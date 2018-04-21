Open Forum: April 21, 2018

Posted on 12:01 am, April 21, 2018 by Sinclair Davidson
    Western civilisation has been transformed from the love child of Christianity and the Enlightenment into a malformed neo-Marxist culture where minority groups manufactured for political purposes are bestowed with special privileges by the state.

    — Jennifer Oriel

    Just behind the bronze.

    Southern Aurora active over yarragrad tonight.

    Usually a crap sign of a dry autumn.

    On The Project tonight, Meshel Laurie (the large blonde one on the left) prepared a basket of mock baby gifts for Barnaby Joyce’s newborn. Just born and being vilified and ridiculed on television.

    From Laurie’s bio at The Project website:

    Meshel is proudly an official ambassador for His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama in Australia, and for Reconciliation Australia.

    The Facts Are In. The Real Story At Starbucks Is Entitlement, Not Racism.

    1) The 911 call placed by Holly, in which she says, very reasonably, “I have two gentlemen in my cafe that are refusing to make a purchase or leave.” This is significant because it confirms that the men were given the option to at least buy something and, incredibly, they refused.

    2) Their own testimony, which they gave to “Good Morning America” on Thursday. According to their own version, they walked into the store, grabbed a table, and then asked to use the restroom. The manager told them that they had to buy something to use it. They declined, and went back to sit at the table without having purchased anything. Now that they had called attention to themselves, the manager was aware of their presence and aware that they were not paying customers. She approached them and offered to get them drinks or anything else they might want. They declined. They were asked to leave and they declined. The police came and asked them to leave and they declined. This is their own version.

    When asked on “Good Morning America” how they would respond to people who say they broke the rules by loitering and not buying anything, their lawyer declared that Starbucks is a “place to meet.” In other words, they have decided that this private establishment is more like a camping ground or a public park. A person is entitled to take up seats in a busy restaurant without buying so much as a $2 coffee in order to earn the privilege. The Starbucks CEO, who has spent all week cowering to the mob and throwing his innocent store manager under the bus, has now affirmed this interpretation. He may very well have destroyed his business in the process. So be it.

    This is even after the Starbucks boss said
    Starbucks vows to hire 10,000 refugees as US companies condemn Trump travel ban

    Virtue signalling will not save you from they baying mob.

    About 20 years ago I attended an Anzac Day service in Jurien Bay WA. It was the first time I had ever heard that there was more to The Ode. Thanks Jim. I’m sharing it with you so you can spread it far and wide by next Wednesday. It,s hard to imagine that we will ever see gallantry like that again. So much lost in 100 years. Here’s Laurence Binyon’s 1914 poem:

    With proud thanksgiving, a mother for her children,
    England mourns for her dead across the sea.
    Flesh of her flesh they were, spirit of her spirit,
    Fallen in the cause of the free.

    Solemn the drums thrill: Death august and royal
    Sings sorrow up into immortal spheres.
    There is music in the midst of desolation
    And a glory that shines upon our tears.

    They went with songs to the battle, they were young,
    Straight of limb, true of eye, steady and aglow.
    They were staunch to the end against odds uncounted,
    They fell with their faces to the foe.

    They shall grow not old, as we that are left grow old:
    Age shall not weary them, nor the years condemn.
    At the going down of the sun and in the morning
    We will remember them.

    They mingle not with their laughing comrades again;
    They sit no more at familiar tables of home;
    They have no lot in our labour of the day-time;
    They sleep beyond England’s foam.

    But where our desires are and our hopes profound,
    Felt as a well-spring that is hidden from sight,
    To the innermost heart of their own land they are known
    As the stars are known to the Night;

    As the stars that shall be bright when we are dust,
    Moving in marches upon the heavenly plain,
    As the stars that are starry in the time of our darkness,
    To the end, to the end, they remain.

    In 2016, nearly 20 million or one in four children had at least one immigrant parent, and nearly nine in ten (89% or 17.7 million) of these children were citizens

    An immigrant parent is a foreign-born parent, including naturalized citizens, lawfully present immigrants, and undocumented immigrants. Over half of children with an immigrant parent live in California (23%), Texas (13%), New York (8%), and Florida (8%).

    Starbucks coffee is shit.

    Calif. couple allegedly tortured, killed Vietnam War veteran, burned body in front of children

    A couple allegedly tortured and murdered a 70-year-old Vietnam War veteran in Hanford, Calif. in an attempt to gain access to his financial information, police say.

    Kenneth Coyle, a retired contractor for Naval Air Station Lemoore first met Stacie Mendoza, one of the accused murderers, in a Hanford restaurant where she worked as a waitress, according to the Hanford Police Department.

    The two became friends, but police believe Mendoza was secretly using the friendship to gain access to Coyle’s financial information, Hanford Police Captain Karl Anderson said during a press conference Monday.

    “We think she manipulated that relationship to gain his trust and defraud him of money,” Anderson said. “As this relationship grew, we know that Ms. Mendoza started getting access to his bank account information and started getting money from him.”

