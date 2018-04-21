From time to time I have used artwork from the Charley’s War comic series in the header – usually around November 11 or ANZAC Day. A few comic-loving Cats have emailed over the years to get details of the series.

I read the original in Battle in the late 1970s and 1980s. The story ends at the beginning of WWII but the best part of the story ends in the 1930s with the protagonist Charley walking past a newspaper headline announcing Hitler as the new German Chancellor.

Later I bought the 10-volume Titan series. It is a beautiful collection, but probably a tad too fancy and expensive for regular comic readers.

Rebellion – who now own most (if not all) of the classic UK comic titles – have brought out a new three volume collection of Charley’s War and made it (a) affordable and (b) true it is comic origins – the collection looks like a comic.

It is truly a classic written by Pat Mills (the original Tharg the Mighty) and drawn by the late Joe Colquhoun.