIVATISE THE ABC AND HOW TO DO IT’.
In the meantime Senator Fifield the current Communications Minister was grilled in Senate Estimates about a perceived CONFLICT OF INTEREST as he is a member of the IPA and the IPAs VENDETTA against the ABC.
On Monday night Senator Fifield was a guest on Q&A, next Monday night the Director of the IPA, John Roskam, will be an invited guest.
**We demand that his ROSKAMs appearance be canceled PLUS all further appearances by all the other IPA Operatives be CURTAILED.
Just awesome. I notice though that they aren’t collecting signatures that people not be forced to pay for the ABC.
If you want a good belly laugh – go read the comments. In the meantime the poor luvvies have only managed to just get over half of the mere 1000 signatures they were hoping for – please feel free to sign the petition and leave your own comments.
There should be more “Why and How” wonder books for adults.
The annual funding is $1.1 Billion, but what is the ABC actually worth, besides as a propoaganda arm of Government?
It would be wrong to privatize the ABC. In fact it would be a terrible idea. It should be closed down and every single one of those taxeating slobs fired remorselessly. You hose them down first, before they enter the firing room.
What tuggers. I signed and left a comment –
Why not?
Aunty’s been whoring for the Green/Left for decades.
Did the Green/Left commenters comment on Aunty cannibalising Fairfax?
Crickets?
Everything possible should be done to maximize the return on the colossal capital investment the country has made in the ABC. The real estate, the technical equipment, any intellectual property (intellect? in the ABC? In their dreams!) should go to the highest bidder.
It is just POSSIBLE that these PEOPLE are getting QUITE EXCITED.
Easiest answer is sell the whole thing to the staff for one dollar and let them work out what they want to do with it. Subscription model? Great: I will not be subscribing. Advertising model? Awesome, the can advertise yoghurt knitting and kale to their hearts content, I will not be watching. Sell it all and pocket the money? Fine by me.
But my taxes will no longer be paying for these wretched ideologues.
A pity.
What a disappointment Fifield’s turned out to be.
Sinc is an operative? Who knew?
The ALPBC has nothing to fear from Fifield, one of the most harmless of Lord Waffleworth’s talentless tame minions.
Who the fuck would buy it? Shut it down. Fire them all. Save $B.
Just like Frydenburg (Sp?)
Somewhere in all that capital investment there should be the material for a good content producing company. The technology should be there, the technicians should be there. With proper commercially minded management it could be a viable unit. Content being saleable globally.
He’s not Robinson Crusoe there. If you didn’t know what Peanut Head and his R-G-R dregs are going to be like there is no way you would say they could be worse.
Lord Waffleworth diminishes everyone who surrounds him.
I’ll pay $50 for a night with Frank Elly. $40 for two nights. Any advance on that?
“In the meantime Senator Fifield the current Communications Minister was grilled in Senate Estimates about a perceived CONFLICT OF INTEREST as he is a member of the IPA and the IPAs VENDETTA against the ABC.”
Unless Fifield is being paid by the IPA, I’m not sure these people understand the conflict of interest concept. They seem to use these types of accusations in the hope their audience are too stupid to realise otherwise.
“They seem to use these types of accusations knowing their audience are too stupid to realise otherwise.”
fixed
I’m too stingy to buy the book, will the ABC serialise it on their Radio National book program (assuming they still have that)?
Only the lefty boomers are outraged, few young people could care.
Having a vendetta is a factor in conflicts of interest now? Interesting.
Helen is still suffering relevance deprivation syndrome.
Still banging on about Reagan’s agenda after all these years?
Ron’s been dead for 14 years and out of office for nearly 30 years FFS!!!! Is this washed up has been trying to say the IPA has tentacles into the White House? What a loon.
What you will observe in the comments is the passion, commitment and venom in those who want to keep pumping $1,000,000,000 pa taxpayer funded into the left wing megaphone.
Having been to two dinners parties in recent weeks and challenged the left wing shyte being dished out, the response in truley to behold. All of the labels come out. They don’t challenge the facts, it’s just labels and abuse and escalates all the way to the UN within minutes. When you then challenge their belief in the UN as others have noted, their heads pop.
Until Conservatives can respond not just with facts but with similar passion, commitment and venom nothing will change.