    Police say that on April 5, Mendoza and her husband Jose went to Coyle’s house and tortured the veteran in an attempt to get him to reveal more financial information.

    “They restrained him on a bed and beat him to get access to his bank account information, passwords and other account information,” Anderson said. After the suspected torture, Coyle died of “blunt force trauma and suffocation.”

    A few days later, the Mendozas and their three children allegedly drove to nearby Madera County and burned Coyle’s body.

    “We know the children were taken to where the body was burned and watched the body burn,” Anderson said.

    So good to see Starbucks getting its comeuppance.

    Meanwhile the Christianist chicken chain Chick-fil-a is now the most profitable and third biggest fast food chain in America. And it’s closed on Sundays.

    Poland’s Re-population Problem

    Since the accession of Poland to the EU, Poles have been leaving the country on a monumental scale. The main reasons of emigration are higher earnings and standard of living abroad and opportunity to travel and explore the world. Poland is exchanging its youth and its future in return for subsidies and empty highways funded by Brussels.

    Those who emigrate are often professionals. Now there is a shortage in Poland among labourers, office technicians and care assistants, the same jobs Polish emigrants do abroad. According to GUS in 2016 the migration balance was positive for the first time in many years. The National Polish Bank, using its own data, announced that there are about 1 million Ukrainians in Poland and this number is rising. It is also estimated that by the end of 2020 some 200-300 thousand Ukrainians will be coming to Poland every year. Official statistics show that more and more Poles come back to Poland. However, are these data correct? Poland is the country of statistical fiction. There is a freedom of movement and not many people report their departure.

    Foreigners on student visas ducked lax security and scammed millions via ATMs
    JANET FIFE-YEOMANS, The Daily Telegraph
    43 minutes ago
    Subscriber only

    FOREIGN students in Sydney have been recruited by an overseas criminal gang to steal millions of dollars from major banks in a sophisticated scam.

    They cleaned out the accounts of victims by exploiting a chink in bank security which allowed them to set up a linked account with nothing more than a forged signature, The Saturday Telegraph can reveal.

    While some bank branches simply accepted the forgeries, others were misled after the syndicate took over victims’ mobile phone numbers by “porting’ them to new SIM cards to bypass the banks’ dual verification systems.

    Once the new accounts were established, students acting as ‘money mules’ drained them by making rapid-fire cash withdrawals, visiting multiple branches in a single day and even flying interstate.

    The revelations of the security lapses are a further embarrassment for the big banks in the wake of the damaging financial services royal commission.

    Police have so far arrested 24 people and laid 288 charges involving the theft of $2.5 million after Strike Force Wilmot was set up in 2013.

    The majority of the mules were in Australia on student visas from South Korea, India, China, Indonesia and other Asian countries.

    Some told police they had been told their bosses were Russian.

    Two men whom prosecutors told the courts were the ringleaders, TAFE masters student Yi Zhong, 27, and Peruvian ­national Amiel Rondon, 30, were jailed in the District Court this year.

    Police believe it began with random emails purporting to be from banks but containing malware which revealed personal details. Mules were recruited and either handed over their own bank account details or opened false accounts.

    The banks helped trap the crooks by either keeping them talking or asking them to come back while they raised the alarm.

    “We have worked very closely with the financial institutions in order to identify those responsible,” Det Katsogiannis said.

    Some of the mules had already dropped out of their study courses and others have had their visas cancelled.

    Zhong, of Killara, who completed a TAFE Certificate and bachelor degree in commerce, had been studying for his master’s before he was sentenced to a minimum of 20 months and a maximum of three years in January.

    He had pleaded guilty to four fraud offences. He has lodged an appeal against his sentence.

    Peruvian national Rondon was jailed in February for a non-parole period of 18 months with a maximum term of three years.

    The banks have repaid their victims in full and upgraded security systems. All banks now require both account holders are now required to attend the branch to open joint accounts.

    He urged people not to open suspicious emails and change passwords regularly.

    “We are all vulnerable to becoming victims,” he said.

    He said the masterminds were overseas and may one day be caught.

    “This is one of the problems of cybercrime. It is seamless and borderless,” he said.

    BREAKING: Alfie Evans’ Parents Lose Supreme Court Case, Judge Says Hospital Can Yank Life Support Without Their Consent

    http://bit.ly/2HiCpZK

    The brilliant Judith Sloan yet again bells the cat about the immigration ponzi that is destroying australia and making housing so unaffordable:

    Can I let you in on a secret? The debate about immigration has little to do with immigration. It’s not about the economic value of immigration; it’s not about the pressures being imposed on those living in our rapidly growing cities; it’s not even about what kind of nation we want to be.

    It’s really about the four-year forward estimates in the budget and whether the Treasurer will be able to stand up in three weeks and proclaim an emphatic return to surplus in 2020-21 and possibly a return to surplus a year earlier. It’s all very Wayne Swan-like.

    https://www.theaustralian.com.au/news/inquirer/budget-2018-morrison-needs-immigration-to-conjure-a-beautiful-set-of-numbers/news-story/e918bccf0c5b5d8edfd20f03eedb49c1

    Late to the party but reading on!