I’ve written here numerous times in the recent past that it is the enablers that/who need to be neutralised prior to attempting to do anything, anything at all, to the ABC. If you leave the body intact to defend the head, you will have a far tougher challenge than you would have had if the body were diminished in capacity.
Shut.It.Down.
Fire.Them.All.
Mound.Of.Skulls.
Salt.The.Earth.
Better to treat them with derision, like they are too stupid to think things through.
I did it this evening at a dinner party in the northern rivers of NSW. Everyone moaning about how Lismore is dying and no industry is willing to move there.
I just said “ well there was coal seam gas. Exploration, borers, well contractors, pipe layers, msunentancr, land access assessors, engineers, etc etc. that could have created employment for hundreds, if not thousands of people in very well paid jobs for decades. Feel good politics has consequences doesn’t it?””
There were a lot of open mouths, flapping like fish gills. I was not challenged, it was like a large turd was laid in front of them.
The petitioners say they want an ABC to be:-
I think that means they want the ABC to be fully funded by its employees and broadcasting only to them. All employees to be clones of a specially bred progressivist sub-species.
Congrats, Sinc – money can’t buy this kind of publicity! After the dust settles, rub it in and release a scholarly paper analysing how many additional copies of the book you sold thanks to these leftist reactions.
I think I love you, Entropy.
mine- sell the abc and sell the staff into slavery.
RobK
#2691589, posted on April 20, 2018 at 9:26 pm
No. That’s impractical. Nothing can be done about the non-rational. The prime targets are what I would label as the ‘mainstream’ supporters who really have no barrow to push. Find a way (multiple strategies on various levels will be required; it will take time) to create a distance between them and the Behemoth. Create doubt, distrust, the feeling that people have been lied to, and are being made fun of. The ABC is presently very successful (notwithstanding true conservatives, whose numbers and influence are insignificant) at creating the feeling of ‘Us’ in their mainstream audience. We need that to be questioned, to become ‘them and us.’ It’s about human psychology and propaganda, the latter which is not a dirty word. It is a very important tool that our enemies use against us, and which, for the most part, we frown at.
We got to this point from somewhere else, it didn’t start that way. So what has been done, can be undone in a sense, or perhaps ‘redone.’
It requires strategic thinking.
So when a right wing organisation has a right wing policy that is the same as a right wing politician’s view, that is a conflictvof interest?
You’ve got to hand it to the left, the insanity they come up with to justify their tribalism is proof argument is pointless.
excellent Entropy.
Must have been a seriously dull party – or you were thrown out – to be back home at 9:30pm
I made a genuine offer of $0.20 on Sincs “sell the ABC” book launch thread. To my knowledge, no one has knocked me back, or put in an offer of higher value. So I assume I’m a front runner in the bidding for ownership when it’s privatised. The offer is highly optimistic of the ABCs net value as an ongoing concern.
Where the heck is Rabz when you need her/him?
Duncann, I went with my old man, who is seriously depressed as my mum recently passed away. 9:30 is late for him.
” In the meantime the poor luvvies have only managed to just get over half of the mere 1000 signatures they were hoping for …”
Presumably that is because Senator Kimberley Kitching is busily fraudulently signing for all the low-browed Union/Get Up knuckleheads too dumb to write.
Make their abc orcs demand to be freed from government control.
Mandatory drug testing for all abc orcs, lick the drug test sticks every morning before entering the billion dollar bully pulpit.
If truckies and miners have to be clean and sober to pay the taxes that their abc demand to wallow in, then the abc should be just as clean and sober.
Their abc claim that the word ‘mafia’ is never used, as it isn’t fair on abc grrrrlsys that have to work overnight in lonely abc studios to annoy organised crime.
Calling fat mandy Vanstone a mafia godfather may well be the last time ‘mafia’ was pronounced from the lips of many abc presenters.
Their abc claims their offices are disease clusters, lay out the mental illness so prolific in their abc as caused by the threats from tories.
Make it blunt, no wallowing in drugs supplied by organised crime and wallowing in money supplied by the taxpayers, it is one or the other.
Comrades.
I knew it Sinc.
You’re a subversive operative.
oh don’t be ridiculous, no one could possibly use an ABC staffer for anything other than a speed bump or emergency food supply. Much better to leave them wailing outside Ultimo with “will lie for food” signs.